Highlights The Champions League is the most prestigious competition in Europe, yet it has brought some frightening memories for Europe's biggest clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, and Arsenal are the biggest clubs to never win the Champions League based on factors such as fanbase size, closeness to success, and financial power.

Despite their significant investments, PSG has failed to win the Champions League, reaching the final in 2020 but losing to Bayern Munich and getting knocked out in the semi-finals by Man City in 2021.

The Champions League is the pinnacle of European club football. Only the best teams from each nation can qualify, as they go head-to-head from the group stages to the final - one of the most watched sporting events of the year. The glory that comes with victory lasts forever, but - for the losers - it is a day to forget. The excitement and anticipation that builds up to the final is quickly crashed down by the misery and pain of defeat.

23 teams have won the Champions League - formerly the European Cup - since it was created in 1955. Real Madrid have won it a record 14 times, whilst several English clubs have conquered mainland Europe in dramatic circumstances. But, on the other side of the story is the losers. Juventus have lost the most finals (seven), yet, luckily for them, they have won it twice to make up for it.

The losers are usually forgotten. However, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to rank the eight biggest teams to never win the Champions League. It might be tough reading for some fanbases, as we look back on their journeys and eventual defeats that led to disappointment.

Ranking Factors

Size of the fanbase - Clubs that have bigger fanbases - and more support - have been ranked higher, because they are genuinely seen as 'bigger' clubs within the media. It usually leads to more revenue at each club as well.

- Clubs that have bigger fanbases - and more support - have been ranked higher, because they are genuinely seen as 'bigger' clubs within the media. It usually leads to more revenue at each club as well. How close they've come to success - If they came closer to Champions League glory, they have been ranked higher, particularly in recent years where the likes of Tottenham have lost the final in cruel circumstances.

- If they came closer to Champions League glory, they have been ranked higher, particularly in recent years where the likes of Tottenham have lost the final in cruel circumstances. Financial power - Teams that are richer - and are thus capable of signing players for extenuate fees - have been ranked higher, but it wasn't enough for them to get over the line.

Biggest clubs to never win the Champions League

Ranking Club Year Founded Club Value (£) 1. Paris Saint-Germain 1970 900m 2. Atletico Madrid 1903 385m 3. Arsenal 1886 960m 4. Tottenham Hotspur 1882 661m 5. Roma 1927 284m 6. Lyon 1950 167m 7. Bayer Leverkusen 1904 487m 8. Valencia 1919 170m

Related 10 oldest goalscorers in Champions League history There are some truly iconic names that make up this list.

8 Valencia

Kickstarting the list, Valencia are one of the biggest clubs in Spain, famous for their passionate support and quality on the pitch. They've reached the UCL final on two occasions, most recently in 2001. On that occasion, they were facing Bayern Munich and took the lead through Gaizka Mendieta three minutes in. However, the German giants equalised through Stefan Effenberg and then won 5-4 on penalties. It came a year after Valencia lost 3-0 to Real Madrid in their first-ever Champions League final. Legendary Spanish footballer Raúl scored the third goal to seal victory and leave Valencia in pain for years to come.

Season Best Champions League campaign Knocked out by 2000/2001 Final Bayern Munich 1999/2000 Final Real Madrid 2006/2007 Quarter-finals Chelsea

7 Bayer Leverkusen

In the 2023/2024 season, Bayer Leverkusen are flying at the top of the Bundesliga under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, bringing back memories of their successful team at the start of the 2000s. In 2002, they faced Real Madrid in the final but lost 2-1. A stunning strike from Zinedine Zidane, widely regarded as one of the greatest goals in the competition's history, sealed their fate. It was a spectacular 'Man of the Match' display from the Frenchman. Painfully for them, Bayer Leverkusen became the second club to finish runner-up in both the Champions League, domestic league and cup competitions in the same season after Barcelona in 1986, with a potential treble unravelling in the final couple of weeks of the season. It was the only time they had reached further than the quarter-finals.

