The Premier League title race captures the attention of every football fan around the world each year. As the drama, chaos and tension unfold, fans of the teams involved nervously watch on, praying they could do something to help. This year is no different, as Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool go head-to-head in one of the tightest battles at the top of the table for years.

Linking to that is the Premier League Golden Boot race. Manchester City have Erling Haaland to help fire them to glory, Liverpool have the notoriously world-class winger Mohamed Salah to carry them to glory in Jurgen Klopp's final campaign, whilst Arsenal have Bukayo Saka, who is a world-class player, but not an out-and-out goalscorer. He's scored just 13 league goals as of the 3rd April 2024.

As it stands, Haaland is two goals clear in the Golden Boot race, yet this season has not been his greatest. The levels he has been showing has not been close to his final product last campaign – and it is no guarantee that he will pick up another Golden Boot at the end of the season in May. GIVEMESPORT has produced a Power Rankings to analyse the players who have the best chance of walking away with the prestigious accolade.

Ranking Factors

Goals scored - how many times each player has hit the back of the net this season.

- how many times each player has hit the back of the net this season. Remaining fixtures - how many games are left to be played.

- how many games are left to be played. Level of overall performance - how well has every respective player been playing each game and how consistent they have been.

Premier League Golden Boot Power Rankings (2023/2024)

Rank Name Team Goals scored 1. Erling Haaland Manchester City 18 2. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 16 3. Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 16 4. Dominic Solanke Bournemouth 16 5. Heung-min Son Tottenham Hotspur 15 6. Jarrod Bowen West Ham 15 7. Alexander Isak Newcastle 15 8. Cole Palmer Chelsea 13

8 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Cole Palmer has a very slim possibility of winning the 2023 Premier League Golden Boot, but - with the form he is in - we can't rule it out. "Cold Palmer" is one of the most entertaining players in the league at the moment — and he's the only player at Stamford Bridge who can bring a smile to the fans in the crowds.

In a season of disappointment, the former Manchester City winger has scored 13 goals in 25 appearances with eight assists. His two goals against Burnley at the end of March epitomised his season as he showcased the philosophy of a 'one-man team'. Chelsea somehow drew 2-2 to the northern side despite Vincent Kompany's team having 10 men. Even Palmer, who might receive a major pay rise, can't save them all the time.

Stats in the 23/24 Premier League Appearances 25 Goals 13 Assists 8 Stats correct as of 3/4/24

7 Alexander Isak

Newcastle

Alexander Isak is one of the best young attackers in the world. The former Real Sociedad star moved to Newcastle in the summer of 2022 — and he immediately showcased his talent, but there is one small issue; his injury record. Isak, who is one of Sweden's most important players, is prone to picking up continuous knocks, which prevents him from gaining momentum.

However, as the run-in starts, Eddie Howe's main man will be hoping luck will be on his side and that he can fire himself up the Golden Boot rankings. Considering he is just three goals behind Haaland, we can't write it off as the Magpies look to salvage a disappointing season in the North East.

Stats in the 23/24 Premier League Appearances 22 Goals 15 Assists 1 Stats correct as of 3/4/24

6 Jarrod Bowen

West Ham

When West Ham lost Declan Rice last summer, they lost their key player. Their superstar, but their new legend quickly rose to the occasion. Building off scoring the winning goal in the Conference League final, Jarrod Bowen has become West Ham's main goalscoring outlet, scoring 15 goals in 30 matches.

Cutting in off the right flank and combining with Lucas Paqueta has been the most eye-catching thing to come out of West Ham in years, with the duo sending fear into the eyes of their opponents. Bowen is an outsider for the Golden Boot, considering they are fighting in the Europa League as well, but it could quickly change.

Stats in the 23/24 Premier League Appearances 30 Goals 15 Assists 5 Stats correct as of 3/4/24

5 Heung-min Son

Tottenham

Heung-min Son, similarly to Bowen, stepped up to the occasion when Tottenham Hotspur lost a legendary figure - Harry Kane. The South Korean, who has acted as a striker and left winger this season, has been back to his best after a season of frustration under Antonio Conte.

With 15 goals this season, Son has helped Spurs be in contention for Champions League football, whilst they have several home fixtures coming up which could help his Golden Boot chances. Considering the club captain missed a handful of matches due to his participation in the Asian Cup, he has had an impressive season to be in the running for the Golden Boot.

Stats in the 23/24 Premier League Appearances 27 Goals 15 Assists 8 Stats correct as of 3/4/24

4 Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke has proved the doubters wrong. That will be music to the ears of Bournemouth fans, who valiantly defended him as criticism grew when he joined from Liverpool for a fee of around £19 million. During a new era under Andoni Iraola, the Englishman has proved to be a key goalscoring outlet.

His ability to not only score goals, but his talent to hold up the play has been remarkable. The Cherries have an outside shot of qualifying for Europe, particularly if eighth gets qualification, and that will only motivate the former Chelsea striker to perform. It would be some story if a Bournemouth player, stereotypically one of the smallest clubs in the league, wins the Golden Boot.

Stats in the 23/24 Premier League Appearances 30 Goals 16 Assists 3 Stats correct as of 3/4/24

3 Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins has been in electric form this season. Through guidance from Unai Emery and a strong partnership with the likes of Leon Bailey, the former Exeter City star has been one of the most impressive players in the competition. With 16 goals and 10 assists to his name in 30 appearances, he has played a key role in the Villans' season as they look to remarkably qualify for the Champions League. But there is one concern for Watkins in the Golden Boot race. He went off injured against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of March and missed the following match against Man City. It is unclear how quickly he will return.

Stats in the 23/24 Premier League Appearances 30 Goals 16 Assists 10 Stats correct as of 3/4/24

2 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's ability to continue to perform season after season is almost not believable, whilst - on the streets of Liverpool around Anfield - he is seen as the Egyptian king. This season, as Liverpool look to end Klopp's emotional farewell tour on a high, Salah has been at his traditional best, creating an impressive partnership with Darwin Nunez and co. The Reds have a favourable run-in as they look for Premier League glory — and the Egyptian star will be hopeful that can translate into Golden Boot success as well. There would be no better way to say goodbye to their legendary manager.

Stats in the 23/24 Premier League Appearances 23 Goals 16 Assists 9 Stats correct as of 3/4/24

1 Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Finally, he hasn't been at his best all season — and some still believe Man City are better off without him, but Haaland is the clear favourite to win the Premier League Golden Boot. He has 18 goals in 24 matches in the competition, two ahead of Solanke and Salah. It gives him noticeable breathing space, but he will have to improve his performance.

The man who was once thought to be robotic has missed several promising chances recently and he lacks fluidity alongside his world-class teammates. Some think it is crazy to criticise him because giving him - or City - a headstart in any race seems like a disaster for their opponents.

Stats in the 23/24 Premier League Appearances 24 Goals 18 Assists 5 Stats correct as of 3/4/24

