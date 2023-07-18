Highlights A team needs an elite goalkeeper for prolonged success, as seen with Alisson and Ederson transforming Liverpool and Man City.

For a team to stand any chance of prolonged success, they need a serviceable goalkeeper in between the sticks. There's a ceiling on the heights a team can reach if they aren't protected at the back by an elite shot-stopper. Adding one to your side can transform it from teetering contender to championship dynasty, as we've seen in the past, with the likes of Alisson Becker and Ederson taking Liverpool and Manchester City respectively to levels of success they wouldn't have reached without them.

Due to the advancements in modern-day football, goalkeepers have to be able to perform a variety of roles. Firstly, they must be a world-class shot-stopper, which is the bread and butter of being a goalkeeper. This must lead to a trusted partnership with the defence. Meanwhile, they must be capable of distributing the ball quickly and effectively. Manuel Neuer changed the future of goalkeeping when he acted as a sweeper keeper - and now it is very common.

Finding an elite keeper can be difficult, though, with there being a very select group of truly exceptional goalies in the world right now, and here are the very best 15.

Ranking factors

The factors taken into consideration are as follows:

Clean sheets - how many clean sheets they've picked up at the club is a strong indicator of their quality. But it's important to remember some teams have stronger defences than others.

- how many clean sheets they've picked up at the club is a strong indicator of their quality. But it's important to remember some teams have stronger defences than others. Importance to their club - if they are consistently making world-class saves and helping their team every minute, they will be ranked highly, even if they're not at the best clubs.

- if they are consistently making world-class saves and helping their team every minute, they will be ranked highly, even if they're not at the best clubs. International records - football for their countries goes alongside the success with their clubs, making them well-rounded.

- football for their countries goes alongside the success with their clubs, making them well-rounded. Distribution - as part of modern-day football, goalkeepers must be capable of starting attacks with precision passing into the danger zones.

- as part of modern-day football, goalkeepers must be capable of starting attacks with precision passing into the danger zones. Shot-stopping - as the bread and butter of being a goalkeeper, they must be capable of making world-class saves oregularly especially in the hardest league in the world.

# Name Club 1 Alisson Liverpool 2 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 3 Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona 4 Ederson Man City 5 Mike Maignan AC Milan 6 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 7 Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa 8 Andre Onana Man United 9 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid 10 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 11 Yassine Bounou Al-Hilal 12 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG 13 Yann Sommer Inter Milan 14 Nick Pope Newcastle 15 David Raya Arsenal

15 David Raya

David Raya joined Arsenal in the summer of 2023, with the expectation that he would compete with Aaron Ramsdale. However, he quickly solidified his position as The Gunners' number-one goalkeeper. He showcased world-class regularly at the start of the 2023/2024 Premier League season, highlighting his ability to play out from the back with ease and comfort. As of the 15th January 2024, he has made five clean sheets with 23 saves in 15 appearances, solidifying his status among Europe's elite. The Spaniard is set to join Arsenal permanently once the initial loan expires, which will see him stay at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Stats during 2023/2024 league campaign Clean Sheets 5 Saves 23 Passes per match 28.33 Stats from Premier League (correct as of 15/1/24)

14 Nick Pope

After suffering relegation with Burnley, Nick Pope made the move to Newcastle in the summer of 2022 and was influential in the club's incredible 2022/2023 campaign. The Englishman commands his defence like few others can and his dominating presence inside the area pretty much nullifies opposition sides and their aerial attacks. In the 2023/2024 season, he impressed in the opening months, despite Newcastle's injury list. He then suffered a serious shoulder injury of his own at the start of December 2023, but he is still considered one of the best in the world. His only major issue is his struggle with distribution.

