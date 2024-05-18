Highlights Back-to-back promotions are rare, but five teams have achieved it from 1997 to now.

The journey to the Premier League is filled with chaos, drama, and struggles to compete against well-backed top-flight clubs.

Ipswich made history by promoting for two consecutive seasons, becoming the first club since Southampton in 2012 to go back-to-back.

Amid the focus on the Premier League, drama also exists in spades in the lower leagues of England's football pyramid. It's often an unseen area of the sport, with emotions high, fans carrying the atmosphere across the country and a connection being built between everyone.

The Championship is considered one of the greatest leagues in the world. It might not be the highest quality, but that's not how the enjoyment of football is measured. It's about chaos, drama and unfiltered beauty. As fans dream of promotion to the Premier League, every drop of blood, sweat and tears goes into it. However, for the teams that do reach the 'promised land', they say the journey was better than the destination.

The thought of reaching the Premier League is incredible, but actually getting there can be a difficult task. Teams that get promoted struggle to compete against clubs that are backed by state nations and can sign one of the best players in the world with a flick of their fingers. It epitomises the ever-changing reality of world football, where clubs who do get promoted to the English top-flight are finding it harder to compete every year. For example, all three promoted teams in the 2023/2024 Premier League season were immediately relegated.

Since the Premier League was introduced in 1992, five teams have gone through back-to-back promotions from League One, formally named Division Two, to the most competitive league in the world. It's defied logic, expectation and gone off the script.

Transferring their style of play from League One, a notoriously physical and lower-quality division, to the Championship, a group of clubs with a range of styles, is impossible to most. Yet as Ipswich Town showed in the 2023/2024 season, alongside four other clubs, it is possible.

Every back-to-back promotion in English football history Team Year achieved Watford 1997-1999 Manchester City 1998-2000 Norwich 2009-2011 Southampton 2010-2012 Ipswich 2022-2024

Watford

1997–1999

Watford have cemented themselves as a stable club in the top two tiers of English football over the years, but that triumph between 1997 and 1999 remains their most iconic moment. Graham Taylor was appointed as manager in 1997, quickly becoming an iconic figure at the club. Peter Kennedy finished the campaign with 11 goals, their top goal scorer, as the Hornets finished top of the table. It was a comfortable season in the end, finishing 16 points ahead of Grimsby in third. However, their second promotion wasn't as straightforward.

Under Taylor, the Hornets couldn’t seal an automatic promotion spot to move into the Premier League, but they were never going to stop there. In the play-offs, they dramatically beat Birmingham on penalties, although it was still nowhere near as chaotic as their other play-off match against Leicester years in the future. Victory against the Blues saw them face Bolton in the final at Wembley. Goals from Nick Wright and Allan Smart secured victory as the Hornets won promotion to the promised land. Chaos ensued, there was bedlam in the stands and even the players couldn't believe it. They had completed a miracle.

Stat 1997/1998 1998/1999 Position 1st 77 Points 88 5th Wins 24 21 Draws 16 14 Losses 6 11

Manchester City

1998–2000

Manchester City are famous now for being a state-owned club, winning every trophy there is, but that never used to be the case. In the 1998/1999 season, they were sitting in the third tier of English football and desperately needed to escape it. In the main campaign, they finished third, but the play-offs offered an escape as they faced Gillingham in the final at Wembley.

The Citizens went 2-0 down at the home of football, yet two goals in stoppage time brought them level. Only a penalty shootout could separate them, and Nicky Weaver became the hero, saving the crucial strikes. "The net must have got a bit smaller and I a bit bigger for the Gillingham players when the penalties were at the City end. I fancied my chances of maybe saving one, but there’s no real pressure on the goalkeepers," Nicky Weaver said about the shootout. "I’d have been a lot more nervous. I never contemplated losing the game beforehand – although I did when we were 2-0 down!"

It is widely seen as the start of their journey to the top, which they continued immediately in the following season. Man City finished second in the division with 89 points, two clear of Ipswich in third. A 4-1 win against Blackburn, former Premier League winners, secured promotion on the final day, as Shaun Goater finished as their top scorer in all competitions with 29 goals. History had been made — and no one could predict what would happen in the next 20 years.

Stat 1998/1999 1999/2000 Position 3rd 2nd Points 82 89 Wins 22 26 Draws 16 11 Losses 8 9

Norwich City

2009–2011

Norwich City became the first team in 11 years to achieve back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League in 2011. However, it wouldn't have been possible without their incredible season in the third tier first. In 2010, the Canaries were promoted to the Championship after finishing top of League One on 95 points. They were comfortably clear of the rest of the field, as Grant Holt scored 24 goals in the competition to fire his side to glory.

However, what followed in the next season was even more impressive. Norwich finished as runners-up to Queens Park Rangers, confirming promotion to the Premier League in the penultimate match of the season with a 1-0 victory against Portsmouth at Fratton Park. It was never expected from the club in East Anglia, but they defied expectations. Once again, Holt was key to their success; the striker scored 21 goals in the Championship during a remarkable campaign.

"The main objective [at the start of the season] was to stay up, what with the finances of the club, what we've been through. It's a lot different to anything you achieve as a player. You can win the Champions League and you don't realise what you've done to win it. That, out there, is totally different. You've got to get a group of lads to go to the well week after week," manager Paul Lambert said once the achievement was confirmed.

Stat 2009/2010 2010/2011 Position 1st 2nd Points 95 84 Wins 29 23 Draws 8 15 Losses 9 8

Southampton

2010–2012

Back-to-back promotions have come in twos. Watford and Man City did it together and so did Norwich and Southampton. In the 2010/2011 League One campaign, the Saints showed their talent by securing promotion. It wasn't surprising as they were considered favourites, but 21 goals by Rickie Lambert in the competition helped them finish second. They beat Walsall 3-1 on the final day of the season to start their journey to the promised land.

In the following campaign, Southampton defied logic. They once again finished second as Lambert, one of England's forgotten strikers despite scoring on his debut, scored 27 goals in the division. He was making a name for himself in the lower leagues, which would eventually earn him a move to Liverpool. They beat Coventry 4-0 on the final day of the season to seal their party, as manager Nigel Adkins wrote himself into the history books.

"This is a Premier League club," Adkins said once promotion was confirmed. "A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes and we've got to give ourselves an opportunity to do well in that division. That will include playing passing football, like we've done over the past two seasons. The ball's king, whoever has possession is king, and if we can do that and score goals, we have an opportunity [to stay up]." Southampton did exactly that; they weren't relegated until 2023 despite sacking Adkins.

Stat 2010/2011 2011/2012 Position 2nd 2nd Points 92 88 Wins 28 26 Draws 8 10 Losses 10 10

Ipswich Town

2022–2024

Close

Finally, Ipswich, one of the biggest clubs to never win the Premier League, became one of the most loved clubs during the 2023/2024 season. With Kieran McKenna as manager, the Tractor Boys defied expectations to place expansive, attacking and high-pressing football in one of the most physical leagues in the world.

It was remarkable they were even in the Championship to reach the promised land. The season prior, they finished second in League One, but - halfway through the campaign - that seemed highly unlikely. A 1-1 draw with Cambridge suggested they would falter, yet they then went on an incredible winning run to go up. In the Championship, the likes of Leif Davis, Omari Hutchinson, a teenage sensation on loan from Chelsea, and Conor Chaplin quickly settled into the league.

Again, midway through the season, it looked like they might be slowing down, yet they always found a way out through last-minute goals. They confirmed promotion on the final day against Huddersfield, sparking some of the greatest scenes in football history.