Highlights Since the inaugural tournament in 1930, the World Cup has seen some legendary players lift the iconic trophy.

The likes of Bobby Moore, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi are among the captains to have won the World Cup once in their careers.

Only one captain in the competition's history has ever lifted the trophy twice.

The World Cup has been blessed with world-class players since the first tournament in 1930. It has engrossed football fanatics and even those with limited interest in football. A World Cup triumph has the power and potential to bring a country together. It is a special tournament unlike any other. The first captain to lift the iconic trophy was Uruguay's Jose Nasazzi after the hosts of the tournament, Uruguay, beat Argentina 4-2. We have covered the most decorated footballers of all time which include winners of the famous golden trophy, and now we will rank the top 10 World Cup-winning captains.

Related 10 greatest footballers in World Cup history GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the greatest footballers to ever play at the World Cup.

Ranking factors

Number of World Cup appearances

Number of World Cup trophies

Importance to the team

Top 10 World Cup Winning Captains Rank Name Team World Cup Appearances World Cup Trophies 1 Cafu Brazil 20 2 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 26 1 3 Diego Maradona Argentina 21 1 4 Lothar Matthaus Germany 25 1 5 Philipp Lahm Germany 20 1 6 Franz Beckenbauer Germany 18 1 7 Fabio Cannavaro Italy 18 1 8 Iker Casillas Spain 17 1 9 Bobby Moore England 14 1 10 Didier Deschamps France 6 1

10 Didier Deschamps

Known as the water carrier, thanks to his teammate, Eric Cantona, Didier Deschamps was vital to France's World Cup triumph in 1998. Perhaps the biggest surprise is that he only made six World Cup appearances in total throughout his illustrious career. Deschamps is only one of three individuals to have won the tournament as a player and a manager, after Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer.

During his playing days, the France manager appeared 103 times for his country and retained the captaincy during their European Championship success in 2000. Deschamps was arguably underrated, as his work for the side was not always as noticeable as assisting or scoring for France. His game was all about breaking up play and recycling the ball, which tends to go under the radar.

Didier Deschamps at the FIFA World Cup Team France World Cup Appearances 6 World Cup Trophies 1

9 Bobby Moore

England's only World Cup-winning captain to date, Bobby Moore, lifted the trophy for the Three Lions at Wembley in 1966. He is regarded by many as one of England's greatest-ever players. The hosts beat Germany 4-2 after extra time to be crowned world champions, and Moore was instrumental throughout the tournament with his defensive qualities and leadership on and off the pitch.

Moore played 108 times for England during his career, which puts him fifth in the all-time appearances list behind Peter Shilton, Wayne Rooney, David Beckham and Steven Gerrard. The former England captain was also an integral part of West Ham United, making 646 appearances during his time with the club.

Bobby Moore at the FIFA World Cup Team England World Cup Appearances 14 World Cup Trophies 1

8 Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas is one of the greatest goalkeepers to have played the game and racked up 167 appearances for Spain, which makes him the country's second-most capped player of all time, behind Sergio Ramos. Casillas kept an incredible 102 clean sheets during his time between the posts for Spain.

Spain's triumph at the 2010 World Cup saw Casillas become just the third-ever goalkeeper to captain a World Cup-winning side, after Gianpiero Combi in 1934 and Dino Zoff in 1982, a feat later achieved by Hugo Lloris for France in 2018. Casillas was also voted the tournament's best goalkeeper, awarded the Golden Glove and named in the Team of the Tournament.

Iker Casillas at the FIFA World Cup Team Spain World Cup Appearances 17 World Cup Trophies 1

7 Fabio Cannavaro

Fabio Cannavaro lifted the coveted trophy in 2006, which was the fourth and last time that Italy won the tournament. After the game finished 1-1, it went to penalties where Italy triumphed 5-3. It was only the second time the World Cup final had been decided on penalties. The 2022 World Cup final was also decided on penalties, making it just three times in the history of the tournament to be decided from the spot.

Cannavaro is the second-most capped Italian player of all time, behind Gianluigi Buffon. The centre-back was capped 136 times between 1977 and 2010. He has also made the second-most appearances as Italy's captain, wearing the armband on 79 occasions, behind Buffon, who captained the side 80 times throughout his career.

Fabio Cannavaro at the FIFA World Cup Team Italy World Cup Appearances 18 World Cup Trophies 1

6 Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer lifted the World Cup in 1974, beating The Netherlands 2-1 in what was known as West Germany at the time. The talismanic defender made 103 appearances for his country, scoring 14 goals. During that time, Beckenbauer played in three World Cups and two European Championships. Two years before the 1974 World Cup triumph, the defender also led the side to victory in the 1972 European Championship.

