Football goalkeepers play a huge role in a team every season. Acting as the final barrier of defence, their crucial saves, last-minute heroics and composure in between the sticks can be the difference between success and failure. An outfield player can make a mistake and get away with it; a goalkeeper can't. As they play with hopes and dreams on their backs, they have to perform at the highest level every week.

Elite goalkeepers are capable of winning points almost single-handedly and the very best are often held in the highest regard by the clubs they've starred for. Liverpool struggled with Loris Karius in goal during 2018, as the German made two crucial mistakes to see the Reds lose the Champions League final to Real Madrid. They brought Alisson Becker in the summer of 2018, helping them win the Champions League a year later. It showcases how crucial they are.

Due to this, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to rank the 15 greatest goalkeepers of all time, taking into a number of factors which we have outlined below.

Ranking Factors

  • Longevity - If they performed at the top of the sport for a longer period of time, they have been ranked at the top. It shows how they have been able to continually adapt despite the modern game changing.
  • Consistency of world-class performances - It sounds simple, but world-class performances week in and week out make a goalkeeper better. If they've done that throughout their career, they have been ranked highly.
  • Performances in finals - Finals are the most important matches of a player's career. If a goalkeeper has made a crucial save, they have been ranked higher.

Best goalkeepers of all time

Ranking

Name

1,

Lev Yashin

2.
Gianluigi Buffon

3.

Manuel Neuer

4.
Iker Casillas

5.
Oliver Kahn

6.

Petr Cech

7.
Peter Schmeichel

8.
Edwin van der Sar

9.
Alisson Becker

10.

Gordon Banks

11.

Pat Jennings

12.

Dida

13.

David Seaman

14.

Thibaut Courtois

15.

Hugo Lloris
15 Hugo Lloris

Professional career: 2005-present

Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris was at the heart of Tottenham's modern-day 'golden era' from 2012 until 2024. He was their captain under manager Mauricio Pochettino, providing experience in the key matches. The Frenchman was a world-class goalkeeper season after season, with a string of penalty saves in the 2018/2019 season, helping Spurs secure Champions League football and reach the final. However, he never won a trophy with them, unlike his time as France captain. He became a world champion with Les Bleus in 2018, and he was unfortunate to miss out on a second World Cup winner's medal four years later. The former Tottenham captain was also a runner-up in the 2016 European Championships, but he was victorious in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Lloris Stats

Years

Team

Appearances

2005 - 2008

Nice

78

2008 - 2012

Lyon

202

2012 - 2024

Tottenham

444

2024 -

Inter Miami

0

2008 - 2022

France

145

Stats via Transfermarkt

14 Thibaut Courtois

Professional career: 2009-Present

Real-Madrid-Thibaut-Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. In the 2023/2024 season, he is contracted to Real Madrid — and he has won countless trophies with them. He's won two La Liga titles with them and one Spanish cup, but his most impressive performance came in 2022 when he helped the club win the Champions League. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final, but Courtois was named 'Player of the Match' after a string of fine saves. He walked into the club's history books. Alongside this, he was a spectacular goalkeeper for rivals Atletico Madrid, winning the Europa League, and Premier League champions Chelsea in 2015 and 2017.

Courtois Stats

Years

Team

Appearances

2009–2011

Genk

45

2011–2018

Chelsea

154

2011–2014 (loan)

Atletico Madrid

154

2018–

Real Madrid

230

2011–

Belgium

102

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 31/1/24

13 David Seaman

Professional career: 1982-2004

David Seaman

David Seaman is widely regarded as one of England's greatest-ever goalkeepers. He made mistakes, including in the 2002 World Cup against Brazil, but he was incredibly consistent during his 24-year career. He was one of the most recognisable players in the world due to his iconic ponytail and moustache combination, but he did most of his talking on the pitch. He played over 500 matches for Arsenal, winning three league titles and four FA Cups. Combined with one League Cup, Seaman had an incredible career in the English game, ranking him as one of the best goalkeepers of all time.

Seaman Stats

Years

Team

Appearances

1982–1984

Peterborough

109

1984–1986

Birmingham

43

1986–1990

Queens Park Rangers

145

1990–2003

Arsenal

536

2003–2004

Manchester City

26

1988–2002

England

77

Stats via Transfermarkt

12 Dida

Professional career: 1992-2015

Dida

Dida is widely considered the greatest Brazilian goalkeeper of all time — and he was the first goalkeeper from his country to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or. Dida was one of the best players in his position during the mid-2000s with AC Milan. The Rossoneri boasted a formidable line-up around this time and Dida had one of the best defences, including Cafu, Jaap Stam, Alessandro Nesta and Paolo Maldini. Throughout his career, he won one World Cup, one Copa America, two Champions Leagues and one Serie A. With over 300 appearances for AC Milan, he is a walking legend.

