Highlights UEFA have revealed which clubs make the most through kit and merchandise sales, with five English clubs featuring in the top 10.

Barcelona lead in money made through sales, with Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Gavi their three best-selling shirts.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich both edge in front of Liverpool and Manchester United, who are the English clubs who generate the most money through merchandise sales.

Whenever a new kit drops, be it for a Premier League club or another team, thousands of fans rush online, to their closest merchandise-selling shop or their club’s megastore – if they live locally – to get their hands on the newest threads. And it’s not unfair to say that the hobby of collecting football shirts is also becoming a growing art.

Football shirts only scratch the surface, however, given respective club shops boast the likes of brand-related collaborations, mugs and cufflinks – just to name a few. Items often fly off their shelves – but there are some clubs that are in the upper echelons.

The beautiful game will forever remain all about results and table positions, though – to some fans – there are some less-important aspects that are still extremely vital. Selling club merchandise and kits is up there.

Thanks to UEFA’s ‘European Club Finance and Investment Landscape’ report, GIVEMESPORT have run through the top 10 clubs who have made the most money through shirt sales and merchandise. A quick caveat: the list has combined both the kit manufacturer sponsorship revenues with total merchandising revenues to provide a sensible measure of club popularity.

The 10 clubs who made the most money through shirt sales and merchandise Rank Club Kit manufacturer Total money made 1. Barcelona Nike £153.11m 2. Real Madrid Adidas £132.58m 3. Bayern Munich Adidas £125.74m 4. Liverpool Nike £112.91m 5. Manchester United Adidas £111.20m 6. Paris Saint-Germain Nike £82.97m 7. Arsenal Adidas £76.13m 8. Chelsea Nike £74.42m 9. Juventus Adidas £63.30m 10. Tottenham Hotspur Nike £63.30m All statistics per UEFA's report - correct as of 20/02/24

1 Barcelona

Total money made through merchandise: £153.11 million

While on-field performances may not be up to scratch at the time of writing, there’s no doubt that Barcelona are still a global sporting conglomerate – with their merchandise sales at an all-time high when Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez were spearheading the front line.

With the superstar trio now long gone, the new guard of youngsters headed by Pedri and Gavi and seasoned talisman Robert Lewandowski, as reported by Forbes, are the club’s best-selling kits. Barcelona’s £153.11m revenue is boosted by their women’s team, given Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati are both popular among the club’s widespread fanbase. They are both narrowly behind the men’s most popular members. Given Barcelona also make more money per match day than any other team, the Blaugrana are certainly making the most of their squads.

2 Real Madrid

Total money made through merchandise: £132.58 million

Just pipped by their El Clasico rivals Barcelona, Real Madrid stand in second place with £132.58m generated in kit revenues – and the same notion applies to the side from the Spanish capital that their popularity among supporters is always going to be in the upper echelons.

Since Jude Bellingham signed for Los Blancos in the summer of 2023, the influence on the pitch has been unparalleled – but as has his off-field impact. Per Marca, the raw volume of shirts with his name on the back is very high. His No.5 shirt – alongside Eduardo Camavinga – are the most requested by the Santiago Bernabeu fanbase.

3 Bayern Munich

Total money made through merchandise: £125.74 million

The final club on the podium is Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich – and their shirt sales have been boosted by the signing of Tottenham Hotspur and England’s all-time top goalscorer, Harry Kane. The Englishman, after his staggering start to life in Germany, became a phenomenon – and the perennial domestic champions were expected to shatter their shirt sale records.

On the day of his incoming, the club sold over 10,000 shirts with his name on the back, per MailOnline, which further proves his instant affinity with their fans. Overall, Thomas Tuchel’s side sold £125.74m worth of kits and merchandise such as towels, scarves and keyrings.

Related Squad value of every team in the Champions League last 16 The Champions League round of 16 is underway - and GIVEMESPORT have looked at the squad values of each team left in the competition.

