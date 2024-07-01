Highlights TIFOs show the important social side of the sport, as fans bring life and energy to stadiums.

They aren't common in England due to health and safety issues, but it's a different story in mainland Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain's, AC Milan's and Dortmund's ultra groups have all produced breathtaking TIFOs over the years.

Football has the ability to bring people from countless different communities together. It's what sport is all about, as the world's best players make people forget their differences when the celebrations unfold. Often there is a focus on tangible success and glory, but - in truth - the main story should be about the fans.

Fans make the sport so special. With their chants and remarkable loyalty, they bring life and passion to the stadiums — and the COVID-19 pandemic showed how poor it can be without them. Frequently, fans will organise TIFOs to show their support for their team. Supporters who form a TIFO are known as tifosi, which is the Italian word for 'those infected with typhus'. Obviously, it can't be taken literally, but the word is depicted to highlight the frenzy fans go through when goals occur.

TIFOs are not particularly common in England due to health and safety rules and a lack of funding from supporter groups. However, in mainland Europe, it is a completely different story. Every campaign, a new TIFO will take the spotlight — and we have decided to rank the 11 best of all time.

Ranking Factors

Size - TIFOs naturally look better when they take up the whole stand.

TIFOs work best when they are used for major matches, which we have taken into consideration. Fan support - TIFOs require immense teamwork and communication, so if the fans were also vocal, they've ranked well.

Ranking the Greatest TIFOs in Football History Ranking Club Date 1. Copenhagen 4th May 2014 2. AC Milan 7th November 2023 3. Dortmund 9th April 2013 4. Zenit 5th November 2019 5. Paris Saint-Germain 25th October 2023 6. Legia Warsaw 17th August 2017 7. Galatasaray 18th October 2014 8. Marseille 10th November 2019 9. Lyon 27th May 2023 10. Barcelona 22nd March 2015 11 Brondby 14th April 2019

11 Brondby

14th April 2019

In Denmark, Copenhagen often take the limelight, but they have a rivalry with Brondby which consistently fires up the mainstream spotlight. The fixture is referred to as the "Battle of Copenhagen" or the "New Firm" — and, in 2019, Brondby wanted to inspire their side before a crucial match. The tifo, which had a swarm of pyrotechnics behind it to light up the crowd, also had a pair of sinister eyes rise from it. Unsurprisingly, it looked spectacular, but it didn't have the desired effect, as they lost 2-1 at home to their bitter rivals despite taking the lead early on.

10 Barcelona

22nd March 2015

Barcelona are one of the most successful clubs in the world. They had Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, but even one of the most legendary squads needed the '12th man'. That's what Barcelona fans decided during the 2014/2015 season as they prepared to face bitter rivals Real Madrid near the end of the campaign. They produced a stadium-wide tifo which depicted a shirt with '12' on it, thus highlighting how they would support them until the very end. It turned out to be successful, as they beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid 2-1 during a tense affair.

9 Lyon

27th May 2023

TIFOs bring out the human side of the game and show that fans do truly care about those performing for the club. Lyon showcased this at the end of the 2022/23 campaign towards their president, Jean-Michel Aulas. It probably was not the most creative or intimidating, but this display from Lyon’s most loyal fans showcases how emotional football can be. It left the departing President in tears, knowing he would never be involved with the running of the club in the coming season. Lyon fans are known for being aggressive - and often angry - but this showed a different side to them.

8 Marseille

10th November 2019

Often, Marseille's ultras are turning the Stade Velodrome into a warzone, receiving banning orders and fines in the process. Some see it as passion, others see it as the dark side of the game. However, when they're not doing that, they're putting together some of the best support in Europe. During their match against Lyon in 2019, they epitomised that thought process as it spread across all four stands to highlight the club's — and more importantly the city's — history ahead of their crucial match against their rivals. It foreshadowed a memorable night for them as they beat Lyon 2-1, despite receiving a red card.

7 Galatasaray

18th October 2014

Graeme Souness is one of the most controversial figures in football. During his playing days in 1996, he planted a flag on Fenerbahce's pitch, which was seen as an act of aggression. His actions were likened to those of the Ottoman general Ulubatli Hasan, who raised the flag of victory at the Siege of Constantinople in 1453.

