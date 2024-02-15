Highlights Sporting directors help shape together squads by helping the manager identify key targets in each transfer window.

It is an underrated role in football as managers in the media take the spotlight, but they are just as important.

Tasked with signing players, aligning decisions with the club's philosophy and shaping the future, these 15 sporting directors are some of the best in the world.

Sporting directors are key to the setup of a football club, helping teams take the next step in a competitive field like football. They are vital for the success and sustainable development of teams, often tasked with strategic planning. They shape the long-term vision by aligning player recruitment, youth development, and overall football philosophy with the club's goals.

Undeniably, their main role is player transfers, knowing the manager can only improve players so much. Making sure they bring in young, energetic and exciting players can be the difference between success and failure. Managers come and go, but sporting directors often plan to be at clubs for the long term, offering stability in moments of crisis.

They build relationships with agents and clubs, allowing deals to take place like a flick of a switch as other clubs procrastinate due to the tense nature of the transfer window. In an era of data-driven decisions, sporting directors oversee scouting and analysis, using technology to identify and assess potential talent.

All valuations of players have been taken from Transfermarkt and then changed from € to £ for this article.

Ranking Factors

Previous signings - the best sporting directors make the smartest signings to improve clubs.

- the best sporting directors make the smartest signings to improve clubs. Success at former clubs - if they've been more successful at clubs, they are often considered the best in the world.

- if they've been more successful at clubs, they are often considered the best in the world. Reputation in the game - if they are widely regarded - and often scouted - by the biggest clubs, they'll be some of the best around. Their reputation comes from previous signings.

Best Sporting Directors Ranking Name Club 1. Txiki Begiristain Man City 2. Luis Campos PSG 3. Dan Ashworth Newcastle 4. Paul Mitchell Unemployed 5. Christoph Freund Bayern Munich 6. Michael Edwards Unemployed 7. Edú Gaspar Arsenal 8. Michael Zorc Unemployed 9. Johan Lange Tottenham 10. Andrea Berta Atlético Madrid 11. Phil Giles Brentford 12. Ralf Rangnick Unemployed/Austrian manager 13. Monchi Aston Villa 14. Tiago Pinto Roma 15. Fabio Paratici Unemployed

15 Fabio Paratici

Unemployed

Fabio Paratici was removed as Tottenham Hotspur's director of football at the end of the 2022/2023 season after he was found guilty of breaking FIFA's rules and a worldwide ban was imposed. However, once that expires, Paratici will be one of the best options on the market. At Spurs, he helped bring in talented players like Cristian Romero, Dekan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr; the quartet are at the heart of Ange Postecoglou's revolution, highlighting his success in the role. With links to the Italian market, Paratici is capable of making assured and clever signings continuously in each transfer window - one of the reasons he is considered one of the best sporting directors in the world, despite his ban.

Best signings at Tottenham Player Price Cristian Romero £43.00m Dejan Kulusevski £25.00m Pape Matar Sarr £14.90m Stats per Transfermarkt

14 Tiago Pinto

Roma

Tiago Pinto is probably a name that is not as well-known as Paratici. After all, Pinto has never worked in England and is currently Roma's sporting director. His experience in the Italian capital is clear though, with the 39-year-old making signings like Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala. The duo have been key to José Mourinho's side so far and that will likely only continue. The 39-year-old was linked to a move to Spurs in the summer of 2023. But instead, he stayed in Rome, knowing he is considered one of Serie A's - and thus the world's - best sporting directors. However, it is reported that Pinto is set to leave the club after the 2024 January transfer window.

Best signings at Roma Player Price Paulo Dybala Free Romelu Lukaku Loan Andrea Belotti Free Stats per Transfermarkt

13 Monchi

Aston Villa

Monchi - currently Aston Villa's sporting director - was also previously at Roma. He made assured signings like Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nicolo Zaniolo, which highlighted his effectiveness in the transfer market. He became a stable name at Sevilla as well, helping the club to continue to dominate in the Europa League, whilst a move to England presents a new challenge for him from the summer of 2023 onwards. Aston Villa are one of the most promising clubs in the world currently; there is hope that Monchi will be able to help Unai Emery get the club into the Champions League with assured and clever signings at Villa Park.

