Highlights Premier League clubs have started to release their kits for the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal's kit sees them have a cannon as their crest instead of their traditional badge for the first time since 1990.

Brentford have opted to use their 2023/24 kit, while Man City and Liverpool have taken inspiration from history.

Every year it is the same story. As one Premier League campaign ends, the focus immediately turns towards the next one. Acting like a circle of life, the story surrounding England's richest league is never-ending — and the kits each team wears play a part in that.

The 2023/24 campaign saw Manchester City win the title after a titanic battle with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers of all time, showed the experience and composure needed at the crucial moments, whilst the Gunners hardly did anything wrong; they just couldn't beat a team which is so often seen as unbeatable.

Yet as the season ended, the kit releases started. As Liverpool said farewell to Jurgen Klopp and accidentally welcomed Arne Slot post-match, the Reds were wearing their new 2024/25 kit. It's received criticism over the years for wearing a new jersey before the close of the season, but that's the reality of modern football; money drives everything.

Technically, only four shirts for the 2024/25 campaign have been released. We have outlined all of them below as the dawn of a new historical season nears.

Premier League 24/25 Kits Team Home Kit Released? Away Kit Released? Third Kit Released? Release Date Arsenal Yes No 16th May 2024 Aston Villa No N/A Bournemouth No N/A Brentford Yes No 4th July 2023 Brighton No N/A Chelsea No N/A Crystal Palace Yes No 13th June 2024 Everton No N/A Fulham No N/A Ipswich No N/A Leicester No N/A Liverpool Yes No 1st May 2024 Man City Yes No 16th May 2024 Man United No N/A Newcastle Yes No 7th June 2024 Nottingham Forest No N/A Southampton No N/A Tottenham Yes No 4th June 2024 West Ham No N/A Wolves No N/A

Arsenal

Arsenal came so close to Premier League glory in 2024. They beat Everton on the final day of the season, but it wasn't enough to complete the job. It was the second year in a row that they came close, yet they will be hoping 'third time is the charm' to stop Man City's dominance.

The Gunners released their 2024/25 kit just before the end of the previous campaign. Naturally, the main bulk of the jersey is red. They were never going to switch to another colour, yet they have opted to add more white to their kit. It's slightly controversial, if anything, with the basic colour running down the sleeves and arms. Traditional Adidas stripes accompany it to create a kit which definitely catches everyone's attention.

Meanwhile, it is believed that it celebrates the core symbols of the club — and, for the first time since the 1989/1990 season, they are using a cannon as the main crest instead of their traditional badge. When they released it, the club said: "The home kit is crafted for performance and to provide our players with the confidence to play under pressure.

"This lightweight jersey features the latest in Adidas technology and is created in close collaboration with the Arsenal men’s and women’s teams."

The club are yet to release their away kit or third kit, although they have been leaked. Some fans will love them, others will hate them. It is currently unclear when they will be made available to the public.

Brentford

Football clubs are always searching for money. They will explore every avenue possible to create a new stream of cash, with merchandise and kit at the heart of it. Naturally, this has meant prices have dramatically increased over the years, with Premier League clubs often charging over £80 for the adult version of the kit; that's before you even consider the player-spec version.

However, in the world of riches, Brentford have gone against the grain. Their kit is being carried over from the 2023/24 campaign as part of their efforts to save fans money and help the environment. Using their traditional red and white stripes, the Bees stood out with their bright colours. It has black trims along the sides, whilst it fades darker near the bottom.

Last campaign, Jon Varney, chief executive of Brentford FC, shared his enthusiasm about the new two-year home kit, stating: "We are proud to have collaborated with Umbro in designing this bold but traditional kit. This will be the fourth kit we have rolled over in recent years.

The two-year cycle not only ensures affordability for our fans but also aligns with our commitment to reducing waste and promoting a greener future for the next generation of Bees fans."

