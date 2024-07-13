Highlights Release clauses are crucial in football contracts and they give players the power to leave easier.

The world of football consistently works on a financial conveyor belt. The most successful teams in the world can only succeed with financial backing, as the best players in the world will only join if they are paid handsomely. If footballers are to join certain clubs, often ones that have smaller budgets, there are ways to make sure they are not stuck there if it all goes wrong.

One of these ways is through release clauses, which have become ever-present in the world. In Spain, every player must have one, but Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona all raise them significantly, so no one can even think about generally matching them. It's part of life now — and the summer window chaos only epitomises that.

As release clauses continue to dominate the merry-go-round we witness during every transfer window, we have decided to outline what a release clause actually is, how it can be activated and which world-class players have one in their contract. Expect several players to join the Premier League, one of the hardest competitions to win, because of them.

What is a Release Clause?

A release clause is also typically referred to as a 'buy-out clause' and it can provide players with immense power. Simply put, it is a clause in a player's contract that sets out a pre-determined transfer fee and states that a club is automatically required to accept an initial offer for a player if the buying club makes an offer of that exact value.

As soon as the minimum amount stated in the release clause is met, the player will be entitled to enter transfer negotiations. It's important to remember that there's no obligation to buy, but a club cannot stand in the way of one of their players speaking to another club if a release clause has been triggered. Some players might choose to stay at their current team, even potentially using it as leverage to earn a bigger contract, but it provides them with an escape if they want it.

Different types of release clauses

In player contracts, there can often be a typical and standard release clause which states any club can activate it at any time. However, there are also time and club-specific release clauses. For example, several players who ply their trade at a bottom-half Premier League side will choose to insert a relegation release clause into their contract. This outlines that it is activated if their club is relegated and they do not want to play in the second tier.

Meanwhile, some clubs choose to have a release clause which expires midway through their contract. Bruno Guimaraes initially had one in his contract at Newcastle, but it expired in June 2024, saving the Magpies from concerns which could have risen. Finally, some release clauses can only be activated by specific clubs. For example, there can be scenarios when only clubs playing in the Champions League can take advantage, as this might stop the selling club, which may sit in the lower half of the table, from losing their star player to a direct rival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham has the joint-biggest release clause in football, with it being set at £871m by Real Madrid.

How to Activate a Release Clause

The process of activating a release clause could not be much simpler. Whereas typically clubs negotiate for weeks, if not months, for some of the best strikers in the world, if they have a release clause, it can be far quicker. The conditions and details of a release clause are very rarely in the public eye, but clubs are able to speak to the player beforehand to be able to work it out.

Although Financial Fair Play could change in the future, teams are concerned about breaking the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, which can lead to a points deduction. Therefore, even if they meet a release clause, they may ask to pay it in sections instead of one large sum.

How to complete the deal

Once the release clause is met, there is nothing the selling club can do to reject it. The only hope is that they offer a more appealing contract compared to the buying club. The club looking to acquire the player's services will begin negotiating personal terms with them.

Typically, this is straightforward, especially if they are a 'bigger' club, but the finer details of the contract can take time. By taking advantage of a release clause themselves, the club will want to avoid having one, yet that is not always possible depending on the player's demands. Once everything is finalised, the contract can be signed and the transfer is announced.

Players with Release Clauses in 2024

Haaland and Osimhen both have one

In a world driven by finances, some of the world's best footballers were always going to have a release clause. As part of this is two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland. The Manchester City star who is one of the best players in the division has been electric ever since arriving in the summer of 2022, but it's not guaranteed that he will stay there forever.

According to ESPN, it is thought that the striker’s contract contains a £175m release clause which became active in the summer of 2024 and will gradually decrease in value up to the point of its expiration in 2027. It's still an incredibly large sum, but the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will surely consider it eventually.

Meanwhile, he's not the only spectacular striker to have a major release clause. Napoli's Victor Osimhen has a buyout fee of £113m, which has put Chelsea off from buying him in the summer of 2024. His contract expires in 2026, so it's unlikely anyone will pay that fee with less than two years left.