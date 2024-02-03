Highlights Premier League clubs are targeting talented players from the Championship, including Jonathan Rowe, Jack Clarke, and Morgan Whittaker.

Jonathan Rowe, Norwich City's young winger, is attracting interest from West Ham and possibly a replacement for Said Benrahma.

Jack Clarke has established himself as one of the best players in the Championship and has been linked with moves to West Ham and Burnley. Morgan Whittaker, the Championship's second top scorer, is being pursued by Fulham, West Ham, and Brentford.

The Championship has a wealth of talent and it often produces future Premier League stars, with the likes of Gareth Bale, James Maddison and Ben White all plying their trade in the division in recent years. So it is no surprise to see top-flight clubs targeting some of the division's best talent ahead of the summer transfer window. Bournemouth's Alex Scott is one of the latest success stories from the second tier, having completed a £25m move from Bristol City to Bournemouth in the summer of 2023.

The England youth international has begun to impress on the south coast after an injury-plagued start to his career with the Cherries. Scott has scored twice and provided four assists across 10 outings and may well join up with the senior Three Lions squad should his form continue. Yet, his progress all started in the often-overlooked second tier of English football. So with that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has produced a list of ten Championship players Premier League clubs are targeting.

Player Age Position Team Jonathan Rowe 20 Left winger Norwich City Jack Clarke 23 Left winger Sunderland Morgan Whittaker 23 Right winger Plymouth Argyle Crysencio Summervile 22 Right winger Leeds United Leif Davis 24 Left-back Ipswich Town Hayden Hackney 21 Defensive midfielder Middlesbrough Anthony Patterson 23 Goalkeeper Sunderland Wilfred Ndidi 27 Defensive midfielder Leicester City Callum O'Hare 25 Attacking midfielder Coventry City Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 25 Central midfielder Leicester City

Jonathan Rowe

Premier League clubs interested: West Ham

Norwich City's exciting young winger Jonathan Rowe is attracting interest from Premier League outfit West Ham, according to talkSPORT. The 20-year-old has netted 13 times whilst laying on four assists during the 2023/24 campaign despite operating in a side that sit mid-table in the league table. Rowe made his England U21 debut in October 2023 and scored in a 9-1 win against Serbia.

With Said Benrahma out of the picture at West Ham, Rowe would be an ideal replacement for the Algeria international. The Hammers boss is eager to add more creativity and goals to his frontline having been heavily reliant on Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus lately, but they'll likely need to stump up a pretty sizable sum of money for Norwich's prized asset.

Jonathan Rowe 2023/24 stats Competition Championship FA Cup Carabao Cup Appearances 27 2 2 Goals 12 0 1 Assists 2 1 1 Stats per Transfermarkt (correct as of 31/01/2024)

Jack Clarke

Premier League clubs interested: West Ham and Burnley

Jack Clarke has quickly established himself as one of the best players in the Championship since his promotion from League One with Sunderland in 2022. The former Tottenham wide player has been linked with a move to West Ham and Burnley, with the latter seeing four of their bids knocked back in 2023 by the North East club, as reported by the Mirror. Serie A side Lazio lodged a proposal for Clarke in the January 2024 window but that too was rejected. It is being reported a second improved bid has been submitted by the Italian outfit but Clarke is thought to be happy at the Stadium of Light.

The fleet-footed and tricky winger, who has scored 13 goals during the 2023/24 season, has aspirations to play at a higher level in the near future, so perhaps his future with the Black Cats rests on whether his side can achieve promotion. Michael Beale's team are firmly in the hunt for a play-off position as they sit seventh, one point adrift of sixth-placed Coventry City.

