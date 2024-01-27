Highlights Lionel Messi and his history-making side are still on cloud nine one year after Argentina's World Cup triumph.

The focus is now on the next World Cup in 2026, held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

GIVEMESPORT looks at which players are likely to feature in England's starting 11, including Jordan Pickford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and John Stones.

As the dust settles on Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar, bringing an end to the first-ever winter tournament, Lionel Messi and his history-making side are still on cloud nine as the next set of major international tournaments approach. The winners beat the then reigning champions France in one of the most dramatic World Cup finals ever seen, as La Albiceleste held their nerve to claim a 4-2 win on penalties.

After going in level after 90 minutes, Messi thought he had won it for his side with a goal in extra-time to put his side 3-2 up, that was until Kylian Mbappe scored an incredible 188th-minute penalty and completed his hat-trick - becoming only the second player in history to score three goals in a World Cup final, alongside England's Geoff Hurst in 1966. However, the magic of Mbappe wasn't quite enough, as the magnificent Messi and his side held out to bring home the Jules Rimet trophy through the lottery of the penalty shootout.

With the next major international tournament fast approaching, it's not long until the focus turns to the next World Cup. The tournament will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, as games will be played in 16 venues across 16 host cities - culminating in the final on 19th July 2026. With Gareth Southgate's England side falling to eventual finalists France in the quarter-final in Qatar, the pressure is now ramped up as the current crop of players are far too good to leave yet another generation of England fans without glory.

Whether Southgate is in charge by the time the summer of 2026 comes around is yet to be seen, but GIVEMESPORT has decided to look at which players will be there and are most likely to feature in the starting 11. Could this finally be the side that brings football home?

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford

Starting the XI from the back is Pickford, a man who has held down the number one jersey with relative ease since his debut clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Germany back in November 2017. Since then, he has barely put a foot wrong for his country, arguably playing his best football whilst in his country's colours. The boy from Sunderland was superb in his first major tournament, playing a key role in England's 2018 World Cup campaign, helping his side beat Colombia 4–3 on penalties to claim the nation's first World Cup penalty shoot-out victory and a place in the quarter-final - a match in which he then kept his first clean sheet of the tournament and was named man of the match.

Other candidates are the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, who clearly has the talent but just needs to sort his future out in club football. Dean Henderson and Nick Pope are two others who could well be good enough but have never really been fancied by Southgate. James Trafford is an up-and-coming prospect who could be fancied by the time 2026 comes around, after playing a pivotal role in England's victory at the under-21 European Championships in the summer of 2023, being the first keeper ever to not concede a single goal in the entire tournament - but it is yet to be seen how he can adjust to life in the top flight of English football after his move to Burnley.

Right Back

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Right-back is a position where the Three Lions have been spoilt for choice in Southgate's reign, with a group of talented players all fighting for the same position. Kyle Walker has been the more consistent choice to fill the spot in recent years, with Newcastle's Kieran Trippier often deputising, but both will be well into their mid-thirties by the time the squad travel across the Atlantic in 2026.

That leaves both Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea's Reece James to battle it out for the starting spot after what will most likely be the previous pair's final tournament at the upcoming Euros. The Liverpool man just edges the argument on who is the most talented of the two, with his wand of a right foot capable of producing a game-winning pass or cross at any moment - a talent that may even suit a move into midfield by the time the tournament comes around - enough of a reason for it to be impossible to leave him out of the team.

James has often been Southgate's preferred choice of the two, as he provides the more complete defensive and offensive full-back package, but he may not be the man on the touchline when the time comes. Couple that with James' abysmal injury record, who according to Transfermarkt, has missed a whopping 70 games for both club and country between his breakthrough in the 2019/20 season and the end of the 2022/23 campaign, then it is most likely Alexander-Arnold will fill that spot.

Reece James injury history from 2019/20

Season Days Missed Games Missed (Club & Country) 2022/23 146 25 2021/22 84 20 2020/21 39 9 2019/20 140 26 Total 409 80 Information sourced from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 26/1/2024

Centre Back

John Stones

Moving into the centre of defence we have John Stones, a Rolls-Royce of a defender who slots into this position with ease. Having already made over 60 appearances in white, Stones will be one of the most experienced players in this 11, having already featured at both the 2018 and the 2022 World Cups. The 2026 competition will most likely be his last World Cup as he will be freshly 32 by the time the tournament comes around, but his defensive solidity, turn of foot, and ball-playing brilliance from the back is what earns him his place in this side.

Since his £47.5 million move from Everton in 2016, making him the world's second most expensive defender in history, the boy from Barnsley has never looked back. Despite his struggles in his first two seasons in sky blue, with injuries and poor performances hampering his chances of becoming a first-team regular, Stones has kicked on since, becoming a regular in Pep Guardiola's side. His performances at the centre of defence earnt him a place in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2020/21 Premier League season - before a genius shift into midfield for the 2022/23 season saw the Englishman play a pivotal role in Citizens winning a historic treble and their maiden Champions League trophy, being named in the Champions League team of the tournament.

