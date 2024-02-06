Highlights Euro 2024 is being held in Germany; their first major football tournament since the 2006 World Cup.

24 teams are travelling from across Europe to compete, with the group stages set to be better than ever.

These 10 group-stage matches are ones to keep an eye out for in the summer of 2024!

Euro 2024 is set to be one of the best tournaments in years, as Germany hosts its first major football event since the 2006 World Cup. In that year, Italy claimed global glory, beating France on penalties in the final. In a match that included Zinedine Zidane's infamous headbutt, Italy will be hoping to claim similar glory in Berlin in July 2024 - defending their Euro 2020 crown.

Germany is famous for being football crazy; watching a single Bundesliga match will showcase that. As 24 teams travel from across Europe to compete, it is set to be a spectacle. Alongside the teams, millions of people will attempt to support their country there. Whether it's Scotland's Tartan Army or England's Barmy Army, they will travel in strong numbers. With the countdown to the tournament ticking away, we have decided to rank the 10 most exciting confirmed group-stage matches coming our way.

Ranking Factors

Quality of opponents - how impressive each team is and whether they have a star player. It's important they can get you jumping out of your seat.

Most Exciting Matches at Euro 2024 # Match Date TV Channel (UK) 1 Netherlands vs France 21st June 2022 BBC 2 Spain vs Italy 20th June 2022 ITV 3 Germany vs Scotland 14th June 2024 ITV 4 Croatia vs Italy 24th June 2024 BBC 5 Turkey vs Portugal 22nd June 2024 ITV 6 England vs Denmark 20th June 2024 BBC 7 Germany vs Hungary 19th June 2024 BBC 8 Spain vs Croatia 15th June 2024 ITV 9 Austria vs France 17th June 2024 ITV 10 Belgium vs Slovakia 17th June 2024 ITV

This list was created in reaction to the Euro 2024 Group Stage draw and will be refreshed once the Round of 16 fixtures are confirmed.

10 Belgium vs Slovakia

Belgium had a golden opportunity to win the Euros in 2016 with their strongest team of all time. With Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne in their prime, it felt destined, but they fell to a shock defeat to Wales. In 2024, they will try again and their match against Slovakia to start their tournament seems intriguing. Slovakia's team is not as exciting as it used to be, but - with Stanislav Lobotka in the middle of the park, the Eastern European side will be hoping to cause an upset. Meanwhile, the match will be the first chance to see if Belgium have what it takes to claim glory.

Key Info Date 17th June Time (BST) 17:00 Time (EST) 12:00 Stadium Deutsche Bank Park

9 Austria vs France

France won the World Cup in 2018 and lost in the final in 2022, but they haven't won the Euros since 2000. They will hope that changes in 2024, starting their tournament against Austria. With Kylian Mbappé up front - providing electric speed - and Aurélien Tchouaméni in the middle of the park, they will be strong favourites, but Austria also have talented players - most notably, Marcel Sabitzer and David Alaba. It will likely be a match of attack against defence at the Merkur Spiel Arena. However, Austria manager Ralf Rangnick is famous for high-pressing football, providing hope to neutrals watching the match.

Key Info Date 17th June Time (BST) 20:00 Time (EST) 15:00 Stadium Merkur Spiel Arena

8 Spain vs Croatia

At Euro 2020, Spain vs Croatia was the match of the tournament. To put it simply, it was chaos. Spain were leading 3-1 with five minutes to go, but Croatia scored two last-gasp goals to send the match to extra time. Nevertheless, Spain scored twice in the extra 30 minutes to secure a 5-3 victory, securing a place against Switzerland in the quarter-finals. There is hope that the match can provide similar entertainment at the Olympiastadion Berlin. Croatia finished third at the 2022 World Cup, whilst Spain fell to a shock defeat to Morocco, despite their talented squad of Pedri and Gavi.

Key Info Date 15th June Time (BST) 17:00 Time (EST) 12:00 Stadium Olympiastadion Berlin

7 Germany vs Hungary

Germany go into Euro 2024 with immense pressure on their shoulders. After the failure of Hansi Flick at the World Cup, Julian Nagelsmann is now their manager, with their match against Hungary in the second round of fixtures likely to be intriguing. Germany have failed to beat Hungary in their last two matches, both of which came in the Nations League, highlighting the Eastern European country's revolution in recent years. As Jamal Musiala goes head-to-head with Dominik Szoboszlai, the battle in the middle of the park will be entertaining. The pressure will be on both sides to place one hand on an R16 spot.

