Highlights Key Takeaways FFP aims to prevent overspending and protect clubs from crippling debt by implementing a break-even requirement.

Manchester City have been under investigation for four years and are eager for a ruling to be reached on their 115 FFP charges.

Possible punishments for FFP breaches include fines, points deductions, exclusion from UEFA competitions, and disqualification from future competitions.

Manchester City have been charged with 115 breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) charges set by the Premier League back in February 2023. FFP was established by UEFA in 2009 and implemented by the Premier League at the beginning of the 2011/12 season.

FFP was designed so clubs do not overspend. It is a way of ensuring each club will only spend what they earn, and prevents them from getting into crippling debt, as has been the case for a lot of clubs over the years before FFP was established. The basic explanation of FFP is the break-even requirement, where each club must balance their books throughout a three-year period.

Manchester City had already been under investigation between 2019 and 2023, which gives an idea as to just how much longer the club will have to wait until a ruling is finally made. The club have continued to protest their innocence and are adamant they have done nothing that breaches any FFP ruling. The 2022/23 treble winners were banned from UEFA competitions for two seasons and fined £26.8m. The club took the case to court and the ban was overturned, with the fine also reduced to £8.9m. The FFP charges have become a dark shadow lingering over the club for far too long, and Manchester City are eager for a ruling to be reached.

Manchester City and their FFP charges

Man City have been charged with breaking FFP rules 115 times over nine years. This dates back to 2009 and stretches to 2018, and what's more intriguing is the club have won the Premier League on three occasions in that time frame. The full list of charges against Man City were laid out in a Premier League statement in February 2023. The charges against the club will be reviewed and analysed by an independent commission, and as such have no links to the Premier League or its member clubs.

Type of charge Number of breaches within the charge Time of trial Decision Failure to provide accurate and up-to-date financial information from 2009/10 to and including 2017/18 54 Autumn 2024 Summer 2025 Failure to provide accurate financial reports for player and manager compensation from 2009/10 to and including 2017/18 14 Failure to comply with UEFA’s regulations, including UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations 5 Breaches of Premier League profitability and sustainability regulations from 2015/16 to and including 2017/18 7 Failure to cooperate with Premier League investigations from December 2018 - present 35 Information from the Premier League

There are allegedly multiple breaches throughout multiple seasons, which makes the list of potential breaches longer and has resulted in the club being charged with 115 breaches of FFP regulations. All the listed charges are very serious, and the severity of this case should not be played down, as the outcomes could potentially be catastrophic if they were to be found guilty.

What the Premier League statement means

The first alleged breach claims that for every season from 2009-10 to 2017-18, Man City failed to abide by rules which require member clubs to provide accurate financial information to the league, giving it “a true and fair view” of a club’s revenue, such as sponsorship deals and their operating costs, of which involve salaries.

All clubs in the Premier League sign up to a code of compliance, basically promising to behave themselves and to provide accurate and up-to-date accounts which are to be audited every year. Man City have faced accusations of inflating the value of their sponsorship deals which are linked to their owners, including the United Arab Emirates airline, Etihad.

Another alleged charge against Man City suggests that the Premier League believe the club were not truthful in their reporting of compensation for outgoing managers and certain managers over the course of several seasons. Man City have faced accusations of reducing the cost of player and coach salaries by paying portions of them through third parties, or secretive payments. This was first reported by the German outlet, Der Spiegel. The outlet reported that Man City’s previous manager, Roberto Mancini, signed two contracts when he arrived at the club in 2009. The first contract earned him £1.45 million to manage Man City. The second contract was an agreement that paid him slightly more to consult with a U.A.E.-based team, Al Jazira. This was for a reported four days per year. the club’s chairman, Sheikh Mansour, is also the chair of the company that owns Al Jazira.

After Portsmouth, fell into administration in 2010, the Premier League introduced more stringent reporting rules on clubs. This means each club must provide details about how owners plan to cover losses. Any losses were not allowed to exceed £105 million across three years. The Premier League claims Man City were in breach of these rules in multiple seasons.

