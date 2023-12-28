Highlights The 1990s was a memorable era in football, with extravagant players and unexpectedness on the pitch.

Adidas Predator and Nike Tiempo Premier were some of the top-performing football boots of the 1990s.

There are just three boots on the list that weren't produced by Adidas or Nike.

Football boots play an iconic part in the sport. Not only are a plethora of them stunning to look at, but they can also be the difference between triumph and failure. Boots need to be connected with the athlete so that they feel at home on the pitch. The history of football boots is consistently changing, as they continually evolve within the sport. Every year, the leading brands release a new boot that is tipped to break records. It will often be replaced the next year as the next version becomes lighter, smoother and more elegant on the pitch.

Meanwhile, the demand within the football boot industry has always been competitive, particularly in the 1990s. Nike and Adidas were fighting for the top spot in the industry, as showcased by covering eight of the top ten in the list, whilst brands such as Puma and Umbro tried to cling on. It created a market that was consistently improving - and the players fell in love with the boots in the process.

People look back to the 1990s as a memorable time. Footballers were extravagant, producing flicks on the pitch and chaos of it. There was a sense of unexpectedness to the sport, unlike in the 2020s, where football has become almost robotic and trapped in managers' systems. This list of the ten best football boots from the 1990s takes you on a trip back through memory lane, just like 'Back to the Future'.

Ranking Factors

Iconic status - boots that have lasted the length of time and are still well-known were the best of the 1990s.

- boots that have lasted the length of time and are still well-known were the best of the 1990s. How ground-breaking each football boot was at the time - boots that changed the course of the sport due to new features can be considered the best.

- boots that changed the course of the sport due to new features can be considered the best. Player performance - if they became lighter, were commonly used in the Premier League and helped improve players' performance, they would be some of the best in the 1990s.

Best Football Boots Of 1990s Ranking Name Year Produced 1. Adidas Predator 1994 2. Nike Tiempo Premier 1994 3. Nike Mercurial R9 1998 4. Umbro Speciali 1994 5. Adidas Predator Accelerator 1998 6. Mizuno Morelia II 1991 7. Nike Air Zoom Italia 1998 8. Nike Air GX II 1998 9. Nike Air Rio Zoom 1996 10. Reebok Legend 1999

Related The 10 best football boots to buy in 2024 Football boots are continually evolving, but these 10 sets of boots are some of the best on the market.

10 Reebok Legend - 1999

The Reebok Legends - produced in 1999 - are one of the most classic football boots around. Created as a plain black boot with a white Reebok logo, it was 'no nonsense', highlighting the aggressive - and often violent - side of the sport. They were worn by Thierry Henry and Ryan Giggs during their lifespan, but they never reached the heights of other boots during the 1990s. They were commonly used by players across the levels, from the Premier League to the Sunday League. Unlike other boots, they were not ground-breaking in the industry, unlike their competitors Nike and Adidas.

9 Nike Air Rio Zoom - 1996

The Nike Air Rio Zoom was released shortly after the Tiempo (more on them later), which put Nike on the map after the 1994 World Cup. However, the Air Rio Zoom failed to capture the world's imagination, unlike the previous success story of the Tiempo. It was overshadowed by the popularity of other innovative and ground-breaking boots like the Predator, released two years prior in 1994. However, it was the beginning of a new journey for Nike, combining the plush K-leather upper and craftsmanship of the Tiempo with the new technology. It doesn't go down as a lifelong classic like others, but it was still impressive.

8 Nike Air GX II - 1998

Produced in 1998, the Nike Air GX II followed on from the Nike Air GX I in 1997. They were manufactured at the Nike Montebelluna factory in Italy, which is famous within the football boot world. It's considered a simple boot, with flashes of red or blue across it. It had asymmetrical lacing and an Air Zoom cushioning unit to prove its talent to the world. It was famous when Teddy Sheringham scored in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich wearing them, writing their name into history. Nike released a tribute to the boot 20 years later, highlighting its popularity in the 1990s.

