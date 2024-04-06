Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired 25% of Manchester United at the end of 2023 giving him sporting control.

Previous owners, The Glazers, faced constant criticism and lacked a strong team working in the background.

INEOS under Ratcliffe owns several sports clubs, including FC Lausanne-Sport, OGC Nice, and a part of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a 25% stake in Manchester United at the end of 2023. It was ratified in February 2024, which gave them sporting control over the club. The days of the Glazers family were over for Man United fans, who had someone at the forefront of the club demanding change. Despite spending the most in the Premier League under their control, the Glazers were leading a sinking ship at Old Trafford — and Ratcliffe's involvement in the day-to-day running of the club continues the theme of him, and his company INEO, delving into a variety of sports.

According to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires rich list, the Englishman is the 114th richest person in the world and the second-richest person from the United Kingdom. Worth £16.2 billion, the 71-year-old is capable of running some of the biggest sporting organisations in the world. INEOS was founded in 1998 by Ratcliffe, acting as one of the most prominent global manufacturers of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products.

With Ratcliffe only going to be in the mainstream news more as he changes the direction of Man United, and potentially builds them a new stadium, GIVEMESPORT have looked at every sports club he owns. He acquired his first one in 2017, yet he hasn't stopped there.

Any organisation where he has full control or a minority stake have been included.

Every sports club Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS own

Team Sport Year Stake Acquired FC Lausanne-Sport Football 2017 OGC Nice Football 2019 INEOS Grenadiers Cycling 2019 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 2020 INEOS Britannia Sailing 2020 Manchester United Football 2023

FC Lausanne-Sport

To being, Sir Jim Rafcliffe's first adventure into the world of sport came in 2017. They acquired full control over the Swiss club, after years of investment by INEOS in youth and community sports in Canton Vaud, the area where Lausanne is based. INEOS also has its headquarters there, which made Lausanne a logical first step into the footballing world.

The first transfer under the new ownership was Enzo Zidane, son of Zinedine Zidane from Real Madrid. However, the season ended with relegation. Ratcliffe's brother Bob became club president in March 2019 as the club won promotion back to the top flight as champions of the 2019/2020 Swiss Challenge League.

However, they only managed to stay in the first tier for two seasons before eventually suffering the dreaded fate of relegation once again. But for their fans, they didn't need to fear, with the club earning promotion back to the Super League in 2023 by finishing second in the table. As of the 27th March 2024, they sit ninth in the table, which would see them compete in the relegation round. Their future is not yet confirmed.

Whatever happens at the end of the 2023/2024 season, it is clear Lausanne-Sport has not been as successful as intended. At the time of the purchase, David Thompson, CEO of INEOS Football, said: "We see no reason why in time they should not qualify for European football providing a golden opportunity to help develop junior players from the local area and from our new academy programme in Africa.” As things stand, they are yet to venture into European competition.

OGC Nice

In 2019, the billionaire bought Nice from Chinese-American entrepreneur Chien Lee for a fee of £91 million. It was expected he would bring financial backing to help the club on the French Riviera take the next step, but that hasn't been the case. In the six years before Ratcliffe bought Nice, the club finished in the top four of Ligue 1 three times.

With the guidance of Claude Puel and then Lucien Favre as managers, they helped Nice become a clever club full of impressive scouting. They looked at Europe's more unfashionable leagues, acquiring cheaper players and selling them on for profit. The model was then used by other leagues in Ligue 1, but Ratcliffe has struggled to continue that success.

Across the five years before Ratcliffe's takeover, Nice made a £45m profit in the transfer market. Over the four years under INEOS ownership, Nice have spent £113m more than they have earned from sales. Coupled with this, results have fluctuated immensely. They've had several winless runs, but they did reach the 2022 Coupe de France final - the club's first major showpiece in a quarter of a century.

In his first season as owner, they finished fifth, but since then, other fifth-placed finishes have been broken up by campaigns where they have narrowly scraped a finish in the top half of the table. It's clear that, just like Lausanne, it's not been plain sailing, with six managers also used in that short space of time. Patrick Vieira started promisingly before he was sacked in December 2020, whilst their most successful coach - Christophe Galtier - left them in 2022 to join Paris Saint-Germain, epitomising their rocky road.

INEOS Grenadiers

Ratcliffe has also ventured into other avenues, most notably cycling. He brought out Team Sky and renamed them 'Team INEOS', eventually becoming the 'INEOS Grenadiers'. The takeover occurred in 2019 — and Ratcliffe immediately tasted success as they won the 2019 Tour de France with Colombian rider Egan Bernal. The young rider also won the 2021 Giro d'Italia, whilst teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart won the same competition a year earlier.

But, in a similar story to other clubs owned by Ratcliffe and INEOS, it has not been as successful as expected. The previous team - 'Team Sky' - were widely seen as the greatest cycling team of all time. With Sir Dave Brailsford's guidance, he helped Sir Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas all win the Tour de France. Before 2012, Britain had never had a winner of the grand tour. It was also expected that the owner would make a women's team, but that is yet to be completed five years later.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas

In December 2020, INEOS announced they had become a one-third shareholder of the Mercedes F1 team, which is owned in three equal parts alongside Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Toto Wolff. However, this was in addition to already being the principal partner of the team - also agreed in 2020. That deal saw them pay £100 million to be involved over the next five years from 2020.

Since owning one-third of the team, Mercedes have not been the successful team they used to be. They won the 2021 Constructors' Title, but missed out on the Driver's Title to Max Verstappen, whilst the new regulations from the beginning of 2022 have seen them suffer with inconsistency. They have just one win since the start of 2022.

INEOS Britannia

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe and INEOS became involved with the world of sailing in 2020. They planned to provide financial backing for their attempt in the 36th America's Cup in 2021 in Auckland. However, the team, led by Sir Ben Ainslie, lost 7-1 in the final of the qualifying round. The 37th America's Cup is taking place in Barcelona in August 2024 and it is hoped that they will be able to make history by bringing the competition back to Britain for the first time in its 170-year history. Unlike other ventures in football and cycling, it is hard to judge Ratcliffe's success here, with his help being mainly financial.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to the Sun, It is believed he spent more than £110million on this project.

Manchester United

Close

Finally, Ratcliffe's most recent purchase saw him become the co-owner of Manchester United with a minority investment in the club and sporting control. His purchase of a 27.7 per cent stake in the club was worth £1.31 billion, alongside £158 million of initial investment in the club intended for the Old Trafford infrastructure and another £179 million by the end of the year.

Ratcliffe's main focus has been on restructuring the club due to the struggles of the previous owners. The Englishman is attempting to lure Director of Football Dan Ashworth from Newcastle despite delays, whilst he also brought in the ex-Manchester City chief Omar Berrara and appointed him as the club's new CEO. Meanwhile, it is expected that the club will try to build a new stadium - or potentially refurbish Old Trafford. The legendary stadium has been 'falling down' for years and desperately needs care.

On the financial front, Manchester United are one of the richest clubs in the world due to its revenue, so it is expected that they will have no issues in the transfer window. The route has only just started for INEOS in the north of England, with the future still unclear.