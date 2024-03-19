Highlights Inter-city rivalries cause drama and chaos like nothing else, as their fans wait with bated breath when the fixtures are released.

The north London and Merseyside derbies are among the most fiercely contested matches in the Premier League.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate meanwhile is usually home to an electric atmosphere as two of South America's biggest club sides go head-to-head.

When you think of a football derby, you think of chaos, passion and emotion — and, for the most part, that is true, as the club's players lock horns under an overflowing pressure chamber. For the fans, it means everything, knowing securing the bragging rights over their local rivals is one of the best feelings in the world.

Some rivalries come in the form of historical placement, whilst others, like the ones in this article, form purely due to geographical location. Pinpointed near one another, the teams have fans who are friends with one another, which only fuels the fire in their bellies in each encounter. It could be one mile, even the same location, or on the other side of the city, but the hatred remains the same for each fanbase.

We've already ranked the biggest derbies in European football and the greatest rivalries in British football, but now it's time to look at the best inter-city matches from around the world, including games in South America and the very East of Europe.

Ranking Factors

Significance to each fanbase

How often there is drama on the pitch

How often they play each other

Biggest Inter-City Rivalries

Ranking Derby City 1. Inter Milan vs AC Milan Milan 2. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal London 3. Celtic vs Rangers Glasgow 4. Liverpool vs Everton Liverpool 5. Boca Juniors vs River Plate Buenos Aires 6. Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Istanbul 7. Lazio vs Roma Rome 8. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Madrid 9. Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea London 10. Manchester City vs Manchester United Manchester

10 Manchester City vs Manchester United

Starting the list, the Manchester Derby remains one of the most prominent matches in the football calendar. Manchester City's return to prominence since their 2008 takeover has made it one of the most high-profile and closely matched rivalries of them all. In March 2024, Marcus Rashford scored a stunning goal in the fixture, only to lose the match due to a spectacular goal by Phil Foden, swings and roundabouts showcased. Before then, there's been no shortage of hatred between players over the years, with Mario Balotelli finding out that you do not mess with Nemanja Vidic the hard way. Man United will want to improve their record against their local rivals in the major competitions, though.

Head-to-head record Man City wins 61 Draws 53 Man Utd wins 78

9 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

When you ask someone what is the greatest Premier League match of all time, plenty will say the Battle of Stamford Bridge. It was drama after drama, as Tottenham searched for a win to keep their title hopes alive. They went 2-0 up due to goals from Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, but they then collapsed. As tackles flew in, clashes on - and off - the pitch began. Mousa Dembele was banned for trying to gauge out Diego Costa's eyes, whilst Maurcio Pochettino was involved in trying to break up endless fights. Carnage. That fixture epitomised the hatred between the two teams, who have had plenty more memorable matches over the years.

Head-to-head record Tottenham wins 56 Draws 42 Chelsea wins 78

8 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Moving on, Real Madrid's most important rivalry might be against Barcelona, but their derby against Atletico Madrid still holds deep significance. In recent years, Real Madrid have beaten their local rivals twice in the Champions League final. The first time came during extra time, as Gareth Bale scored a crucial header, whilst the second time came in the heartbreaking form of penalties. Cristiano Ronaldo secured victory from the spot that night, starting years of pain for Diego Simeone's side. Whatever Atletico Madrid does, they will always be in the shadow of their local rivals, knowing they have the power and financial strength to dominate no matter what.

Head-to-head record Atletico Madrid wins 61 Draws 59 Real Madrid wins 116

7 Lazio vs Roma

The Derby della Capitale is one of the most heated football rivalries in Italy, with the fans as passionate as any on the planet. The antagonism goes beyond sport, reflecting the historical, cultural, and social divides in the city of Rome. Sharing a stadium doesn't take away their hatred for one another, with former legendary player Francesco Totti scoring eight times for Roma against their rivals. Since the first match, Roma have been the more dominant side in the head-to-head battle, but they are evenly matched when it comes to major trophies. What a battle it is in the Italian capital.

Head-to-head record Lazio wins 46 Draws 63 Roma wins 65

6 Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray

Known as the Intercontinental Derby, the rivalry between these two Istanbul-based clubs is one of the most intense in the world. Their matches are often marred by crowd trouble, reflecting the deep-seated tension that exists between the two sets of fans. It's rare for the football on the pitch to actually do most of the talking, yet several spectacular players have featured in the derby over the years. Fenerbahce have won more (148) than Galatasaray to claim the bragging rights. Meanwhile, the quality of the games, especially when compared with some of the powerhouse derbies on this list, is the only reason the Intercontinental clash doesn't rank higher.

Head-to-head record Fenerbahce wins 148 Draws 123 Galatasaray wins 127

5 Boca Juniors vs River Plate

South American works in a different realm compared to European football. Some would argue it's more passionate, but it is definitely full of drama and chaos. The fixture between Boca Juniors and River Plate epitomises that idea perfectly every time. Both located in Buenos Aires, the Superclasico used the prefix "super" as the two clubs are the most popular and successful clubs in Argentine football. Over the years, particularly in the Copa Libertadores, they have battled with their heart full of determination — and Boca Juniors have narrowly won more head-to-head matches (91) compared to River Plate's 86.

Head-to-head record Boca Juniors wins 91 Draws 84 River Plate wins 86

4 Liverpool vs Everton

Few cities in the world live and breathe their football clubs more than Liverpool, so it's no surprise that the Merseyside derby is featured high on this list. Having played continuously since the 1962/63 campaign, the only shame is that Liverpool has dominated the fixture, winning 125 matches against Everton. Goodison Park and Anfield are just a stone's throw away from each other, separated by Stanley Park. The Toffees have been nowhere near as successful as their bitter rivals, yet they still bring their passion with them to every match. There are very few more loyal fanbases than Everton.

Head-to-head record Liverpool wins 125 Draws 86 Everton wins 83

3 Celtic vs Rangers

Known as the Old Firm Derby, Rangers vs Celtic is one of the most heated and oldest rivalries in football. Starting in 1888, they play each other a minimum of three times each season, yet it is often more due to the club's involvement in domestic cups. The rivalry, rooted in religious, political, and social differences, is more than just a football match for the fans, so there's a very good case for the Old Firm standing head and shoulders above the rest as the ultimate derby in the beautiful game. The only reason it isn't ranked at the top is because of the significance of the final two derbies, which often bring football to a halt every time.

Head-to-head record Celtic wins 167 Draws 102 Rangers wins 169

2 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

The North London Derby, where do we start? It's one of the most historic, exciting and significant derbies in world football, with English fans immediately marking down the date of it as soon as the fixtures are released. Not only does it mean absolutely everything to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal fans when it pops up twice a year, but the rivalry is so palpable and entertaining that it draws in neutrals from around the world wanting to get in on the action. The transfer of Sol Campbell from Tottenham to Arsenal epitomises the hatred between the two clubs, with the controversial centre-back going down as the most disliked player in Spurs' history by their fans.

Head-to-head record Tottenham wins 67 Draws 55 Arsenal wins 86

1 Inter Milan vs AC Milan

Last, but not least, the historic rivalry between Inter Milan and AC Milan, known as the Derby della Madonnina, has been ranked as the best. The two teams have traded wins and trophies over the last several decades, captivating football with their football and passion. Both teams share the iconic San Siro stadium, making the rivalry even more interesting, and their matches are always a highlight of the Serie A season, especially when the biggest prizes are on the line, as they often are. During the 2022/2023 season, they played each other in the Champions League semi-finals, which brought football to a halt.

Head-to-head record Inter Milan wins 114 Draws 80 AC Milan wins 115

All stats from Transfermarkt