Centre Back

Fikayo Tomori

Coming in next to Stones as our second centre-back is Fikayo Tomori, one of the first names on this list who is yet to feature for the first team regularly. Having only made five appearances for his country, Tomori is relatively new to the setup after a stop-start international career so far. He earned his first cap on the 17th of November 2019 against Kosovo in a Euro 2020 qualifier, but was then absent from the squad for almost two years, before being recalled for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary in October 2021 - ironically winning his second cap as a second-half substitute for John Stones in a 5–0 win over Andorra.

This entry is also one of a few on this list that will depend on who is at the helm by the time the tournament starts, as the current boss tends to prefer the likes of Harry Maguire in the centre of his defence. However, a highly talented player, who played a key part in AC Milan's 2021/22 Serie A win after his loan from boyhood club Chelsea was made permanent in the summer of 2021, will most likely make far more of an impact on his national side should a new man lead the team in 2026. An aggressive defender, who like his potential partner is also praised for his pace on the field, could form a solid base for England to build from. Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and Chelsea's Levi Colwill - who will be 26 and 23 respectively by the time the tournament comes around - could also be viable alternatives as both continue to impress in the Premier League.

Left Back

Luke Shaw

Completing the defence is a very experienced club player who surprisingly has made just 31 appearances for the Three Lions since his first cap back almost a decade ago, back in 2014. In a career plagued by injuries since his £30m move to Manchester United from Southampton in 2014, making him the then most expensive teenager in world football, he has managed to maintain a good run for his club in recent times therefore earning his place back for his country.

Shaw made his first major tournament appearance after making the final squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, earning him the accolade of being the youngest player to appear at the tournament at just 18 years old. He then didn't make another appearance at a major tournament until Euro 2020, held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, where he played a key role in England's historic run to the final, even scoring the fastest goal in a European Championship final with just two minutes on the clock.

Ben Chilwell is another viable alternative and one that is liked by the current manager, his talent is undeniable but he is another one struck down by the Chelsea full-back injury curse, an issue that he will need to sort out if he wants to challenge for a starting place. By the time the 2026 World Cup comes around, Shaw will be on the verge of turning 31 and still in the prime of his career, if he can himself keep off the injury table, then he will get the nod at left-back.

Centre Midfield

Declan Rice

Moving into the base of midfield, Rice has already achieved just shy of 50 appearances for his country since making his debut in 2019 and is bound to make a lot more in the years to come. The Arsenal man is already making a claim to be classed as one of the best holding midfield players on the planet, and by the time we reach 2026, he will still only be 27 years old and entering the prime years of his career.

Having already played at two major tournaments, the next World Cup will most likely be his fourth for the Three Lions, if he manages to steer clear of injuries, he could easily be part of the small group of the current crop that could surpass the record for the most major tournament finals appearances for England, with some legendary names holding the record having played at six major tournaments. A solid ball carrier, with sublime athleticism, and strong defensive capabilities, it's a no-brainer that Rice will make this team no matter who the manager is.

Centre Midfield

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham. That's quite simply all that needs to be said for this next pick, as his partnership with Declan Rice is all but assured for 2026. At just 20 years old it feels strange to say that Bellingham might just be the best all-round midfielder in the world, but he probably is just that. His boyhood club - Birmingham City - retiring his shirt number when he left for Borussia Dortmund in July 2020 felt a little over dramatic at the time, but it certainly doesn't now, as the boy from Birmingham is a sensation over in Spain.

Achieving his dream move to Real Madrid at the age of just 20, Los Blancos brought him to the Bernabeu for over 100 million euros, where he has since gone on to break the record for the most goals scored by any player in history in their first 15 games for Real Madrid - even topping legendary forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano. Similar to his midfield partner, Bellingham has already featured in two major tournaments for England and is fast approaching his 30th cap - his exceptional ball control, physicality, and technical quality made him one of the star players at the Qatar World Cup and is what will make him the perfect box-to-box partner for the more defensive Rice.

Most goals scored in the first 15 appearances for Real Madrid

Rank Player Goals Scored Games Played Year 1 Jude Bellingham 14 15 2023 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 13 15 2009 3= Alfredo Di Stefano 13 15 1953 3= Pruden Sanchez 13 15 1943 4 Ferenc Puskas 11 15 1958 5 Ruud Van Nistelrooy 9 15 2006 Information sourced from Media Talk Africa - 26/1/2024

Centre Attacking Midfield

James Maddison

This position again depends on who is in the dugout come 2026, and what formation and style of play they choose to adapt going forward. Maddison has struggled to force his way into Southgate's plans in previous years, and the lack of a number 10 in the formations the current England manager usually opts for also works against the 27-year-old, but should there be a new manager in charge for 2026 then Maddison has a great chance of cementing a more permanent role in this side.

