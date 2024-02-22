Highlights FA Cup will be primarily shown on TNT Sports from 2025/2026 with live matches and highlights across channels.

Free-to-air coverage will continue for the FA Cup with a minimum of two matches per round expected, although it is not yet confirmed on free-to-air.

GIVEMESPORT has covered everything about TNT Sports' deal, including why the FA Cup Final will remain on free-to-air TV alongside other significant sporting events on the calendar.

In February 2024, TNT Sports announced a new TV deal with the FA to show the FA Cup on their channels from the 2025/2026 season. It sent shockwaves around the country, as one of the world's greatest football tournaments drew criticism due to the coverage going onto a paid channel.

The FA Cup is the oldest competition and fans love it for the drama, as well as the giant killings that often take place. In January 2024, non-league Maidstone beat Championship side Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the fourth round of the FA Cup. It epitomised what the FA Cup is all about.

Due to this, fans love watching the FA Cup and the drama that follows with it. It has typically been shown on free-to-air (mainly BBC and ITV), with everyone in the country being able to watch it. However, that will partially change from the 2025/2026 season.

TNT Sports' deal breakdown

TNT Sports will have primary coverage of the FA Cup from the 2025/2026 season on a new four-year broadcast deal. According to the FA, it will seem more games available than ever before - across both TNT Sports and free-to-air TV.

The company will showcase live matches from the first round, with every game from the third round onwards shown love, as long as it is outside of the controversial 3pm TV blackout. They state that selected matches from every round will be available on free-to-air TV, whilst highlights of every game will be made available.

The Athletic revealed in February 2024 that the four-year deal is understood to be worth more than £260million — an increase of about 15% on the current deal. Alongside their coverage of the FA Cup, TNT Sports also agreed a deal to broadcast English football's traditional curtain raiser - the FA Community Shield. This comes alongside their upcoming coverage of the FA Youth Cup semi-finals and final. Due to this, TNT Sports will cover those three competitions alongside their Premier League, National League and exclusive Champions League coverage - seeing them continue their ambitions as one of the UK's biggest channels. The FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said:

"The Emirates FA Cup is our crown jewel, and it helps us to provide vital investment across every level of English football, supporting clubs, communities, facilities and the wider grassroots game. Every season, and across every round, the Emirates FA Cup creates incredible moments and unforgettable memories for fans, and this new partnership will see selected matches shown live on TNT Sports, as well as free-to-air, from the first round of the competition through to the Final at Wembley.

TNT Sports are an outstanding broadcaster with an impressive record of showing some of the biggest and best sporting events around the world, so we are delighted to be working with them on our shared commitment and long-term vision that will ensure the Emirates FA Cup continues to thrive over the coming years.

When the news was announced, former Manchester United defender and TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand said: “The FA Cup, the one that got away, so the next best thing is to get to work on it on TNT Sports. It’s fantastic to see TNT Sports go from strength to strength, with even more live football, from grassroots to top flight, fantastic storylines and more huge moments for our viewers to enjoy, fantastic news that TNT Sports will be the new home of the FA Cup.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Georgiou, President & Managing Director Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland, said: "The Emirates FA Cup and the incredible stories it creates every season goes well beyond football, making TNT Sports the perfect home as we continue to tell the stories that matter most to the fans."

Future free-to-air plans

There will still be free-to-air coverage of the FA Cup, as mentioned in the FA's and TNT Sports' statements. According to The Guardian, it is expected a minimum of two matches in each round, including both semi-finals, will be made available for free-to-air coverage.

It is unclear currently who will have the free-to-air coverage. During the 2023/2024 season, the BBC and ITV both show the competition in the UK, with TNT Sports acting as the primary operator from 2025/2026 onwards - it is expected one of them will lose the rights.

The channels face competition to sub-let the FA Cup from TNT Sports for any free-to-air coverage, with it likely to come at an expensive cost. The commitment to make matches available on free-to-air could also be done via TNT Sports' own channels, according to the Telegraph.

Why the final will not be affected

Despite the decision to put the majority of the FA Cup from the 2025/2026 season onwards behind a paywall, fans around the United Kingdom will still be able to watch the FA Cup final on free-to-air coverage, allowing fans to continue to watch the iconic match. Incredible matches have happened over the years, including Ilkay Gundogan's stunning volley in the opening minute in the 2023 final.

The FA Cup final is a 'Group A listed event', which - in simple terms - means the event has to be on free-to-air TV by law. The act, drawn up in 1996, ensures that major sporting events are freely available to all audiences, especially those who cannot afford to watch sports behind a paywall.

This is used alongside 'Group B listed events', which means can be shown on pay television, provided sufficient secondary coverage (highlights or delayed broadcast) is made to free-to-air broadcasters. In football, this includes FIFA World Cup Qualification matches and the UEFA Nations League. The FA Cup final is included on the 'Group A list' alongside several events outlined below.

Group A Listed Events In The UK FA Cup Final Olympic Games Paralympic Games FIFA Football World Cup Final FIFA Women's World Cup Finals European Football Championships European Women's Football Championships Scottish FA Cup Final Grand National (Horse racing) Wimbledon Tennis Finals Rugby World Cup Final The Derby (Horse racing)

History of FA Cup coverage

The history of the FA Cup's coverage has changed consistently over the years, but it has always been a cornerstone of British sport. Highlighting this, the FA Cup Final was first televised on the 30th April 1938, between Preston North End and Huddersfield at Wembley. There were 93,000 people who attended that day, yet plenty more watched it at home with over 10,000 TV sets in operation at the time.

From that point onwards, every single FA Cup final which has taken place has been shown on free-to-air TV, acting as a highlight of the sporting calendar year. It was not until 1986 that the FA Cup Final was shown on colour TV. The BBC has always shown the FA Cup, although it has often been with a different partner.

For example, in 1988, they agreed on a deal with BSB to broadcast the competition and England matches, ending ITV's coverage until 1997. BSB eventually merged to form Sky Sports, which showed the tournament until 2008. Sky Sports has been one of the best broadcasters in the country — and they changed the formation of English football - yet they have not had access to live FA Cup coverage for over 15 years.

Related How to watch the FA Cup on TV An essential guide on how to watch FA Cup football, including TV listings, channels and kick-off times.

In 2014, BT Sports, now TNT Sports, agreed a deal to show the competition alongside the BBC until the 2021/2022 season. It came as a shock to the country, as one of the country's most well-known channels lost the rights.

In 2019, BBC and ITV agreed a deal to cover the FA Cup on their channels from the 2021/2022 season. It meant that it was the first time the competition would be shown on free-to-air TV for an extended period of time exclusively since 1988 and it was the first time that ITV has broadcast the FA Cup since 2014. This will operate until the 2025/2026 season, with both channels showing the final before TNT Sports becomes the primary rights holder.