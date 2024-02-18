10 longest goal droughts in Premier League history English Premier League Current Champions: Manchester City Founded: 1992 Domestic Cups: FA Cup FA Community Shield Most Championships: Manchester United (13 titles)

Highlights Despite being tasked with scoring goals, a number of Premier League forwards have gone through extended runs without finding the back of the net.

Whether through a loss of form, confidence or injury issues, players like Eden Hazard have not scored for weeks and months despite playing in attack.

GIVEMESPORT now takes a look at the ten longest goal droughts by forwards in the Premier League era.

There have been some incredible attacking players to have played in the Premier League since its creation in 1992. While many have flourished in England's top flight, several players have struggled to adapt for various reasons.

Some of the world's best-attacking players can go through ducks that they can't seem to get out of, and even the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer had some tough spells - he went 12 games without a goal for Newcastle United towards the end of the 2004/05 season.

We gathered together the statistics to have an in-depth look at players who have struggled in front of goal. This list has been whittled down to a top 10 of attacking players who found goals hard to come by. Some big-name players have made the list, and some may come as a bit of a surprise. Whether a player is having off-field issues, falling out with the manager or coming back from a serious injury, droughts in front of goal can happen for a variety of reasons. We look at why the players on our list had such a torrid time.

The list has been ordered by the number of games a player has gone without scoring and is based on Premier League games only. For example, if a player scored in a domestic cup, European or international competition, this does not count towards breaking their run of poor form in England's top division. In the interest of fairness, the list has been made using games each player was available for. If they were missing through injury or not included in the match day squad, it did not go towards their barren spell. Now, without further ado, here are the top ten longest goal droughts in Premier League history by forwards.

The Longest Goal Droughts in Premier League History # Name Number of Games Team Period 1 Alan Smith 70 Manchester United/Newcastle 2005-2012 2 Luis Boa Morte 56 West Ham United 2007-2010 3 Saido Berahino 48 Stoke City 2017-2018 4 Shane Long 47 Southampton 2020-2022 5 Richard Cresswell 45 Sheffield Wednesday/Leicester City/Stoke City 2000-2009 6 El Hadji Diouf 40 Liverpool/Bolton 2003-2004 7 Jeremie Aliadiere 39 Arsenal/West Ham United 2002-2007 8 Emmanuel Riviere 31 Newcastle United 2014-2015 9 Eden Hazard 29 Chelsea 2015-2016 10 Christian Benteke 25 Crystal Palace 2021-2022 All data sourced from Transfermarkt - all data correct as of 20/12/23

10 Christian Benteke, 25 Games

Crystal Palace

Benteke was at his absolute best when playing for Aston Villa, as he scored an impressive 42 goals in 89 Premier League appearances for the club. That form earned him a big move to Liverpool, where things didn't quite go as he had hoped. The striker only lasted a season at Anfield and can perhaps count himself as a tad unlucky, as his sole season on Merseyside ended in nine goals from 29 Premier League appearances, which isn't particularly awful for a first season at a new club.

Despite feeling hard done by, Benteke moved to Selhurst Park in 2016 and hit the ground running with Crystal Palace. He had a point to prove to Liverpool, and the striker scored 15 goals in 36 games for the Eagles in the Premier League. Unfortunately for Palace and the Belgian, that wasn't an indication of things to come, and his scoring form dwindled. The striker's 25-game run without a goal was not the only time he went through a barren spell, ending a 13-game run without a goal against Leicester. He only managed 20 Premier League goals in the following five seasons, and it was topped off by a stretch of 25 games without a goal during the 2021/22 campaign. That season unsurprisingly proved to be Benteke's last at Selhurst Park.

The former Liverpool star's fall off in goal-scoring form can perhaps be put down to a series of injuries, including an inner ligament injury during his second season at Palace, and a serious knee problem the following campaign which resulted in him missing 17 games. Had Benteke been given a proper chance at Liverpool, perhaps things may have turned out differently. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.

Christian Benteke's Stats Games 162 Goals Scored 35 Games Without Scoring 25 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 13/2/24

9 Eden Hazard, 29 Games

Chelsea

Many will be surprised to see the Belgium star's name listed here. However, Hazard struggled in front of goal for Chelsea during the 2015/16 campaign and only bagged his first Premier League goal of the season at the end of April with five games remaining. It was quite an off period for Hazard in general, as he only managed to record four assists in the league. Compared to other seasons with Chelsea, these numbers were way short of what he could produce when on song.

During the previous campaign, Hazard hit ten goals and provided 14 assists. The dramatic dip in form in the 2015/16 season was not just an individual problem, it was a club problem. Chelsea sacked Jose Mourinho in December 2015 following a poor run of form, having lost nine of 16 league games. Guus Hiddink was named as his replacement until the end of the season, as Chelsea went through a transition period.

