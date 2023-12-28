Highlights London is the capital of the United Kingdom and is often regarded as one of the homes of football.

Six teams from London compete in the Premier League, providing some of the greatest rivalries.

Yet, deciding which one is the biggest is challenging, especially when you consider the size of the fanbase and the trophies won.

London is the capital of the United Kingdom - and, alongside the political figures and royal delight surrounding Westminster, the city is famous for its love of football. Very few cities have so many football teams in one area. There are 17 teams playing professional football in London, ranging from the National League to the pinnacle of football - the Premier League and Champions League.

From North, East, South and West London, rivalries range from across the areas. The North London Derby is one of the fiercest derbies in world football, whilst Millwall vs West Ham forces the police to keep a watchful eye from as early as the crack of dawn.

However, there is always a debate about which London team is the biggest. It's an argument that goes on forever, as fans try to claim bragging rights over the city. People will always argue that their team is the biggest; it's part of fans' DNA, particularly if they are competing in the Premier League.

Yet when ranking the 10 biggest clubs in London, it's important to consider the size of the fanbase, how many major trophies won, current league position, stadium capacity and their star player. There are a lot of factors to come to an overall inclusion, but that's what we've decided to do at GIVEMESPORT.

10 Biggest Clubs In London Team League 1. Chelsea Premier League 2. Arsenal Premier League 3. Tottenham Premier League 4. West Ham Premier League 5. Crystal Palace Premier League 6. Millwall Championship 7. Charlton League One 8. Fulham Premier League 9. Brentford Premier League 10. Queens Park Rangers Championship

Related Ranking the 10 biggest teams to suffer relegation Some say that no club is too big for relegation. These examples have proven that theory to be correct.

10 Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers used to be a team fighting for survival in the Premier League, especially when they were thriving with legendary 'streets won't forget' player Adel Taarabt. However, they are now in the Championship and struggling to stay in the second division. They have a small fan base compared to other London clubs, whilst they have only ever won one major trophy - the League Cup in 1967. Meanwhile, their stadium - Loftus Road - holds less than 20,000 people, highlighting their struggles compared to other clubs. Nevertheless, they are still bigger than most of the clubs in the capital, especially the ones competing in League Two and below.

Queens Park Rangers Division Championship Location West London Stadium Loftus Road Capacity 18,439 Major trophies won 1

9 Brentford

Brentford are one of the feel-good stories within English football. Once they were struggling in the lower depths of the EFL, but now they are thriving in the Premier League, proving a nuisance against the league's biggest teams. It's all thanks to a smart model from the club - and particularly sporting director Phil Giles. The club have invested in youngsters and sold them on for profit, acting as a smart and sustainable club. Unfortunately for Brentford fans, they have not won a single major trophy, but - if they continue punching above their weight - that might soon change.

Brentford Division Premier League Location West London Stadium Gtech Community Stadium Capacity 17,250 Major trophies won 0

8 Fulham

Fulham once reached the Europa League final in 2010 and, although they lost, it highlighted their status among London's biggest clubs. The club, who ply their trade at Craven Cottage, are one of the teams that are always expected to put up a fight. However, they are not ranked higher on this list due to their support. With connotations of wealthy people - epitomised by high ticket prices - they fail to bring the atmosphere to Craven Cottage, unlike their London rivals. Their only major trophy came in the form of the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2002, depending if you class it as a major European trophy, of course.

Fulham Division Premier League Location West London Stadium Craven Cottage Capacity 24,500 Major trophies won 1

7 Charlton

In the early 2000s, Charlton spent seven successive years in the Premier League, fighting among England's elite. However, that quickly changed after suffering relegation in 2007. Switching between the Championship and League One, they are seen as a 'fallen giant'; a club that is too big for the level they are playing at. Plying their trade at The Valley, which holds 27,111 people, it is an impressive stadium that should be hosting some of London's biggest matches. They've won one major trophy during their history, winning the FA Cup in 1947 and - due to their current position in League One - it is unlikely they will be adding to that soon.

