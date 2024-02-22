Highlights
- Some of the greatest players of all time have never won a league title, so GIVEMESPORT have analysed the 10 best.
- The list recognises top athletes, including Gary Lineker, Fernando Torres, and other prominent football figures.
- Factors like club importance, world-class abilities, and club size contribute to ranking these players who narrowly missed glory.
Football is often about glory for players in the modern day now, with very few ever showing immense levels of loyalty. However, there have been a handful of players over the years who have either stayed level or never been at a club good enough to win a league title. This article has been inspired on the back of England captain Harry Kane and his move to Bayern Munich in pursuit of his first league crown, but his team have fallen behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race, which puts this in jeopardy.
These 10 players have come narrowly close to glory, but they never quite got their hands on that elusive league title. Instead, they have been remembered as the best players who narrowly missed out. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have put together everything you need to know about the 10 best players who have never won a league title at the time of writing.
Ranking factors
- Importance to the club they played for.
- World-class ability in their career.
- Size of the club played for.
Ranking
Name
|
Club(s) represented
1.
Steven Gerrard
|
Liverpool, LA Galaxy
2.
Bobby Moore
|
West Ham, Fulham
3.
Socrates
|
Botafogo, Corinthians, Fiorentina, Flamengo, Santos
4.
Gordon Banks
|
Chesterfield, Leicester, Stoke
5.
Harry Kane
|
Tottenham, Bayern Munich
6.
Antoine Griezmann
|
Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona
7.
Gary Lineker
|
Leicester, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham
8.
Fernando Torres
|
Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, AC Milan, Sagan Tosu
9.
Marco Reus
|
Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund
10.
Daniele De Rossi
|
Roma
10 Daniele De Rossi
Roma
Kickstarting the list, Daniele De Rossi was one of the most consistent players throughout his career. The Italian solidified Roma's midfield every single season, acting as a transitional player between defence and attack. A player as important that often wins a title, but not De Rossi. He came close on three separate occasions, yet Roma never got it over the line. In the 2016/2017 season, they finished on 87 points - a remarkable feat - yet still four points adrift of Italian champions Juventus. It epitomised De Rossi's luck in Italy, as, despite all his quality, he never won the most wanted trophy in the country - the Serie A.
|
Best Seasons
Season
Competition
Club
Points Tally
|
Position
2013/2014
Serie A
Roma
85
|
2nd
2014/2015
70
|
2nd
2016/2017
87
|
2nd
9 Marco Reus
Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund
Marco Reus has been one of the most loved players by neutrals since he started shining for Borussia Dortmund at the start of the 2010s. Yet he has always missed one thing - a Bundesliga trophy. Typically, he joined Dortmund a year after they won the title — and, since then, they have come close numerous times. They've been pipped to the title every time by Bayern Munich, including in the 2022/2023 season, when Dortmund drew at home to Mainz on the final day of the season. A win would have secured the title, symbolising Reus' struggles.
|
Best Seasons
Season
Competition
Club
Points Tally
|
Position
2015/2016
Bundesliga
Dortmund
78
|
2nd
2018/2019
76
|
2nd
2022/2023
71
|
2nd
8 Fernando Torres
Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, AC Milan, Sagan Tosu
When you think of hit-and-miss strikers, you probably think of Fernando Torres. On his day, he was one of the best players in the world - as showcased at Atletico Madrid and Liverpool. Yet he also struggled, including his disastrous spell at Chelsea. He went his entire career without winning a league title, despite coming close so many times. In the 2008/2009 season, Liverpool finished on 86 points, four points adrift of champions Manchester United. Torres scored the fourth most goals in the league that season (14), but even that couldn't help the Reds over the line.
|
Best Seasons
Season
Competition
Club
Points Tally
|
Position
2008/2009
Premier League
Liverpool
86
|
2nd
2015/2016
La Liga
Atletico Madrid
88
|
3rd
2017/2018
79
|
2nd
7 Gary Lineker
Leicester, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham
Gary Lineker always jokes with Alan Shearer when on TV about trophies during their careers. Shearer never won the FA Cup, but Lineker somehow never won a league title. Lineker left boyhood club Leicester for Everton in pursuit of trophies, but he fell narrowly short. In the 1985/1986 season, they finished second on 86 points, two points behind bitter rivals Liverpool. Even when he moved to Barcelona - and eventually Tottenham - he was never able to get his hands on a league title, despite being one of the best goalscorers of all time.