Key Info Date 19th June Time (BST) 17:00 Time (EST) 12:00 Stadium MHPArena

6 England vs Denmark

England agonisingly lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties. Misses from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka led the team to defeat, but they are back in Germany to gain revenge. Their opening match against Serbia should be straightforward, but their second match against Denmark is a repeat of the Euro 2020 semi-final. On that occasion, England won 2-1, with a late goal from Harry Kane sending the country into chaos. Denmark still have players to threaten, most notably youngster Rasmus Højlund, so the Three Lions will have to be a their very best to secure victory at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Key Info Date 20th June Time (BST) 17:00 Time (EST) 12:00 Stadium Deutsche Bank Park

5 Turkey vs Portugal

Portugal, who won the Euros in 2016, face Czech Republic and another Pot Four team intheir group, but it is their match against Turkey which will be the most entertaining. The country bordering Asia wil bring thousands of fans to support, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo has one last chance to win another international trophy. However, it won't be easy, with Turkish players such as Çağlar Söyüncü and Zeki Çelik famous for their defensive security. It might be a match of attack against defence, but Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva's partnership may prove crucial in the final third for Portugal.

Key Info Date 22nd June Time (BST) 17:00 Time (EST) 12:00 Stadium Signal Iduna Park

4 Croatia vs Italy

Italy go into the Euros as the holders, but they were placed in the group of death alongside Spain and Croatia. Italy face Croatia in their final match of the group stage, which will likely have huge significance riding on it. The two countries have not faced each other since the European qualifiers in 2015. Therefore, a world of the unknown awaits. However, as Luka Modrić tries to finally win a European international trophy, whilst Luciano Spalletti tries to continue Mancini's European success, it is bound to be exciting. Both teams will keep an eye on Spain's match at the same time.

Key Info Date 24th June Time (BST) 20:00 Time (EST) 15:00 Stadium Red Bull Arena Leipzig

3 Germany vs Scotland

Scotland have not won a match at a major international tournament since 1996. Euro 2020 was the first tournament they had even qualified for since 1998, but they are consistently at the Euros. Their match against Germany starts the Euros on a Friday at the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich. As previously mentioned, the pressure is on Germany's shoulders in 2024, allowing Scotland to play freely in Bavaria. With Scott McTominay seen as a goalscoring god for his country, and Andy Robertson in the backline, the Tartan Army will be dreaming of victory against an inconsistent German side. It's one of the best matches to start weeks of entertainment.

Key Info Date 14th June Time (BST) 20:00 Time (EST) 15:00 Stadium Allianz Arena

2 Spain vs Italy

As previously mentioned, Group B at Euro 2024 is classed as the 'group of death', with Spain, Croatia, Albania and Italy all vying for victory. In matchweek two, Spain go head-to-head against Italy in a repeat of the Euro 2020 semi-final, which Italy won on penalties, and the 2023 Nations League final, which Spain won 2-1. Going by those two recent matches, it will be a tight and nervy affair, knowing either side will need a win to potentially qualify. Spain's young team, including Pedri and Lamine Yamal, will have to be at their best to beat Italy's team, which will be led by Ciro Immobile.

Key Info Date 20th June Time (BST) 20:00 Time (EST) 15:00 Stadium Veltins-Arena

1 Netherlands vs France

Last, but not least, France are one of the most entertaining sides to watch in international football - mainly because of Mbappé. Meanwhile, the Netherlands are continually developing young talent, whilst Frankie de Jong will hope to dictate the tempo in the middle of the park. The two teams faced each other whilst qualifying for Euro 2024. France won both matches, 2-1 away and 4-0 at home, to claim the bragging rights against their nearby neighbours, but that can quickly change when the pressure rises. As the second match of the group stage for both sides, it will be an intriguing clash at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Key Info Date 21st June Time (BST) 20:00 Time (EST) 15:00 Stadium Red Bull Arena Leipzig