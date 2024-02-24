Highlights Lionel Messi is just 5 goals away from becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in the Copa America.

Arnoldo Iguaran, Ronaldo, and Masantonio did not win the Copa America, despite scoring numerous goals.

Norberto Mendez tops the list of all-time leading goalscorers in the competition with 17 goals.

The Copa America tournament has seen some incredible talent grace it since its establishment in 1916. Originally known as the South American Football Championship until 1975, this article takes a look at the all-time leading goalscorers in the historic South American competition.

Lionel Messi sits in fourth position with 13 goals for Argentina and could become the all-time leading goalscorer in Copa America, should he have another stellar tournament in 2024. The Argentina captain is four goals away from equalling the achievement, and five away from standing alone at the top of the all-time goalscorer list.

All-Time Copa America Goalscorers # Name Country Goals Scored Copa Americas Won 1. Zizinho & Norberto Mendez Zizinho (Brazil) Mendez (Argentina) 17 Zizinho (1) Mendez (3) 2. Lolo Fernandez Peru 15 1 3. Eduardo Vargas Chile 14 2 4. Lionel Messi Argentina 13 1 5. Roberto Porta Uruguay 12 1 6. Herminio Masantonio Argentina 11 0 7. Ronaldo Brazil 10 2 8. Arnoldo Iguaran Colombia 10 0

8 Arnoldo Iguaran, Colombia

Goals Scored - 10

The first of two players on the list who failed to win the prestigious competition. Arnoldo Iguaran, also known as El Guajiro, which translates to "the farmer", was Colombia's all-time leading goalscorer until 2015, when Radamel Falcao replaced him at the top of the scoring charts in 2015. James Rodriguez also beat Iguaran's record of 25 international goals, leaving him third on the all-time goalscorers list for Colombia.

Iguaran is ahead of the likes of Faustino Asprilla and Carlos Bacca in the scoring charts and is rightly regarded as one of the country's best-ever players. The striker won the Golden Boot at the 1987 Copa America, scoring four goals in the tournament, helping Colombia to a third-place finish.

Arnoldo Iguaran at Copa America Country Colombia Goals Scored 10 Copa Americas Won 0

7 Ronaldo, Brazil

Goals Scored - 10

It's of little surprise to see Ronaldo on this list. Before his career-defining knee injury in April 2000, he was unplayable at times. A unique striker who had pace, power and a natural finishing ability. During the 1997 Copa America, he was named Player of the Tournament, and two years later, at the 1999 Copa America, he finished as the joint-top goalscorer with five goals, alongside his Brazil teammate, Rivaldo.

Brazil won consecutive Copa America titles in 1997 and 1999, their fifth and sixth triumphs in the competition, and Ronaldo was an integral part of a side that was perhaps Brazil's best. Brazil won the 2002 World Cup three years later, and Ronaldo scored twice in the final, beating Germany 2-0.

Ronaldo at Copa America Country Brazil Goals Scored 10 Copa Americas Won 2

6 Herminio Masantonio, Argentina

Goals Scored - 11

The second player on the list who was unable to lift the coveted trophy. He was, however, top scorer in the Copa America on two occasions, in 1935, scoring four times, and in 1942, scoring an impressive seven goals throughout the tournament as Argentina reached the final, but fell at the last hurdle, losing 1-0 to Uruguay. It was the second time Masantonio had suffered Copa America final heartbreak to Uruguay, having suffered a 3-0 defeat in the 1935 final.

Masantonio sits tenth in Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer list, scoring an impressive 21 goals in just 19 appearances for his country. As a result, he has the best goalscoring ratio of anyone on the all-time goalscorer list, including the likes of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Gabriel Batistuta.

Herminio Masantonio at Copa America Country Argentina Goals Scored 11 Copa Americas Won 0

5 Roberto Porta, Uruguay

Goals Scored - 12

Roberto Porta scored five goals during the 1942 Copa America, helping Uruguay reach the final of the competition, where they beat Argentina 1-0 to lift the trophy for the eighth time in their history. Porta made 34 appearances for Uruguay, scoring 14 goals. Before his debut with Uruguay in 1937, Porta played one match for Italy in 1935 and was part of the Italian side that lifted the Central European International Cup.

The striker's tally of 14 goals puts him 13th on the list of Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorers. Porta became manager of the Uruguay side ahead of the 1974 World Cup. Still, it was not a memorable one, with his side failing to make it out of the group stages of the competition, and it was Porta's first and final stint as manager.