Similar players # Player Team Nation 1 Everton Soares Flamengo Brazil 2 Stephy Mavididi Leicester England 3 Crysencio Summerville Leeds United Netherlands 4 Jaden Philogene Hull City England 5 Luiz Araujo Flamengo Brazil Data sourced from FBREF

Morgan Whittaker

Premier League clubs interested: Fulham, West Ham and Brentford

Plymouth's Morgan Whittaker has enjoyed a marvellous season for the newly promoted second-tier outfit and is attracting interest from a trio of Premier clubs. According to Football Insider, Fulham, West Ham and Brentford are in the race to sign the 23-year-old, who is the Championship's second top scorer, only behind Blackburn Rovers forward Sammie Szmodics. Lazio have approached Plymouth over a potential deal for their prolific winger but the Pilgrims are hopeful of keeping him at the club.

Of the aforementioned top-flight English sides, perhaps a move to Fulham would make the most sense for the development of his career given his profile. The left-footed right winger would have to compete with Bowen at West Ham and Bryan Mbeumo at Brentford whilst at the Cottagers, the competition out on the right is a little less fierce. Anyhow, it seems Plymouth will retain his services at least until the summer of 2024.

Morgan Whittaker 2023/24 stats Competition Championship FA Cup Carabao Cup Appearances 28 2 1 Goals 15 1 0 Assists 6 1 0 Stats per Transfermarkt (correct as of 31/01/2024)

Crysencio Summerville

Premier League clubs interested: Aston Villa

Leeds United's top scorer Crysencio Summerville is being tracked by Champions League-chasing Aston Villa thanks to his sparkling performances in the Championship. The 22-year-old was subjected to a £20m bid by Burnley in August 2023 but the Whites turned down the proposal as they set their sights on an instant return to the top-flight. If Daniel Farke's side fail to gain promotion, they may be resigned to losing Summerville in the summer of 2024.

The under-21 Netherlands international would provide fantastic depth in Villa's attacking ranks with the potential to become an established starter under the stewardship of Unai Emery, particularly with no real natural left-winger at the club. John McGinn, who has typically operated as a central midfielder, has played at left-midfield 12 times during the 2023/24 campaign, so it appears Summerville would be a natural fit in that role.

Crysencio Summerville 2023/24 stats Competition Championship Carabao Cup Carabao Cup Appearances 26 1 0 Goals 12 0 0 Assists 7 0 0 Stats per Transfermarkt (correct as of 31/01/2024)

Leif Davis

Premier League clubs interested: West Ham

Ipswich Town have enjoyed a remarkable season in the Championship following promotion from League One. Kieran McKenna's side sit second in the league and look well-placed to gain automatic promotion. Left-back Leif Davis has played an important role in their success during the 2023/24 campaign, turning provider on 12 occasions, evincing his attack-minded playstyle.

The 24-year-old's performances have attracted interest from West Ham United. “The Leif Davis interest is real from West Ham, they have definitely looked into it,” said transfer insider Dean Jones via Caught Offside. “They want to sign a full-back here and now, but they want to sign another full-back who has value here and now, and I don’t think Davis is that guy right now.”

That'll come as a relief for Town fans, who will be desperate to keep ahold of Davis, though, if Ipswich fail to gain promotion, there will likely be a swarm of top-flight clubs chasing his signature in the summer.

Scout report Metric Percentile Per 90 Assists 99 0.41 xAG (expected assisted goals) 98 0.24 npxG + xAG 96 0.29 Shot-Creating Actions 99 4.80 Stats per FBREF - Correct as of 2/2/2024

Compared to positional peers across 14 competitions.

Hayden Hackney

Premier League clubs interested: Tottenham, Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool

Middlesbrough's 21-year-old sensation Hayden Hackney is being monitored by a quartet of leading Premier League clubs. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are all being linked with the England under-21 international ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Hackney, a Boro academy graduate, typically operates at the base of midfield, which is a position Liverpool have needed to strengthen in recent times, particularly after Fabinho's departure to Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023. So a move to the Reds may be the best fit for the 21-year-old, given the competition in his position at the other aforementioned clubs.

Scout report Metric Percentile Per 90 Passes completed 97 77.42 Pass completion % 91 87.7% Progressive passes 94 7.85 Progressive carries 83 2.03 Stats per FBREF - Correct as of 2/2/2024

Compared to positional peers across 14 competitions.