|
Best Seasons
Season
Competition
Club
Points Tally
|
Position
1988/1989
La Liga
Barcelona
57
|
2nd
1985/1986
First Division
Everton
86
|
2nd
1986/1987
La Liga
Barcelona
63
|
2nd
6 Antoine Griezmann
Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann has been one of the most entertaining players to watch during the modern-day generation, gliding past defenders effortlessly. Yet, he has never won a league title. Incredibly, Griezmann has joined Atletico Madrid twice as champions, but he has never won La Liga with them. He came close with Barcelona on two occasions during his brief spell on the Mediterranean coast, with 73 points and 82 points on two occasions, but it was never enough to beat their rivals. As he continues to improve despite getting older, it remains to be seen if Griezmann will ever win a La Liga title.
|
Best Seasons
Season
Competition
Club
Points Tally
|
Position
2021/2022
La Liga
Barcelona
73
|
2nd
2015/2016
Atletico Madrid
88
|
3rd
2019/2020
Barcelona
82
|
2nd
5 Harry Kane
Tottenham, Bayern Munich
Harry Kane is on the receiving end of constant jokes in the modern day. He has never won a career trophy, despite being one of the best strikers in the world — and of all time. Kane came close twice to Premier League glory with Tottenham. In the 2015/2016 season, they collapsed during the run-in, gifting the title to shock champions Leicester City. A year later, they played the best football in the league, but they were pipped to the title by Chelsea and serial winner Antonio Conte. It showcased Kane's lack of luck, which led to him joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 to try and win trophies. However, it looks like he will go trophyless again in the 2023/2024 season, so maybe he is truly cursed.
|
Best Seasons
Season
Competition
Club
Points Tally
|
Position
2016/2017
Premier League
Tottenham
86
|
2nd
2015/2016
70
|
3rd
2017/2018
77
|
3rd
4 Gordon Banks
Chesterfield, Leicester, Stoke
"Oh what a save Gordon Banks," is one of the most famous pieces of football commentary of all time. Banks produced one of the greatest saves of all time to deny legendary forward Pele at the 1970 World Cup. Yet, despite all his success for England on the international stage, he never won a league title. Unlike others, Banks never came that close. The best teams he played for were Leicester and Stoke, with his best league finish being fourth in 1963. Despite not winning a league title, he is still regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, speaking volumes of his talent.
|
Best Seasons
Season
Competition
Club
Points Tally
|
Position
1965/1966
First Division
Leicester
70
|
7th
1962/1963
52
|
4th
1968/1969
Stoke
33
|
19th
3 Socrates
Botafogo, Corinthians, Fiorentina, Flamengo, Santos
Socrates is one of the greatest players to ever grace a football pitch. Uniquely, his medical degree and his political awareness, combined with the style and quality of his play, earned him the nickname "Doctor Socrates," yet - despite all his talent - he never won a league title. The Brazilian Serie A had a unique system during his career, often ending in a knockout stage, but he never came too close to glory with either Botafogo or Corinthians. Despite this, Socrates' ability was endless, as showcased on the domestic and international front.
|
Best Seasons
Season
Competition
Club
Points Tally
|
Position
1973
Brazilian Serie A
Botafogo
43
|
9th
1980
Corinthians
27
|
5th
1984/1985
Serie A
Fiorentina
29
|
9th
2 Bobby Moore
West Ham, Fulham
Bobby Moore represented Fulham before turning out for teams in the USA and Denmark, however, he is seen as 'West Ham through and through'. He played for the East London side for over a decade-and-a-half, yet they never finished higher than sixth with him in defence. Moore will always be remembered for captaining England to World Cup glory in 1966, yet - despite being considered one of the best centre-backs of all time - his failure to even get close to domestic league glory has been a dampener on his career. If only Moore had joined the Hammers a year earlier when they won the league title, although it was the second tier.
|
Best Seasons
Season
Competition
Club
Points Tally
|
Position
1958/1959
First Division
West Ham
48
|
6th
1972/1973
46
|
6th
1961/1962
44
|
8th
1 Steven Gerrard
Liverpool, LA Galaxy
Last, but not least, Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest midfielders of all time, yet he will always have one unwanted shadow following him - his failure to ever win the league title. His most famous disaster came at the end of the 2013/2014 season when Gerrard slipped at home to Chelsea to gift Demba Ba a goal and the Blues victory. Liverpool went on to collapse in the next game and finish second. He also finished second during the 2008/2009 season and 2001/2002 season, yet they were pipped once again. He won the Champions League and countless other trophies, but Liverpool's captain always slipped up at the final moment in the Premier League.
|
Best Seasons
Season
Competition
Club
Points Tally
|
Position
2008/2009
Premier League
Liverpool
86
|
2nd
2013/2014
84
|
2nd
2001/2002
80
|
2nd