International football is the pinnacle of a player's career. Everyone dreams of walking out with their nation at a major tournament, pulling on the famous badge and making everyone at home feel proud. Only a select few ever get to do so, creating a long-lasting legacy.

However, some players have the option to change their nationality if they are not selected for their original country. It can only take place if they have a genuine link, often through grandparents, to another nation. FIFA rules used to state that players could switch nationality if they had a "clear connection" to the country and had only played in friendly matches for their original nation. However, in 2021, they published a new set of rules, which said players can switch national teams, even if they have played in an official competition for the first nation, provided it was three or fewer matches before they turned 21.

Due to this, and with speculation arising about whether Michael Olise will choose to represent England or France at the senior level, we have outlined the 10 best players to play for two or more nationalities. It's only a very select list.

Ranking Factors

Quality of player - they've been ranked higher if they were considered 'world-class'.

How many times they played - players who played frequently for one nation have been included more.

Level of success - If their switch led to an impressive international career, they've been ranked higher.

Best Players to Play for Two Nations Ranking Name Countries 1. Alfredo Di Stefano Argentina/Spain 2. Ferenc Puskas Hungary/Spain 3. Laszlo Kubala Czechoslovakia/Hungary/Spain 4. Declan Rice Ireland/England 5. Michel Platini France/Kuwait 6. Diego Costa Brazil/Spain 7. Wilfried Zaha England/Ivory Coast 8. Inaki Williams Spain/Ghana 9. Thiago Motta Brazil/Italy 10. Denzel Dumfries Aruba/Netherlands

10 Denzel Dumfries

Aruba/Netherlands

Denzel Dumfries is one of the best defenders in the world after shining consistently for Inter Milan. He's now a regular for the Netherlands, but that never used to be the case. He represented Aruba during two games against Guam in 2014. He was just an 18-year-old at the time and they were only friendlies, which allowed him to switch to Holland in 2016. Dumfries always planned to play for Holland in the long term, which is hardly surprising when you consider their international stature, and — since making his debut — he has been one of their most important players.

Information Stats Aruba Netherlands Games 2 53 Goals 1 6 Assists 0 16

9 Thiago Motta

Brazil/Italy

Thiago Motta has taken the managerial world by storm after leading Bologna to the Champions League in the 2023/24 campaign, eventually leading to him becoming Juventus manager. However, he was also a phenomenal midfielder at the peak of his career, which saw him represent Brazil and Italy. He was capped by the prior twice in 2003, yet he was never considered one of the country's greatest players, seeing him eventually left out of future squads. However, eventually, Italy came calling for him in 2011 as he switched nationality following an impressive spell at Inter. He went on to make 30 appearances for the European nation.

Information Stats Brazil Italy Games 2 30 Goals 0 1 Assists 0 1

8 Inaki Williams

Spain/Ghana

Inaki Williams is typically remembered for his remarkable injury record at Athletic Bilbao, which saw him go years without missing a match. However, despite being from the Basque area, he opted to change his nationality in 2022. He initially played for Spain's U21 side and made one appearance for the senior side in May 2016 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the build-up to Euro 2016, but he was overlooked after that. Due to this, he decided to represent Ghana, as his parents were born in the country. It meant that at the 2022 World Cup, he represented the African nation, whilst his brother Nico put on the famous European shirt.

Information Stats Spain Ghana Games 1 17 Goals 0 1 Assists 0 0

7 Wilfried Zaha

England/Ivory Coast

At his best, Wilfried Zaha was always considered to be one of the best players outside the main 'Big Six' clubs. Crystal Palace fans adored him — and he was always linked with a move to a major European club. However, despite all of this, he was never truly given the chance to play for England. He featured in two friendlies against Sweden and Belgium under Roy Hodgson before being dismissed in the coming years. When 2016 came around, Zaha had lost the will to wait and, despite calls from Gareth Southgate to make him stay, the Palace winger opted to represent Ivory Coast.

