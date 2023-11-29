Highlights Former referee Christina Unkel explains why the controversial penalty decision was technically correct.

Liverpool legend and CBS Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, like many others, was left baffled by the decision.

Newcastle's Champions League hopes now hang by a thread after Kylian Mbappe scored the late penalty.

Former FIFA referee and Laws of the Game expert Christina Unkel has explained why Szymon Marciniak was technically correct to award Paris Saint-Germain a hugely controversial penalty towards the end of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash against Newcastle United.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe equalised in the eighth minute of stoppage-time after Tino Livramento was penalised due to the ball making contact with his arm inside the box. Marciniak was urged to review the footage on his pitch-side monitor and subsequently awarded the penalty, to the disbelief and confusion of many.

Eddie Howe, whose team’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages now hang by a thread following the 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes, admitted he felt a sense of injustice. “I feel it is a poor decision and it's hugely frustrating for us as you know how little time there is left in the game,” the Newcastle boss said in his post-match press conference. “There is nothing we can do about it now."

Champions League Group F (As it stands - 29/11) Pos. Club Pld GD Pts 1. Borussia Dortmund (Q) 5 +3 10 2. Paris Saint-Germain 5 +1 7 3. Newcastle United 5 0 5 4. AC Milan 5 -4 5

Rules expert: Why penalty decision was correct

CBS Sports pundits Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards expressed their bemusement before they were joined by Unkel, who was given the opportunity to explain why the penalty was awarded. Were the laws correctly applied, or was this a refereeing error?

“It IS a penalty,” Unkel said, much to Carragher’s disbelief. “The extended left arm essentially creates a barrier. Once that left arm is out, even though there is a deflection that no longer is part of the interpretation and analysis, but since it’s a barrier to preventing that ball from crossing in, this is an expected VAR recommendation for a handling offence that the referee is not able to see from his angle and positioning.

“However, I know this is one that many don’t like on how we’re applying and interpreting handling offences and that is something that the International Football Advisory Board (IFAB), even today in their annual business meeting, have started discussing.”

Carragher then said: “That is an awful decision to go against you as a football player. He’s so close, it takes a deflection. His arm is in a motion to run, where’s he actually supposed to put his arm? His arm is not stuck out just standing there, he’s actually motioned to move, run and defend.”

Related Mark Clattenburg gives verdict on decision to award controversial PSG penalty vs Newcastle Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has now had his say about the hugely controversial incident

Unkel replied: “Two really big points to put there. Essentially what’s getting everyone lost because it’s in law is this word ‘natural’. This is a natural running motion; however, where interpretation and the application is trying to get away from being subjective and being more objective when we’re applying the handling offence which is coming out with these harsh decisions that people and the football community do not like and it’s not on the referees. We’re required to apply this at this point.”

Unkel admitted that referees, like fans and players, don’t like the current rules and added: “I don’t like the current interpretation and how we’re required to apply it right now, and to this point the Football Advisory Board specifically said in March they’re going to provide another clarification because we’ve gone too objective with the handling offence and it creates harsh decisions such as this one.” Watch the video in full:

VAR stood down from duty

While many will disagree with the call, and understandably so, Unkel at least provides an explanation for why the decision was made on the night. However, it’s since been reported (per ESPN and others) that the VAR who awarded the penalty has since been removed from duty by UEFA for a game on Wednesday night. Polish VAR Tomasz Kwiatkowski was due to work on Wednesday night’s fixture between Real Sociedad and FC Salzburg but has been replaced by German official Marco Fritz.