The West London club have not confirmed any plans for their away or third kit. Their previous away kit spanned two years, from 2022 to 2024, so it is likely they will opt for the same plan for a kit from 2024 to 2026. Brentford are at the forefront of environmental change in the Premier League, acting as a beacon of light during a climate crisis.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace released their home kit midway through June 2024. It has a striking pattern of blue and red blended across one another, which is bound to be a 'love-hate' relationship for people around the world. The shirt also features embedded eagles and a commemorative 'stamp' on the back collar to celebrate 100 years since the opening of Selhurst Park. The kit is completed with blue shorts, also bearing the eagle pattern. It is available for £70 from the club's main club shop, which compared to other Premier League sides, isn't the most expensive. They have not yet released details about their away or third kit.

Liverpool

Liverpool start a new era with Arne Slot in charge. Change is always scary, particularly when the man leaving is one of the club's greatest managers of all time, yet they wore their new kit in his final game in charge, marking the new dawn. The jersey was released at the start of May 2024 and it is inspired by the club's memorable 1984 team, who lifted the European Cup in Rome.

It features a chrome yellow pattern of the club’s 'You'll Never Walk Alone' motto etched into the fabric of the shirt. Meanwhile, the jersey has a unique collar with traditional yellow and red detailing to commemorate the team from 1984. Both the shirt and shorts have yellow and white side panelling. It stands out from the crowd, whilst Nike's advanced dri-fit technology helps the players to stay dry and comfortable throughout the match.

The kit is sustainably made, with on-the-pitch and replica jerseys constructed with 100 per cent recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles. Plastic bottles are collected, cleaned and melted down to produce a high-quality yarn for manufacturing. At the time of the announcement, club captain Virgil van Dijk said: “I’m a big fan of our new kit for next season and love the fact we’re bringing the retro vibe back.

"We are a club built on history and the 1984 team was one of our most successful ever. I’m sure our fans will appreciate the nod to those club legends.”

The Reds have not confirmed any plans for their away or third kit, although they have been leaked. It remains unclear when they will be released, but it will likely be before their pre-season tour to begin a new era under Slot.

Man City

In the 2024/25 campaign, Man City will be dreaming of winning the Premier League for a fifth year in a row — a feat no team has ever done. They have already gone down in the record books as one of the greatest teams the competition has seen, but they always want to push on.

As the previous campaign came to a close, the Cityzens released their new kit during the title battle. It is designed with 'Manchester in its fabric'. The sky-blue jersey features threads of 0161 in the trim — a reference to the club's roots. It was a dialling code in the area, but if you take a trip to the city now, you will see it written on lampposts on every corner, epitomising what it means to be from the area. Apart from that, the club have opted for a relatively simple kit, choosing simplicity over chaos. They will hope that will be replicated in their campaign.

At the time of the announcement, Serena Gosling, director of integrated fan experience and retail & licensing, at the club, was proud of the idea, stating: “By incorporating ‘0161’ in this year’s Home kit - something that resonates so strongly with the City of Manchester - we’re able to connect fans around the world with the club and our city in a different way.” The club have not confirmed their away or third. It is unclear when they will be released, but it is expected that the fans will love the leaked kits.

Newcastle

Newcastle have made the switch to Adidas for the 2024/25 season. Puma and Castore have had the rights from 2010 onwards, but the club confirmed a new Adidas kit deal in September 2023, with the announcement referencing the era when the Magpies came so close to winning the title with Alan Shearer; that came whilst they were with the German giant.

They'll be hoping it can provide a catalyst this time around as well. The kit is simple but effective, with black and white strips going vertically alongside one another. The iconic Adidas badge and stripes add another sense of beauty to it. Eddie Howe's team have not yet confirmed their away kit or third kit.

Tottenham

Tottenham released their new home kit at the start of June. Released via a quirky and entertaining video, the shirt sees Spurs return to navy arms for the first time since 2006. The traditional white is kept as the base colour, but the navy trims make it stand out, despite the red 'AIA' sponsor not being popular among the fanbase. However, it costs £85 for fans to purchase the stadium edition, which has also drawn criticism.

The kit is made from Dri-FIT ADV, an innovative fabric designed to help keep players cool throughout the match. The kit will be worn for the first time during their first pre-season fixture against Hearts on Wednesday 17th July. Spurs are yet to release their away or third kit, but they have been leaked.