Stats during 2023/2024 league campaign Clean Sheets 5 Saves 40 Passes per match 20.14 Stats from Premier League (correct as of 15/1/24)

13 Yann Sommer

After nine impressive years with Borussia Monchengladbach, Yann Sommer is now a key player at Inter Milan. His time at Monchengladbach and then Inter was broken up by a brief six-month period at Bayern Munich in January 2023, where he did an excellent job replacing the injured Manuel Neuer. He churned out solid performances in between the sticks as he helped the Bundesliga giants retain the league for the 11th straight year. In Italy, he has continued to impress, keeping 12 clean sheets in 12 matches at the San Siro. It's why he is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Stats during 2023/2024 league campaign Clean Sheets 12 Saves 46 Passes per match 29.9 Stats from Fbref (correct as of 15/1/24)

12 Gianluigi Donnarumma

When he first burst onto the scene, it seemed inevitable that Gianluigi Donnarumma would be the best goalkeeper in the world one day. He's not quite there yet and hasn't had the best of times at Paris Saint-Germain following his move from AC Milan in 2021, but there's still plenty of time for him to reach the very top. He was also vital to Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, with aseveralfantastic performances throughout the tournament. After struggling to break into PSG's first-team during his first year at the club, he became the club's number-one keeper during the 2022/2023 season and his future at the club is heading in the right direction. On his day, he's one of the most impressive goalkeepers in the world and looks unbeatable at times - but he struggles with consistency.

Stats during 2023/2024 league campaign Clean Sheets 7 Saves 43 Passes per match 29 Stats from Fbref (correct as of 15/1/24)

11 Yassine Bounou

Yassine Bounou is a cult hero for all the right reasons in Morocco. He played a key role in Morocco reaching the World Cup semi-finals during the 2022 Qatar tournament. He showcased calmness in the face of pressure, particularly during the penalty shootout against Spain in the Round of 16. Domestically, his impact on Sevilla was never more apparent than during the Europa League final in 2023 against Roma when his penalty shootout heroics helped the club win the competition for a record seventh time. In the months following the final, he decided to move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal, yet he is still one of the best in the world.

Stats during 2023/2024 league campaign Clean Sheets 12 Saves 38 Save Percentage 85.1% Stats from Fbref (correct as of 15/1/24)

10 Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer revolutionised the idea of a sweeper keeper in football, which - unsurprisingly - has made him one of the best keepers in the world for almost two decades - and one of the best German footballers. Despite his age, he is still performing at a high level. After an injury ruled him out of the second half of the 2022/2023 season, he has faced a spell on the sidelines, featuring just eight times for Bayern Munich in the 2023/2024 Bundesliga campaign (as of the 15th January 2024). On his day, he is still one of the best in the world, particularly during high-pressure moments.

Stats during 2023/2024 league campaign Clean Sheets 5 Saves 16 Passes per match 37.62 Stats from Footy Stats (correct as of 15/1/24)

9 Jan Oblak

While he wasn't quite at his best during the 2022/2023 season, there's no denying that Jan Oblak remains one of the best goalkeepers in world football. The Slovenian international has been instrumental to Atletico Madrid's success over the years and has looked unbeatable at times. Having won the La Liga Zamora trophy five times, his accolades speak for themselves. During the 2023/2024 season, Oblak has kept six clean sheets in 19 matches, conceding 20 goals in the process. It's why he is still considered one of the best in the world, particularly when opposition players know how dangerous he can be between the sticks.

Stats during 2023/2024 league campaign Clean Sheets 6 Saves 55 Passes per 90 22.95 Stats from Footy Stats (correct as of 15/1/24)

8 Andre Onana

Manchester United signed Andre Onana off the back of an incredible year with Inter Milan after joining in 2022. He ended the year with an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup too, while also playing a vital role in helping his side get to the Champions League final. No goalkeeper in the competition kept more clean sheets than the 27-year-old’s tally of eight, and he wowed viewing fans with his performance in the final, especially with his incredible distribution on the night. For Manchester United, he has struggled to make the same impact, with some suggesting he can't be trusted after he consistently made mistakes during the 2023/2024 Champions League Group Stage. However, he is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world - but often lacks confidence.

Stats during 2023/2024 league campaign Clean Sheets 6 Saves 72 Passes per match 35.1 Stats from Premier League (correct as of 15/1/24)

7 Emi Martinez

Emiliano Martinez played a key role in Argentina winning the World Cup in December 2022. The Argentine number one made an incredible last-ditch save in the World Cup final to deny France from stealing the win at the death, before then going on to star in the penalty shoot-out. Martinez moved to Aston Villa in the summer of 2020, with his career looking somewhat on a downward spiral after falling out of favour at the Emirates. However, he has shone at Villa Park, consistently saving Aston Villa in key moments. As of the 15th January 2024, 58 saves in 20 league matches epitomises his importance to the club.

