Highlights Penalty shootouts are one of the most dramatic endings to a football match, often deciding major titles both domestically and on the international stage.

They were only introduced in 1970, after complaints about drawing lots to decide matches.

The rules surrounding penalty shootouts have only seen slight changes, with goalkeepers now restricted in movement and behaviour.

Penalty shootouts are one of the most stressful experiences a footballer can go through. The walk from the halfway line brings the worst kind of tension up to the forefront. The thought of missing and letting down their team is the worst possible scenario for footballers — and that, unsurprisingly, has a mental impact on them.

A penalty kick may only be from 12 yards, which sounds easy on the face of it, but that pressure, coupled with the mental games goalkeepers play, makes it a struggle for even the best players in the world. They have decided some of the biggest matches in the world, so losing the likes of the World Cup or Euros via one is painful.

We have decided to take a look at the complete history of penalty shootouts in football. From their origin and reasoning to some of the most significant shootouts of all time, they have changed the reputation of the sport, despite criticism from some.

Why Penalty Shootouts Were Introduced

There were complaints about matches being decided by drawing lots

The first ever football match took place in 1872, 98 years before penalty shootouts were introduced. Now, the thought of deciding a match with a coin toss feels crazy, but that used to be the case before 1970. The laws of the game, outlined by both the English Football Association and FIFA, did not provide a method for breaking ties, so typically extra-time and replays were used to decide matches.

If they were still level after that point, coin tosses could be used. Italy's win over the Soviet Union in the semi-finals of the 1968 Euros highlighted this, much to the frustration of the Eastern European nation. It was clear to everyone at the time that something had to be done.

Replays were tedious, time-consuming and not particularly fair on the players — and the thought of going through 240 minutes (two matches, both with extra time) to just decide the clash via a coin toss felt crazy. Due to this, the birth of penalty shootouts emerged. Penalties had been around in matches since 1890, with the invention of them credited to goalkeeper and businessman William McCrum in Ireland.

However, it was Israeli Yosef Dagan who has been credited with the idea of a modern penalty shoot-out to truly decide matches. He watched his nation lose to Bulgaria in the 1968 Olympic quarter-finals by drawing lots in Mexico, which unsurprisingly frustrated him.

The then president of the Israeli FA, Michael Almog, worked alongside Dagan to help propose the idea. They described the drawing of lots as “cruel” and suggested a shoot-out format of five penalties for each team and, if there were still no winner, the continuation of penalties until one team missed and the other scored.

The proposal was discussed in February 1970 by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which accepted it was an improvement even if they had some doubts. Some saw it more as a game or luck compared to skill, but there's no doubt it was fairer than drawing lots, which is the epitome of no control. Unfortunately, the adoption of penalty shootouts came too late for the 1970 World Cup, whose rules still prescribed drawing of lots for any knockout match other than the final.

First-Ever Penalty Shootout

Manchester United won but Denis Law missed

With penalty shootouts confirmed by FIFA and the IFAB, the first official one could finally take place. Naturally, it was always going to hold a significant moment in football history. It took time to adapt — and the complete rules of football can be confusing to some — but, in 1970, a shootout between Manchester United and Hull City created history.

It was taking place in the semi-finals of the Watney Cup, which was a short-lived English tournament held in the early 1970s. the tournament was held before the start of the season, and was contested by the teams that had scored the most goals in each of the four divisions of the Football League the previous season who had not been promoted or admitted to one of the European competitions. Two teams from each division took part, making eight participants in total. It was naturally a unique tournament, you had teams from now-League Two going up against some of the best teams in the world.

In the first tournament in 1970, Man United claimed glory, but it was partially thanks to their shootout win against Hull in the semi-finals at Boothferry Park. Creating history, the first player to take a kick was George Best, one of the greatest players of all time, and the first to miss was Denis Law, one of the few players to win the Ballon d'Or whilst plying their trade in England. Ian McKechnie, who saved Law's kick, was also the first goalkeeper to take a kick; his shot hit the crossbar and deflected over, putting Hull City out of the tournament. It kickstarted years of history.

Significant Penalty Shootouts Since

The rules have only changed slightly

The rules surrounding penalty shootouts have not changed drastically since their introduction in 1970. The only slight changes involved the goalkeepers. They were stopped from moving off their line before the kick was taken in the 2010s, whilst ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, the IFAB released rule changes in their report which stated in Law 14 that goalkeepers were no longer able to “unfairly distract” a penalty taker.

“Clarification that the goalkeeper must not behave in a manner that fails to show respect for the game and the opponent, i.e. by unfairly distracting the kicker,” it said. “The defending goalkeeper must remain on the goal line, facing the kicker, between the goalposts, without touching the goalposts, crossbar or goal net, until the ball is kicked. The goalkeeper must not behave in a way that unfairly distracts the kicker, e.g. delay the taking of the kick or touch the goalposts, crossbar or goal net.”

Meanwhile, a controversial topic in penalties has always been 'feinting' by those taking the shots. It referred to them taking a little stop in their run-up and it was banned in 1982, but since then, it has been permitted under a variety of rules. From 1985 to 2010, it was only stopped if it was considered unsporting or ungentlemanly, whilst it changed at the start of the 2010s, which stated that it was allowed, but "feinting to kick the ball once the player had completed his run-up" was banned. Since penalties have been prominent, there's been countless iconic matches.

First Euros shootout came in the final

Just six years after the rules were introduced, the 1976 Euros final witnessed history. As the first penalty shootout at a major international final, there was always going to be intrigue in it, but no one expected what would happen. Czechoslovakia won 5-3, partially thanks to Uli Hoeneß missing his penalty for West Germany, yet all the talk was about the winning one.

Czechoslovakia's Antonin Panenka had the nation's pressure on his back when he took the fifth and final penalty, but that did not affect him. Instead of firing into the corner, he opted to chip it down the middle, thus the iconic 'Panenka' penalty was born. Composure personified.

First World Cup shootout

Meanwhile, the first-ever penalty shootout at a World Cup remarkably took three tournaments to happen. In 1982, West Germany beat France 5-4 on penalties in the semi-finals in Spain. Both Maxime Bossis and Didier Six missed for France, allowing Horst Hrubesch to score the winning penalty for West Germany. Since then, countless World Cup shootouts have taken place, including the finals in 1994, 2006 and 2022.

Goalkeepers have won shootouts by taking one

Finally, goalkeepers are famous for winning penalty shootouts by saving world-class shots from some of the best forwards of all time. However, they have also taken spot-kicks themselves to claim victory. Most notably, in the Euro 2004 quarter-finals, Portugal's goalkeeper Ricardo saved England's Darius Vassell's effort without gloves, before scoring himself.

He's not been the only one though, with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, flipping the coin in 2019 and helping the Three Lions beat Switzerland on penalties by firing his effort into the top corner.