The Englishman has finally earned his way into one of the traditional 'big six' Premier League sides, after his move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, after five fantastic seasons at Leicester City, and will be in the height of his prime at the age of 29 by the time the World Cup in question comes around. In the 2022/23 season, Maddison achieved an astonishing tally of 10 goals and nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances for a poor Foxes side that ended up getting relegated, a true sign of how much he can contribute in attack even in below-par circumstances.

Liverpool's young superstar Harvey Elliott could provide some competition for the third position in midfield, should the manager play a more defensive 4-4-3 and if he can continue his current form and trajectory. Mason Mount, who will remarkably only be 27 in 2026, could also be a viable alternative for the number 10 role should he re-discover his previous Chelsea form at his new side Man United.

Right Winger

Bukayo Saka

Moving into the final third of the field and onto the attackers, the ride side of the forward line is another position that at the moment looks pretty nailed down by one man. At the age of just 22, Saka is already one of the first names on the team sheet for his club, Arsenal, and is on his way to being so for his country too having earned over 30 caps for his country since his debut in October 2020. Saka joins his club-mate Rice and Bellingham in the group of youngsters who have already played in two major tournaments for England at such a young age and will most likely be playing in his fourth at the age of just 24 by the time the 2026 tournament comes around.

Saka's pace and directness strike fear into any defender he faces down the right-hand side, with his ability to cut inside, go down the outside, shoot, cross, or pass making him a jack of all trades and one of the best around on the right side of attack. The Three Lions are loaded with talent when it comes to attackers, with the likes of Jadon Sancho - who will still only be entering his prime at the age of 26 when the squad is officially confirmed - still well capable of playing a role in this England side if he can re-discover his form. Former Man City and now Chelsea winger Cole Palmer has been a revelation under Mauricio Pochettino so far for the Blues and has just begun his England career making his first two senior caps. Anthony Gordon, who is ever improving since his move from Everton to Newcastle, is in the best form of his career so far.

Left Winger

Phil Foden

Yet another one of England's youngsters who has already featured in both Euro 2020 and the Qatar 2022 World Cup for the Three Lions, Foden joins the crop of players who will be crucial to England's success in 2026 and beyond. Foden will be 26 by the time the tournament rolls around and along with Bellingham, Rice, and Saka will form the spine of this generation's England side.

His flexibility across the forward line will almost guarantee his place in the starting XI, as he can play as a left-winger, right-winger, a number 10, or even up top as a false nine. Alongside a magical left foot, his touch, control, and ability to breeze past the opposition despite an apparent lack of pace means he has been a valuable asset for both Man City and in his 30+ appearances for his country.

Marcus Rashford was in the form of his life for Man United in the 2022/23 season, scoring 17 goals in the Premier League, but has since suffered a crisis of confidence - if he can regain his form of last season he can definitely challenge Foden for the left-wing spot and will only be 28 by 2026. Foden's club teammate, Jack Grealish, can also be a promising alternative off the left flank and will be 30 by that point, playing in what could be his last World Cup.

Striker

Harry Kane

It's only right that the most experienced player in this list, England's captain, and the country's highest goalscorer in history leads the line in 2026. The Bayern Munich man scored just 80 seconds into his debut for the Three Lions back in March 2015 and has since breezed past Wayne Rooney's tally of 53 goals for the Three Lions, making him the top scorer in the country's history, and he has already breached the 60 mark extending his lead as he runs off into the distance at the top of the chart.

England all-time leading goalscorers

Rank Player Name Goals Scored Games Played 1 Harry Kane 62 89 2 Wayne Rooney 53 120 3 Sir Bobby Charlton 49 106 4 Gary Lineker 48 80 5 Jimmy Greaves 44 57 All information sourced from GOAL - Correct as of 26/1/2024

Kane is vital to the way England play and it's likely that no matter who the manager is things will stay that way. His ability to drop deep and create opportunities for others, as well as finding the back of the net himself regularly means he is the perfect man to lead the line and guide this side to glory. He will be on the verge of turning 33 by 2026 and most likely heading into his last World Cup, the striker has currently played in four major tournaments meaning the trip across the Atlantic could well be his sixth. Not reliant on pace to play his best football, Kane is likely to be able to perform at his peak well into his 30s.

Kane's only downfall is his tendency to get injured at least once a season, with his ankles causing particular issues over the years. Should injuries become more persistent and force him out of the side by 2026, then Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, who is in the form of his life at Villa Park under Unai Emery, could well be a worthy replacement. Tammy Abraham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin provide two other candidates to replace Kane, but neither have consistently performed to the level required and they will be 28 and 29 respectively when the tournament commences.