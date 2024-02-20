Highlights Early goals at Euros can set the tone, boost confidence, and change the outcome of a match.

Fast goals can pressure teams to protect a lead or provide an advantage for the scoring team.

History shows quick goals can help or hinder teams, influencing the final result of the game.

There's nothing like an early goal to settle the nerves of both players and supporters. Those nerves are even more prevalent at a major tournament, so early goals become even more important in the European Championships.

They can help a team kick on and discover the necessary confidence to kill a game off early and put the outcome beyond any doubt. Alternatively, there is a school of thought to suggest that an early goal puts a team on the back foot and forces them to unsuccessfully protect their lead.

We've already had a look at who the favourites are to win Euro 2024, so we're going to be looking at some of the fastest goals in the competition's history and decide whether they helped or hindered the team in the match.

# Name Time Game Date 1 Dmitri Kirichenko 1 minute, 7 seconds Russia 2-1 Greece, Euro 2004 Group Stage 20th June 2004 2 Emil Forsberg 1 minute, 22 seconds Sweden 3-2 Poland, Euro 2020 Group Stage 23.06.2021 3 Yussuf Poulsen 1 minute, 39 seconds Denmark 1-2 Belgium, Euro 2020 Group Stage 17.06.2021 4 Robert Lewandowski 1 minute, 40 seconds Poland 1-1 Portugal, Euro 2016 Quarter-Final 30.06.2016 5 Luke Shaw 1 minute, 56 seconds Italy 1-1 England, Euro 2020 Final 11.07.2021 6 Robbie Brady 2 minutes, 0 seconds France 2-1 Republic of Ireland, Euro 2016 Quarter-Final 26.06.2016 7 Petr Jiracek 2 minutes, 14 seconds Greece 1-2 Czech Republic, Euro 2012 Group Stage 12.06.2012 8 Alan Shearer 2 minutes, 14 seconds Germany 1-1 England, Euro 1996 Semi-Final 26.06.1996 9 Michael Owen 2 minutes, 25 seconds Portugal 2-2 England, Euro 2004 Quarter-Final 24.06.2004

9 Michael Owen

2 minutes, 25 seconds (England vs Portugal)

After an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney had announced himself on the world stage, dragging England through the group stage, it was his predecessor as the country's boy wonder who took the opportunity to remind everyone what he could do in the quarter-final against Portugal. Michael Owen anticipated David James' long ball upfield which Costinha could only glance on with a header and hooked his shot over goalkeeper Ricardo to give England the lead after less than two-and-a-half minutes. Rooney soon went down with an injury and had to be taken off, deflating England who were eventually pegged back by Portugal, taken to extra-time and then beaten on penalties.

Michael Owen vs Portugal Tournament Euro 2004 Date 24 June 2004 Stage Quarter-finals Final score England 2-2 Portugal (5-6 on pens)

Related Football fans have ranked the 25 greatest England players of all time Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney all feature as the controversial top 25 is revealed

8 Alan Shearer

2 minutes, 14 seconds (England vs Germany)

England hosted Euro 1996 and for a long time, their fans were convinced it was going to be their year and the phrase 'it's coming home' was born after the release of Skinner and Baddiel's famous anthem that summer. The Three Lions breezed through the group stage and then won their first-ever competitive penalty shoot-out against Spain in the quarter-finals, leading to a match-up with the old enemy Germany in the semis. Terry Venables' side made the dream start when Alan Shearer nodded home his fifth goal of the tournament from close range after less than three minutes, but Germany soon equalised before going on to knock England out on penalties.

Alan Shearer vs Germany Tournament Euro 1996 Date 26 June 1996 Stage Semi-finals Final score England 1-1 Germany (5-6 on pens)

7 Petr Jiracek

2 minutes, 14 seconds (Czech Republic vs Greece)

After Russia thrashed them in their first group match of Euro 2012, there was a lot of pressure on the Czech Republic to bounce back against Greece if they were to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. They made a dream start as attacking midfielder Petr Jiracek ran onto Tomas Hubschmann's incisive pass and fired his shot through the hands of Greece goalie Kostas Chalkias, giving his side the lead after just two minutes and 14 seconds. Boosted by Jiracek's goal, Michal Bilek's side doubled their lead just three minutes later and held on for a 2-1 win, which helped them to top their group before they were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Petr Jiracek vs Greece Tournament Euro 2012 Date 12 June 2012 Stage Group Stage Final score Czech Republic 2-1 Greece

6 Robbie Brady

2 minutes, 0 seconds (Republic of Ireland vs France)

Having edged through their group in third place, Republic of Ireland were pitted against hosts, and favourites, France in the round of 16 at Euro 2016. After such a trepidatious build-up to what would have seemed a near improbable task, Martin O'Neill's could scarcely believe their luck when Paul Pogba was judged to have bundled over Shane Long in the penalty area, leading to a spot-kick which Robbie Brady gleefully converted, giving his side the lead after just two minutes. However, Ireland could not weather the storm that followed as Antoine Griezmann finally broke their resistance in the 57th minute before scoring the winner four minutes later.