Best signings at Sevilla Player Price Tanguy Nianzou £14.0m Suso £18.5m Ivan Rakitic £3.0m Stats per Transfermarkt

12 Ralf Rangnick

Austria

Although Ralf Rangnick is currently the manager of Austria, he is still strongly considered as one of the best sporting directors in the world. His recent spell at Manchester United did not go to plan, but they were a mess at the time, not helping Rangnick work effectively in northern England. During his spell at Red Bull Leipzig, he made clever signings numerously, helping the club reach and then succeed in the Bundesliga. Signings such as Amadou Haidara and Tyler Adams showcased his talent in Eastern Germany and made him considered one of the best sporting directors in the world.

Best signings at RB Leipzig Player Price Konrad Laimer £6.0m Timo Werner £20.0m Emil Forsberg £3.2m Stats per Transfermarkt

11 Phil Giles

Brentford

No one expected Brentford to be a consistent club in the Premier League a few years ago, let alone when they were in League One! The 47-year-old has been at the club since 2015 and helped the Bees rise from a small London club to one of the most frustrating teams to play in the Premier League. It's a fairytale story where Giles must take a lot of credit. Signings of Ivan Toney and almost every other squad member showcase his eye for scouting, whilst Brentford have remained assured with Premier League money where others often falter. Giles has played a key part in their success, which is why he is considered one of the best in the world at his job.

Best signings at Brentford Player Price Ivan Toney £4.8m Bryan Mbuemo £5.6m Yoane Wissa £8.5m Stats per Transfermarkt

10 Andrea Berta

Atlético Madrid

Andrea Berta has been Atlético Madrid's sporting director since 2017, helping the club consistently fight at the top of La Liga. It's been an impressive spell from the Italian, with clever decisions regarding players like Antoine Griezmann highlighting that. The Italian opted to sell Griezmann for a record-breaking fee before opting to resign him on loan and then for a reduced fee, helping improve the club's financial position. He was vaguely linked to the role of director of football at Spurs in the summer of 2023, but it seems that Berta fits seamlessly into life in the Spanish capital.

Best signings at Atlético Madird Player Price Memphis Depay £2.5m Rodrigo De Paul £30.0m Luis Suárez £7.75m Stats per Transfermarkt

9 Johan Lange

Tottenham Hotspur

Johan Lange was appointed as Tottenham Hotspur's director of football after the 2023 summer transfer window shut. Working alongside Scott Munn and Daniel Levy, there is excitement in the air that the club can succeed with his expertise in the area. Previously at Aston Villa, he had a reputation for making assured and clever signings in a challenging period of time. He made signings like Leon Bailey - now a key player at Villa Park - and Matty Cash, who has become one of the fan favourites in the Midlands. It showcases Lange's talent when scouting for the next up-and-coming star.

Best signings at Aston Villa Player Price Leon Bailey £27.0m Ollie Watkins £29.4m Matty Cash £13.5m Stats per Transfermarkt

8 Michael Zorc

Unemployed

Michael Zorc was the director of football or sporting director at Dortmund from 1998 until 2022. A remarkable stat for one of the most important people at the club. In that time, he has helped Dortmund consistently fight at the top of the Bundesliga, win countless trophies and even reach a Champions League final. Signing players like Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland before they had reached their peak presents the idea that every sporting director on this list has. Zorc is one of the best in the world when finding the next generation of talent, becoming the heartbeat at Dortmund over the years.

Best signings at Dortmund Player Price Erling Haaland £17.0m Jadon Sancho £17.0m Marco Reus £14.0m Stats per Transfermarkt

7 Edú Gaspar

Arsenal

Arsenal have rebuilt from top to bottom since appointing Mikel Arteta. Who was one of the people involved in appointing the Spaniard? Edu Gaspar. The former player is a name synonymous with Arsenal now, helping the club go from rock bottom to title contenders. He oversaw the signings of Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus - to name a few - during his spell, highlighting his eye for talent and ability to negotiate with rival teams. He is now loved at Arsenal and that will only continue if he continues to make assured and clever signings to take Arsenal to success on the biggest stage. There are very few with a bigger reputation than him.

