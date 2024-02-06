Highlights 2024 is the year of international football finals, bringing chaos and drama to our screens.

The year 2024 is a significant one for international football with Euro 2024 and Copa America both taking place in the summer. Every year football continues to produce spectacular shows. From international football to domestic finals at the end of the season, it is full of drama. 2024 will be no different as the Champions League and Europa League continue to create intrigue around the world.

Football is the most watched sport in the world and it naturally brings in millions, if not billions, of viewers every year. However, there are certain events which excite even people who aren't typically interested in the sport. These 10 matches do exactly that.

Ranking Factors

Significance - if a match is a final, it has been ranked near the top because they are the most important matches in the world for the fans. Stakes are at an all-time high.

if a match is a final, it has been ranked near the top because they are the most important matches in the world for the fans. Stakes are at an all-time high. Rivalry - if a match is between two rivals (locally or politically), they are on the list. Rivalries have more tension - and usually drama - so you can never miss them every year.

- if a match is between two rivals (locally or politically), they are on the list. Rivalries have more tension - and usually drama - so you can never miss them every year. Popularity - matches that are more popular, usually finals, have been ranked at the top because they will be within the mainstream media. They will be easier to watch and be all over the news.

Ranking Match Date 1. Euro 2024 Final 14th July 2. Copa America Final 14th July 3. Champions League Final 1st June 4. FA Cup Final 25th May 5. Europa League Final 22nd May 6. Liverpool vs Manchester City (Premier League) 9th March 7. Netherlands vs France (Euro 2024) 21st June 8. Tottenham vs Arsenal (Premier League) 27th April 9. Real Madrid vs Barcelona (La Liga) 21st April 10. Brazil vs Colombia (Copa America) 2nd July

10 Brazil vs Colombia (Copa America)

To begin, Brazil vs Colombia is one of the standout fixtures at the 2024 Copa America. Taking place at the Levi's Stadium at the start of July, it is the final match of Group D. Both teams will have ambitions to progress to the latter stages, particularly Brazil, who will be aiming to win the tournament for the first time since 2019. With the likes of Vinicius Junior and Richarlison up front, Brazil will be an entertaining team to watch in the final third, whilst Colombia will rely on Luis Diaz to start the fireworks in America. Let the chaos commence.

How to watch on TV Date Time Australia Optus Sport 3rd July 12:00 Canada TSN/RDS 2nd July 20:00 USA Fox Sports UK BBC iPlayer 3rd July 02:00

9 Real Madrid vs Barcelona (La Liga)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is one of the most iconic matches in world football. The 'El Clasico' is full of passion, culture and chaos as the political war between the two cities clashes on the pitch. At the start of the 2023/2024 season, Bellingham scored a last-minute thunderbolt to take all three points back to the Spanish capital from Barcelona, whilst they beat them 4-1 in the Spanish Super Cup in the Middle East. Occurring at the end of April, it is likely both teams will desperately need a win - not just to claim bragging rights but to have a chance of winning the title.

How to watch on TV Date Time Australia Optus Sport 21st April TBA Canada TSN/RDS USA ESPN UK Viaplay/ITV

8 Tottenham vs Arsenal (Premier League)

The North London Derby is one of the most competitive rivalries in the world — and it is on this list for that exact reason. Tottenham and Arsenal have a deep hatred for one another, so the second derby of the season will be full of drama. Taking place at the end of April, it will probably have a knock-on effect on the title race with Arsenal, whilst Spurs will be aiming to close the gap to their rivals. Last time out, they drew 2-2 at the Emirates as James Maddison and Heung-min Son lit up the pitch. The same will be expected in April as fans descend on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium escorted by police.