Information Stats England Ivory Coast Games 2 31 Goals 0 4 Assists 0 6

6 Diego Costa

Brazil/Spain

During the 2016/17 campaign, Diego Costa wrote his name into Premier League history by being one of the most effective strikers — and some would argue it made him one of the greatest in the competition's history. However, a couple of years prior, Costa's name was in the international ring. He played twice for Brazil in 2013, but he was overlooked for their home World Cup in 2014. It naturally annoyed the former Atletico Madrid striker, so he accepted a call-up from Spain for the tournament instead. He went on to score 10 goals in 24 matches for the nation, but failed to win a major tournament.

Information Stats Brazil Spain Games 2 24 Goals 0 10 Assists 0 4

5 Michel Platini

France/Kuwait

Michel Platini is widely thought of as one of the greatest players of all time. It's for a strong reason as well; he tormented defences throughout his career. During his French international career, he scored 41 goals in 72 appearances, making him one of the greatest players in their history as well. However, when most would finish their career there, Platini went off script, deciding to play for Kuwait in 1988. It was at the request of the Kuwaiti Emir during a friendly to the Soviet Union, but Platini remarkably played 21 minutes during the occasion.

Information Stats France Kuwait Games 72 1 Goals 41 0 Assists 17 0

4 Declan Rice

Ireland/England

Close

Declan Rice might be one of the best players in the Premier League, but he is strongly disliked by Irish fans. Despite being born in London, he was eligible to play for the nation due to his grandparents. Therefore, in 2018, he played in three friendlies for Ireland, but - in the latter stages of the year - Rice refused to commit to the nation for the future. It frustrated everyone — and it turned out that he was waiting for an approach from the Three Lions. Once Gareth Southgate came calling, he switched sides and the former West Ham star has since become one of the best midfielders in the world.

Information Stats Ireland England Games 3 51 Goals 0 3 Assists 0 0

3 Laszlo Kubala

Czechoslovakia/Hungary/Spain

Over the course of a ten-year spell, Laszlo Kubala is considered one of Barcelona's greatest players of all time. The striker epitomised the traditional side of the game in the 1950s, scoring goals for fun. On the other side of the coin, Kubala had a hectic international career, playing for three nations. The striker first played for Czechoslovakia in 1946 before switching to Hungary in 1948.

However, he wasn't done there, as whilst playing for Barcelona, he was lured into representing Spain from 1953 onwards. Despite playing for three countries, Kubala never played in the finals of a major international tournament. He was included in the Spain squad for the 1962 World Cup but, along with Alfredo Di Stefano, did not play due to injury.

Information Stats Czechoslovakia Hungary Spain Games 6 3 19 Goals 4 0 11 Assists N/A N/A N/A

2 Ferenc Puskas

Hungary/Spain

Ferenc Puskas was in a league of his own when he was at his very best. During his time in Budapest, he unsurprisingly represented his home nation, Hungary, around the world. This included the 1954 World Cup, where they were beaten by West Germany in the final.

However, two years later, Puskas and several others fled communist Hungary and organised an international tour. He was given a two-year ban before signing for Real Madrid. Over the course of his career, he spent eight years in the Spanish capital, which eventually allowed him to become a resident. Therefore, the legendary forward, due to relaxed rules, opted to play for Spain at the 1962 World Cup.

Information Stats Hungary Spain Games 85 4 Goals 84 0 Assists N/A N/A

1 Alfredo Di Stefano

Argentina/Spain

Alfredo Di Stefano is most well-known for his remarkable club career, as he led Real Madrid to five European Cups between 1956 and 1960. However, his international career is just as interesting to follow. Di Stefano was born in Argentina and scored six goals in six games for his country, but he was later banned after featuring four times for an unofficial Colombia team which was not considered official by FIFA. After acquiring Spanish citizenship in 1956 by playing for Real Madrid, he went on to play for Spain, scoring 23 goals in 31 matches for them. He never played in a World Cup, but he is still one of the greatest players of all time.

Information Stats Argentina Spain Games 6 31 Goals 6 23 Assists N/A N/A

