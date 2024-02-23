Highlights Liverpool, AC Milan, and Benfica are among the teams in the round of 32 of the Europa League.

Rangers finished first in their Europa League group, but stats suggest they were fortunate to do so.

Slavia Prague topped their group and created more big chances than any other team, but lacked European pedigree.

The round of 32 of the Europa League is well underway, and we now know which teams will face each other in the first round of the knockout stages in February 2024. European giants AC Milan, Marseille and Benfica will all feature, while teams such as Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal await in the round of 16.

It's been an intriguing Europa League campaign so far with several upsets, the biggest of which was Ajax exiting at the group stage due to a disastrous start to their season. All three English teams topped their groups and will be seeking the opportunity to bring the trophy back to Britain for the first time since Chelsea's triumph in 2019.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have come up with a ranking of the 16 teams we think are most likely to earn Europa League glory in 2024. This list is made up of the eight teams who won their groups and the eight teams who have dropped to the competition after finishing third in their Champions League groups.

We have used stats from Sofascore and Fbref to help us create this ranking and have also considered such factors as how each team fared in their respective groups and any history of success in European competitions. Now let's jump straight in.

No. Club Country 1 Liverpool England 2 AC Milan Italy 3 Bayer Leverkusen Germany 4 Benfica Portugal 5 Villarreal Spain 6 West Ham United England 7 Atalanta Italy 8 Feyenoord Netherlands 9 Brighton & Hove Albion England 10 Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine 11 Lens France 12 Galatasaray Turkey 13 Braga Portugal 14 Slavia Prague Czech Republic 15 Young Boys Switzerland 16 Rangers Scotland

16 Rangers

Finished 1st in Europa League Group C

Despite enduring a few hiccups, Rangers managed to eventually top a group including the likes of Real Betis and Sparta Prague. The Glaswegian outfit failed to beat bottom-placed Aris Limassol at either opportunity, even suffering a humiliating defeat in Cyprus but managed to do the double over Real Betis, with a 3-2 victory in Spain on the final matchday seeing them edge their way to the top of the group.

The underlying stats suggest Rangers were relatively fortunate to finish in first place in their group, with Real Betis and Sparta Prague both creating more xG than them over their six matches. However, Philippe Clement came in midway through their group campaign and was able to turn the tide around, inspiring belief amongst supporters that he might be the man to lead them to the latter stages of the competition.

Rangers in Europa League Group C Wins 3 Draws 2 Losses 1 Goals scored 8 Goals against 6 xG created 7.7 Big chances created per 90 1.3 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

15 Young Boys

Finished 3rd in Champions League Group G

Young Boys struggled in a tricky Champions League group containing the likes of Manchester City and RB Leipzig. They lost all four of the matches they played against the two sides and fell well adrift of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition, although a win and a draw over bottom-placed Red Star Belgrade ensured they entered the Europa League at the round of 32 stage.

However, they were handed a tricky tie against Sporting Lisbon, who made an impressive start to the 2023/24 season. Young Boys struggled to create a lot of quality chances during the group stage and this could see them fall at the first hurdle in the Europa League knockout stages.

Young Boys in Champions League Group G Wins 1 Draws 1 Losses 4 Goals scored 7 Goals conceded 13 xG created 6.4 Big chances created per 90 2 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

14 Slavia Prague

Finished 1st in Europa League Group G

Slavia Prague are potentially the story of the Europa League so far this campaign, as they managed to fend off strong favourites Roma and top Group G. The Czech side won all but one of their matches and capitalised on a surprise draw for Jose Mourinho's side at Servette to finish in first place and secure automatic passage into the round of 16.

They were good value for their finish, creating considerably more big chances and expected goals (xG) than any of the other teams in the group. The main factor going against Jindrich Trpisovsky's team is their lack of European pedigree when compared to the rest of the teams left in the competition, but maybe they can pull off some further shocks.

Slavia Prague in Europa League Group G Wins 5 Draws 0 Losses 1 Goals scored 17 Goals against 4 xG created 11.6 Big chances created per 90 3.7 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

13 Braga

Finished 3rd in Champions League Group C

After finishing 3rd in the Primeira Liga during the previous season, Braga embarked on only their second-ever Champions League campaign during the 2023/24 season. Unfortunately for the Portuguese side, they were drawn into a difficult group with both Real Madrid and Napoli, who each eased their way to qualification for the knockout stages.

However, Artur Jorge's side did enjoy a memorable comeback victory away at Union Berlin and their xG suggests they were perhaps slightly unlucky to finish so far behind Napoli, who created a very similar amount. They have a favourable round of 32 tie against Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag coming up, which should see them earn a place in the round of 16, but their lack of experience in the latter stages of European competition makes it unlikely they progress much further.