Years

Team

Appearances

1992–1993

Vitoria

24

1994–1998

Cruzeiro

120

1998–1999

Lugano

0

1999–2000

Corinthians

24

2000–2010

AC Milan

302

2001–2002

Corinthians (loan)

8

2012

Portuguesa

32

2013

Gremio

48

2014–2015

Internacional

29

1995-2006

Brazil

91

Stats via Transfermarkt

11 Pat Jennings

Professional career: 1963-1986

Pat Jennings

Very few players are widely loved by Arsenal and Tottenham. Their fierce rivalry has been burning for decades, but Jennings played for both — and he was adored by both. He made over 450 appearances for Tottenham before making the switch to Arsenal for another 237 appearances. On the international front, only Steven Davis (140 appearances) has been capped more times by Northern Ireland than Jennings, who went on to work as a goalkeeper coach after ending his playing career following the briefest of stints with Everton in 1986. Throughout his career, he won one UEFA Cup, two League Cups and two FA Cups.

Years

Team

Appearances

1963–1964

Watford

48

1964–1977

Tottenham Hotspur

472

1977–1985

Arsenal

237

1986

Everton

0

1964-1986

Northern Ireland

119

Stats via TransferMarkt

10 Gordon Banks

Professional career: 1958-1978

Gordon Banks 

'Oh, what a save,' is one of the most memorable pieces of commentary in the history of sports media. Gordon Banks made the save in 1970, denying the legendary Pele with a save that the naked eye struggled to comprehend. It remains one of the greatest saves of all time. He spent most of his playing career at Leicester and Stoke, winning one League Cup at both. However, his legacy is carried by his England career. He helped them win the World Cup in 1966, before playing 73 times over the years, including that legendary match against Brazil in 1970.

Banks Stats

Years

Team

Appearances

1958–1959

Chesterfield

23

1959–1967

Leicester City

293

1967–1973

Stoke City

194

1967

Cleveland Stokers (loan)

7

1971

Hellenic (loan)

3

1977–1978

Fort Lauderdale Strikers

37

1977

St Patrick's Athletic (loan)

1

1963-1972

England

73

Stats via TransferMarkt

9 Alisson Becker

Professional career: 2013-present

Alisson Becker

As previously mentioned, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp signed Alisson in 2018 to take them to the next level — and he did exactly that. After the disappointment of losing the 2018 Champions League final, the Brazilian brought new life to the team at Anfield, providing composure between the sticks. Since then, he has won one Champions League, one Premier League and a plethora of domestic cups. As of the 31st January 2024, he has played 253 times for Liverpool and, whenever he leaves, he will go down as one of the club's greatest-ever players. Alisson epitomises the world 'world-class'.

Years

Team

Appearances

2013–2016

Internacional

62

2016–2018

AS Roma

64

2018-

Liverpool

253

2015-

Brazil

63

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 31/1/24

8 Edwin van der Sar

Professional career: 1990-2016

Edwin van der Sar

Edwin van der Sar won 26 major trophies throughout his career. He was the oldest man to lift the Premier League during his days with Manchester United, which epitomised his longevity and talent as a goalkeeper. The Dutchman still holds an impressive world record after going 1311 minutes without conceding during the 2008-09 Premier League campaign. As a key figure for Sir Alex Ferguson, he made over 266 appearances for Man United, coming after impressive spells at Ajax and Fulham. Coupled with 130 appearances for his country, van der Sar walks into this list as one of the best of all time.

Years

Team

Appearances

1990–1999

Ajax

312

1999–2001

Juventus

88

2001–2005

Fulham

154

2005–2011

Manchester United

266

2016

VV Noordwijk

1

1994-2008

Netherlands

130

Stats via Transfermarkt

7 Peter Schmeichel

Professional career: 1981-2003

Peter Schmeichel

However, van der Sar is not the only Man United legend on this list. Peter Schmeichel is also widely considered one of the world's greatest-ever goalkeepers due to his 22-year playing career. Schmeichel was in goal when Denmark stunned the world by winning Euro 1992, and he then established his status as the world's best goalkeeper at Man United, where he enjoyed a hugely successful eight-year spell. He left the club after winning the treble in 1999, but, coupled with his 121 appearances for Denmark and spells at Aston Villa/Man City, Schmeichel remains one of the best of all time.

