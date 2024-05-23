Highlights Loan managers act as a vital link between clubs, monitoring player progress, offering support, and enhancing player development.

They scout potential clubs, ensuring a good fit for players to gain game time/experience, and act as a communication bridge for all.

Success as a loan manager can lead to significant roles within football clubs, showcasing a unique and vital function in the process.

Football clubs are becoming increasingly busier with a multitude of roles. As teams attempt to gain the smallest of margins over their opposition - in doing so - they will go down every avenue possible to try and claim glory on the domestic or European front.

Coaching squads are now made up of almost endless experienced people, whilst scouts, physios and sports scientists all play key roles within a football club. It's like a jigsaw, with every piece seamlessly fitting into place to improve the team even slightly.

However, one often forgotten role in a team is the loan manager. They help the players who are not at the club, instead gaining experience elsewhere, adapt to new life and provide a link between the two clubs. With clubs continually looking to nurture academic talent, it's a crucial part of the puzzle. Unless you're an avid player of Football Manager 2024, you probably haven't seen much about the role. Here is everything you need to know about loan managers, what they do, and some key examples.

Role and Responsibilities

The roles and responsibilities of a loan manager will vary from club to club, but - as they are increasingly common at Premier League clubs - we can get a strong idea of what they do. The role includes watching the reserve team, including the U21 and U18 teams, scouting potential clubs to send players on loan to and monitoring a player's progress on loan.

Meanwhile, they also help focus on a player's well-being. The mental health side of football is now just as important as the physical side of the game — and that is finally being recognised in the sport. Players used to be left to fend for themselves when sent out on loan, yet that is no longer the case. Loan managers provide constant support to players, whilst therapy can be used, either in-house or through an external company. Younger players go through several personal circumstances and issues at their age — and the loan manager will help guide them through their challenges.

Support can be offered physically by helping them move into a new city and find accommodation, whilst weekly conversations will take place to 'check in' on them. Helping their mental well-being helps them improve their performances on the pitch, which helps the player, parent club and the club loaning them. The effect this has on the parent club's academy can be crucial, as it showcases that the pathway to first-team football can be improved massively by the role of a loan manager.

Liverpool were one of the first clubs to establish a role which focused on loan players. In 2015, they hired Julian Ward as 'Loan Pathways and Football Partnerships Manager'. In short, it's the same as a loan manager, just with a slightly more technical name. The club made sure they were responsible for maintaining relationships with other clubs around Europe, so - if they ever wanted to send a loan player there - they knew what the internal functions at the clubs were like. It required in-depth knowledge of every league, symbolising the start of the loan manager role. Ward explained during his time at the club what his role exactly was in 2018.

It’s my job to work with our coaching staff and sporting director to make sure we have a network of good options in place for when the younger lads are ready to go out into senior football, or when fringe first-team players need competitive game time. We also need to put in place support processes to manage each player’s pathway once that decision is made. We need to first identify positive environments for players to go to and then make sure that when they go, they are developing remotely.

Involvement

Football teams are always looking to send players out on loan for game time and experience. It's a crucial part of developing a player as they strive to compete at the highest level of professional football - typically the Premier League and Champions League. Loan managers play a major role in the loan process.

Part of their main role - as outlined above - is scouting potential clubs to send players to. The best Premier League teams typically play high-pressing and possession-based football. Therefore, they want to send players to teams that play a similar type of football, albeit in a weaker league. They will continuously scout every league in the country - and ones across Europe - to see which teams meet their philosophy. “I became responsible for making partnerships and networks with clubs around England and Europe," Ward explained to Liverpool.

Once the agreement is in place, the loan manager will be watching every match that their player features in. They will be analysing their performances, comparing them to players at the parent club and seeing how the tactics help the player fit into the system. One major issue loan players have in the modern day is a lack of game time. Even after initially agreeing to the temporary transfer to take place, some teams still opt not to use them consistently, because they are not a permanent member of the club. It can see careers plateau and knock confidence.

If this is the case, loan managers will be in contact with the club to try and fix things. It is their job to provide a link of communication between both clubs in an attempt to see everyone succeed. Requirements are usually put in place during negotiations, but not all clubs have them down as mandatory. With loopholes also existing, it can quickly become a messy situation. The loan manager must attempt to prevent that from happening regularly. In his interview with Liverpool in 2018, Ward went on to explain that they have to choose clubs carefully.

With the first or second loan, the players earn it by their performances in the U23s. They generate interest and the clubs across the Championship, League One, and League Two are always in good attendance at our U23s games. We discuss each player on a regular basis and try to judge whether they’re ready to go out, whether they’re needed to be part of the U23 or Melwood group, and we have to then balance that up with the other options in terms of loan interest. Then we’ve got to try to make sure that we get the right coaching environment, the right competitive level that allows the player to continue on that journey of development.

Most Notable Loan Managers

Working as a loan manager can often lead to some of the best roles in football. Julian Ward went from loan manager to technical director and sporting director at Liverpool. He finished his role as sporting director at the end of the 2022/2023 season, yet he still played a key role in the progress of the club.

Meanwhile, Joe Edwards was previously Chelsea's loan manager in 2016. He played a key role in the Blues' almost never-ending loan system, before managing the U18 and U23 teams in West London. His ability as a loan manager - and then at the academy - saw him become assistant manager to Frank Lampard, before staying as part of the backroom team when Chelsea won the Champions League in 2021 with Thomas Tuchel. This all played a hand in Edwards earning his first managerial job in 2023 as Millwall manager. However, despite his expansive football, he was sacked in February 2024.

Edwards won just four matches out of 18 at Millwall, proving not every loan manager succeeds later in their career.

Finally, Ben Knapper built up a reputation for being Arsenal's loan manager from 2019 to 2023. He left to join Norwich City as sporting director — and he highlighted how a loan manager is like a 'mini sporting director'.

[The] variety is what I really like. I see it very much as like a mini Sporting Directorship, really - managing a small stable of players and leading on all aspects of them, whether it be a football aspect, an economic or financial aspect... It’s definitely something that’s done very differently from club to club, dependent on the organisational structure, the strategy, and how big their loan portfolio is, so it’s definitely something that’s very club-specific I would say.

Quotes from Liverpool and Training Ground Guru.