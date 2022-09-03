Key Takeaways Fans of The Chase were left stumped by an unusual football question asked on the show.

Contestants were asked what would happen if a team scored an own goal from a direct free-kick.

Presenter Bradley Walsh, a keen football fan himself, was just as stumped as everyone else.

Die-hard football fans would like to believe that they know everything there is to know about the sport. Whether it be the history of a tournament's champions, recent transfers between teams, or the laws of the game. The latter, especially, is more often than not a certainty, given the number of hours avid watchers have put into either attending games or watching them at home.

Some laws are obvious. When a player is offside, it's usually quite black and white. The same can be said for the majority of handballs, too, even if the introduction of VAR has done its best to complicate things. Yet, it seems that not all of football's laws are as easy to understand, as evidenced by a question that was asked on the British daytime game show The Chase.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh, the show sees four contestants square off against a 'chaser,' who is an expert in all things general knowledge. However, in this instance, even the accomplished Shaun Wallace found himself stumped by what may be the most difficult sports question in quiz show history.

Related When Pointless Contestants Won Jackpot Thanks to Fluke Henrik Larsson Answer Two Pointless contestants won the jackpot against the odds after naming Henrik Larsson as one of their answers in the final round

Free-Kick Question Confuses Everybody

Nobody in the studio knew the answer

In a law that even those involved on the show questioned the legitimacy of, the contestant who stepped up to the plate was asked: "In football, if a direct free kick goes straight into a team's own goal, what is awarded to the team in the opposing goal?" Watch the clip below:

While the answer may appear obvious at first, the potential answers throw a spanner in the works. The participant, named Francesca, had the options of either a goal, an indirect free kick, or a corner to choose from, but having admitted that she wasn't a football fan, she was taking a 33 per cent stab in the dark.

Ordinarily, this would give the chaser the perfect opportunity to close the gap needed to catch the player. However, when the camera panned to Wallace, nicknamed the 'Dark Destroyer,' he looked as baffled as anyone. The 64-year-old was open-mouthed and shook his head while whispering, "I can't remember," but the best reaction came from presenter Walsh.

After Wallace's admission, Walsh, who was a promising young player that was once on the books at Brentford, chimed in with his own thoughts on the question:

"It's not that I can't remember. I'll tell you what it is. A - a goal. B - an indirect free-kick. C - a corner. Or D - an absolute miracle. You don't need to watch football, it's never going to happen."

Admittedly, the television personality is right in that the chances of the situation happening are incredibly slim. Understandably, it would make sense to think that the correct answer would be a goal, as that would be the sufficient punishment for the mistake.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The furthest own goal captured on camera was scored by Cruz Azul's Victor Ruiz, who volleyed the ball into his own net from 65-yards out in 1996.

As a panic guess, Francesca opted to go for answer C - a corner, to which Walsh scoffed at her. Incredibly, though, she was right, much to the shock of everyone. It also turned out that Wallace had also guessed the correct answer, though he played it off as if he knew all along.

Related Five New Rules Approved by Football's lawmakers for 2024/25 Season Five new rules have been approved by IFAB and three rule changes are set to undergo trialling process next season.

What the FA's Laws of the Game Say

Due to the eyebrow-raising nature of the answer, many people wanted to find out for themselves and resorted to checking the FA handbook to see if it was true. Lo and behold, fans who did so got the confirmation they were asking for, as under Law 13: Free Kicks, IFAB's 2024-25 laws state that:

"If a direct free kick is kicked directly into the opponents’ goal, a goal is awarded."

If an indirect free kick is kicked directly into the opponents’ goal, a goal kick is awarded.

"If a direct or indirect free kick is kicked directly into the team’s own goal, a corner kick is awarded."

The archaic law will likely never be changed due to the fact that the chances of an own-goal being scored from a direct free-kick are so slim that it will never be argued in the future. However, it still remains one of the strangest rules the game has ever seen, up there with the likes of the 'silver goal' or the 'advance 10m rule.'