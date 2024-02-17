Highlights Top European clubs saw a 32% increase in gate revenue, with Spanish and Italian clubs leading the way.

Matchday revenue includes season tickets, ticket sales, hospitality, and concessions in financial calculations.

Premium seating and the hospitality service on offer can help massively boost revenue – as seen with Paris Saint-Germain.

In this era of Financial Fair Play, revenue is vitally important to all football clubs. Of course, teams can raise funds by selling players, but matchday yields also play a key role in the sustainability of any professional side.

Indeed, for as much as fans are treated as though they don't matter, it turns out they really do. And in The European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report by UEFA, we've been given an insight into just how much money top teams across Europe are pulling in on matchdays, in terms of gate revenue.

The report, using data from 2023, notes that the past 12 months were a good year for the 20 top clubs, as their gate revenue grew by an extremely healthy 32 per cent, with only four clubs reporting declines. It adds that the largest absolute increases in gate revenue were reported by Spanish and Italian clubs.

Looking at all the complex data, GIVEMESPORT has written it up on a nice palatable article for you to all enjoy – with a table showing the top 15, and a section going into more details for the final 10. The report came to its findings by looking at matchday gate revenue made by:

Season tickets

Ticket-related membership fees

Single match purchases

Matchday hospitality and concessions

Yields per match have been calculated by dividing the latest gate revenues by the number of matches played during the financial year in question. Only home matches in domestic leagues, domestic cup competitions and UEFA competitions (all rounds). Revenue values relate to the financial year ending in 2023 apart from Chelsea FC where 2022 confirmed revenue figures are used.

Matchday gate revenue made by top 15 clubs in 2023 Club Total gate revenue Average gate yield per home match Average gate yield per fan Barcelona €190m (£162.47m) €7.6m (£6.5m) €91 (£77.81) Paris Saint-Germain €153m (£130.83m) €6.6m (£5.64m) €140 (£119.72) Tottenham Hotspur €135m (£115.44m) €5.6m (£4.71m) €92 (£78.67) Real Madrid €134m (£114.59m) €4.8 (£4.10m) €83 (£70.97) Manchester United €128m (£109.46m) €3.8 (£3.25m) €51 (£43.61) Bayern Munich €121m (£103.47m) €5.2 (£4.45m) €70 (£59.86) Arsenal €118 (£100.90m) €4.9 (£4.19m) €83 (£70.97) Liverpool €92 (£78.67m) €3.7 (£3.16m) €69 (£59) Manchester City €84 (£71.83m) €2.5 (£2.14m) €49 (£41.90) AC Milan €79 (£67.55m) €3 (£2.57m) €43 (£36.77) Chelsea €76 (£64.99m) €2.5 (£2.14m) €66 (£56.44) Inter Milan €76 (£64.99m) €2.7 (£2.31m) €38 (3£2.49) Marseille €64 (£54.73m) €2.5 (£2.14m) €43 (£36.77) Juventus €63 (£53.87m) €2.2 (£1.88m) €60 (£51.31) West Ham €61 (£52.16m) €2.3 (£1.97m) €40 (£34.20) Via The European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report by UEFA (as of 17/02/24))

10 AC Milan

Total gate revenue: £67.55m

After years of Juventus dominance in Italy, both Milan clubs have done well to turn the tide in Serie A over the past few seasons. After all, AC Milan won the league title in 2022 and then made the Champions League semi-final in 2023. This would have no doubt helped them rise above the Old Lady in terms of total gate revenue, average gate yield per home match and average gate yield per fan.

They did, however, finish fourth in the 2022/23 season, and were knocked out at the Champions League group stages this season, so it won't be a shock if they don't enjoy such fruitful finances in 2024. Even so, they made just £32.49m in total gate revenue in 2022, compared to £67.55m in 2023, so these latest figures represent a huge jump in fortunes.

9 Manchester City

Total gate revenue: £71.83m

In terms of total club revenue – beyond just matchday money made – Manchester City regularly feature near the top of the rankings. In Delliote, for instance, they come second behind only Real Madrid when it comes to the highest revenue-generating football club in 2022/23.

It's somewhat odd then, to see Man City do pretty poorly when it comes to finances made from their match-going fans. Indeed, they rank as low as 13th in Europe when it comes to the average gate yield per home game. Perhaps that, in part, explains why they are currently under investigation for a possible breach of Financial Fair Play rules.