Braga in Champions League Group C Wins 1 Draws 1 Losses 4 Goals scored 6 Goals conceded 12 xG created 8.3 Big chances created per 90 1.8 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

12 Galatasaray

Finished 3rd in Champions League Group A

Despite a dramatic comeback victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, Galatasaray failed to finish in the top two of their Champions League group and therefore missed out on the opportunity to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. Copenhagen were the surprise story of the group and their 1-0 win over the Turkish side on the final matchday consigned Okan Buruk's team to the Europa League.

The underlying numbers suggest that the Istanbul outfit were rather unfortunate, as over their six matches, they even managed to generate more xG than that of table-toppers Bayern Munich, but scored two fewer goals than the Bavarians. Their defence perhaps let them down as they were the only team in Group A who failed to keep a clean sheet and this could prove costly when they face Sparta Prague in the Europa League round of 32.

Galatasaray in Champions League Group A Wins 1 Draws 2 Losses 3 Goals scored 10 Goals against 13 xG created 9.8 Big chances created per 90 3.5 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

11 Lens

Finished 3rd in Champions League Group B

Lens were unlucky not to qualify out of a fiercely competitive Champions League group containing Arsenal, PSV and Sevilla. A 6-0 hammering away to the Gunners on matchday five made it impossible for them to reach the knockout stages, but they still managed to beat Sevilla in their final match and earn a place in the Europa League ahead of the Spanish side, who have a phenomenal record in the competition.

The underlying stats suggest the outcome of Group B was probably correct, with second-placed PSV holding the supremacy over the French side in their two clashes and generating considerably more xG across their six matches. Lens will take part in an intriguing round of 32 tie with German side Freiburg, who have arguably punched above their weight in the last few seasons but comfortably finished second in their Europa League group.

Lens in Champions League Group B Wins 2 Draws 2 Losses 2 Goals scored 6 Goals against 11 xG created 6.1 Big chances created per 90 1.5 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

10 Shakhtar Donetsk

Finished 3rd in Champions League Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk managed to pull off one of the shocks of the Champions League group stage when they beat Barcelona 1-0 in Hamburg. However, the quality of both the Catalans and Porto over six matches proved too much for the Ukrainian outfit, who fell just short of qualifying for the knockout stages, with the underlying stats suggesting they were punching somewhat above their weight in even pushing for the top two.

Marino Pusic's side scored ten goals from just 7.4 xG, which was enough to ensure they comfortably finished ahead of bottom-placed Royal Antwerp and secured a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League. However, the Round of 32 draw was not kind to them as it pitted them against Marseille, who only narrowly missed out on automatic qualification to the Round of 16 in a group full of quality.

Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League Group H Wins 3 Draws 0 Losses 3 Goals scored 10 Goals against 12 xG created 7.4 Big chances created per 90 2.3 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

Finished 1st in Europa League Group B

Brighton are an extremely well-run club and their latest success story is managing to top a Europa League group containing Marseille and Ajax and consequently secure a bye for the round of 32. They were able to recover from a setback in their first match, which they lost 3-2 at home to AEK Athens, as they went unbeaten for the remainder of the group stage, earning a famous win in Amsterdam along the way.

Joao Pedro has been the Seagulls' hero of the tournament so far, having scored more goals than any other player in the competition. Continuation of the Brazilian's form could be vital if Roberto De Zerbi's side are going to progress to the latter stages of the Europa League, as their squad unquestionably lack experience on the European stage.

Brighton & Hove Albion in Europa League Group B Wins 4 Draws 1 Losses 1 Goals scored 10 Goals against 5 xG created 9.8 Big chances created per 90 2.7 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

8 Feyenoord

Finished 3rd in Champions League Group E

Feyenoord were perhaps a little more unlucky not to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages than it appears at first glance. The Dutch side finished a whole four points behind second-placed Lazio, having lost four of their six matches and their misery was compounded as they fell to a late defeat away at Celtic in their final group game.

However, the Dutch champions created more xG and big chances across their six games than any of the other teams in their group, and it was this failure to convert such chances that ended up costing them, with group winners Atletico Madrid scoring eight more goals than them. If Arne Slot's side can find a way to take their opportunities, they could launch a bid for Europa League glory, but a tough tie against Roma awaits in the round of 32.

Feyenoord in Champions League Group E Wins 2 Draws 0 Losses 4 Goals scored 9 Goals against 10 xG created 10.6 Big chances created per 90 3.2 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

7 Atalanta

Finished 1st in Europa League Group D

Atalanta managed to avoid defeat in both their matches against an impressive Sporting Lisbon side as they successfully finished top of an intriguing Europa League group. Having endured an inconsistent Serie A campaign, their European journey was a source of comfort for supporters as the Italian side stood out as one of the most impressive teams in the competition.

They were good value for their automatic passage into the round of 16 as they avoided defeat in all six matches and generated more xG than any other team in the Europa League group stage. Atalanta have found themselves in good positions in European competitions before, including the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and their fans will be hoping 2024 is the year they can finally win some continental silverware.

