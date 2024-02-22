Highlights Some of the greatest players of all time have never won a league title, so GIVEMESPORT have analysed the 10 best.

Football is often about glory for players in the modern day now, with very few ever showing immense levels of loyalty. However, there have been a handful of players over the years who have either stayed level or never been at a club good enough to win a league title. This article has been inspired on the back of England captain Harry Kane and his move to Bayern Munich in pursuit of his first league crown, but his team have fallen behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race, which puts this in jeopardy.

These 10 players have come narrowly close to glory, but they never quite got their hands on that elusive league title. Instead, they have been remembered as the best players who narrowly missed out. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have put together everything you need to know about the 10 best players who have never won a league title at the time of writing.

Ranking factors

Importance to the club they played for.

World-class ability in their career.

Size of the club played for.

Ranking Name Club(s) represented 1. Steven Gerrard Liverpool, LA Galaxy 2. Bobby Moore West Ham, Fulham 3. Socrates Botafogo, Corinthians, Fiorentina, Flamengo, Santos 4. Gordon Banks Chesterfield, Leicester, Stoke 5. Harry Kane Tottenham, Bayern Munich 6. Antoine Griezmann Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona 7. Gary Lineker Leicester, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham 8. Fernando Torres Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, AC Milan, Sagan Tosu 9. Marco Reus Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund 10. Daniele De Rossi Roma

10 Daniele De Rossi

Roma

Kickstarting the list, Daniele De Rossi was one of the most consistent players throughout his career. The Italian solidified Roma's midfield every single season, acting as a transitional player between defence and attack. A player as important that often wins a title, but not De Rossi. He came close on three separate occasions, yet Roma never got it over the line. In the 2016/2017 season, they finished on 87 points - a remarkable feat - yet still four points adrift of Italian champions Juventus. It epitomised De Rossi's luck in Italy, as, despite all his quality, he never won the most wanted trophy in the country - the Serie A.

Best Seasons Season Competition Club Points Tally Position 2013/2014 Serie A Roma 85 2nd 2014/2015 70 2nd 2016/2017 87 2nd

9 Marco Reus

Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus has been one of the most loved players by neutrals since he started shining for Borussia Dortmund at the start of the 2010s. Yet he has always missed one thing - a Bundesliga trophy. Typically, he joined Dortmund a year after they won the title — and, since then, they have come close numerous times. They've been pipped to the title every time by Bayern Munich, including in the 2022/2023 season, when Dortmund drew at home to Mainz on the final day of the season. A win would have secured the title, symbolising Reus' struggles.

Best Seasons Season Competition Club Points Tally Position 2015/2016 Bundesliga Dortmund 78 2nd 2018/2019 76 2nd 2022/2023 71 2nd

8 Fernando Torres

Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, AC Milan, Sagan Tosu

When you think of hit-and-miss strikers, you probably think of Fernando Torres. On his day, he was one of the best players in the world - as showcased at Atletico Madrid and Liverpool. Yet he also struggled, including his disastrous spell at Chelsea. He went his entire career without winning a league title, despite coming close so many times. In the 2008/2009 season, Liverpool finished on 86 points, four points adrift of champions Manchester United. Torres scored the fourth most goals in the league that season (14), but even that couldn't help the Reds over the line.

Best Seasons Season Competition Club Points Tally Position 2008/2009 Premier League Liverpool 86 2nd 2015/2016 La Liga Atletico Madrid 88 3rd 2017/2018 79 2nd

7 Gary Lineker

Leicester, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham

Gary Lineker always jokes with Alan Shearer when on TV about trophies during their careers. Shearer never won the FA Cup, but Lineker somehow never won a league title. Lineker left boyhood club Leicester for Everton in pursuit of trophies, but he fell narrowly short. In the 1985/1986 season, they finished second on 86 points, two points behind bitter rivals Liverpool. Even when he moved to Barcelona - and eventually Tottenham - he was never able to get his hands on a league title, despite being one of the best goalscorers of all time.

