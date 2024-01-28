Highlights Football boots in the 2010s became more extravagant with new designs, technology, and bold colours. It became the norm.

Nike dominated the list in the 2010s, covering seven of the top ten in the list, yet they couldn't claim the top spot.

The Adidas Predator Mania: Champagne Reissue is ranked as one of the best football boots of the 2010s.

Football boots play a huge part in the sport. Not only are they often stunning to look and elegant, but they can also drastically improve performance. Nowadays, football boots can comfortably cost in excess of £200, highlighting how important they are. That price tag is affordable for professional footballers, particularly if they have a boot sponsorship, but it's not for a typical Sunday League player.

Moreover, football boots have drastically changed over the years. One year, there is a ground-breaking boot that is the most in-demand thing of the year, but - the next - it is outdated and unwanted. That's the reality of technology and evolution. This was showcased in the 2010s when football boots continually broke boundaries.

In the 1990s, football boots were simplistic and comfortable. They followed the conventions of the sport, with black and white 'classic' boots being the most popular. It was only until the 2010s started that football boots consistently became extravagant. New designs, new technology and bold colours dominated the field. Players could choose from whatever they wanted - a dream for any aspiring youngster. With the arrival of the latest Adidas Predators in January 2024, we have decided to rank the 10 best football boots from the 2010s. The decade where Spain conquered the world and Leicester City upset the odds to win the Premier League.



Ranking Name Year Produced 1 Adidas Predator Mania: Champagne Reissue 2019 2 Nike Tiempo Legend IV Elite 2011 3 Adidas Predator LZ 2012 4 Nike Hypervenom Phantom I 2013 5 Nike Mercurial Vapor FlyKnit Ultra 2017 6 Nike Tiempo Legend 6 Totti x Roma 2017 7 Nike Magista Obra I 2014 8 Nike Phantom Venom 2019 9 Nike Tiempo Legend 5 R10 “Touch of Gold” 2015 10 Adidas F50 Adizero 2010

10 Adidas F50 Adizero - 2010

Kickstarting the list, the Adidas F50 Adizero was widely considered one of the lightest boots in the 2010s. Released in 2010, it weighed just 165g. It featured the impressive technology of the Adidas 'SprintFrame' outsole, which was a single piece of carbon fibre which ran from the heel. Lionel Messi wore boots at the 2010 World Cup - in an eye-catching purple boot. Alongside the Argentinian star. Arjen Robben and Gareth Bale wore the boots at the start of the 2010s, highlighting their effectiveness for pacey wingers on the flanks. Although they didn't stun the world, they were still effective.



Worn by Nationality Lionel Messi Argentina Arjen Robben Netherlands Gareth Bale Wales

9 Nike Tiempo Legend 5 R10 “Touch of Gold” - 2015

Ronaldinho is one of the greatest players of all time, famous for gliding across the pitch and frustrating opponents. In 2015, he was immortalised via the Nike Tiempo Legend 5 R10 “Touch of Gold” boot. It was a white and gold signature boot that marked the 10th anniversary of the Air Legend Tiempo I, linking to Ronaldinho's famous advert in 2005. Only 3000 boots were made and - unsurprisingly - they were sold instantly. They held Nike's Hypershield technology, which stopped them from retaining water, whilst also possessing a leather fold-over tongue. It wasn't common, but it was definitely iconic.



Worn by Nationality Ronaldinho Brazil

8 Nike Phantom Venom - 2019

In 2017, Nike released the Nike Phantom Venom. A boot that broke boundaries for all the right reasons. During the creation stage, the company teamed up with their research lab and their robotic leg. It had 13 blades, which were designed to help players when striking a ball. Alongside that, it also had ACC technology, a partial lace cover, hyper-reactive sole-plate, flyknit upper, flywire cables, asymmetrical lacing, and honeycomb micro-texture for greater control. Coupled with anti-clog technology, the boot could do everything players needed. It was used by the world's best strikers, including Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane, highlighting its effectiveness.



Worn by Nationality Robert Lewandowski Poland Harry Kane England Edison Cavani Uruguay Marcus Rashford England Mauro Icardi Argentina

7 Nike Magista Obra I - 2014

In the 2020s, sock boots are not very common, but - in the 2010s - they first rose to prominence. Nike's Magista Obra I was groundbreaking in this aspect. It took four years to design, featuring Flyknit technology in the form of a 3D textured honeycomb upper. The collar (the main part of a sock boot) gave players a snug feel, acting as if the boot was an extension of the body. Famously, Mario Götze wore these boots at the 2014 World Cup, scoring the winning goal in extra-time during the final to break Argentine hearts. The boots clearly worked for the German.