8 Liverpool

Total gate revenue: £78.67m

Liverpool actually pulled in £87.22m in 2022, but that figure drops to just £78.67m a year later. This can mainly be explained by their poor performance in the league, finishing fifth as they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

And with Jurgen Klopp set to leave at the end of the current campaign, the Reds' future looks uncertain. At least, then, over the next few months, there should be no shortage of income as fans flock to Anfield to see the iconic manager call the shots from the touchline for one last time. In fact, tickets for what could be Klopp's final home game are already selling for as much as £25,000 – although these are being sold by touts, so this won't have any impact on the club's finances.

7 Arsenal

Total gate revenue: £100.90m

Arsenal are currently vying with both Liverpool and Man City for a Premier League title, and under Mikel Arteta they have re-emerged as a powerhouse within the English game. The Emirates was a pretty toxic place in the latter-day Arsene Wenger era, but it's become a ground of great atmosphere in recent times.

Doing enough last term to get back into the Champions League, it's no surprise to see the club's matchday earnings on the rise. Indeed, the north London club have jumped up three places on this list in the space of 12 months.

6 Bayern Munich

Total gate revenue: £103.47m

It's no shock to see the German giants feature pretty high on this list, but Bayern Munich are never likely to top it. This is because Bundesliga ownership rules mean fans pay a fairer price for tickets.

A day out at the Allianz Arena will set supporters back around £59.86 (which is cheaper than going to Arsenal). Perhaps in the 2023/24 season, the arrival of Harry Kane will help bring more punters through the gates – although this might not make much difference if the club fails to win the Bundesliga.

5 Manchester United

Total gate revenue: £109.46m

Manchester United might not have had much success on the pitch in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but at least the finances have been pretty healthy... Under the Glazers, the Red Devils have been run more like a money-making business as opposed to a football club but that could change a little with INEOS Group now arriving at Old Trafford.

Interestingly, Man United only rank seventh when it comes to the average gate yield per home match. Perhaps this will be boosted if Sir Jim Ratcliffe can deliver on his plans to turn the home stadium into the "Wembley of the North".

4 Real Madrid

Total gate revenue: £114.59m

You'd be forgiven for expecting to see Real Madrid rank inside the top three for this list, but they just miss out by the narrowest of margins – under £1m. Even a £30.78m improvement from 2022 to 2023 isn't enough to see Los Blancos fair any better than fourth this time around (although that's still a two-place improvement).

Failure to win La Liga or the Champions League last term wouldn't have helped finances. Still, you can expect the arrival of Jude Bellingham, and perhaps the future signing of Kylian Mbappe, to keep Madrdid's matchday income looking pretty healthy for years to come.

3 Tottenham Hotspur

Total gate revenue: £115.44m

Perhaps the most surprising entry on the list, Tottenham Hotspur somehow find themselves third here – the highest of all Premier League clubs, despite never winning that particular trophy (or any other silverware since 2008 for that matter).

Still, if there is one thing Daniel Levy knows, it's how to get good value for money. And while the club may have spent over £1bn on the new stadium, that's quickly paying dividends. Spurs have had a 34 per cent increase in gate revenues in just a year, helped by the average £78.67 spent by fans every time they visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (which is the highest amount in England).

2 Paris Saint-Germain

Total gate revenue: 130.83m

When it comes to generating money from fans for every match, premium seating and the hospitality service on offer can help massively boost revenue. Paris Saint-Germain are the most extreme example of this, as they make a whopping £119.72 from fans on average thanks in part to this.

Having Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe on the books during 2022/23 would have massively helped bring tourists to the Parc des Princes last term too. But all three of those look set to be gone by the summer of 2024, so their finances could take a hit in the future.

1 Barcelona

Total gate revenue: £162.47m

Barcelona's financial issues are well-documented and the club have had to pull many levers to keep themselves afloat and competitive. Thankfully, that worked out pretty well last season and Xavi led his men to a title in La Liga. That impressive campaign was enough to bring in £6.5m each home match day and justify the second-highest average gate yield per fan.

However, form has dropped off this term, and matches have been moved from the Nou Camp to Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium while renovations are going on. With that being the case, it seems as though there is a high chance that Barca's gate revenue will drop when new data emerges from 2024. Still, as seen with Spurs, this should pay off in the long run as the Nou Camp will be expanded to approximately 105,000 seats – meaning the already largest stadium in Europe is going to become even larger.