Highlights There were a plethora of incredible football boots from the 2000s - including Nike and Adidas.

These boots were iconic, groundbreaking, and improved players' performances.

The 2000s was a memorable era for football, with flamboyant players and famous boots showcased on TV every week.

Football boots play an iconic part in the sport. The words iconic, ground-breaking and elegant spring to mind when talking about them. They can come in different colours and act as a sign of power on the pitch, particularly when they are the difference between triumph and failure.

Adding to this, football boots are consistently changing. One year, there is a ground-breaking boot that is on every kid's Christmas list, but - the next - it is outdated and unwanted. That's the reality of technology and evolution. This was showcased in the 2000s when football boots continually hit the mainstream media.

On the football pitch, the 2000s are looked back on memorably. Teams would have the most iconic and flamboyant players around, most notably Ronaldinho, who would complete skill after skill to tease the opposition. It was very different to modern-day football, which is highly system-based and almost robotic. As the skills and tricks continued, the boots became more famous, particularly as matches were commonly shown on TV.

With the arrival of the latest Adidas Predators in January 2024, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 10 best football boots of the 2000s. Some of the sport's greatest players of all time wore these boots, gracing the hallowed fields with every walking step.

Ranking Factors

Iconic status - boots that have lasted the length of time and are still well-known were the best of the 2000s.

- boots that have lasted the length of time and are still well-known were the best of the 2000s. Ground-breaking - boots that changed the course of the sport due to new features can be considered the best.

- boots that changed the course of the sport due to new features can be considered the best. Player performance - if they became lighter, were commonly used in the Premier League and helped improve players' performance, they will be some of the best in the 2000s.

# Name Year Produced 1 Adidas Predator Mania 2002 2 Nike Mercurial Vapor 2002 3 Nike Total 90 II 2002 4 Nike Air Zoom Total 90 III 2004 5 Nike Air Tiempo Legend 2005 6 Adidas F50.6 Tunit 2006 7 Mizuno Wave Cup 2001 8 Adidas adiPure 2007 9 Nike Total 90 Laser I 2007 10 Adidas Predator PowerSwerve 2008

10 Adidas Predator PowerSwerve - 2008

Kickstarting the list, the ninth generation of the Predator was iconic - and the clue was in the name. The PowerServe boot featured SmartFoam which helped players maintain longer contact with the ball, thus firing it more powerfully. Combined with a 'power pulse chamber' in the inner sole of the boot, players could be feared with these boots on. It had the iconic fold-over tongue, symbolising the original Predator, whilst it had a kangaroo leather upper, allowing them to be comfortable and soft. Worn by the likes of David Beckham and Steven Gerrard, they were incredible boots to wear.

Worn by Nationality David Beckham England Steven Gerrard England Michael Ballack Germany Zinedine Zidane France

9 Nike Total 90 Laser I - 2007

The first Nike shoe on this list. The Nike Total 90 Laser I was a successor to the Air Zoom Total 90 III. It featured a rubber 'shot shield' and a '90' logo, coupled with the words 'power', 'swerve' and 'precision'. It led to iconic boots gracing pitches in the Premier League every week. The shot shield that we just mentioned created a large sweet spot to strike the ball, producing cleaner strikes and thus more goals. It was a colourful boot, unlike the dull days of the 90s, often coming in yellow and black, as Wayne Rooney repeatedly showcased with them.

Worn by Nationality Wayne Rooney England Luis Figo Portugal Gennaro Gattuso Italy Fernando Torres Spain

8 Adidas adiPure - 2007

The Adidas adiPure was launched in 2007 - in the iconic - and dull - colours of black and white. Kaka was used as the poster boy of the shoe, with it embracing new technology. However, it retained the classic look, yet it was lightweight and comfortable. It possessed a kangaroo leather upper which helped pad around the inside of the heel. Alongside this, it used Traxion technology, which was seen as ground-breaking in 2007. They were worn by the previously mentioned Kaka, Xabi Alonso and Frank Lampard, highlighting how they were the perfect football boots for a midfielder.