Best Seasons Season Competition Club Points Tally Position 1988/1989 La Liga Barcelona 57 2nd 1985/1986 First Division Everton 86 2nd 1986/1987 La Liga Barcelona 63 2nd

6 Antoine Griezmann

Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has been one of the most entertaining players to watch during the modern-day generation, gliding past defenders effortlessly. Yet, he has never won a league title. Incredibly, Griezmann has joined Atletico Madrid twice as champions, but he has never won La Liga with them. He came close with Barcelona on two occasions during his brief spell on the Mediterranean coast, with 73 points and 82 points on two occasions, but it was never enough to beat their rivals. As he continues to improve despite getting older, it remains to be seen if Griezmann will ever win a La Liga title.

Best Seasons Season Competition Club Points Tally Position 2021/2022 La Liga Barcelona 73 2nd 2015/2016 Atletico Madrid 88 3rd 2019/2020 Barcelona 82 2nd

5 Harry Kane

Tottenham, Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is on the receiving end of constant jokes in the modern day. He has never won a career trophy, despite being one of the best strikers in the world — and of all time. Kane came close twice to Premier League glory with Tottenham. In the 2015/2016 season, they collapsed during the run-in, gifting the title to shock champions Leicester City. A year later, they played the best football in the league, but they were pipped to the title by Chelsea and serial winner Antonio Conte. It showcased Kane's lack of luck, which led to him joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 to try and win trophies. However, it looks like he will go trophyless again in the 2023/2024 season, so maybe he is truly cursed.

Best Seasons Season Competition Club Points Tally Position 2016/2017 Premier League Tottenham 86 2nd 2015/2016 70 3rd 2017/2018 77 3rd

4 Gordon Banks

Chesterfield, Leicester, Stoke

"Oh what a save Gordon Banks," is one of the most famous pieces of football commentary of all time. Banks produced one of the greatest saves of all time to deny legendary forward Pele at the 1970 World Cup. Yet, despite all his success for England on the international stage, he never won a league title. Unlike others, Banks never came that close. The best teams he played for were Leicester and Stoke, with his best league finish being fourth in 1963. Despite not winning a league title, he is still regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, speaking volumes of his talent.

Best Seasons Season Competition Club Points Tally Position 1965/1966 First Division Leicester 70 7th 1962/1963 52 4th 1968/1969 Stoke 33 19th

3 Socrates

Botafogo, Corinthians, Fiorentina, Flamengo, Santos

Socrates is one of the greatest players to ever grace a football pitch. Uniquely, his medical degree and his political awareness, combined with the style and quality of his play, earned him the nickname "Doctor Socrates," yet - despite all his talent - he never won a league title. The Brazilian Serie A had a unique system during his career, often ending in a knockout stage, but he never came too close to glory with either Botafogo or Corinthians. Despite this, Socrates' ability was endless, as showcased on the domestic and international front.

Best Seasons Season Competition Club Points Tally Position 1973 Brazilian Serie A Botafogo 43 9th 1980 Corinthians 27 5th 1984/1985 Serie A Fiorentina 29 9th

2 Bobby Moore

West Ham, Fulham

Bobby Moore represented Fulham before turning out for teams in the USA and Denmark, however, he is seen as 'West Ham through and through'. He played for the East London side for over a decade-and-a-half, yet they never finished higher than sixth with him in defence. Moore will always be remembered for captaining England to World Cup glory in 1966, yet - despite being considered one of the best centre-backs of all time - his failure to even get close to domestic league glory has been a dampener on his career. If only Moore had joined the Hammers a year earlier when they won the league title, although it was the second tier.

Best Seasons Season Competition Club Points Tally Position 1958/1959 First Division West Ham 48 6th 1972/1973 46 6th 1961/1962 44 8th

1 Steven Gerrard

Liverpool, LA Galaxy

Last, but not least, Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest midfielders of all time, yet he will always have one unwanted shadow following him - his failure to ever win the league title. His most famous disaster came at the end of the 2013/2014 season when Gerrard slipped at home to Chelsea to gift Demba Ba a goal and the Blues victory. Liverpool went on to collapse in the next game and finish second. He also finished second during the 2008/2009 season and 2001/2002 season, yet they were pipped once again. He won the Champions League and countless other trophies, but Liverpool's captain always slipped up at the final moment in the Premier League.