South American football players often dominate the respective leagues they represent with their flair, passion and physicality. Countless players from the continent have become football icons, such as Pele, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaka to name just a few. There is plenty of South American talent across the football world, and this article ranks the best of the current crop to come from the continent.

When looking at the list below, some may be surprised to see the likes of Lionel Messi and Ederson not included. However, the MLS, where Messi is currently plying his trade, is not as competitive as the top five leagues in Europe (Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1). Meanwhile, Ederson, although performing to a high standard, ranked lower in terms of player rating when comparing his performances to Liverpool's Alisson Becker. The Manchester City goalkeeper has a rating of 6.62, compared with Alisson's 6.65 as per WhoScored, a fine margin, but the Liverpool 'keeper came out on top in terms of performance-related stats.

Ranking factors

Player rating

Influence on the team

Difficulty of the league

The list is compiled by key criteria, looking at each player's stats for the current season (2023/24) and their influence on their respective sides, as well as the difficulty of the league they are playing in.

Top 10 South American Players in 2024 # Name Club Country 2023/24 Player Rating 1. Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan Argentina 7.77 2. Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Brazil 7.42 3. Exequiel Palacios Bayer Leverkusen Argentina 7.40 4. Julian Alvarez Manchester City Argentina 7.19 5. Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United Brazil 7.16 6. Rodrygo Real Madrid Brazil 7.13 7. Federico Valverde Real Madrid Uruguay 7.12 8. Darwin Nunez Liverpool Uruguay 7.07 9. Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal Brazil 7.02 10. Alisson Becker Liverpool Brazil 6.65 Sourced from WhoScored - Ratings correct from 27/2/24

10 Alisson Becker

Alisson has had some injury worries during the 2023/24 campaign, but that hasn't stopped the Liverpool goalkeeper from impressing yet again. The Brazilian has kept seven clean sheets in the Premier League, the second-highest in the division behind Jordan Pickford, David Raya and Brazil team-mate, Ederson.

Liverpool are on course for a quadruple, having won their first trophy of the season, the Carabao Cup against Chelsea. Alisson is a key part of a side that could make history by winning four major trophies in a single season. It would cap off an incredible end to Jurgen Klopp's time with Liverpool, should they go on to win three more trophies during the 2023/24 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No English side has ever won a quadruple (4 trophies in a single season)

Alisson Becker Key Stats Player rating Clean sheets since 2022/23 Liverpool 6.65 23 Brazil 6.35 3 Sourced from WhoScored

9 Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes has struck up a formidable partnership with William Saliba at the heart of their defence. The pair have been key to the club's title challenge in recent years. That thought is backed up by the fact that Saliba has helped keep 10 clean sheets during the 2023/24 campaign, while Gabriel has helped keep seven.

Gabriel has also been an important player at the other end of the pitch, scoring four goals for Arsenal during the 2023/24 season. His impressive performances with his club were rewarded with an international call-up from Brazil. Gabriel made his full international debut for the five-time World Cup winners in September 2023, as Brazil cruised past Bolivia 5-1. The defender scored his first international goal a month later against Venezuela, in what was only his third appearance for his country.

Gabriel Magalhaes Key Stats Player rating Clean sheets since 2022/23 Goals since 2022/23 Arsenal 7.02 21 7 Brazil 6.65 1 1 Sourced from WhoScored

8 Darwin Nunez

While Darwin Nunez has had his critics for wasting several chances since joining Liverpool in June 2022, that has not stopped the Uruguay international impressing those on Merseyside. In 37 appearances in all competitions for the Reds during the 2023/24 campaign, Nunez has scored 13 goals and assisted a further 11.

His 24-goal contributions have helped Liverpool reach the top of the Premier League, as well as an important goal against Bournemouth during a 2-1 victory in the Carabao Cup fourth round. A trophy they would go on to win by beating Chelsea in the final. Nunez has scored in every competition Liverpool have been involved in during the 2023/24 season.

Darwin Nunez Key Stats Player rating Goals since 2022/23 Assists since 2022/23 Liverpool 7.07 28 15 Uruguay 6.28 6 3 Sourced from WhoScored

7 Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has become a vital cog in Real Madrid's well-oiled machine. An impressive pass success rate of 91% keeps Carlo Ancelotti's side in possession of the ball, while also contributing with key passes in terms of assists. Valverde has five assists to his name during the 2023/24 season. His importance to Real Madrid was confirmed further by the club announcing the midfielder had extended his stay at the club until 2029.

Valverde has helped Real Madrid to the La Liga summit, with a six-point cushion on their nearest rivals, Girona. The 14-time Champions League winners could add to their collection during the 2023/24 campaign, with a 1-0 advantage over RB Leipzig in the round of 16 of the tournament. While players such as Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior may take all the headlines for Real Madrid, the importance of Valverde cannot be underestimated.

