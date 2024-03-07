Highlights Premier League clubs cannot lose more than £105 million over three years under PSR, affecting transfers.

'Pure profit' allows clubs to bank all transfers made, incentivising the sale of academy products.

New proposals could cap squad costs at 85% of revenue, favouring bigger clubs but criticised for unequal spending.

Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR) is a relatively new term in the Premier League, with the rules previously known as Financial Fair Play (FFP). The aim of the regulations is the same; to police clubs' finances and ensure they do not lose too much money. Everton and Nottingham Forest have fallen foul of PSR, and Manchester City are under investigation for 115 alleged breaches of FFP regulations.

The financial rules have resulted in several Premier League clubs boxing-clever in the transfer market by selling some of their academy products, due to their higher value, and because of that value depreciating differently to a player purchased from another team. More Premier League clubs are expected to follow suit, with PSR placing more emphasis on selling academy products. This article explains how PSR works and what it means by 'pure profit' within its framework.

Explaining PSR

To understand what the term 'pure profit' means, it's important to gain a perspective on PSR and how it works. PSR is the shiny new name given to financial regulations that were previously referred to as FFP. The intention of the rules is the same; they aim to police how much money each Premier League club is allowed to lose over a specific period. Under the Premier League's rules on PSR, clubs can only lose a maximum of £105 million over three seasons. Though not all costs are included in that number, things like infrastructure, academy and women's team investment are excluded.

There have been discussions surrounding the maximum amount and it not being in line with inflation, making it very difficult for some clubs to adhere to the regulations. The Premier League followed UEFA's FFP rules and introduced them ahead of the 2011/12 season. Over ten years on, the economic landscape globally, not just in football, has changed. However, the losses of £105 million have remained constant. This is deemed unsustainable by many in the game, as with daily life, if prices go up, the hope would be that wages would follow suit to help curb the cost of inflation.

Related Every Premier League club's PSR situation and their summer transfer plans A rundown of every Premier League club's ability to spend under Profit and Sustainability rules and how that affects their transfer plans.

Clubs can only lose £15 million over the three-season period. This means Premier League clubs cannot spend over £15 million extra on transfer fees and player wages. Anything above that, going up to the £105 million barrier must be guaranteed by the club's owners buying shares, known as 'secure funding'.

Amortisation vs Pure Profit

Amortisation is another term that has been bandied about in the Premier League during recent transfer windows, and something Chelsea took full advantage of. The Blues signed players on contracts as long as eight years, as clubs can use players as assets through amortisation. For example, if a club buys a player for £60 million on a six-year contract, the player is worth £60 million at the point of purchase and £0 at the end of the club's accounts. This can then be marked as a £10 million loss every year. Premier League clubs voted in December 2023 that a club could only spread the cost of transfer fees over a maximum of five years.

Related Chelsea Financial Situation 'Healthier' Than Being Suggested Chelsea are said to be in a stronger financial position at Stamford Bridge than has initially been reported.

Unlike amortisation, pure profit means a club can bank all the money it makes on outgoing transfers once in its accounts. This is where the selling of academy products comes into play. Chelsea are just one of several clubs to use the sale of academy players in an attempt to stave off any fears of breaching PSR regulations; the likes of Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour and Ruben Loftus-Cheek can all be banked as pure profit. Nottingham Forest selling Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, is another example of a club using the pure profit method. When Chelsea sold Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City his sale price (£25 million) was offset against the amount his value has decreased. In this case, 80% of what Chelsea paid for the Croatian, who had already run down the majority of his deal, Kovacic was in the fourth year of a five-year contract at the point of sale, and so the income from the sale is not as appealing as the sale of an academy product.

In simpler terms, if a player is bought for £60 million and then sold for £75 million, that shows in the club accounts as a £15 million profit. Academy players were signed for nothing, so any fee gained from selling the player is banked in its entirety. Since Todd Boehly purchased Chelsea, they have consistently splashed cash, spending over £1 billion. This has seen the club push to the very limit of PSR constraints and places added pressure on the club to sell players, especially those who have come through the academy because they have more value.

Football is in an era of structured payments in terms of transfer fees. If a club buys a player for £70 million, this does not mean the whole sum is paid upfront, it is stretched over an agreed period. Due to this, many clubs have a backlog of payments still to clear from previous transfer dealings, and that results in those clubs having even less room to manoeuvre in the transfer market. An example of this is Manchester United, who owe £364 million in transfer fees for players who are already at the club.

The current financial climate in the world of football has seen loan moves with an option or obligation to buy become more popular. For example, Lewis Hall signed for Newcastle United from Chelsea on a loan with an obligation to buy for £28 million plus £7 million in add-ons. This deal benefited both clubs in the sense it gave Eddie Howe's side more wiggle room in the transfer market and gave Chelsea pure profit at a later stage.

With football full of financial constraints, clubs such as Brighton and, in previous years, Southampton, who relied heavily on their scouting network to identify young talent, can work comfortably within the regulations. Brighton have sold the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella for large fees in recent years, having bought them for considerably less. Brighton's success will undoubtedly see more clubs aim to operate similarly.

Most Profitable Premier League Academies

CIES revealed in January 2024, that three Premier League clubs were among the teams to have the most profitable academies in the world. Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur all featured high on the list. Chelsea were ranked fifth in the world, while Tottenham and Man City were eighth and ninth respectively.

With Chelsea being the highest-ranked English club on the list, they top the most profitable academy list in the Premier League, followed by Tottenham and Man City. The Blues have sold 28 players from their academy since 2014, and four of those happened in the 2023/24 season, either in the summer or winter window. Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Lewis Hall all left the club, Hall, albeit on an initial loan.

Most Profitable Premier League Academies Since 2014 # Club Total (Million) Academy Players Sold (2014-2023) 1 Chelsea £296.5 28 2 Tottenham Hotspur £218.7 23 3 Manchester City £217.08 27 4 Aston Villa £173.5 11 5 Liverpool £170.06 19 6 Arsenal £154.6 26 7 Manchester United £148.6 27 8 West Ham United £141.01 8

What The Future Holds

There have already been discussions regarding the increase in the maximum losses a club can make over three years. The potential new proposals would see Premier League clubs align with UEFA's squad cost ratio system. This system means clubs are limited to spending 70 per cent of their revenue on squad costs, e.g. Transfers and wages. The Premier League could extend that threshold to 85 per cent of a club's revenue.

For the new proposals to be implemented, fourteen out of the twenty Premier League clubs would have to vote in favour of it. There will be criticisms of the new proposals as it means the bigger clubs with larger revenues will be able to spend so much more than a newly promoted club like Luton Town, Burnley or Sheffield United. Whether the new proposals are passed remains to be seen, but it will be almost impossible for any new regulations to please all clubs involved.