4 Liverpool

Total money made through merchandise: £112.91 million

Thousands visit Liverpool’s plush megastore every week and are greeted by queues of fans – who are also vying for a new shirt to add to their collection – on arrival. Even on non-match days, the undeniable love for the club is out in full force and, as such, it’s no surprise that Liverpool sold the most shirts in world football in 2022/23.

According to The Athletic, the club’s website said – upon the arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai - the midfielder was the most requested name in the printing department in the embryonic stages of 2023/24, although the common consensus from retailers is that Mohamed Salah still leads the way overall.

5 Manchester United

Total money made through merchandise: £111.20 million

In the football-crazed city of Manchester, the Old Trafford faithful are keen to show love towards local lad Marcus Rashford, who is the best shirt-selling asset, per Manchester United's official website. He may not be performing at the peak of his powers at the moment, but the service he has given to the 13-time Premier League winners since emerging into the senior squad has been re-paid by the supporters.

The days of queueing outside Old Trafford to get an iconic ‘Ronaldo 7’ shirt are long gone after his acrimonious departure – but, given the size and stature of the Premier League outfit, there’s continued affinity to their squad – and it’s likely that that will never change.

6 Paris Saint-Germain

Total money made through merchandise: £82.97 million

While many would assume that Kylian Mbappe would be Paris Saint-Germain’s top shirt seller, that would be incorrect. The exits of both Messi and Neymar over the summer saw the Frenchman left to dominate the bright lights of the Parc des Princes.

Per MailOnline, however, it is 25-cap South Korea international Kang-in Lee – an £18.8m summer arrival – that takes the crown at the club. South Korean fans are well-known for their fully-fledged support of their players, with many of them treated like royalty. Overall, the French giants receive £82.97m in merchandise sales – and rank sixth in this list.

7 Arsenal

Total money made through merchandise: £76.13 million

To little to no surprise, having ‘Bukayo Saka’ on the back of Arsenal fans’ shirts is commonplace. In north London, Arsenal are renowned for having one of the best – and biggest – shirt printing processes in England, with a huge section in the club megastore named ‘Your Shirt, Your Way’.

Declan Rice – who signed for £105 million in a summer move from West Ham United – has been a recently-requested name on the back of Arsenal shirts. The Englishman, however, is still behind compatriot Saka and Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard as their most popular players in terms of shirt and merchandise sales.

Related 16 richest footballers in the world in 2024 Football players are worth a lot of money in the modern game, and the total net worths of the richest stars are truly eye-watering.

8 Chelsea

Total money made through merchandise: £74.42 million

Receiving a whopping £74.42 million worth of kits and merchandise is one of London’s biggest clubs in Chelsea. And while many clubs from the English top flight – and even beyond, realistically – have the best-selling shirts of forward and attacking midfielders, the Blues have Reece James as their best-seller.

The club have been the division’s biggest spenders in yesteryear and, as a result, it may come as a surprise to not see Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez at the top of the club’s top shirt sellers. Especially given his run of unavailability, James may not be the club’s highest-selling shirt for much longer.

9 Juventus

Total money made through merchandise: £63.30 million

Juventus are the only Italian club in the top 10 when it comes to the most kits and merchandise sold across all corners of the globe – but it was still more, in terms of kits, than Barcelona, Chelsea, PSG and Manchester City in 2021, according to Football Italia.

The club would have seen a spike in shirt sales back in 2018 when Ronaldo joined – but, contrary to that, the sales would’ve plummeted in 2021 when he enjoyed a Manchester United homecoming. The likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba are popular figures in Turin and are the most likely candidates to have taken the reins since the Portuguese left.

10 Tottenham Hotspur

Total money made through merchandise: £63.30 million

Son Heung-min is a national treasure in South Korea thanks to his footballing exploits and what he has done for them as a country – putting them on the map. Holding the fort since Harry Kane’s summer departure, the 31-year-old is the leading shirt seller for the north Londoners.

For some many years now, Son has been the poster boy of Asian football and, according to reports, has been the fifth-best sold shirt on the continent since the current season began. Both their goalscorer-in-chief and club captain, Son has been playing through the middle this season – and, in some people’s eyes, is in the form of his career.