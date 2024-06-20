Highlights Football thrives on financial gain, creating a gap between clubs as they look to make marquee signings.

Epitomising this, the 2024 Summer Transfer Window has already seen major transfers take place.

This list includes Mbappe's dramatic move to Real Madrid as he joins up with teenage sensation Endrick in the Spanish capital.

The world of football now revolves around financial gain. Teams can't compete without heavy backing from a lucrative owner, which has seen a divide occur between the lower depths of the footballing pyramid and the top. It was always bound to happen when the biggest teams in the world wanted more success.

This means that in every transfer window, clubs are consistently linked to making another marquee signing. Whether that's to improve their attacking output or to become more defensively assured, they will be willing to spend a fortune to improve. It's been made harder due to Financial Fair Play and the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, but there are naturally loopholes around it.

As another season nears, the 2024 Summer Transfer Window will be full of chaos for a handful of clubs in every league. Despite it only being the middle of June, some have already happened and it's likely the transfer fees will only rise in the coming weeks. We have outlined the 10 biggest transfers to be confirmed so far this summer.

Ranking Factors

Quality of player - The better the player, the more it is typically considered a 'bigger' transfer.

- The better the player, the more it is typically considered a 'bigger' transfer. Transfer fee - If a player moves for a record-breaking fee, it is also normally considered 'bigger'.

- If a player moves for a record-breaking fee, it is also normally considered 'bigger'. Club signed for - If a player moves to a major European club, it is normally thought to be 'bigger' as well.

Biggest Transfers So Far Ranking Name Club Transferred From Club Transferred To Transfer Fee (£) 1. Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid Free 2. Endrick Palmeiras Real Madrid 40m 3. Igor Thiago Club Brugge Brentford 30m 4. Lewis Hall Newcastle Chelsea 28m 5. Davide Frattesi Sassuolo Inter Milan 23m 6. Luis Sinisterra Leeds Bournemouth 20m 7. Taylor Harwood-Bellis Manchester City Southampton 20m 8. Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham Chelsea Free 9. Ibrahim Osman FC Nordsjaelland Brighton 16m 10. Hugo Ekitike Paris Saint-Germain Frankfurt 14m

Players who have moved after a transfer became mandatory following a loan move have been included.

10 Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike only joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2022. He was billed as one of France's next superstars, but - as is often the case - the pressure played an impact on the youngster. It means that PSG have taken another loss on a player, as they have sold him for £14m — £20m less than what they brought him for.

The striker originally joined Frankfurt on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 season. After impressing for the German side with three goals in four matches, they opted to make the deal permanent at the start of the summer window.

Transfer Information Age 21 Transferred From PSG Transferred To Frankfurt Fee (£) 14m

9 Ibrahim Osman

It was announced that Ibrahim Osman would be joining Brighton from Nordsjaelland in February 2024, but the deal could not technically be confirmed until the start of the transfer window. He's followed the same path as Ghanaian teenage forward Simon Adringra, with both of them starting their careers at Ghana's Right to Dream Academy.

Osman registered 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions last season — and he continues the trend of Brighton signing unproven but promising talent. Whether it will pay off like Moises Caicedo did is unclear, but it showcases their intent to be smart financially once again.

Transfer Information Age 19 Transferred From FC Nordsjaelland Transferred To Brighton Fee (£) 16m

8 Tosin Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo will join Chelsea once his Fulham contract expires at the end of June. Whilst there have been more expensive signings, the centre-back's move across West London epitomises a statement of intent from Enzo Maresca's side. They have needed a strong and aggressive defender for some time, particularly due to injuries, and the Englishman has those characteristics in abundance. It is unclear if he will immediately start for Chelsea, but he will provide squad depth at a minimum as they venture into the Conference League for the first time. For Fulham, they have lost one of their best defenders for nothing.

Transfer Information Age 26 Transferred From Fulham Transferred To Chelsea Fee (£) Free

7 Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was once considered one of Manchester City's best academy prospects, but as is typically the way at the club, he was rarely given opportunities. Over the years, there has been a procession of young Man City players to go to Southampton over the last two years, but Harwood-Bellis was the only one to truly make a name for himself successfully.