Worn by Nationality Kaka Brazil Xabi Alonso Spain Frank Lampard England Clarence Seedord Netherlands

7 Mizuno Wave Cup - 2001

These are the only boots on this list not from Adidas or Nike, highlighting the companies' success within the industry. However, the Mizuno Wave Cup was launched in 2001 - and remains iconic to this day. They were symbolised alongside the 2002 World Cup, where a plethora of players wore them. They were made from kangaroo leather, whilst it used 'compact wave' technology in the heel area. This was used to make them lighter whilst still providing cushioning. The boot was not as successful as its rivals, mainly due to a few problems with the technology, but - partially due to its striking pattern - it remains an iconic boot.

Worn by Nationality Rivaldo Brazil

6 Adidas F50.6 Tunit - 2006

The Adidas F50.6 Tunit might not be a name that rolled off the tongue, but it did its talking on the pitch. It had detachable and interchangeable studs, allowing players to compete in multiple conditions. It featured a lace cover that was held down by velcro, whilst the inner sole came with a speed or comfort chassis. It allowed players to customise the boots, so they could fit their needs perfectly. The list of players who wore them is not as iconic, but Jermain Defoe and Lukas Podolski still graced the pitch in them before, during and after the World Cup.

Worn by Nationality Jermain Defoe England Lukas Podolski Germany Arjen Robben Netherlands Ashley Cole England Damian Duff Ireland

5 Nike Air Tiempo Legend - 2005

The Nike Tiempo Legend is still one of the most iconic boots of all time. The word 'Legend' sits in the name, which epitomised the type of player that wore them. Ronaldinho - widely considered one of the greatest players of all time - had a partnership with Nike and the Tiempo Legend. It came in white and gold, fit for the Brazilian's king status in Brazil, whilst the boot itself had a ventilated tongue, plastic heel counter and Zoom Air soleplate - all combined at 330g. It completed a boot for anyone, let alone one of Barcelona's best players.

Worn by Nationality Ronaldinho Brazil Ruud Van Nistelrooy Netherlands Andrea Pirlo Italy Cesc Fabregas Spain

4 Nike Air Zoom Total 90 III - 2004

The Nike Air Zoom Total 90 III was the third generation of the Air Zoom Total 90. Made from synthetic leather, it had asymmetrical lacing, whilst it removed the fold-over tongue that was synonymous with football boots in the early 2000s. This meant the ball had a cleaner and bigger striking surface, allowing players to create iconic moments in the final third. It was widely considered a comfortable boot due to the Aiz Zoom unit in the heel. Worn by the likes of Roberto Carlos and Wayne Rooney, there were very few boots that could produce more powerful shots than this one.

Worn by Nationality Luis Figo Portugal Roberto Carlos Brazil Wayne Rooney England Francesco Totti Italy

3 Nike Total 90 II - 2002

The Nike Total 90 II came just two years before the Nike Air Zoom Total 90 III, yet it remains more iconic now. Coming in the famous white/red/black trio, it was famous for standing out on the football pitch. The Nike Air Zoom Total 90 II featured an off-centre lacing system for a much larger striking surface and therefore more boot-to-ball contact. The upper had Nike's First Touch coating, designed to give greater ball control and feel. It weighed 270g, whilst players such as Luis Figo and Francesco Totti dominated football matches in these boots.

Worn by Nationality Francesco Totti Italy Luis Figo Portugal Roberto Carlos Brazil Wayne Rooney England

2 Nike Mercurial Vapor - 2002

The Nike Mercurial Vapor II continued the trend of Mercurial boots flying off the shelf, just like the Nike Mercurial R9 did in 1998. In this boot, which was released in 2002, it was stripped back, so it weighed just 200g. It was made out of a one-piece synthetic upper - known as 'Nike Skin' - which allowed players to quickly accelerate and produce high speeds in the lightweight boots. They were famously worn by R9 Ronaldo at the 2002 World Cup, whilst Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo fitted into them seamlessly as well. However, they are trumped by one boot to the top spot.

Worn by Nationality Thierry Henry France Ronaldo Brazil Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden

1 Adidas Predator Mania - 2002

Last, but not least, the Adidas Predator Mania is widely considered to be the best - and most iconic - shoe of the 2000s. Introduced just in time for the 2002 World Cup, it instantly became a classic. It had Adidas' three stripes wrapped around the soleplate, whilst possessing an elasticated tongue strap rather than the velcro that was commonly used in football. It had a red heel-protection unit for comfort, whilst the curved rubber strikes made it easier for players to shoot on their weaker foot, as Zinedine Zidane showcased regularly. They were most commonly seen in the trio of red/white/black.