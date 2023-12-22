Highlights Liverpool vs Arsenal has produced chaos and entertainment year after year.

It is the highest-scoring match in Premier League history, producing 182 goals since 1992.

GIVEMESPORT have ranked the 12 best matches between the two sides in Premier League history, taking everything into account.

Liverpool vs Arsenal is one of the greatest rivalries in the Premier League's history. It has produced 182 goals since the Premier League began in 1982 - the most of any fixture. It's a remarkable stat that showcases the beauty and intrigue of the contest every year.

The match isn't a derby, with Arsenal from London and Liverpool from the North West, but it is definitely a rivalry. Staff, players, and most importantly the fans, understand the significance of the match especially after Arsenal won the league title at Liverpool in 1989. On that occasion, it foreshadowed a match that was going to cause chaos every year since.

Due to the chaos and entertainment created by this match, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to rank the 12 best fixtures between Liverpool and Arsenal in Premier League history, considering the amount of goals, significance and entertainment. From title-defining matches to last-minute winners, the match has had everything over the years.

Ranking Factors

Amount of goals . It sounds simple, but often the most exciting matches have the most goals, as highlighted by this list.

. It sounds simple, but often the most exciting matches have the most goals, as highlighted by this list. Importance during a season: Matches that changed the course of the season are looked back on fondly in this list.

Matches that changed the course of the season are looked back on fondly in this list. Entertainment value: Whether there was a last-minute winner, a record-breaking goal or a red card, it all adds to the entertainment.

Best Liverpool vs Arsenal Matches Ranking Score Date 1. Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal 21st April 2009 2. Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool 14th August 2016 3. Arsenal 4-2 Liverpool 9th April 2004 4. Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal 8th February 2014 5. Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool 9th October 2022 6. Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool 22nd December 2017 7. Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal 29th December 2018 8. Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal 28th August 1994 9. Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal 9th April 2023 10. Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool 17th April 2011 11. Liverpool 3-3 Arsenal 13th January 2016 12. Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal 6th May 1998

13 Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal - 6th May 1998

Going into the final matches of the 1997/1998 Premier League season, Arsenal were within touching distance of the Premier League. Before this match at Anfield, they were three points clear of second-place Manchester United, whilst Liverpool sat third. However, on this occasion, Liverpool stormed to victory, scoring three goals in 12 minutes during the first half to cruise to victory. In reality, there wasn't much drama involved, but it placed huge pressure on Arsenal's shoulders for the rest of the season. They still won the title, beating Newcastle and Blackburn in the weeks after to secure it, but the match at Anfield caused concern within North London.

Key Information Liverpool Goalscorers Paul Ince (x2), Michael Owen, Øyvind Leonhardsen Arsenal Goalscorers N/A Liverpool's Final Premier League Position 3rd Arsenal's Final Premier League Position 1st

12 Liverpool 3-3 Arsenal - 13th January 2016

2016 was the year of shock in the Premier League, as Leicester beat the 5000/1 odds to win the title. However, it could have been very different. Going into this match at Anfield, Arsenal were top of the table, two points clear of the Foxes. They knew they needed a win to continue their title challenge against a poor Liverpool side, but they were denied in the 90th minute by a last-gasp goal from Joe Allan. It shocked Arsène Wenger, knowing how crucial that goal could be, and it proved to be correct. The Gunners faded in the second half of the season, finishing 2nd behind Leicester.

Key Information Liverpool Goalscorers Roberto Firmino (x2), Joe Allan Arsenal Goalscorers Aaron Ramsey, Olivier Giroud (x2) Liverpool's Final Premier League Position 8th Arsenal's Final Premier League Position 2nd

11

10 Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool - 17th April 2011

Going into this match at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal were six points behind league leaders Manchester United with six games remaining. Liverpool were sixth without Champions League football. The Gunners were clinging to the last shreds of title hopes, and no less than a win versus Liverpool was needed to keep their dreams alive. Following an injury to Jamie Carragher, Robin van Persie miraculously struck home a penalty in the 98th minute to surely win the game for Arsenal in stunning fashion. However, Emmanuel Eboue fouled Lucas Leiva in the penalty area while he was moving away from goal, and Dirk Kuyt smashed home the resulting penalty to send Arsenal into despair once more, all but ending Arsenal's title dreams.

Key Information Arsenal Goalscorers Robin van Persie Liverpool Goalscorers Dirk Kuyt Arsenal's Final Premier League Position 4th Liverpool's Final Premier League Position 6th

9 Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal - 9th April 2023

Going into the end of the 2022/2023 season, Liverpool were out of the title race and praying for a Champions League spot, whilst Arsenal were within touching distance of their first title since 2004. The Gunners were five points clear of Man City going into the match at Anfield, knowing there were just eight matches remaining after full-time. Two goals in the first half put the visitors in dreamland, but the hosts fought back through Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Neither side managed to win it after miraculous saves from Aaron Ramsdale, yet it damaged Arsenal mentally, eventually fading away into second place.

Key Information Liverpool Goalscorers Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah Arsenal Goalscorers Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus Liverpool's Final Premier League Position 5th Arsenal's Final Premier League Position 2nd

8 Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal - 28th August 1994

Whilst other matches on this list for their significance and effects on the table, this match in 1994 didn't. At the start of the season, Arsenal were sitting midtable, whilst Liverpool were top after winning their first two matches. Yet what happened at Anfield went into the history books. Robbie Fowler scored a hat-trick in 4 minutes 35 seconds. In doing so, he became the Premiership's quickest hat-trick scorer. It was incredible for the 19-year-old at the time, celebrating in front of the Kop. Liverpool went on to finish the 42-match season in fourth, failing to replicate their early season form.