Timeline of events

Date Event November 2018 Football Leaks allegations emerge - Der Spiegel published several articles claiming Man City breached FFP rules. March 2019 UEFA launched a formal investigation - UEFA began a formal investigation off the back of Der Spiegel's findings. May 2019 Man City criticises the investigation and launches an appeal process - Man City appeal the investigation, claiming the whole process to be hostile. November 2019 CAS deems Man City's appeal inadmissible - CAS granted the appeal, claiming the case to be inadmissible due to UEFA's lack of a decision. February 2020 UEFA announces a two-year ban from European competition - UEFA announces ban Man City from their competitions, including the Champions League, along with a hefty €30 million fine. July 2020 Man City escapes European ban after CAS appeal. Man City are free to play in European competitions such as the Champions League. February 2023 Premier League charged Man City over alleged FFP breaches - Premier League charged Man City with over 100 breaches of FFP. Autumn 2024 Man City's FFP trial to begin - Legal trial between the Premier League and Man City to take place. Summer 2025 Verdict expected to be reached

Details of trial

Those hoping for a public trial will be disappointed. The Premier League rules state that any rulings before an independent commission will be heard in private, and be completely confidential. This is best for both Manchester City and the Premier League. A public trial would cause more problems than necessary.

There will be no media reports on the trial due to its confidential nature, and the media, like everyone else, will get wind of a decision only when it is published on the Premier League's website. Manchester City's trial with the Premier League will begin in Autumn 2024, with a verdict expected in the summer of 2025, according to the Daily Mail.

How the investigation came to light

This is perhaps the most bizarre part of this whole story. The only reason this all came to light is because a German outlet, Der Spiegel, published an investigative story which was based on the work of a Portuguese hacker, Rui Pinto. He had hacked email accounts attached to various football clubs and agents. This led to two investigations into the club, first by UEFA and now by the Premier League.

At the time of the charges, Man City released an official statement in reply to the charges which read:

Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with. The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.

Overview of Financial Fair Play

In recent years FFP has been percieperceivedbad thing for football in many ways. However, it was set up to improve the overall financial health of football clubs and to protect them in the future. Upon the announcement of the new legislation, former UEFA president Michel Platini said:

Fifty percent of clubs are losing money and this is an increasing trend. We needed to stop this downward spiral. They have spent more than they have earned in the past and haven't paid their debts. We don't want to kill or hurt the clubs; on the contrary, we want to help them in the market.

With wages and transfer fees continuing to increase year-on-year, clubs are finding it difficult to remain within the framework of FFP, so there does need to be something more implemented to balance out this issue. The majority of debt in European football is from the top three leagues, the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga, and that includes the elite clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

As for revenue, only clubs' outgoing transfer fees, employee benefits (including wages), finance costs and dividends, will be considered over income from matchday sales, advertising, TV revenue, prize money and player sales. Any money spent on infrastructure, training facilities or youth team football will not be included. For example, if a club wants to improve the state of its existing ground or stadium, they can do so without that counting towards the FFP framework.

UEFA FFP punishments

From the current legislation, there are eight potential punishments that a club can suffer as a result of breaching FFP rules. Some are a lot more severe than others, and of course, each case is different, which is why UEFA have created the following punishments to suit different kinds of breaches of FFP regulations.

A formal warning

Fines

Points deductions (amount of points deducted will depend on the severity of the breach)

Refusal of revenue from UEFA competitions

Prohibiting clubs to register new players to their squads for UEFA competitions

A limit on how many players can be registered in a club's squad for UEFA competitions

Disqualification from an ongoing UEFA competition

Exclusion from future competitions

The further down the list, the more severe the punishment is. About Manchester City, despite the lengthy investigation, it's still too early to know which punishment they will face. They have already faced exclusion from the Champions League, which was overturned, and they have also been fined. Man City's sheer number of potential breaches makes things more difficult to predict, something that is important to stress is if the Citizens are handed a point deduction, it will be for the season the deduction is handed to them. So, if they were found guilty in a future season, that is when the deduction would be applied.