Anthony Patterson

Premier League clubs interested: Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal

Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson is the subject of interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, as reported by HITC Football. The Black Cats are reportedly willing to cash in on the 23-year-old in the summer of 2024 and he looks destined to join a top-flight outfit after impressing in the Championship. Patterson ranks among the top 8% for crosses stopped when ranked against his positional peers across 14 competitions and in the top 19% for save percentage (penalty kicks).

The aforementioned top-flight trio are all settled with their respective number 1 goalkeepers, so a transfer away from the Stadium of Light to become second-choice could be detrimental to the development of England under-21 international. Whereas Chelsea, who are also said to be keen on Patterson, would be a far wiser move as the West Londoners haven't settled on a number one.

Similar players # Player Team Nation 1 Alex Palmer West Bromwich Albion England 2 Nicolas Andrade Pisa Brazil 3 Matthew Ryan AZ Alkmaar Australia 4 Anthony Moris Union SG Luxembourg 5 Florian Kastenmeier Dusseldorf Germany Data per FBREF

Wilfred Ndidi

Premier League clubs interested: Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brentford

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has reinvented himself under the stewardship of Enzo Maresca, so it is no surprise to see a queue of Premier League clubs lining up for his signature. The 53-cap Nigeria international has played in a more advanced role for the Foxes during the 2023/24 season and has added goals and assists to his game. Ndidi has netted four times whilst turning provider on six occasions, with his side sitting at the summit of the Championship table.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2024 and according to TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brentford are all showing an interest. Leicester are keen to tie Ndidi down to a new deal but as it stands, he is set to become a free agent. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Lyon and Monaco are also said to be eyeing a move.

Scout report Metric Percentile Per 90 npxG: Non-penalty xg 99 0.26 Shots total 94 2.13 Assists 98 0.33 Progressive passes received 98 7.25 Stats per FBREF - Correct as of 2/2/2024

Compared to positional peers across 14 competitions.

Callum O'Hare

Premier League clubs interested: Burnley

Coventry City's attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare is being mooted with several clubs after starring for the Sky Blues in the Championship. The 25-year-old returned from a cruciate ligament injury in October 2023 and has scored six goals whilst laying on one assist, prompting interest from Premier League outfit Burnley, second-tier promotion hopefuls Southampton and Leicester and clubs abroad inLa Ligaa.

O'Hare's contract expires in the summer of 2024 and he is yet to agree to a new deal, making him available for a free transfer in June as it stands. O'Hare can operate as a centre-forward, second striker, attacking midfielder and even as a defensive midfielder, evincing his tremendous versatility - an increasingly popular trait in the modern game.

Scout report Metric Percentile Per 90 Passes attempted 99 45.15 Pass completion % 99 84.5% Progressive passes 99 6.81 Interceptions 99 0.68 Stats per FBREF - Correct as of 2/2/2024

Compared to positional peers across 14 competitions.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Premier League clubs interested: Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was heavily linked with a move to European hopefuls Brighton and Hove Albion during the 2024 January transfer window. But the pursuit to bring him to the South Coast ended when The Foxes slapped a £40m price tag on the 25-year-old, which came as a massive relief to City supporters. Dewsbury-Hall has been one of the standout performers in the Championship having scored 10 goals whilst assisting as nine.

The Leicester academy graduate will almost certainly move on in the summer if his side fail to get promoted but as it stands, Maresca's side top the table and look well-placed to go up inside the top two. Dewsbury-Hall is also admired by Brentford, Arsenal and Fulham, so perhaps he is one to keep an eye on in the summer, anyhow.

Scout report Metric Percentile Per 90 Non-penalty goals 99 0.35 Assists 99 0.35 Progressive carries 99 4.17 Touches in attacking penalty area 99 4.45 Stats per FBREF - Correct as of 2/2/2024

Compared to positional peers across 14 competitions.