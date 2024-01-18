Highlights Sky Sports secures a record five-year deal worth £935m to broadcast EFL Championship matches from the 2024/25 season.

The EFL Championship is an intensely competitive division, with many teams vying for promotion to the Premier League.

Key fixtures to watch include Leicester City vs Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough vs Sunderland, and Leeds United vs Leicester City.

Second-tier football in most countries around the world is pretty short of revenue, TV deals and just general interest. But that notion has never been the case for the EFL Championship, which is an incredibly popular division among fans, even outside of the UK. The league is usually intensely competitive and a bunch of teams stand a chance of reaching the playoffs. All it takes is a run of three or four wins and you're right in the picture for a chance at promotion to the Premier League.

Sky Sports announced a record five-year deal with the EFL in 2023 worth £935m, which will see over 1000 fixtures broadcasted every season from the start of the 2024/25 season right through until the end of the 2028/28 campaign. Sky fought off competition from DAZN, who had been interested in securing the rights and removing the Saturday blackout between 2:45 pm and 5:15 pm, but that will now remain in place, for now.

GIVEMESPORT has now put together a guide on how to watch the EFL Championship on TV throughout the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

Date and time (GMT) Fixture UK US Canada Australia Friday 19th January, 8pm Sunderland vs Hull City Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Saturday 20th January, 12:30pm Swansea City vs Southampton Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Sunday 21st January, 12:00pm Leeds United vs Preston North End Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Monday 22nd January, 8pm Leicester City vs Ipswich Town Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Sunday 28th January, 1:30pm Queens Park Rangers vs Huddersfield Town Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Friday 2nd February, 2pm Bristol City vs Leeds United Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Sunday 4th February, 12pm Middlesbrough vs Sunderland Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Friday 9th February, 8pm Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Saturday 10th February, 12:30pm Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Sunday 11th February, 12:00pm Coventry City vs Millwall Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Tuesday 13th February, 8pm Bristol City vs Southampton Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Wednesday 14th February, 8pm Millwall vs Ipswich Town Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Friday 16th February, 8pm West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Saturday 17th February, 12:30pm Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Friday 23rd February, 8pm Leeds United vs Leicester City Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports Saturday 24th February, 12:30pm Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Sky Sports ESPN + DAZN BeIN Sports

Games to watch

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town

Monday 22nd January, 8pm GMT

League-leaders Leicester City play host to second-placed Ipswich Town on Monday 22nd January. The pair have been inseparable at points during the 2023/24 campaign and their last meeting produced a pretty even affair, with The Tractor Boys securing a late stoppage time equaliser. This time around, the Foxes will be eager to make home advantage count, as they look to continue their remarkable surge back to the Premier League. They're currently averaging 2.4 points per game which would see them accumulate more than Reading's record of 106 by the end of the campaign.

Leicester and Ipswich are among the top two goalscorers in the division, though, the hosts boast an impressive defensive record, too, having only conceded 21 goals, the fewest in the league. Leicester's skilful and fleet-footed winger Abdul Fatawu is certainly one to watch, as is Stephy Mavididi, who scored a wonderful curling effort in the reverse fixture. Ipswich, on the other hand, possesses the second top assister in the league, Leif Davis. The left-back has laid on 10 assists during the 2023/24 season, with only Southampton's Adam Armstrong able to better that tally. Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead are also expected to pose a threat to Enzo Maresca's side - the two forwards are Town's top scorers with nine and eight a piece.

Championship top assisters Rank Player Team Assists 1 Adam Armstrong Southampton 11 2 Leif Davis Ipswich Town 10 3 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Leicester City 9 3 Georginio Rutter Leeds United 9 5 Gabriel Sara Norwich City 8 Stats per BBC Sport - correct as of 18/01/24

Middlesbrough vs SunderlandSunday 4th February, 8pm GMT

The Tees-Wear derby commences on the first Sunday of February, as Middlesbrough welcome Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium. Boro is currently one point adrift of seventh-placed Sunderland, who recently made a switch in the managerial department. Tony Mowbray was given his marching orders in December 2023 and in came former Rangers and Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale, which split sections of the fanbase. Many Sunderland fans were uninspired by Beale's appointment after his pretty underwhelming spell in Scotland, but he's made a steady start to life with the Black Cats, winning two, drawing one and losing two from his opening five games in charge.

Boro, meanwhile, endured a dismal start to their season and have been playing catch up ever since. Michael Carrick came under huge pressure at points but has turned it around of late, having guided his side within touching distance of the top six and a win over Sunderland would certainly help their promotion hopes. Sam Greenwood could prove to be the deciding factor in this one, with the Leeds loanee possessing terrific ability from dead-ball positions - you only have to watch his wicked curling free-kick against Leicester back in November 2023 to see that. He netted in the reverse fixture, too, as Boro claimed a thumping 4-0 victory at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland's leading goalscorer, Jack Clarke, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the January transfer window, but should he remain past the deadline, he'll likely be at the heart of the visitors' attacking plays.

West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton

Friday 16th February, 8pm GMT

Two promotion hopefuls are in action, here, as West Bromwich Albion welcome Southampton to The Hawthorns on Friday 16th February. The Baggies are firmly in the hunt for a playoff campaign, as they reside in fifth, five points ahead of seventh. Southampton, meanwhile, perhaps have slightly loftier ambitions, as they set their sights on a top-two finish. After a stuttering start to their season, Russell Martin's side have been in full swing for some time now and are currently three points behind Ipswich, who occupy the final automatic spot. The Saints are at the summit of the form table over the last six games, having won five and drew one.

The visitors have the league's second joint top goalscorer at their disposal, Adam Armstrong, who netted the winner in the reverse fixture. The former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers forward isn't just about goals, though, his 11 assists put him as the Championship's top assister, too, evincing his ability to create chances, so Albion will need to be wary of his threat. Brandon Thomas-Asante has been West Brom's main source of goals throughout the 2023/24 season, having netted ten times. The 25-year-old is ranked among the top 20% in his position for successful take-ons, according to Fbred, so perhaps Martin will consider doubling up on the tricky forward.

Championship top scorers # Player Team Goals 1 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 16 2 Adam Armstrong Southampton 14 2 Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle 14 3 Jack Clarke Sunderland 13 4 Crysencio Summerville Leeds United 12 Stats per BBC Sport - correct as of 18/01/24

Leeds United vs Leicester City

Friday 23rd February, 8pm GMT

Having both been relegated from the Premier League in 2023, Leeds United and Leicester City aim to bounce straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The two Championship titans will clash on Friday 23rd February at Elland Road, with the hosts hoping to close the gap on their promotion rivals. The West Yorkshire club were 1-0 victors in their last meeting against the Foxes, as Rutter netted a second-half winner, so they'll be confident of repeating that feat once more.

Maresca and his team, meanwhile, will be in search of revenge and they'll have the chance to secure a real statement victory on their path to the Premier League. Perhaps they'll see less of the ball than they're used to, but the East Midlanders have shown just how deadly they can be in transition, which they most notably displayed against Birmingham City in December 2023, winning 3-2 at St Andrew's. Though, when Leeds are on it, there aren't many teams in the division that can cope with their attacking firepower, so it could be a basketball-like affair if both sides attack the game.