Season Best Champions League campaign Knocked out by 2001/2002 Final Real Madrid 1997/1998 Quarter-finals Real Madrid 2004/2005 Round of 16 Liverpool

6 Lyon

Only one French club has ever won the Champions League - Marseille. Lyon, alongside PSG and Monaco, have suffered years of pain, including two semi-final defeats. In 2020, they lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich. it was a one-leg contest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing matches to be played in Portugal. However, ten years earlier, they lost their first semi-final. It was against Bayern Munich at that time as well. Similarly to 2020, they lost 3-0 on one night to take it to 4-0 on aggregate. A hat-trick by Ivica Olic sent Lyon packing for another year — and their chances of winning it seem to be narrowing every year.

Season Best Champions League campaign Knocked out by 2019/2020 Semi-finals Bayern Munich 2009/2010 Semi-finals Bayern Munich 2005/2006 Quarter-finals AC Milan

3:38 Related UEFA Champions League winners list Established in 1955, the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with every winner writing themselves into history.

5 Roma

Roma are full of history and tradition as one of Italy's biggest clubs. However, their success has yet to be replicated in the Champions League. They have reached the final once, in 1984, but they lost to Liverpool. The Italian giants went into it as favourites because they were hosting the match at the Stadio Olimpico, yet Liverpool won on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Alan Kennedy scored the deciding kick to send Italian hearts into pieces. They recently reached the semi-finals in 2018, but - once again - Liverpool stopped them. The Reds dramatically won 7-6 on aggregate after winning the first leg 5-2. Talk about drama.

Season Best Champions League campaign Knocked out by 1983/1984 Final Liverpool 2017/2018 Semi-finals Liverpool 2007/2008 Quarter-finals Manchester United

4 Tottenham Hotspur

If you ask a Tottenham fan what the most depressing match was as a fan, they would probably say the Champions League final. In 2019, they defied the odds to reach the final, beating Dortmund 4-0 on aggregate, Man City on away goals and Ajax also on away goals. Lucas Moura scored a dramatic second-half hat-trick in Amsterdam to see them face Liverpool in Madrid. However, they lost 2-0 through Mohamed Salah's first-minute penalty and Divock Origi's late strike. It was a cruel match as the Lilywhites had the better of the chances, but their trophy drought continued for another year. It is the only time they've reached the final.

Season Best Champions League campaign Knocked out by 2018/2019 Final Liverpool 1961/1962 Semi-finals Benfica 2010/2011 Quarter-finals Real Madrid

3 Arsenal

However, Tottenham aren't the only club in North London to not win the Champions League. Arsenal have also lost a final, but theirs came 13 years earlier. In 2006, Arsenal beat Real Madrid, Juventus and Villarreal in the knockout stages to reach the biggest match of the season. In the match against Barcelona, they took the lead in the first half through Sol Campbell, but late goals from Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti sent them packing for another year. To make matters worse for Arsenal, a year later, club legend Thierry Henry left to join Barcelona. It's the only time they've reached the final, with a semi-final defeat against Man Utd in 2009 only frustrating supporters.

Season Best Champions League campaign Knocked out by 2005/2006 Final Barcelona 2008/2009 Semi-finals Manchester United 2007/2008 Quarter-finals Liverpool

2 Atletico Madrid

Losing a Champions League final is bad enough, but losing one to your biggest rivals is even worse. That happened twice to Atletico Madrid in three years — and both of them had extra time. In 2014, they lost 4-1 after extra time. Sergio Ramos scored a dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser to send the game into extra time, before Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo sealed victory. Two years later, Atletico Madrid cruelly lost on penalties. Yannick Carrasco equalised for Atletico in the 79th minute, yet it ended at 1-1 after extra time, before Ronaldo proved to be the hero for Real Madrid in the shootout. They've reached three Champions League finals and lost every one.

Season Best Champions League campaign Knocked out by 2015/2016 Final Real Madrid 2013/2014 Final Real Madrid 1973/1974 Final Bayern Munich

2:59 Related 10 smallest clubs to ever play in the Champions League Some of the smallest ever Champions League teams aren't even 25 years old.

1 Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have been France's most successful club in the 21st century. Whilst being bankrolled by Qatari money, they have signed several of the world's greatest players, including Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, but they still haven't won the Champions League. In 2020, they reached the final for the first time. Despite the talent of Neymar and Mbappe, they failed to score and lost 1-0 due. A year later, they were knocked out in the semi-finals by Man City. The English club won 4-1 on aggregate to send PSG home in disappointment for another year. Even money can't fix PSG's problems in European competitions.