Stats during 2023/2024 league campaign Clean Sheets 5 Saves 58 Passes per match 34.70 Stats from Premier League (correct as of 15/1/24)

6 Guglielmo Vicario

Guglielmo Vicario joined Tottenham in the summer of 2023 from Empoli. He replaced Hugo Lloris, who, after ten years of incredible service, consistently made mistakes in the 2022/2023 season. He left to join LA FC, whilst Vicario came in his place. The former Empoli man has endured a strong start to life in the Premier League, showing a combination of solid shot-stopping abilities, as well as being adept at playing the role of sweeper-keeper. He showcased this during November 2023, always rushing off his line to clear chances as 10-men Spurs clung on. He showcases confidence and character, making him one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Stats during 2023/2024 league campaign Clean Sheets 5 Saves 65 Passes per match 36.86 Stats from Premier League (correct as of 15/1/24)

5 Mike Maignan

Losing a keeper like Donnarumma could have spelt disaster for Milan when he joined PSG in 2021. Luckily, though, the Italian side secured Mike Maignan, who quickly proved to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Having joined from Lille, the 28-year-old played a crucial role in Milan winning their first Serie A title in over a decade, with 17 clean sheets to his name. He even won the Serie A Best Goalkeeper award that season. Since the 2021/2022 season, he has not been as impressive, but he still showcases confidence and charisma, which makes him one of the best options around.

Stats during 2023/2024 league campaign Clean Sheets 7 Saves 47 Passes per 90 38.75 Stats from Footy Stats (correct as of 15/1/24)

4 Ederson

Manchester City completed the treble in 2023 and their impressive Brazilian Ederson played a key role in the success. The Brazilian has been a revelation at the Etihad after joining in 2017. The Citizens struggled in the early Pep Guardiola era, partly because they were missing a suitable shot-stopper. Guardiola's style of play required a keeper who couldn't just save shots, put spray passes, start attacks and provide assists, but - as soon as Ederson arrived - they improved.

In the 2023/2024 Premier League season, he has continued to show consistency between the sticks. With five clean sheets and 19 saves (as of the 15th January 2024) - very few due to Man City's strong defence - he has helped the club sit near the top of the table as they look to continue their success after winning the treble in 2023.

Stats during 2023/2024 league campaign Clean Sheets 5 Saves 32 Passes per match 35.21 Stats from Premier League (correct as of 15/1/24)

3 Marc-Andre ter Stegen

While there's been quite a lot of upheaval and uncertainty at Barcelona since Lionel Messi left in 2021, one thing that has been constant for the club during that time was Marc-Andre ter Stegen's consistently brilliant performances in goal. With some exceptional reflexes and top-level distribution, the keeper is vital to the club and, while they're in a period of rebuilding, it's safe to assume their goalkeeper role is locked down for the foreseeable future with the Slovenian shot-stopper still one of the very best. His performances between the sticks were significant during the 2022/2023 season as he won the La Liga Zamora trophy with Barcelona emerging as La Liga champions.

Stats during 2023/2024 league campaign Clean Sheets 6 Saves 32 Passes per match 30.3 Stats from Fbref (correct as of 15/1/24)

2 Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2018 with big expectations and - although it took a few years to work - he is now one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His performance in the 2021 Champions League final showcased this, as he produced a string of world-class saves to win Real Madrid their record 14th Champions League title. It is widely regarded as one of the best performances in the competition's history. He suffered a major anterior cruciate ligament at the start of the 2023/2024 season, but he still has a strong reputation in the sport, making him the second-best goalkeeper in the world.

Stats during 2022/2023 league campaign Clean Sheets 10 Saves 90 Passes per match 30.29 Stats from Footy Stats (correct as of 15/1/24)

1 Alisson Becker

Last, but not least, we've ranked Brazilian international and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson as the best goalkeeper in the world. After losing the 2018 Champions League final, Jurgen Klopp signed him to take the club to the next step - and he did exactly that, winning the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Allison has provided an ever-calming presence at Anfield and has solidified his position as the best in the world with his composure and world-class nature.

During the 2023/2024 Premier League season, he has played a key role in helping Liverpool sit top of the table, as of the 15th January 2024, with his shot-stopping and distribution making him trusted by his defence consistently.