Highlights The Premier League is one of the most entertaining leagues in the world — and several clubs have epitomised that idea.

The likes of Liverpool in the 2018/2019 season have proved to be exciting to watch, despite finishing second.

Leicester were widely considered one of the most entertaining teams to watch as they conquered the country in 2016.

The Premier League is widely seen as one of the most entertaining competitions in the world. Drama stretches down the table from 1st to 20th, whilst frustration and anger build if teams fail to meet their expectations. In short, you can never miss a week, knowing it can change with a flick of a switch.

During the past 10 seasons, since 2014, the English top flight has watched countless entertaining teams. Clubs that have been willing to take risks and hope for the best. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but there is one consistent message; it's entertaining.

Football is meant to be all about entertainment. Hoards of people don't travel up and down the country to watch boredom, although plenty still have to suffer with that; they go for last-minute winners and stunning strikes. With Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur team epitomising the idea of 'to dare is to do' football this campaign, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the eight most entertaining teams since 2014, including two Premier League champions.

Ranking Factors

Goals scored - how often they found the back of the net.

how often they found the back of the net. Goals conceded - how often they conceded and created 'chaotic' matches.

how often they conceded and created 'chaotic' matches. League position - teams that were not necessarily champions, but provided entertainment.

Most Entertaining Premier League Teams Since 2014 Rank Team Season 1. Leicester City 2015/2016 2. Tottenham Hotspur 2016/2017 3. Southampton 2015/2016 4. Liverpool 2018/2019 5. Tottenham Hotspur 2023/2024 6. Newcastle United 2022/2023 7. Liverpool 2019/2020 8. Leeds 2020/2021

Related Premier League Hall of Fame Full List of Entries The Premier League has been littered with legendary figures. Here are all 24 players and managers in the competition's Hall of Fame.

8 Leeds

2020/2021

Kickstarting the list, Leeds' first season back in the Premier League was so nearly perfect on the pitch. However, there was one major issue off it - the COVID-19 Pandemic. In a season that was meant to be full of jubilance in the stands, no one could watch it, leaving them glued to their TVs instead.

However, manager Marcelo Bielsa gave them plenty of entertaining football in their first campaign back. His philosophy of aggressive and attacking football was implemented successfully. It saw The Whites concede plenty, but they also scored consistently. They ended up finishing 9th, just off qualification for European football, as the likes of Patrick Bamford shone behind closed doors.

Seasonal Stats League Position 9th Goals scored 62 Goals conceded 54

7 Liverpool

2019/2020

We've only included two champions on this list, because - generally - the best teams in the competition are always entertaining to watch if you're a fan. However, whilst some neutrals have criticised Manchester City's boredom, the same can't be said for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who shone during the 2019/2020 season. It was remarkably their first-ever Premier League title, which was delayed slightly due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Although fans couldn't watch the club lift the trophy at Anfield, they still loved the ride. It saw Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane cement their status as one of the greatest attacking trios of all time. The only thing stopping it from being higher was because the title race was so dominant. The Reds had essentially won the title by March as Man City faltered for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

Seasonal Stats League Position 1st Goals scored 85 Goals conceded 33

6 Newcastle United

2022/2023

Newcastle's relationship with the Premier League was rocky in the 2010s. They suffered a dreaded relegation under Mike Ashley, but they also had periods of European qualification. They always wanted Ashley gone, which eventually happened in 2021. However, no one could have expected how impressive PIF's first full season in charge would be. The Magpies shone from start to finish, remarkably qualifying for the Champions League.

With Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak providing the entertainment as a frontline, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton causing issues in the midfield and Kieran Tripper whipping in world-class crosses from right-back, Eddie Howe's side were a pleasure to watch. As St James' Park roared, so did the players metaphorically.

Seasonal Stats League Position 4th Goals scored 68 Goals conceded 33

Related One Player Every Premier League Club Regrets Letting Go From Kevin De Bruyne to Cole Palmer, every Premier League team has been guilty of letting a talented player go.

5 Tottenham Hotspur

2023/2024

Close

Tottenham were in a rut after the 2022/2023 season. Antonio Conte had just left the club, Harry Kane was on his way out and fan discontent was at an all-time high. When Ange Postecoglou was appointed from Celtic, people were not expecting any success, but they were wrong. Spurs have improved from last season, playing entertaining - and sometimes chaotic - football in the process.

Postecoglou's use of inverted full-backs has seen Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie find joy in the team, whilst attacking players James Maddison, Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson have all enjoyed periods of success. Once again, there were no trophies for Spurs, but it was a drastic improvement on the previous campaign.

Seasonal Stats League Position 5th Goals scored 65 Goals conceded 49 Stats correct as of 23/4/24

4 Liverpool

2018/2019

Liverpool have already featured once on this list, but the year before their Premier League title was even more entertaining. With Klopp able to have full control over the club. The Reds were dreaming of glory, but there was one small issue - Man City. The serial winners didn't let up in a dramatic title race that went down until the final day of the season. Despite finishing second, the Merseyside-based club provided us with a chaotic season, as Salah and Mane shone once again.

All of this only talked about the Premier League, excluding their stunning 4-0 comeback win against Barcelona in the Champions League, which is widely seen as one of the greatest matches in the competition's history. This Liverpool team personified entertainment.

Seasonal Stats League Position 2nd Goals scored 67 Goals conceded 39

3 Southampton

2015/2016

Southampton's team in the 2015/2016 season symbolised the idea of 'streets won't forget'. The club based on the south coast of England were riding a wave of entertainment, with the likes of Mane and Virgil van Dijk earning plaudits that eventually earned them a move up north.

Managed by Ronald Koeman, the Saints finished sixth, just three points off Champions League qualification. They provided chaotic scenes in the final third and their defensive line, with Graziano Pelle grabbing the headlines in particular. The Italian was never consistent, but you could always rely on him to be an entertaining watch as a neutral, as he coupled up with now-Ajax midfielder Dusan Tadic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton's finish of sixth was their highest finish in the Premier League and their highest Premier League points total (63).

Seasonal Stats League Position 6th Goals scored 59 Goals conceded 41

2 Tottenham Hotspur

2016/2017

Tottenham's entertaining first season under Postecoglou brought back flashbacks to the best days under Mauricio Pochettino — and that came in the 2016/2017 season. Spurs narrowly missed out on the title as they were beaten by future manager Antonio Conte at Chelsea, but the Lilywhites inspired belief in N17.

Harry Kane, one of the best strikers in the league of all time, led the line, whilst Dele Alli, Son and Christian Eriksen all caused chaos in the final third. Coupled with an aggressive press that saw Kyle Walker and Danny Rose bomb forward from full-back, the Spurs were the best team to watch as a neutral. You could guarantee goals, showcased by 86 scored, whilst they didn't concede many either due to their press.

Seasonal Stats League Position 2nd Goals scored 86 Goals conceded 26

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Tottenham Midfielders of All Time Tottenham have had some incredible midfielders over the years, including Mousa Dembele and Luka Modric.

1 Leicester City

2015/2016

Leicester defied the odds to win the Premier League in 2016 — and, in doing so, they became known as one of the most entertaining teams in Premier League history. They won the title against 5000/1 odds, with Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante all making a name for themselves in the mainstream media. With Claudio Ranieri as manager, the Foxes proved to be the neutral's favourites.

When they won the title due to Tottenham blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 away to Chelsea, vast celebrations erupted. The Foxes were never able to replicate the feat, but the memories will live on forever. Vardy, who scored 24 goals and registered eight assists, was feared by defenders, whilst Mahrez was classed as the PFA Player of the Year.