Roberto Porta at Copa America Country Uruguay Goals Scored 12 Copa Americas Won 1

4 Lionel Messi, Argentina

Goals Scored - 13

Lionel Messi had a memorable year for Argentina, finally lifting the Copa America trophy in 2021 and the World Cup a year later in 2022. The Argentina captain is joint top with Chile's Sergio Livingstone when it comes to all-time appearances in the competition, appearing 34 times for their respective countries. Messi's Copa America triumph in 2021 was the sixth time he has appeared in the competition, and he is just five goals away from becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in the competition. With the 2024 tournament potentially his last, it would be of no surprise if Messi breaks the record.

Messi finished the 2021 tournament as joint-top scorer with Colombia's Luis Diaz, scoring four goals. The Argentina captain was also named the best player of the tournament alongside Brazil's, Neymar Junior. Messi's stellar performances for his country saw Argentina lift their 15th Copa America title.

Lionel Messi at Copa America Country Argentina Goals Scored 13 Copa Americas Won 1

3 Eduardo Vargas, Chile

Goals Scored - 14

Eduardo Vargas won consecutive Copa America titles with Chile in 2015 and 2016. After ending both tournaments as top scorer, the forward was instrumental in Chile's success. In 2015, Vargas finished the Copa America with a tally of four goals, joining Peru's Paolo Guerrero as the top scorer that year and his goals helped fire Chile to their first-ever Copa America title.

Twelve months later, Vargas was celebrating lifting the trophy again, Chile's second Copa America. The striker scored six goals, helping Chile reach the final, where they beat Argentina 4-2 on penalties. Four of Vargas' eight goals came in the quarter-finals against Mexico, as Chile ran out 7–0 winners.

Eduardo Vargas at Copa America Country Chile Goals Scored 14 Copa Americas Won 2

2 Lolo Fernandez, Peru

Goals Scored - 15

Teodoro "Lolo" Fernandez won the Copa America in 1939, a tournament in which he finished as the best player and top goalscorer, scoring an impressive seven goals. During the early years of the competition, it was in a league format with each team playing each other once, and at that time, two points were awarded for a win and one for a draw. Peru finished on top of the table with eight points, winning all four of their games in the competition. The competing countries were Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Ecuador.

Fernandez sits third on Peru's all-time goalscorer list with 21 goals in 26 appearances, behind Jefferson Farfan and Paolo Guerrero. He spent his entire club career at Peruvian First Division side, Universitario de Deportes, where he scored 156 goals in 180 appearances for the club.

Lolo Fernandez at Copa America Country Peru Goals Scored 15 Copa Americas Won 1

1 Zizinho & Norberto Mendez, Brazil/Argentina

Goals Scored - 17

The number one spot is filled by two incredible players. Firstly, Zizinho of Brazil won the Copa America in 1949 which was their third title. The striker scored five goals during the tournament and, alongside Jair, who scored an impressive nine goals, formed a formidable partnership. In 53 appearances for Brazil, Zizinho found the back of the net 30 times. That tally puts him twelfth on Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer list, ahead of the likes of Kaka, Roberto Rivelino and Robinho.

Zizinho spent his entire club career in South America, playing for six clubs in total, and is considered to be the first idol of Flamengo, helping the club to win three consecutive state championships. Brazilian legend, Pele, often remarked that Zizinho was the best player he had ever seen play, which is quite a compliment, given Pele is one of the most decorated players to have played the game.

Zizinho also spent time at Sao Paulo, where he helped the side win the Campeonato Paulista in 1957. He scored 27 goals in 67 appearances for the club. However, it is at Flamengo where he is most fondly remembered, with supporters saddened by the club's decision to transfer Zizinho to Bagu ahead of the 1950 World Cup.

Zizinho at Copa America Country Brazil Goals Scored 17 Copa Americas Won 1

Norberto Mendez, nicknamed Tucho, along with Zizinho, tops the list with 17 goals in the Copa America. The Argentina midfielder played just 33 times for his country, but it was an incredibly successful period, winning three Copa America titles. Throughout his 33 games for his country, Mendez scored 19 times for Argentina.

Mendez won the 1945 Copa America Golden Boot, scoring six times during Argentina's triumph. As well as the 1945 victory, Mendez lifted the Copa America in 1946 and 1947. His 19 goals for Argentina in his career places him in 13th place in their all-time goalscorer list, ahead of the likes of Juan Riquelme and Carlos Tevez. Mendez spent the whole of his club career in South America with three different sides; Huracan, Racing Club and Tigre.

Mendez began and ended his career at Haracan, and made over 200 appearances for the club, scoring 78 goals in the process. He is regarded as one of Haracan's greatest-ever players, having won three National cups during his time at the club. His time at Racing Club was equally successful, winning three Primera Division Championships.