Beckenbauer also won the World Cup as a manager in 1990, cementing himself as a legend of the game in the process. He won an impressive 19 trophies throughout his career and also won the Ballon d'Or twice and was crowned Footballer of the Year on four occasions, during what was a remarkable career.

Franz Beckenbauer at the FIFA World Cup Team West Germany World Cup Appearances 18 World Cup Trophies 1

5 Philipp Lahm

Arguably one of the most underrated football players to have played the game at the highest level. His ability to play in various positions made him a vital player for Germany, and he was a quiet leader but led by example on and off the pitch. Lahm made 113 appearances for his country throughout his career. Germany's captain led the team to World Cup success in 2014 in Brazil, in what was their fourth World Cup triumph, beating Argentina 1-0 in the final.

Apart from a loan spell with VfB Stuttgart between 2003 and 2005, Lahm was a one-club man with Bayern Munich and won everything there is to win as a player, but individual recognition accolades were few and far between. The defender won an astonishing 22 trophies during his career and was named Footballer of the Year in 2017.

Philipp Lahm at the FIFA World Cup Team Germany World Cup Appearances 20 World Cup Trophies 1

4 Lothar Matthaus

The third German captain to make the list is in the shape of Lothar Matthaus, who lifted the trophy in 1990. The side were managed by German legend Franz Beckenbauer, and Matthaus was an instrumental captain, resulting in him being awarded the Ballon d'Or in the same year. West Germany beat Argentina 1-0 in Rome to be crowned world champions for a third time. They would later win the tournament again in 2014.

Matthaus is Germany's most-capped player with 150 appearances to his name. As well as the World Cup, Matthaus also won the European Championship in 1980. He won an impressive 19 trophies during his career and, in addition to the Ballon d'Or success in 1990, Matthaus was crowned Player of the Year on two occasions and won the Best FIFA Men's Player award in 1991.

Lothar Matthaus at the FIFA World Cup Team Germany World Cup Appearances 25 World Cup Trophies 1

3 Diego Maradona

It is no surprise to see Diego Maradona on the list. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation, as well as the greatest-ever player in the history of the game. Maradona captained the Argentina side to victory during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, beating West Germany in the final 3-2. He was not on the scoresheet in the final. However, Maradona finished the tournament with five goals to his name.

Maradona scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for his country, and he made his full international debut aged 16 in 1977 against Hungary. He was never far from controversy, and the 1986 World Cup was a prime example. Maradona scored via a handball against England in the quarter-finals, something he would later call 'the hand of god.'

Diego Maradona at the FIFA World Cup Team Argentina World Cup Appearances 21 World Cup Trophies 1

2 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was under real pressure to lift the World Cup, mainly due to the constant comparisons between himself and Maradona. Their styles of play were similar and both captained Argentina. It added unnecessary pressure on a player who quite often dragged his side to victory. Messi was finally able to lift the trophy in 2022 in Qatar, mending the 2014 final heartbreak he suffered when his side lost to Germany 1-0.

Messi has scored an incredible 106 goals in 180 appearances, making him Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer. He surpassed Gabriel Batistuta's record of 54 goals during the semi-final of the Copa America against the United States in 2016. Messi has won 42 trophies during his glittering career and has been awarded 32 individual trophies, including the Ballon d'Or on eight occasions.

Related Predicting when Lionel Messi will retire from football As the Barcelona icon gets older, everyone will be wondering when will Lionel Messi be retiring – GIVEMESPORT has a retirement prediction.

Lionel Messi at the FIFA World Cup Team Argentina World Cup Appearances 26 World Cup Trophies 1

1 Cafu

Cafu has lifted the World Cup on two occasions but was only captain of the side for one of those triumphs. No player has captained a side to two World Cups. The defender first lifted the trophy in 1994, with Dunga as captain. Cafu got a taste of success in the tournament and lifted the trophy for a second time in 2002, this time as captain of the side. Brazil beat Germany 2-0 in the 2002 World Cup final in South Korea and Japan.

Cafu is Brazil's most-capped player with 142 appearances for the national team. He matched his success with Brazil at the World Cup, by winning 2 Copa Americas in 1996/97 and 1998/99, as well as the Confederations Cup in 1997. The defender was also incredibly successful in domestic football, winning 16 trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2006/07 with AC Milan.