Federico Valverde Key Stats Player rating Goals since 2022/23 Assists since 2022/23 Real Madrid 7.12 13 12 Uruguay 6.98 2 1 Sourced from WhoScored

6 Rodrygo

Another Real Madrid player who has really impressed during the 2023/24 campaign. Rodrygo has 20 goal contributions in 37 appearances for the club, including 13 goals. By his own admission, Rodrygo struggled in the early stages of the 2023/24 season. However, he still has an overall rating of above seven for Real Madrid.

The forward has scored in every competition the club has been involved in, including three goals and two assists in the 2023/24 Champions League. Rodrygo's talent was recognised early by Brazil, with the Real Madrid player making his international debut in 2019 at the age of 18. Now 23, Rodrygo has started to establish himself as one of Real Madrid's most important players, as well as making 20 appearances for his national team, scoring four goals.

Rodrygo 23/24 Key Stats Player rating Goals since 2022/23 Assists since 2022/23 Real Madrid 7.13 32 18 Brazil 6.34 3 1 Sourced from WhoScored

5 Bruno Guimaraes

Many were surprised when, at the time, relegation-threatened Newcastle United managed to fight off Arsenal for Bruno Guimaraes' signature. The Magpies are thankful the Brazilian decided to make the move to Tyneside, given his importance to the team. The midfielder was vital in Newcastle's Champions League push during the 2022/23 season, and Newcastle's form backed up his importance to the side without him. During the 2022/23 campaign, Newcastle won just once without Bruno in the side and did not lose a game in the Premier League when the Brazilian started.

Bruno has adapted well to the physical nature of the Premier League and has once again been one of Newcastle's best performers during the 2023/24 season. In a stuttering campaign for the Magpies, Bruno has had to adapt to different positions in Newcastle's midfield, whether that's playing further forward or in a deeper role. Despite the changes in position and his unusual shirt number, Bruno has nine goal contributions in 36 appearances for the club.

Bruno Guimaraes Key Stats Player rating Goals since 2022/23 Assists since 2022/23 Newcastle United 7.16 8 11 Brazil 6.31 0 1 Sourced from WhoScored

4 Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez has been in incredible form for Manchester City during the 2023/24 season, with 26 goal contributions in 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. The Argentina international has already surpassed the 2022/23 season's total of 22 goal contributions and is on course to end the campaign with impressive numbers.

Alvarez has also proven to be an important player for Argentina, making 28 appearances for his country since 2021, scoring seven goals during that time. Having already won the treble with Manchester City, a World Cup and a Copa America with Argentina, the sky really is the limit for Alvarez, and he will undoubtedly end his career with numerous trophies.

Julian Alvarez 23/24 Key Stats Player rating Goals since 2022/23 Assists since 2022/23 Manchester City 7.19 32 16 Argentina 6.97 6 1 Sourced from WhoScored

3 Exequiel Palacios

Perhaps a surprise name on the list for those unfamiliar with Bundesliga football. However, Exequiel Palacios has been a vital part of Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side, who are on course for their first-ever Bundesliga title, with an eight-point cushion over second-place Bayern Munich. Palacios has seven goal contributions to his name in 22 appearances in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen during the 2023/24 campaign.

During the opening 17 games of the 2023/24 campaign, Palacios started in 16 of them, and during this period Bayer Leverkusen won 14 times, proving his importance to Alonso's side. Palacios has already equalled his goal contributions during the 2022/23 season and is beginning to establish himself in the Argentina side, appearing 28 times since 2018.

Exequiel Palacios Key Stats Player rating Goals since 2022/23 Assists since 2022/23 Bayer Leverkusen 7.40 10 4 Argentina 6.16 0 2 Sourced from WhoScored

2 Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is yet to hit the heights of the 2022/23 campaign when the forward finished the season with an astonishing 44 goal contributions in 55 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid. Vinicius is still having an impressive campaign with 19 goal contributions in 22 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

A series of hamstring injuries curtailed Vinicius' season somewhat during the 2023/24 campaign, with the forward missing eight games through injury. Despite his incredible goal-contribution record with Real Madrid, Vinicius hasn't hit the same standards for Brazil. The forward has scored just three times in 26 appearances for his country.

Vinicius Junior Key Stats Player rating Goals since 2022/23 Assists since 2022/23 Real Madrid 7.42 35 28 Brazil 7.20 2 4 Sourced from WhoScored

1 Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez tops the list with an impressive rating for Inter Milan of 7.77 during the 2023/24 campaign. The Argentina international finished the 2022/23 season with 39 goal contributions in 57 appearances for the Serie A side and has continued his fine form with 30 goal contributions in 33 appearances for Inter during the 2023/24 campaign.

His international record is equally impressive, with 21 goals in 54 appearances since making his full debut for Argentina in 2018, and he was a part of the side to lift the Copa America in 2021 and the FIFA World Cup in 2022. At 26 years old, Martinez is entering the prime years of his career, and will undoubtedly continue to record high numbers for his club.