The following season, Hazard was back to his sparkling best, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists. The attacker was out to prove a point and show his critics that the previous campaign was a one-off. His final two seasons resulted in Hazard scoring 28 goals and providing 19 assists. Class is permanent, form is temporary.

Eden Hazard's Stats Games 31 Goals Scored 4 Games Without Scoring 29 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 13/2/24

8 Emmanuel Riviere, 31 Games

Newcastle United

Unlike Hazard, Riviere's presence on this list is far less surprising, especially to Newcastle United supporters who had to watch the Frenchman every week. This was a difficult season for the Magpies, who went their first eight Premier League games without a win, and ended the season with just ten victories to their name as they finished in 15th place.

A move to Newcastle was perhaps not the greatest of decisions for Riviere, who was hardly a prolific marksman, having notched a less-than-impressive 36 goals in 147 games in Ligue 1. Add that underwhelming stat to the fact Newcastle needed a reliable striker following the end of Loic Remy's loan and Papiss Cisse's dramatic decline in front of goal, and Riviere was not the man to turn things around. However, at that time, Newcastle were owned by Mike Ashley and managed by Alan Pardew, two individuals who are certainly not thought of fondly on Tyneside.Pardew left the club for Crystal Palace in December, and he was replaced by his assistant, John Carver, as Newcastle's problems worsened.

Riviere's solitary Premier League goal probably sums up his whole spell at Newcastle. It came at Loftus Road against QPR in yet another defeat for the Magpies. Riviere struck the ball as he slipped, and it hit his standing foot, and it looped over the goalkeeper.

Emmanuel Riviere's Stats Games 31 Goals Scored 1 Games Without Scoring 29 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 13/2/24

7 Jeremie Aliadiere, 39 Games

Arsenal/West Ham United

A record of eight goals in 93 Premier League appearances probably tells its own story. Aliadiere's first Premier League goal for the Gunners came in his third league appearance during a 5-2 victory over West Brom. The Frenchman wouldn't feature in a matchday squad for Arsenal in the league again that season.

Aliadiere can perhaps be forgiven for feeling somewhat intimidated at Arsenal. After all, when he first arrived at the club, he had the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Sylvain Wiltord all ahead of him in the pecking order. Not to mention Freddie Ljungberg and Robert Pires, who would often drift into central positions.

A loan move seemed to make perfect sense for Aliadiere and Arsenal, a chance for him to prove himself in front of goal, away from all the pressures at Arsenal. That move came in the form of West Ham United in 2005/06, but if anything, the move across London destroyed any confidence the striker had left, as he only featured in SEVEN match day squads for the Hammers and played a total of 173 minutes.

A stretch of 39 games without a goal for a striker at Arsenal is simply not good enough, despite the fairly limited chances at the club, any young player must make the most of what opportunities they get to impress, and Aliadiere simply didn't do that. A two-year spell with Middlesbrough followed, where he fared slightly better with seven goals and nine assists in 58 Premier League appearances.

Jeremie Aliadiere's Stats Games 93 Goals Scored 8 Games Without Scoring 39 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 13/2/24

6 El Hadji Diouf, 40 Games

Liverpool/Bolton

Diouf started life at Anfield promisingly, scoring twice on his home debut in 2002 against Southampton. It was a false dawn, to say the least, as the Senegalese had to wait for another 19 games for what turned out to be his third and final Premier League goal of the season against Bolton, a team Diouf would later join after a torrid second season at Liverpool in which he didn't find the back of the net at all.

Diouf ended his 40-game goal drought against Newcastle United in 2004 during a 2-1 win over the Magpies. The attacker was a hothead and landed himself in trouble on many occasions. There were spitting incidents and bust-ups with team-mates such as Steven Gerrard, with Diouf never being far away from hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In 243 Premier League appearances for four teams, Diouf managed an unremarkable 28 goals and 34 assists. It's fair to say his time in England was dominated by his behavioural issues and not by his talent on the pitch. There was certainly potential in Diouf, though, very few managers could tolerate his attitude, which resulted in him becoming somewhat of a journeyman.

El Hadji Diouf's Stats Games 243 Goals Scored 28 Games Without Scoring 40 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 13/2/24

5 Richard Cresswell, 45 Games

Sheffield Wednesday/Leicester City/Stoke City

A drought of the ages. Poor Cresswell managed just two Premier League goals over nine years in England's top flight. One goal in his first season was followed by another during his second campaign with Sheffield Wednesday, which meant Cresswell failed to find the back of the net in his next three seasons in the Premier League.

His overall stats in the Premier League come to a total of 66 appearances with 2 goals and 0 assists. Cresswell struggled to adapt to the change in leagues as he was quite prolific in the lower divisions, and the pace of the game suited his strengths a lot more than the Premier League. Throughout 196 Championship appearances, Cresswell bagged 53 goals and provided 12 assists, a much better return to say the least.