Robbie Brady vs France Tournament Euro 2016 Date 26 June 2016 Stage Round of 16 Final Republic of Ireland 1-2 France

5 Luke Shaw

1 minute, 56 seconds (England vs Italy)

England contested their very first Euro final in 2021 (delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and there was an air of nervous tension around Wembley Stadium before the match. However, Luke Shaw ensured they made the dream start when he got on the end of Kieran Trippier's cross and scored the fastest goal ever scored in a European Championship final, firing the Three Lions ahead with fewer than two minutes on the clock. England supporters implored Gareth Southgate's men to push on and kill the game, but after failing to take their chances, they were eventually pegged back by Italy before yet another penalty shoot-out failure meant that football wouldn't be coming home that year, and Italy would win Euro 2020.

Luke Shaw vs Italy Tournament Euro 2020 Date 11 July 2021 Stage Final Final score England 1-1 Italy (2-3 on pens)

4 Robert Lewandowski

1 minute, 40 seconds (Poland vs Portugal)

Poland will have fancied their chances of reaching their first-ever Euros semi-final in 2016 after easing their way through the group stage and beating Switzerland in the round of 16. They met Portugal in the quarter-final and got off to a flyer thanks to their talisman Robert Lewandowski thumping home Kamil Grosicki's cross after 100 seconds. Similarly to England in the 2020 final, Adam Nawalka's side couldn't hold on as Renato Sanches levelled for the Portuguese in the 32nd minute and was one of five to convert his penalty as his side dumped Poland out and went on to win the entire tournament.

Robert Lewandowski vs Portugal Tournament Euro 2016 Date 30 June 2016 Stage Quarter-finals Final score Poland 1-1 Portugal (3-5 on pens)

Related Every Golden Boot winner in EUROs history GIVEMESPORT takes a look at every Golden Boot winner in the history of the European Championships.

3 Yussuf Poulsen

1 minute, 39 seconds (Denmark vs Belgium)

Denmark had undergone a turbulent first match of Euro 2020 as their star player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest and once play eventually resumed after a lengthy delay, Finland pulled off a shock 1-0 victory at the Parken Stadium. The Danes were determined to make up for the defeat and progress from the group and made the perfect start to their next match against group favourites Belgium as Yussuf Poulsen coolly slotted home after less than two minutes played. Although Roberto Martinez's side came back to win the match, Denmark were still able to qualify for the knockout stages and even made it to the semi-finals as Eriksen watched on in the stands having made a full recovery.

Yussuf Poulsen vs Belgium Tournament Euro 2020 Date 17 June 2021 Stage Group Stage Final score Denmark 1-2 Belgium

2 Emil Forsberg

1 minute, 22 seconds (Sweden vs Poland)

Yussuf Poulsen's strike was somehow not the fastest goal scored at Euro 2020. That honour instead fell to Emil Forsberg, who scored less than 90 seconds into Sweden's closing group match with Poland, after he burst through the Poland defence and fired his shot across Wojciech Szczesny and into the bottom corner. The attacking midfielder, at the time plying his trade for RB Leipzig, would go on to bag a brace in a thrilling match with Poland that the Swedes eventually managed to come out of as 3-2 victors which ensured they topped Group E and qualified for the knockout stages.

Emil Forsberg vs Poland Tournament Euro 2020 Date 23 June 2021 Stage Group Stage Final score Sweden 3-2 Poland

1 Dmitri Kirichenko

1 minute, 7 seconds (Russia 2-1 Greece)

The fastest goal in Euros history came in a group stage match between Russia and Greece at Euro 2004. It had already been confirmed that Russia could not qualify for the knockout stages by the time they faced the Greeks in their final Group Stage match, but they were still able to bow out of the tournament with an ounce of pride as they became the only team to beat the eventual surprise winners of the tournament. CSKA Moscow forward Dmitri Kirichenko set his side on their way as he latched onto a loose ball and poked his shot home to give Russia the lead after just one minute and seven seconds.

Dmitri Kirichenko vs Greece Tournament Euro 2004 Date 20 June 2004 Stage Group Stage Final score Russia 2-1 Greece