Worn by Nationality Mario Gotze Germany Christian Eriksen Denmark Eric Dier England Danny Rose England Joshua Kimmich Germany

6 Nike Tiempo Legend 6 Totti x Roma - 2017

Similar to Nike's Ronaldinho boots in 2015, the Nike Tiempo Legend 6 Totti x Roma in 2017 were not exactly common. They were limited to 2500 pairs (500 less than the Tiempo Legend 5 in 2015), whilst possessing a metallic gold-plated model. It had a fold-over tongue and elasticated strap that Totti had custom-made on previous Nike Tiempos. As one of the rarest sets of boots ever, they were individually numbered 2500 times, leading up to Totti's final game for Roma. The Italian wore them against Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico, signalling an end to his iconic career at just one club.



Worn by Nationality Francesco Totti Italy

5 Nike Mercurial Vapor FlyKnit Ultra - 2017

The Nike Mercurial Vapor FlyKnit Ultra was released in 2017, weighing just 170g. The Mercurial Vapor FlyKnit brought together the Vaport and the Superfly - two of Nike's greatest boots. It had a single-piece, tightly-knitted Flyknit upper, coupled with a low-cut ankle collar. It made it one of the best speed boots around, which - unsurprisingly - were worn by several world-class players. Eden Hazard and Luka Modrić both adjourned the boot, highlighting its effectiveness. Some of the technology used in the Nike Mercurial Vapor FlyKnit Ultra was eventually used in several newer boots, including the Nike Phantom GX.



Worn by Nationality Eden Hazard Belgium Luka Modric Croatia

4 Nike Hypervenom Phantom I - 2013

The Nike Hypervenom Phantom I listened to feedback from players to produce one of the world's best boots at the time. There was less power and a bigger emphasis on movement, touch and feel. Alongside those changes, the Nike Hypervenom Phantom I upper was different; it was a mesh-based version of NikeSkin reduced layers, combined with ACC. There was a compressed nylon soleplate with a split-toe design, adding to players' comfort. Neymar, Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney all wore the boots, proving why it is considered one of the best boots of the 2010s.



Worn by Nationality Neymar Brazil Paul Pogba France Wayne Rooney England Mario Balotelli Italy Alex Oxlade Chamberlain England

3 Adidas Predator LZ - 2012

The Adidas Predator LZ was made in 2012 after two years of research. It possessed five 'lethal zones' across a hybrid-touch synthetic upper. This made it lighter than leather, more durable and better at keeping water out. Famously, Xavi - one of the greatest midfielders of all time - completed 96/96 passes wearing these boots against PSG. The lethal zones were designed to factor in a player's first touch, dribble, sweet spot, drive and pass. Lightweight rubber was used on the upper to support Adidas' miCoach technology, where a chip could be inserted in the outsole to gather physical performance data.



Worn by Nationality Robin van Persie Netherlands Xavi Spain Angel Di Maria Argentina Mesut Ozil Germany Juan Mata Spain

2 Nike Tiempo Legend IV Elite - 2011

The Nike Tiempo Legend IV Elite was released in 2011, and - despite the modern-day attractiveness of bright boots - they possessed a retro feel. Each boot utilised 56.5 metres of Nike's FlyWire technology, making up 4751 stitches. They were expensive shoes to buy - at over £250 - but they were worth it for the feel they gave players, partially due to the lightness of the kangaroo leather used. Several world-class players wore them, including Carlos Puyol and David Luiz. Meanwhile, R9 Ronaldo wore a pair in his last match for Brazil in 2011, although he failed to score.



Worn by Nationality David Luiz Brazil Carlos Puyol Spain Gerard Pique Spain David De Gea Spain Ronaldo Brazil

1 Adidas Predator Mania: Champagne Reissue - 2019

Last, but not least, the Adidas Predator Mania: Champagne Reissue were released in 2019 and took fans - and players - on a route down memory lane. They were released to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Adidas Predator and they instantly wowed fans. It had the 'classic Predator' tongue, combined with swerved rubber fins to make players feel nostalgic. David Beckham was an iconic player when the Adidas Predators first released, so the version in 2019 allowed fans to reimmerse themselves with Man United's iconic team in the 1990s. The boot did not have the technology of other boots, but it was the most iconic - by far.