He started in their 1-0 play-off final win against Leeds to confirm a return to the Premier League. It came at the end of a season where the defender had been at the heart of their promotion charge — and, due to victory, Southampton's loan move for him was made permanent for a fee of £20m.

Transfer Information Age 22 Transferred From Man City Transferred To Southampton Fee (£) 20m

6 Luis Sinisterra

Luis Sinisterra first joined Bournemouth on loan from Leeds at the start of the 2023/24 season, although he didn't make the impact anyone would have desired. As part of an injury-hit season, he scored three goals and registered three assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

However, despite his struggles, The Cherries still opted to make the move permanent at the start of the transfer window. “I’m really happy to make this move. I’m excited to play for Bournemouth for the long term,” Sinisterra said via The Athletic when the move was announced. “I feel really comfortable here and the fans are really nice."

Transfer Information Age 24 Transferred From Leeds Transferred To Bournemouth Fee (£) 20m

5 Davide Frattesi

Davide Frattesi initially joined Inter Milan on loan from Sassuolo on a season-long loan for the 2023/24 campaign, but it had an obligation to buy inserted, meaning they were always going to make the move permanent at the start of the 2024 Summer Transfer Window.

These types of deals always come with a risk if they don't perform, but that hasn't been the case for Frattesi. He shone for the Italian giants, helping them beat AC Milan in the derby to win the Serie A title. In the middle of the park, there weren't many better options in the league.

Transfer Information Age 24 Transferred From Sassuolo Transferred To Inter Milan Fee (£) 23m

4 Lewis Hall

Just like Frattesi, Lewis Hall's move to Newcastle from Chelsea initially started as a season-long loan, but it was always going to be permanent at the start of the Summer Transfer Window. Hall, who is considered one of the best teenagers in the Premier League, struggled for minutes under Eddie Howe at St James' Park.

Whether they would have signed him permanently if they had a choice is unclear, but there's no doubt the youngster has natural talent in abundance. He did eventually sustain a prolonged period in the team at the end of the season, which is hoped will kickstart his career in Newcastle.

Transfer Information Age 19 Transferred From Chelsea Transferred To Newcastle Fee (£) 28m

3 Igor Thiago

Ivan Toney is likely to leave Brentford during the Summer Transfer Window, but that doesn't worry the Bees. They were proactive when planning for the future, and opted to sign Igor Thiago in February 2024 ahead of the market opening. For £30m, it represented a club record fee and a major statement of intent.

However, it's easy to see why; he scored 29 goals in 55 games for Club Brugge last season, providing a further six assists for the Belgian champions and Conference League semi-finalists. Naturally, it might take him time to adapt to life in England, but there's no doubt he has the ability to shine in West London.

Transfer Information Age 22 Transferred From Club Brugge Transferred To Brentford Fee (£) 30m

2 Endrick

Brazilian youngster Endrick is one of the best teenagers in the world. Naturally, this has made him one of the most valuable teenagers in football, particularly after his arranged move from South America to Real Madrid. It was first agreed in December 2022 that he would move to the Spanish giants once he turns 18 in June 2024 — and, since the initial decision, he has only improved. For Palmeiras, he has acted as a consistent goalscoring threat, whilst he even scored against England during Brazil's 1-0 win at Wembley.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: When Endrick scored against England at Wembley in March 2024, he became the youngest male goalscorer for club or country at the stadium at just 17 years and 246 days.

Transfer Information Age 17 Transferred From Palmeiras Transferred To Real Madrid Fee (£) 40m

1 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world. He's always one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or — and the legendary Frenchman sends fear into the opposition when they see him running at them. However, despite all his natural talent and hard work, it's hard not to feel that he wasted some of his career at PSG. He finally confirmed a move to Real Madrid at the age of 25, where he could line up with several other transfer targets to create one of the best teams of all time. His move is a 'free transfer', but there is a significant signing-on bonus for the Frenchman, estimated to be in the region of £128m.

Transfer Information Age 25 Transferred From PSG Transferred To Real Madrid Fee (£) Free

Fees and Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 19/6/24)