Premier League FFP Regulations

While UEFA created and introduced FFP into the football world, the Premier League also has its own FFP regulations, which are available in the Premier League handbook. One notable difference between the Premier League and UEFA FFP regulations is that the former does not have a time cap included in their rules. This may not seem like a huge point to make. However, this is a loophole Man City have used before when being investigated by UEFA. The club had previously taken the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and defended themselves by saying the alleged offence was too long ago for any action to be taken. They simply cannot do that this time.

The time constraints in terms of evidence is just one of the differences between UEFA and Premier League PSR (profit and sustainability rules) regulations. UEFA have a statute of limitations, which limits the availability of evidence to five years. UEFA also have rules regarding any evidence that can come from, and it cannot come from an illegal source. The Premier League are not concerned about where a piece of evidence comes from and this could be crucial to Man City's case going forward.

Manchester City's potential punishments

It is easy to have a jumbled view about FFP and why clubs like Everton have faced punishment, but Man City are yet to reach that part of the process. Everton's case was more straightforward, while Man City's sheer number of charges against them, made the whole process a more lengthy one. The Toffees were deducted 10 points after being found guilty of breaching the profit and sustainability rules. The rules Everton had broken relate to permitted losses a Premier League side can make. This is assessed using the club's own published accounts, thus making any decision a swift one.

A provisional start date for Man City's trial has been agreed between the club and the Premier League, with it currently scheduled to be in Autumn 2024. Due to the nature of the trial, it is due to take several months, and the conclusion of the trial won't be until at least summer 2025. This means there is still over a year's wait for a decision to be made, and when it's considered that this all began almost four years ago, frustrations over the length of the process are certainly valid.

Should Man City be found guilty of any breaches as a result of the trial, they will face punishments. Make no mistake about it, this is a severe case, and the club are eager to receive a verdict as soon as possible. The severity of this case is so great because nothing like this has ever happened to a Premier League club before or in English football in general. Even if City are found guilty of half of the charges against them, fellow Premier League clubs will expect them to be relegated.

What will certainly go against Man City in all of this, is the club spent around 4 seasons failing to cooperate with the investigation. Man City would like a speedy verdict on this, which begs the question. Why not cooperate with the investigation? There is a lot of speculation surrounding that last point, and there are many with the opinion that the club know they are in the wrong on at least a few regulations.

Rival clubs' frustrations

It's of no surprise whatsoever that rival Premier League clubs are watching this case closely. Any potential punishment City face will be greeted with some strong opinions from rival clubs. Stripping the club of previous Premier League titles isn't seen as a strong enough punishment and will cause some confusion. The most noise on this is coming from members of the 'top six' clubs. Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. A fine for Man City will not be greeted well by rival clubs either. This is simply because they do not think it will have any sort of impact on the club.

Several Premier League clubs want the most extreme punishment for Man City if they are found guilty, and that would be a points deduction and/or relegation to a lower division. As much as Man City's dominance over the last decade or so has ruffled feathers in the Premier League, rival clubs' stance is down to sporting integrity, and to have some form of level playing field in England's top flight.

Manchester City's right to appeal

Manchester City and the Premier League will be able to appeal. However, the case cannot be taken to CAS. The independent commission will comprise three members, who will be selected by Murray Rosen KC, the chair of the Premier League's judicial panel. Should an appeal be made, Rosen would appoint an appeal panel, made up of new members. Currently, there are six members of the Premier League appeal panel.

The club have an obligation to comply with the Premier League's investigation and the commission's procedure. If they choose not to comply with either, a dim view will certainly be taken. It is in the Citizens' best interests to be fully cooperative during the process, although, if the Premier League has taken the case this far, it's clear they have simply not been given any answers from Man City.

What the future holds

No action can be taken until the beginning of their FFP trial, which has been reported to be sometime in Autumn 2024, according to the Daily Mail. So the club can continue as normal for now. Of course, it could all come to light that the club are completely innocent in all of this. The way the whole investigation started irked the club, and the fact the Premier League could potentially use some illegal evidence during the trial has Man City disgruntled, to say the least, but they will use that point to build their defence.

The wait for a decision on this trial is a long one, and it hasn't been helped by Man City's complete refusal to cooperate. Those not taking this trial seriously will be in for a shock if the club are found guilty. The punishments will be severe, and it will be a historical moment not just for the Premier League but for world football.