Years

Team

Appearances

1987–1991

Brøndby

47

1991–1999

Manchester United

395

1999–2001

Sporting CP

52

2001–2002

Aston Villa

36

2002–2003

Manchester City

31

1987-2001

Denmark

121

Stats via Transfermarkt

6 Petr Cech

Professional career: 1999-2019

Petr Cech

Petr Cech goes down as one of the most iconic goalkeepers of all time in the Premier League. A serious head injury in 2006 left him with a fractured skull, but surgery and then a helmet allowed him to continue to play. The injury didn't stop him from making world-class saves every week, guiding Chelsea to consistent success. He made 494 appearances for Chelsea, winning 18 major trophies with them, including four Premier League titles. Cech holds the record for the most clean sheets in Premier League history (202), with David James behind in second spot (169). While Cech didn't always cover himself in glory during his four-year spell at Arsenal, his status as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation remains intact.

Years

Team

Appearances

1999–2001

Chmel Blšany

31

2001–2002

Sparta Prague

39

2002–2004

Rennes

78

2004–2015

Chelsea

494

2015–2019

Arsenal

139

2002-2016

Czech Republic

124

Stats via Transfermarkt

5 Oliver Kahn

Professional career: 1987-2008

Oliver Kahn

Oliver Kahn is one of Germany's greatest-ever goalkeepers, showcased by his 86 appearances for his country. He was a colossus for Bayern Munich and Germany as an imposing figure, which saw him bellow instructions to the defence in front of him. Kahn won eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern, six German Cups, and the UEFA Champions League in 2001 - two years after finding himself on the receiving end of Manchester United's extraordinary comeback at Camp Nou. Impressively, Kahn won the Golden Ball award at the 2002 World Cup after being named the tournament's best player, despite the fact Germany lost to Ronaldo's Brazil.

Years

Team

Appearances

1990–1994

Karlsruher SC

153

1994–2008

Bayern Munich

632

1995-2006

Germany

86

Stats via Transfermarkt

4 Iker Casillas

Professional career: 1999-2020

Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas' name rings alongside the word 'world-class' during these conversations. Through his 16 years for Real Madrid, he made a remarkable 725 appearances, winning three Champions League trophies and five La Liga titles. However, it was his work for Spain which was even more impressive. He was at the heart of the team's dominance from 2008 to 2012, winning the Euros, World Cup and Euros again every two years. The Spaniard provided composure and trust between the sticks, making him loved by coaches and fellow players. His career ended after suffering a heart attack whilst playing for Porto, but - thankfully - he made a full recovery.

Years

Team

Appearances

1999–2015

Real Madrid

725

2015–2020

FC Porto

156

2000-2016

Spain

167

Stats via Transfermarkt

3 Manuel Neuer

Professional career: 2005-present

Manuel Neuer

Just like Casillas, Manuel Neuer has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the modern era. In truth, he redefined the essence of the role of a goalkeeper, playing as a 'sweeper keeper' throughout his career. Rushing out of goal proved effective for him, helping his team dictate the tempo of matches. As of the 31st January 2024, he has made 503 appearances for Bayern Munich and 117 for Germany. His triumph when winning the World Cup in 2014 remains his greatest achievement, although he has also won the Champions League twice, in 2013 and 2020, with Bayern.

Years

Team

Appearances

2005–2011

Schalke 04

203

2011-

Bayern Munich

503

2009-

Germany

117

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 31/1/24
2 Gianluigi Buffon

Professional career: 1995-2023

Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon famously went his entire career without winning the Champions League, part of a remarkable XI that never won the European Cup. He tried - and tried again - but he always failed to complete his one main mission. Despite this, he is still one of the greatest of all time. He won 10 Serie A titles and six Italian Cups during his career with Juventus and Parma, highlighting his longevity in the game. He made his debut in 1995 and didn't retire until 2023, spanning 28 years. Buffon played a key role in Italy's 2006 World Cup triumph as well, allowing him to rank second on our list.

Years

Team

Appearances

1995–2001

Parma

220

2001–2018

Juventus

656

2018–2019

Paris Saint-Germain

25

2019–2021

Juventus

29

2021–2023

Parma

45

1997-2018

Italy

176

Stats via Transfermarkt

1 Lev Yashin

Professional career: 1950-1970

Lev Yashin save at the 1966 World Cup

Last, but not least, Lev Yashin is arguably the most famous name in the history of goalkeeping. His name was used for the top award given out by France Football, named the Yashin Trophy. It was established in 2019 to celebrate the best-performing goalkeeper every year — and using Yashin's name highlights how good he was. Nicknamed 'The Black Spider', the old Soviet Union and Dynamo Moscow icon remains the only goalkeeper to win the Ballon d'Or - a feat which he achieved back in 1963. He made 358 appearances for Dynamo Moscow and 74 for the Soviet Union, even winning the 1960 Euros in the process.

Years

Team

Appearances

1950-1970

Dynamo Moscow

358

1954-1970

Soviet Union

74

Stats via Transfermarkt