The Champions League, or European Cup as it was formerly known, has a very deep-rooted connection with TV. Unlike many of today's major footballing competitions, it didn't come to fruition until much closer to the time of visual broadcasting. This has meant that right throughout the history of the competition, the matches were shown on television.

The peak of Champions League viewership came in 2014 when Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid met in the final of Europe's premier knockout tournament. 184 million people watched the 2014 Champions League final, as per AP News. Almost 600 million more people watched the 2021 Champions League Final than they did the Super Bowl the following year, as per Front Office Sports. It's a sporting competition that has some of the best global reach in the world, and this is how you can watch it if you are in the UK, USA, Canada, or Australia.

Country TV Channel Live stream service UK TNT Sports Discovery+ USA CBS/CBS Sports Network Paramount+ Canada N/A DAZN Australia N/A Stan Sport

The coverage of the competition has varied over the years in the United Kingdom. The European Cup began in the 1955/56 season, and people in the United Kingdom got their first look at the competition when the second half of that season's final was broadcast on the BBC, on 13th June 1956. Less than a year later, the first of these matches that involved an English side was shown on television. Manchester United travelled to Spain to face Real Madrid, and so did a BBC filming crew. The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 in the first leg of their semi-final clash by the side that ruled over the European competition for its opening years. The highlights of the match were shown on TV the next day. The replay was shown on ITV, but that year's final wasn't available to watch due to a lack of coverage in Spain.

1958 was when the major games of the tournament were first broadcast, in Britain, in full. That year's semi-final and final were both shown on screens around the country without any interruptions from other programmes. Something like that is unthinkable now, but only the first half and final 15 minutes of Rangers' match against AC Milan in November 1957 was shown, as a drama called 'A Time of Day' was given precedent, and was shown at its scheduled 8:30 slot, therefore interrupting the match.

The 1960 final was the first to have the BBC as the host broadcaster, and on 2nd June 1971, the European Cup final was broadcast to a British audience in colour for the very first time. The rebranding of the European Cup and the inception of the Champions League came in 1992. The first matches of the new format were played in September, and ITV were the ones who had exclusive rights to show the game. Less than two years later, the BBC's historic run of covering Europe's best football teams came to an end in 1994 when they broadcast the final of the European Cup for the final time.

ITV went all in being able to show the Champions League. The broadcaster even pulled out of its deal to televise Formula 1 races so that it could dedicate more funds to keeping hold of its rights to air the Champions League. ITV Sport showed the games from the competition for over 25 years, between 1999 and 2015, with their last live game from the tournament being the 2015 final between Juventus and Barcelona. Alongside, BT Sports, the new television providers of the competition, ITV showed the highlights for the following season's edition of the tournament, before their run with the Champions League came to a complete end in 2016. BT Sports (TNT Sports as it's known today) have televised the matches since the start of the 2015/16 season. TNT Sports holds the rights to air and livestream Champions League games, through Discovery+, until 2027, as per The Guardian.

The first time that the Champions League was seen live in the United States was in 1995. Between 1995 and 2009, ESPN was the broadcaster that aired the competition. The matches were shown on ESPN 2, and the Scottish and Irish duo of Derek Rae and Tommy Smyth were the main co-commentators of the games. After 2009, Fox Sports took over the rights to broadcast Champions League matches in America. These games were shown across their range of channels, and U.S. soccer legends like Brad Friedel and Alexi Lalas were part of the broadcasting team.

Fox held those rights for nine years, until 2018, when the rights were acquired by two separate broadcasting corporations. Turner Sports, owned by Ted Turner, who also owned WCW during its heyday and Monday Night Wars with WWE, took control of the Champions League coverage in the US in 2018. They were supposed to have these rights up until 2021, but Turner, now known as TNT Sports, opted out of its deal in 2020. CBS Sports picked up the rights from then onwards and has a deal with UEFA that will see them show the games in America until 2030.

The other acquirer of Champions League television rights, in 2018 was TUDN. Unlike the U.K., there are separate rights to show the premier European competition matches in both English and Spanish, because 57 million people in the US speak Spanish, as per Rosetta Stone. As part of this deal, the broadcaster also acquired the Spanish-speaking U.S. rights to show the Europa League, the UEFA Nations League, and the UEFA Euro 2020. Said deal expires in 2024.

Best Champions League games to watch this week

Date Fixture Kick-off (GMT) UK TV Channel US TV channel 20th February PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund 8:00pm TBA Vix Premium Deportes 1, TUDN 20th February Inter Milan vs Atlético Madrid 8:00pm TBA CBS, Vix Premium Deportes 2, Galavision Cable Network 21st February Napoli vs Barcelona 21st February TNT Sports 2 CBS, Paramount+, Vix Premium Deportes 2, TUDN

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund

PSV started the season with 17 wins and one draw in the league. They may have finished behind Arsenal in their Champions League group, but they have shown their teeth in the domestic competitions. They have a squad that is full of promising and underrated players. Johan Bakayoko was a real handful against the Gunners in their penultimate match of the group stage. They also have 25-year-old Joey Veerman who has been a creative monster in the Eredivisie. Equally, Borussia Dortmund will be able to respond with some absolute class in attack. A resurgent Jadon Sancho has returned: "home," as per Sky Sports, and fellow loanee Ian Maatsen has impressed in his first few games with the club. They are currently without Felix Nmecha, who was key in helping them get out of their group. Manager Edin Terzić said he's slowly getting back to full fitness, but they'll need to be patient with Nmecha, as per Ruhr Nachrichten.

Inter Milan v Atlético Madrid

Inter made it to last season's Champions League final, but will they be able to replicate that success, or even go one step further? That remains to be seen, but they lost some key players from that team in the summer, like Andre Onana, Edin Dzeko, Marcelo Brozovic, and Milan Škriniar. With the money gained from some of these sales, they brought in replacements like Yann Sommer, Marcus Thuram, Yann Bisseck, and Benjamin Pavard. The Nerazzurri are a different side to the one of last season, and that will be fully tested against an experienced Atleti. Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata have been able to recapture the form of previous years this season, and they have an up-and-coming star in Samuel Lino on the wing. There are recognised names throughout the squad, and in the dugout too. Luckily for the neutrals, neither side has been hit with bad injuries as of late, so we should see the best of both teams.

Napoli v Barcelona

It was a shocking result when Napoli were knocked out of the previous Champions League campaign by fellow Italian side AC Milan. Napoli had won their group and were easily the best team in Serie A at the time. They'll be looking to right those wrongs from last season. Gli Azzurri haven't had the same elegance or bite this season as they did in the 2022/23 campaign. This could be attributed to manager Luciano Spalletti being replaced in the summer by Rudi Garcia, who was then sacked and replaced by Walter Mazzarri in November. But the fact that star striker Victor Osimhen has had spells of injuries has halted them too.

Barçelona have seemingly been brought back from the financial abyss since former player Xavi was appointed as manager in November 2021. They were in fiscal chaos, and now they are much closer to where history says that they should be. They have a good mix of experience and youth, with many teenagers being involved in the first-team squad. It's a big contrast to a few years ago when the squad was looking more geriatric than energetic. They are dealing with some key injuries at the moment. Gavi, Marc-André ter Stegen, and João Cancelo are all dealing with issues. The first two of the three haven't featured for Barca since November, which will be a worry for the fans.