Charlton Division League One Location South London Stadium The Valley Capacity 27,111 Major trophies won 1

6 Millwall

Millwall have a reputation for being London's - and one of England's - most frightening fan bases. The club have a history of danger and violence running through their DNA, epitomised by 'The Den'. The stadium, holding a capacity of 20,146, is situated in the heart of South London. Their rivalries with Crystal Palace and Charlton are fierce, whilst rare, but chaotic matches against West Ham give the police nightmares. It's a club that wants to be back in the Premier League due to their fierce support, even if they have never won a major trophy, unlike their bitter rivals in East London.

Millwall Division Championship Location South London Stadium The Den Capacity 20,136 Major trophies won 0

5 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace narrowly survived administration just years before they were promoted to the Premier League. It epitomised their chaotic story before Premier League stability, where they seem to comfortably finish mid-table every single season. The South London club have a passionate fan base, showcased by the Holmesdale Ultras, which makes Selhurst Park a frightening place to go under the lights for opposition teams. Combined with rivalries with other South London clubs, Crystal Palace are a London team determined to be considered one of the biggest in the capital. They've never won a major trophy, with their agonising 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the 2016 FA Cup final highlighting their struggles on the biggest stage.

Crystal Palace Division Premier League Location South London Stadium Selhurst Park Capacity 25,486 Major trophies won 0

4 West Ham

In June 2023, West Ham completed a memorable football journey in Prague, winning the Conference League 2-1 against Fiorentina. It was an iconic moment as Jarrod Bowen sent the travelling Hammers fans into bedlam, whilst they sang "Champions of Europe" time and time again. It stabilised their position as one of London's biggest clubs, currently ranked fourth, and comfortably ahead of the other Premier League teams. With a stadium holding over 60,000 people, they fill it every week, whilst - due to their European performances - they are now growing a global fanbase around the world. Alongside the Conference League, they've won the FA Cup three times, most recently in 1980, highlighting their stature in London.

West Ham Division Premier League Location East London Stadium London Stadium Capacity 62,500 Major trophies won 4

Related Ranking West Ham’s best ever teams of the Premier League era West Ham may have won the Europa Conference League in the most recent campaign, but does that team match up with previous Hammers sides?

3 Tottenham

Tottenham haven't won a trophy since 2008, when they won the Carling Cup on penalties against bitter rivals Chelsea. However, they have still won 26 major trophies - if you include the Community Shield and UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. Their trophy cabinet is full to the brim compared to other London clubs, despite the constant jokes that are heard. Moving into the new stadium in 2019 grew the global fanbase, with tourists from around the world visiting it every week, whilst a trip to the Champions League final in 2019 also put the club on the global map once more. However, they are beaten by bitter rivals Arsenal in this list.

Tottenham Division Premier League Location North London Stadium Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Capacity 62,850 Major trophies won 26

2 Arsenal

Arsenal and Tottenham hold a bitter rivalry. The North London Derby is widely considered one of the best derbies in world football, especially in England. Twice a season, tempers flare on and off the pitch. However, Arsenal hold the bragging rights over their rivals, with 48 major trophies won. They have yet to taste true European success, but their success domestically is undeniable. They even went invincible in 2004, whilst they continually win the FA Cup seemingly every few years. Unsurprisingly, this has grown their fanbase globally, with every country around the world having Arsenal supporters. It's what makes them a massive club in stature, but they're still not ranked as the biggest club in London.

Arsenal Division Premier League Location North London Stadium Emirates Stadium Capacity 60,704 Major trophies won 48

1 Chelsea

It's always hard to separate Arsenal and Chelsea at the top of the list. Both clubs are undeniably two of the biggest in the country, whilst even Tottenham sneak into the question every few years. However, Chelsea ranks top of the list because of their incredible European success. They have won the Champions League on two occasions, in 2012 against Bayern Munich and in 2021 against Man City. It makes them one of Europe's greatest clubs, unlike Arsenal on the European stage. Although they haven't won the Premier League since 2015, they have a massive fan base locally and globally. There are very few bigger teams in the world, despite struggling since Todd Boehly became chairman.