Cresswell has the longest drought in terms of years on this list by some distance, which isn't a record anyone would want. However, his record in the lower leagues takes the weight off his shoulders a little bit. There have been many players to have struggled with the jump in quality between the Championship and the Premier League. He wasn't the first and he certainly won't be the last.

Richard Cresswell's Stats Games 66 Goals Scored 2 Games Without Scoring 45 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 13/2/24

4 Shane Long, 47 Games

Southampton

Southampton signed Long ahead of the 2014/15 season, having scored just 28 goals in 146 appearances for three different clubs, which was hardly a prolific record for a striker. The Irishman continued his underwhelming scoring figures with 5 in 32 Premier League appearances during his first season at St Mary's, not the sort of return Southampton had hoped for. Still, it certainly wasn't a surprise given his record upon arrival on the South Coast.

Southampton's faith and loyalty in Long were rewarded with a much better second campaign from the Irishman as he bagged ten goals and provided four assists, which are his career-best numbers in the Premier League. Unfortunately for Southampton, Long didn't push on from there and went on a stretch of 47 games without a goal to his name.

Long has suffered niggling injuries throughout his career, which could contribute to his poor form in front of goal. However, for all his promising attributes, his record is disappointing. Long is now without a club following a return to his old club Reading, and retirement is all but confirmed unless something changes soon.

Shane Long's Stats Games 344 Goals Scored 56 Games Without Scoring 47 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 13/2/24

3 Saido Berahino, 48 Games

Stoke City

Believe it or not, Berahino was once very sought after and attracted the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. During that time the striker scored 14 goals in 38 Premier League games. He eventually ended up at Stoke City, which isn't exactly the big-money move Berahino was looking for, with all due respect to Stoke.

The Potters had hoped that the striker would hit the form of his West Brom days, and how wrong they were. Berahino went on a stretch of 48 games without a goal for the club in what had turned out to be an awful move for both parties. His overall record at Stoke is particularly poor, scoring five goals in 56 appearances, and failing to net at all in the Premier League for the club.

Berahino's story is the ultimate fall from grace, and we are sure the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle are counting their lucky stars that he didn't arrive at their respective clubs. Surprisingly, the striker is still only 30, even though it feels like he has been around for eternity. Such was the decline in his form and reputation, the striker is now playing in the Cypriot First Division for AEL Limassol, and his goal-scoring form hasn't turned around there either, scoring four times in 37 appearances.

Saido Berahino's Stats Games 133 Goals Scored 23 Games Without Scoring 48 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 13/2/24

2 Luis Boa Morte, 56 Games

West Ham United

Not a striker by any means, but a strong attacking player who showed bags of potential at Arsenal and began to flourish with Fulham. His form at Craven Cottage was rather impressive, scoring 54 goals in 250 appearances and providing 25 assists. Those numbers earned him a move across London to West Ham United, in the hope he would continue his fine form.

Unfortunately for the Hammers, Boa Morte seemingly forgot how to stick the ball in the back of the net, and it certainly wasn't for a lack of trying or opportunities. The Portuguese international managed to go two full seasons without seeing the net bulge. His overall stats for West Ham were woeful in terms of goals, but he did redeem himself somewhat on the assists front. Boa Morte scored just two goals in 109 appearances and provided 13 assists along the way. To be fair to the attacker, he suffered a serious knee injury in 2009 which kept him out for 29 games.

Boa Morte's career started to fade away after West Ham, arriving at Greek side AEL and then onto the MLS with Orlando Pirates, before a very brief spell back in England with Chesterfield. He is now back at Craven Cottage with Fulham as Marco SIlva's assistant and is certainly proving his worth back at the club where he was most successful.

Luis Boa Morte's Stats Games 296 Goals Scored 29 Games Without Scoring 56 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 13/2/24

1 Alan Smith, 70 Games

Manchester United/Newcastle United

Unfortunately for Smith, when people hear his name, the majority of them will think back to his horrendous leg break at Anfield during his time with Manchester United. The bleached blonde striker arrived at Old Trafford following his beloved Leeds United's relegation to the Championship, and he struggled to adapt to the leap in quality.

In all fairness to Smith, he had been moved into a central midfield role by Sir Alex Ferguson, and he rarely returned up front where he had caught the eye for Leeds. The broken leg he suffered against Liverpool stopped Smith's Manchester United career before it got going, and he will probably look back and think about what might have been. In fact, after recovering from his awful injury, Smith only managed to make it into ten match-day squads for United before he left the club.

Smith then arrived at Newcastle in 2007, and the difference was, he arrived as a midfielder. There was less pressure on him to stick the ball in the back of the net, which was just as well as in his 94 appearances for the Magpies, Smith failed to score. He performed admirably for Newcastle, stayed with the club following their relegation, and was instrumental in their promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt. His goal drought was poor though, as to go 70 games without one is pretty horrendous. However, Smith was a fine player, and he made up for his lack of goals for Newcastle with his strong tackles, and breaking up play with ease. If it wasn't for that horrible leg break, things might have been different for Smith.