Seeing the Ottoman flag inspired his troops and kept their spirits up until, finally, the Ottomans conquered Constantinople, now Istanbul. Unsurprisingly, this angered Fenerbahce, but it remains loved by Galatasaray. In 2014, his former club commemorated the occasion with a TIFO of the moment; it will forever remain iconic in Turkish football.

6 Legia Warsaw

17th August 2017

Polish football has some of the greatest fans in the world — and Legia Warsaw are at the heart of that. In 2017, they chose to mock UEFA with a banner that featured a pig holding a bowl in front of the UEFA badge with the words 'And the 35,000€ fine goes to...'

It was in response to a fine handed to the club for a TIFO unfurled earlier in the month marking the 73rd anniversary of the city's uprising. The Polish club were punished and fined £31,000 after unfurling a large banner prior to their Champions League qualifier with Astana on the 2nd August 2017, which depicted a soldier with a gun to a child's head and the words: 'During the Warsaw Uprising Germans killed 160,000 people. Thousands of them were children."

5 Paris Saint-Germain

25th October 2023

In 2023, Paris Saint-Germain's ultras were at the heart of one of the most iconic TIFOs there has ever been. Spread across two stands behind the goals at both ends of the stadium, they greeted AC Milan with a TFIo that showed actor Jean-Paul Belmondo – one of the club’s founders – pointing a gun at a Milan-themed devil. To say it was fierce was an understatement. It proved to be effective as well as they cruised to a 3-0 win in the French capital, yet even the elegant football was not as beautiful as the pre-match TIFO.

4 Zenit

5th November 2019

Zenit have not featured in UEFA competitions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It was the correct decision by the organisation, but it means fans have not been treated to yet more memorable TIFOs. Before their Champions League match against RB Leipzig in 2019, their ultras unveiled a TIFO featuring a bearded guitarist wearing Zenit colours.

A bear and a wolf flanked the guitarist in the Zenit TIFO, with the Zenit fans also unveiling a mesmerizing background behind the guitarist and his furry friends. Underneath the main TIFO, a banner read "Zenit in my soul, Russia in my heart". It was stunning, but it didn't prove effective, as they lost 2-0 to Julian Nagelsmann's side.

3 Dortmund

9th April 2013

Dortmund's vocal support needs no introduction. From their stunning away support and the background of the Signal Iduna Park to the mighty Yellow inside it, the German side epitomise what fan loyalty is all about. In 2013, as Jurgen Klopp's side searched for European glory, their fans showed one of the best TIFOs there has ever been in the quarter-final second leg against Malaga.

It depicted a man with binoculars ‘searching’ for the Champions League — and it foreshadowed an incredible night in North-West Germany. They beat the Spanish underdogs 3-2 before reaching the final. Unfortunately, it didn't have a fairytale ending as they lost to Bayern Munich at Wembley.

2 AC Milan

7th November 2023

Three entries ago, PSG produced a stunning TIFO to send fear down AC Milan's spine. It worked as they won 3-0, however, just two weeks later, the Italian side got revenge. In response to PSG’s gun TIFO, Milan ultras stole the show as Les Parisiens headed to San Siro with a TIFO of Neo from The Matrix, in his iconic bullet-dodging scene. It was supplemented by a ‘Toujours Milan’ display, meaning ‘Always Milan’, in the adjacent stand. Epitomising the loyalty behind the club, it spurred the players on as they won 2-1 in a crucial group stage match.

1 Copenhagen

4th May 2014

In Scandinavia, the football teams are consistently chanting at the top of their lungs. They might not have the best strikers in the world - or even the best defenders - but they make up for it from the stands. Over the years, Copenhagen have showcased this with countless TIFOs in the Champions League, but it's their stunning moving TIFO against Brondby during a league match in 2014 which takes top spot.

The first banner read "The order has been given to shoot down the enemy," with the second reading, "Copenhagen is ours!" It sent a message to their rivals during a tense match, but unfortunately for them, they drew 1-1. Maybe Copenhagen was not theirs after all.