Key Information Liverpool Goalscorers Robbie Fowler Arsenal Goalscorers N/A Liverpool's Final Premier League Position 4th Arsenal's Final Premier League Position 12th

7 Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal - 29th December 2018

The 2018/2019 season was the peak of Jürgen Klopp's powers at Anfield. They looked almost unstoppable at times. Going into their match against Arsenal just three days after Christmas Day, the Reds were unbeaten and six points clear at the top. They knew they needed a win - and they delivered in fashion. A hat-trick from Firmino helped Liverpool recover from 1-0 down to win 5-1, and it was the first time the Reds had scored four or more goals in consecutive home league games against the Gunners since 26th August 1922. They went on to miss out on the title by one point to the incredible Man City.

Key Information Liverpool Goalscorers Firmino (x3), Salah, Sadio Mané Arsenal Goalscorers Ainsley Maitland-Niles Liverpool's Final Premier League Position 2nd Arsenal's Final Premier League Position 5th

6 Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool - 22nd December 2017

It's become a recurring pattern to see high-scoring matches on this list - and the match at the end of 2017 was no different. Just one point separated the two teams going into the match, with Liverpool fourth and Arsenal fifth. It was a key match in the race for Champions League football, swinging back and forth. Liverpool went 2-0 up through Philippe Coutinho and Salah, but Arsenal completed a comeback to lead 3-2 with three goals in six minutes. Only a 71st-minute strike from Firmino could stop Arsenal from securing all three points, with Liverpool eventually finishing fourth and the Gunners sixth.

Key Information Arsenal Goalscorers Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Özil Liverpool Goalscorers Philippe Coutinho, Salah, Firmino Arsenal's Final Premier League Position 6th Liverpool's Final Premier League Position 4th

5 Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool - 9th October 2022

Both matches in the 2022/2023 season produced thrilling matches, with the match at the start of the season proving Arsenal's title credentials. In early October, the Gunners were top, ten points clear of Liverpool in fifth. The match swung back and forth, with a goal from Gabriel Martinelli in the opening minute setting the tone. However, a late penalty from Bukayo Saka secured victory in the 76th minute in a rocking Emirates Stadium. Arsenal eventually faded to finish second, whilst Liverpool missed out on Champions League football to finish fifth.

Key Information Arsenal Goalscorers Martinelli, Saka (x2) Liverpool Goalscorers Darwin Núñez, Firmino Arsenal's Final Premier League Position 2nd Liverpool's Final Premier League Position 5th

4 Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal - 8th February 2014

Liverpool’s destruction of Arsenal at an electric Anfield in February 2014 was arguably the highlight of a sensational campaign which took them to within a fingernail of their first Premier League title. Arsenal - who’d led the title race for much of that campaign - collapsed in the North West. Defender Martin Skrtel put Brendan Rodgers’ side two goals up within 10 minutes, before strikes from Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge gave the home side a 4-0 half-time lead. Sterling added another to make it five after 52 minutes, whilst Mikel Arteta’s penalty proved to be a consolation at 5-1. Arsenal finished the season in fourth after fading away.

Key Information Liverpool Goalscorers Skrtel (x2), Sterling (x2), Sturridge Arsenal Goalscorers Arteta Liverpool's Final Premier League Position 2nd Arsenal's Final Premier League Position 4th

3 Arsenal 4-2 Liverpool - 9th April 2004

The 2003/2004 season is famous for Arsenal going invincible, and their 4-2 win against Liverpool played a part in that. Although still unbeaten in the Premier League on Easter weekend, they’d been knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United in the semi-finals, and Chelsea won at Highbury to oust them in the Champions League quarter-finals. When Liverpool were 2-1 up at half-time at Highbury, the previous results added to the nerves. However, Robert Pires equalised four minutes into the second half and Thierry Henry netted twice to complete a hat-trick in a 4-2 win, helping them on their way to the title.

Key Information Arsenal Goalscorers Thierry Henry (x3), Robert Pires Liverpool Goalscorers Sami Hyypiä, Michael Owen Arsenal's Final Premier League Position 1st Liverpool's Final Premier League Position 4th

2 Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool - 14th August 2016

Liverpool's 4-3 victory away to Arsenal at the start of the 2016/2017 season felt like the start of a new era. As Klopp started to build his time, Liverpool raced away to lead 4-1 by the 63rd minute, with a goal most notably by Mane on his club debut. Arsenal pulled two goals back through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calum Chambers, but they could never pull level. It is considered one of the greatest matches on the opening weekend of the season, as Liverpool eventually finished the season in fourth, one place above Arsenal.

Key Information Arsenal Goalscorers Theo Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Chambers Liverpool Goalscorers Coutinho (x2), Lallana, Mane Arsenal's Final Premier League Position 5th Liverpool's Final Premier League Position 4th

1 Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal - 21st April 2009

With six games to go in the 2008/2009 Premier League season, Liverpool were hot on the heels of leaders Manchester United, one point behind. Anything less than a win against Arsenal at Anfield would have severely dent their title hopes. Andrey Arshavin - one of the league's most iconic players then - scored the only goal in the first half, but the second half was a different story.

Liverpool took the lead via strikes from Yossi Benayoun and Fernando Torres, before Arshavin added his second and third goals of the game to haul Wenger's men back into the lead. It continued to swing back and forth, as Torres grabbed an equaliser two minutes later for Liverpool. However, Arshavin delivered a sucker-punch fourth goal on the counter, whilst only a last-minute goal from Benayoun could save a point for the hosts. It cost Liverpool dearly, leading to them finishing second, four points behind champions Man United.