7 Nike Air Zoom Italia - 1998

Continuing the trend of Nike in the 1990s, the Nike Air Zoom Italia arrived in 1998. Unfortunately for the boot, it was released at a similar time to the Nike Mercurial R9, which is still considered one of the most iconic boots of all time. It meant it didn't pick up the recognition that Nike expected from it, especially as they tried to get the 'Air Zoom' - a brand synonymous with sport - into football. They were usually in black - coupled with the rare case of blue - making them a simple but neat boot in 1998.

Related Ranked: Top 10 iconic Nike football shirts of all time In this article, we take a look at ten of the most iconic Nike football strips ever made. Do you agree with our picks?

6 Mizuno Morelia II - 1991

The Mizuno Morelia II is widely considered to be one of the most comfortable shoes from the 1990s. It was worn everywhere from the Sunday League to the European Cup. It was made from kangaroo leather, which made it incredibly soft, whilst it was lightweight and durable. Legendary Brazilian footballer Rivaldo was famous for training them, particularly in the black-and-white combination. Rivaldo scored one of the greatest hat-tricks of all time wearing them for Barcelona against Valencia in 2001. The first was a free kick, the second a swerving left-footed shot from 25 yards and the third an overhead kick from the edge of the box.

5 Adidas Predator Accelerator - 1998

The Adidas Predator Accelerator was produced in 1998, four years on from the original Adidas Predator. It was more eye-catching and refined than the original Predator, with players suggesting it was more comfortable, classy and cool. As a more streamlined version, epitomised by the bold rubber fins being pared back, it was popular amongst the players. Zinedine Zidane wore them at the 1998 World Cup, whilst David Beckham famously wore them when he was sent off against Argentina in the World Cup. It places them as one of the most iconic boots of the 1990s, even if it is still trumped by the original Predators.

4 Umbro Speciali - 1994

When you think of 1990s football boots, you think of the classic black and white boots - and the Umbro Speciali epitomised that idea. It was a simple boot, but incredibly iconic. It had a black fold-over tongue which wasn't exaggerated, whilst - as it was made in Italy - it was well-crafted and durable over the years. Several famous players have worn them over the years, including Roberto Carlos when he scored an iconic free-kick in Lyon in 1997. That stunning goal - which is still hard to believe - will always be remembered alongside the Umbro Speciali, writing its name into history.

3 Nike Mercurial R9 - 1998

The Nike Mercurials are one of the most famous boots in the world. Introduced in 1998, they partnered with the Brazilian Ronaldo to launch them, so the Nike Mercurial R9 was born. They weighed under 250g, incredibly lightweight for the late 90s, whilst they had a modern and impressive soleplate. It was made from a synthetic called KNG-100, allowing it to be vibrant and colourful compared to the usual dull football boots. The Mercurial was the beginning of the end for black and white boots, whilst they were in the iconic shot of Ronaldo's boots laced around his shoulders after Brazil lost the World Cup final.

2 Nike Tiempo Premier - 1994

In 1994, The Nike Tiempo Premier was a huge moment for Nike's journey into the football boot industry. They had produced boots beforehand, with the Nike Tiempo D released a decade beforehand, but the Tiempo Premier was their statement move. In the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy, almost half of the players involved were wearing the famous boots. It had a fold-over tongue and white lettering around the heel. It is still classed as one of the best football boots of all time, particularly due to the plethora of famous players that wore them.

1 Adidas Predator - 1994

Last, but not least, there's not a single football boot that is more famous than the Adidas Predator. It was ground-breaking - and not just because of its stunning looks, but because it was one of the first football boots to not be made entirely from leather. It was formed with a kangaroo leather upper with protruding rubber fins. The Predator was famous for producing more swerve and power than other boots, which unsurprisingly led to question marks about its legality. Some of the world's best footballers still wear Predators to this day.