Atalanta in Europa League Group D Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 0 Goals scored 12 Goals against 4 xG created 13.2 Big chances created per 90 4.2 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

6 West Ham United

Finished 1st in Europa League Group A

Buoyed by their Europa Conference League success in the summer of 2023, West Ham made it through their Europa League group with relative ease, winning five of their six matches as they sealed automatic qualification to the round of 16. The Irons managed to do the double over their nearest challengers Freiburg and confirmed their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare.

West Ham's underlying attacking stats are dwarfed by those of Freiburg's, who won two of their matches by a 5-0 scoreline, but as their two victories over the German side indicate, their counter-attacking style means they can find ways to win matches without being a free-scoring team. During his reign at the London Stadium, David Moyes has consistently had the Hammers competing in Europe and their Conference League success will have inspired confidence throughout the club that they can pull something off on an even bigger stage.

West Ham United in Europa League Group A Wins 5 Draws 0 Losses 1 Goals scored 10 Goals against 4 xG created 8.0 Big chances created per 90 2.2 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

5 Villarreal

Finished 1st in Europa League Group F

Villarreal managed to top Group F of the Europa League, albea it in a rather unconvincing fashion. The Spanish side failed to win any of their games by more than one goal and opened their group campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Panathinaikos, who ended up finishing bottom.

Indeed, the Greek side were actually able to generate more xG across their six matches than the Yellow Submarine, who were buoyed by the fact they were able to do the double over second-placed Rennes. Marcelio's side are also struggling domestically, which could see them put all their eggs in one basket in the form of the Europa League, a competition which they won in 2021, beating Manchester United on penalties.

Villarreal in Europa League Group F Wins 4 Draws 1 Losses 1 Goals scored 9 Goals against 7 xG created 8.5 Big chances created per 90 3 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

4 Benfica

Finished 3rd in Champions League Group D

Benfica had a difficult time of things in their Champions League group and will be keen to make amends now they have dropped into the Europa League. The Portuguese giants lost all of their first four matches, and it took a 92nd-minute winner from Arthur Cabral in a 3-1 win over Red Bell Salzburg in their final game to ensure they finished ahead of the Austrians on head-to-head form and earn a place in the Europa League knockout stages.

The round of 32 was relatively kind to them, pitting them against French side Toulouse who somewhat stumbled their way into second place of their Europa League group. Benfica have a lot of European pedigree, having won the Champions League on two occasions in the 1960s, but they have never won the Europa League and will be keen to change that fact in 2024.

Benfica in Champions League Group D Wins 1 Draws 1 Losses 4 Goals scored 7 Goals against 11 xG created 7.8 Big chances created per 90 3.9 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

3 Bayer Leverkusen

Finished 1st in Europa League Group H

Xabi Alonso has been a revelation since being appointed head coach of Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022, and he has had the German side punching well above their weight ever since. After they reached the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2022/23, they continued where they left off the following season, winning all six of their group matches as they scored 19 goals and conceded only three.

Leverkusen also created significantly more xG and big chances than any other teams in their group and finished a comfortable eight points ahead of second-placed Qarabag. Sofascore rates them as the strongest team in the competition based on their performances in the group stage, and as Alonso's stock as a manager continues to rise, there will be many tipping him to lead the German side to their first Europa League title since 1988.

Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League Group H Wins 6 Draws 0 Losses 0 Goals scored 19 Goals against 3 xG created 12.1 Big chances created per 90 3.3 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

2 AC Milan

Finished 3rd in Champions League Group F

AC Milan were placed in what was almost undoubtedly the most competitive group in the Champions League as they locked horns with PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United. The Italian giants held their own in the so-called 'group of death', and it was only a 3-0 defeat in Paris that saw them miss out on a place in the knockout stages on head-to-head form.

They came from behind in their final match to beat Newcastle 2-1 away from home and secure their place in the round of 32 in the Europa League, in which they will face French outfit Rennes. Milan are one of the most successful teams in European football, having won the Champions League seven times and having reached the semi-finals of the competition in 2023, but they have never won the Europa League and will be keen to rectify that.

AC Milan in Champions League Group F Wins 2 Draws 2 Losses 2 Goals scored 5 Goals against 8 xG created 9.6 Big chances created per 90 2.5 Stats according to Sofascore and Fbref

1 Liverpool

Finished 1st in Europa League Group E

A poor 2022/23 domestic campaign saw Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in six years and Reds supporters had to settle for Europa League football instead. Jurgen Klopp's side made relatively easy work of their group, winning four of their first five matches, before putting out a weakened side for a dead rubber game against Union Saint-Gilloise and losing 2-1.

Only Atalanta generated more xG across their six group games than Liverpool, whose history of success in European competition, and quality under Klopp, almost certainly sets them aside as favourites to lift the trophy in May. It would mark the fourth time the Reds have won the competition, with their last success coming in 2001, in a season where they also won the FA Cup and League Cup under Gerard Houllier.