Best signings at Arsenal Player Price Declan Rice £100m Gabriel Jesus £45.0m Martin Ødegaard £30.0m Stats per Transfermarkt

6 Michael Edwards

Unemployed

Michael Edwards was a name deeply connected with Liverpool over the years. He was their sporting director from 2016 to 2022, whilst also working at the club for the previous five years beforehand. It showcases his importance at the club with only his decision to leave in 2022 disconnecting the club from Edwards. He now works in an external football role, but there is hope one day that he might be tempted to return as a sporting director. He rebuilt Liverpool, most notably signing Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson; he could do it again for any club in the world.

Best signings at Liverpool Player Price Mohamed Salah £36m Virgil van Dijk £72m Alisson £53m Stats per Transfermarkt

5 Christoph Freund

Bayern Munich

Christoph Freund joined Bayern Munich as sporting director in the summer of 2023, having previously worked at Red Bull Salzburg, where he was hotly tipped as one of the best scouts for his work with the next generation. At RB Salzburg, Freund was promoted to sporting coordinator by Rangnick and gained responsibility for implementing Salzburg's new focus on developing young players for Europe's major leagues. Sadio Mané, Naby Keïta and Kevin Kampl were early fruits of that approach, while Konrad Laimer was the first of many graduates of the club's youth academy to move to the Bundesliga. It showcased his talent when scouting players and there is hope he can do the same in Germany for Bayern Munich.

Best signings at RB Salzburg Player Price Oscar Gloukh £6.0m Brenden Aaronson £11.0m Rasmus Kristensen £4.3m Stats per Transfermarkt

4 Paul Mitchell

Unemployed

Paul Mitchell has been heavily linked with becoming Manchester United's new sporting director if Jim Radcliffe takes over the club and it is for good reason. The Englishman played a huge part in Spurs' revival under Mauricio Pochettino, acting as a scout from 2014 to 2018. He was highly regarded by the club and loved by Pochettino. He recently left Monaco as sporting director and he is now a free agent. The Englishman will be quickly snapped up by a club eventually, knowing his contacts and expertise in the area make him one of the best options in the world. With experience, contacts and a reputation at the top of the sport, Mitchell is one of the best around.

Best signings at Monaco Player Price Myron Boadu £14.0m Axel Disasi £11.0m Caio Henrique £7.0m Stats per Transfermarkt

3 Dan Ashworth

Newcastle

Unsurprisingly, Dan Ashworth is highly considered one of the best sporting directors in the world. Previously at Brighton, he helped the Seagulls cement themselves in the Premier League with smart and assured signings. As soon as Newcastle were taken over, he jumped ship to the financial power the club possessed, quickly making a name for himself in the North East. Smart signings like Harvey Barnes and Lewis Hall epitomise that and it is likely Ashworth will continue to improve Newcastle as long as he is there. Working with Eddie Howe, Ashworth has become one of the smartest members of staff around.

More attention is starting to be drawn to Ashworth having reportedly been approached by Manchester United, which is believed to be the first phase of many by the club's new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Time will tell whether Ashworth will be a success at Old Trafford.

Best signings at Brighton Player Price Marc Cucurella £15.5m Kaoru Mitoma £2.5m Moises Caicedo £4.3m Stats per Transfermarkt

2 Luis Campos

Paris Saint-Germain

Although he might not be at the top of this list, Luis Campos is arguably the most famous sporting director in the world. Famous for his outbursts and iconic glasses, Campos has worked across Europe - currently at Paris Saint-Germain. At Monaco, he helped Kylian Mbappé break onto the world stage, scouting his talent from a young age, whilst in the French capital, he is undergoing a squad rebuild with Luis Enrique. With an exceptional eye for talent, Campos is one of the most detailed and clever sporting directors in the world, making him highly sought after every single year.

Best signings at Monaco Player Price Bernardo Silva £12.6m Tiemoué Bakayoko £6.5m Fabinho £5.1m Stats per Transfermarkt

1 Txiki Begiristain

Manchester City

Manchester City have dominated football in recent years. Winning the treble in 2023 brought down a curtain on the final chapter in the club's opening years under Middle Eastern investment and Txiki Begiristain has been at the heart of it all the time. As sporting director of Man City since 2012, he has overseen a plethora of world-class signings. Despite criticism at the time, his decision to sign Kevin De Bruyne proved fruitful, whilst he has continuously added squad depth to Pep Guardiola's team. He might be working with - nearly - unlimited money, but there is no doubt he is one of the best sporting directors in the world.