How to watch on TV Date Time Australia Optus Sport 27th April TBA Canada Fubo USA Peacock UK TNT Sports/Sky Sports

7 Netherlands vs France (Euro 2024)

France are one of the most entertaining sides to watch in international football - mainly because of Kylian Mbappé. Meanwhile, the Netherlands are continually developing young talent, whilst Frankie de Jong will hope to dictate the tempo in the middle of the park. That creates one of the most exciting matches during the Euros group stages. The two teams faced each other whilst qualifying for Euro 2024. France won both matches, 2-1 away and 4-0 at home, to claim the bragging rights against their nearby neighbours, but that can quickly change when the pressure rises. As the second match of the group stage for both sides, it will be an intriguing clash at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

How to watch on TV Date Time Australia Optus Sport 22nd June 06:00 Canada DAZN 21st June 15:00 USA Fox Sports UK ITV/BBC 20:00

6 Liverpool vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Liverpool vs Manchester City has been the modern version of Manchester United vs Arsenal. England's two best teams don't specifically have a direct rivalry, but they have been so impressive over recent years that it has started to glow. Their best matches over the years have epitomised that. In the 2023/2024 Premier League season, the two teams are in a direct title race. Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the campaign — and he will be hoping to end on a high, whilst Man City are looking for a fourth Premier League title in a row. It finished in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad, but, this time, it has Anfield's historic atmosphere which is bound to create fireworks on the pitch.

How to watch on TV Date Time Australia Optus Sport 9th March TBA Canada Fubo USA Peacock UK TNT Sports/Sky Sports

5 Europa League Final

The Europa League is the second tier of European football, yet it can create just as much drama as the Champions League. This was highlighted in 2023 when Sevilla dramatically beat Roma on penalties to claim even more glory in the competition. It produced a spectacle on the pitch as the fans celebrated, before leading to unfortunate attacks towards referee Anthony Taylor. Nevertheless, the Europa League final is a match you can't miss. Taking place at the end of May in Dublin, it is unclear who will be playing in it, but Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen are the favourites.

How to watch on TV Date Time Australia TNT Sports 23rd May 06:00 Canada DAZN 22nd May 14:00 USA CBS Sports UK Stan Sport 20:00

4 FA Cup Final

The FA Cup final. It's the oldest competition in the world full of history. For fans in England, it is one of the most eagerly anticipated matches of the year, particularly if your team is involved. 90,000 fans descend on Wembley to support whilst millions watch around the world. Unsurprisingly, it has created drama over the years. In 2023, Man City beat rivals Manchester United 2-1. Ilkay Gundogan scored twice, including one within 30 seconds. That is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to FA Cup drama, but with the likes of Liverpool and Man City hunting for more glory this season, it will be entertaining.

How to watch on TV Date Time Australia Paramount+ 25th May TBA Canada Sportsnet USA ESPN+ UK ITV/BBC

3 Champions League Final

The Champions League final is the last domestic match on the list — and we've saved the best till last. It is any player's dream to win the Champions League, as the iconic trophy shines under the floodlights. That pressure often transfers onto the pitch, creating drama every year. In 2023, Man City won it for the first time after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final. In 2024, it is taking place at Wembley for the first time since 2013 - widely regarded as the 'home of football'. Coupled with the prize money on the line and the millions, if not billions, of people watching around the world, it will be full of chaos.

How to watch on TV Date Time Australia Stan Sport 1st June TBA Canada DAZN USA CBS/Paramount+ UK TNT Sports

2 Copa America Final

The summer of 2024 brings us two of the world's best international finals. Up first on this list, we have the Copa America. Involving the best talent in South America, it is full of passion, world-class quality and drama on the pitch. Argentina won the competition in 2021 as Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the trophy. However, fierce rivals Brazil will be looking to regain the trophy after last winning it in 2019. The final is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as South America moves north for the first time in the competition's history. It might see Messi's final dance on the international stage.

How to watch on TV Date Time Australia Optus Sport 15th July 11:00 Canada TSN/RDS 14th July 19:00 USA Fox Sports UK BBC iPlayer 15th July 01:00

1 Euro 2024 Final

Last, but not least, the Euros narrowly pips the Copa America to the award of 'best match to watch in 2024'. It has a higher viewership than the South American version as the deciding factor. With 24 teams from Europe competing, it all culminates with the final in Berlin on the 14th July. In 2021, delayed by one year, Italy dramatically crushed English hearts as they won on penalties. "It's coming Rome," they chanted, but - this time round - England go in as favourites. If they are capable of reaching the final, it will be like Groundhog Day, as they look to banish their blushes and win a trophy for the first time since 1966. It has the makings of a classic.