Highlights Loyalty in football is rare - and most managers are frequently sacked based on results and other factors.

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked the most times with 10 dismissals throughout his career.

Managers like Mark Hughes, Pepe Mel, Roy Hodgson, and Jose Mourinho also have a history of sackings.

Football is famous for being one of the most ruthless sports in the world. At one point, a manager is loved by the fans and seen as the saviour, but - the next minute - they are seen as a failure and a disappointment. It's part of the rollercoaster of emotions as a football fan, with reactionary takes dominating the stands and terraces across the country.

Due to this, loyalty in football is incredibly rare. Most managers only survive a matter of years, with very few reaching the heights of Sir Alex Ferguson's and Arsene Wenger's longevity at Manchester United and Arsenal respectively. Even boyhood fans of the club can still be sacked, as Cambridge United showed in November 2023 when they sacked former season ticket holder Mark Bonner as manager.

Sackings happen because, in modern football, results are the most important thing. Managing some of the top European clubs like Chelsea, Man United, Barcelona and Real Madrid is not an easy affair. The pressure of winning games and silverware is huge and losing games is never acceptable according to the hierarchies at these clubs. A manager could guide the club to second, but still be sacked because they didn't win silverware.

The consequences of failing to meet certain criteria such as winning trophies, Champions League qualification or surviving relegation are huge. Meanwhile, some managers can get sacked because of boardroom issues, while some have lost their jobs because of dressing room controversies. The possibility of losing your job as a football manager is huge - and one of the few downsides when working in the sport.

Ranking Factors

Number of times sacked - The managers that have been ranked have been sacked the most, from the information we could find. If they've been sacked the most, they will be at the top of the list, before working our way down the numbers.

- The managers that have been ranked have been sacked the most, from the information we could find. If they've been sacked the most, they will be at the top of the list, before working our way down the numbers. The size of the job they were sacked from - If two managers (or more in this article) have been sacked the same number of times, we have ranked them depending on the type of job they were sacked from. For example, getting sacked from a major European club holds a bigger weight than being sacked by a smaller side.

Manager Number of times sacked Claudio Ranieri 10 Carlo Ancelotti 6 Steve McClaren 6 Jose Mourinho 5 Roy Hodgson 5 Sam Allardyce 5 Pepe Mel 5 Mark Hughes 5

Related Managers with the most trophies won in football history The most successful managers in football history have been named, including Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Sir Alex Ferguson.

8 Mark Hughes

Mark Hughes is famous for English football, mainly due to his spell at Stoke City which lasted from 2013 to 2018. After a playing career which spanned over 600 matches, including for Manchester United and Barcelona, he was never as effective as a manager. His first sacking came in 2009 for Manchester City, who weren't impressed by his style of play once they were taken over by the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, he was sacked by three other Premier League clubs due to their poor league position, whilst his most recent sacking came at Bradford City in League Two. The club were 18th when they dismissed him - and believed he was trying to shoehorn Premier League tactics into a lower league club.

Teams sacked by Year Points Per Game Manchester City 2009 1.64 QPR 2012 0.88 Stoke 2018 1.33 Southampton 2018 0.96 Bradford City 2023 1.49 Stats via Transfermarkt

7 Pepe Mel

Pepe Mel only ever had one managerial club in England. He joined West Brom in 2014, but he left after just five months due to a run of poor form. He ultimately kept them in the Premier League, but it wasn't enough. Alongside this, his first sacking came at Polideportivo Ejido in Spain, whilst he was also sacked after four years at Rayo Vallecano in 2010. After returning to Spain following the uninspiring spell in the Midlands, he was sacked by Real Betis following strained relationships with players in 2016 and then sacked by Deportivo La Coruna in 2017, epitomising his struggles for consistent spells.

Teams sacked by Year Points Per Game Polideportivo Ejido 2005 1.19 Rayo Vallecano 2010 1.68 West Brom 2014 0.88 Real Betis 2016 1.63 Deportivo de La Coruna 2017 1.04 Stats via Transfermarkt

6 Sam Allardyce

Allardyce is one of the oldest and most experienced managers in football. He has over 30 years of experience and has managed numerous top English clubs. However, he is also an expert in getting sacked. His first sack came in 1991 with West Brom as player-manager, whilst in 1996, he was also sacked as Blackpool manager. Allardyce even managed Blackburn for seven years before eventually being sacked, highlighting his effective style of play which could only last so long. He also managed just one manager as England manager due to corruption allegations, but he technically left due to 'mutual consent' and not due to being sacked.

Teams sacked by Year Points Per Game West Brom 1991 N/A Blackpool 1996 N/A Newcastle 2008 1.25 Blackburn 2010 1.36 West Ham 2015 1.39 Stats via Transfermarkt

5 Roy Hodgson

Just like Sam Allardyce, Roy Hodgson also has a vast experience over the years to back his reputation. Roy has managed more than 20 teams in the past 44 years, including Inter-Milan, Liverpool and England. However, he has also experienced his fair share of sackings. His first sack came in 1998 when Blackburn Rovers removed him from as manager. He lost his job at Udinese in 2001 and was sacked by Finland in 2007 because of poor results. In 2010, Liverpool sacked him after just one season and, in 2016, he was sacked from the role of England manager after a dismal 2-1 loss to Iceland at the Euros, which is forever engrained into the history of the country.

Teams sacked by Year Points Per Game Blackburn 1998 1.27 Udinese 2001 1.53 Finland 2007 1.43 Liverpool 2010 1.52 England 2016 2.02 Stats via Transfermarkt

4 Jose Mourinho

“The Special One” is famous around the world - and he is often regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time. He dramatically won the Champions League with Porto, before winning the treble with Inter Milan in 2010. However, at most of the clubs he has been at, it has eventually gone wrong. He was sacked twice at Chelsea, despite winning the Premier League in both spells, whilst his success at rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur was limited, eventually leading to his dismissal in 2018 and 2021 respectively. Most recently, he was sacked as Roma manager in January 2024, despite winning a Conference League in 2022 and reaching the Europa League final in 2022.

Related 8 clubs that could hire Jose Mourinho after AS Roma exit The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss is on the hunt for a new job...

Teams sacked by Year Points Per Game Chelsea 2007 2.23 Chelsea 2015 1.96 Man United 2018 1.97 Tottenham 2021 1.77 Roma 2024 1.70 Stats via Transfermarkt

3 Steve McClaren

The iconic photo of Steve McClaren under his umbrella at Wembley in 2007 overshadows the golden generation England had. The manager was sacked after they failed to qualify for the 2008 Euros, ending with a woeful defeat at home to European minnows Croatia. However, this wasn't his only sacking. He was dismissed by Wolfsburg in 2011 due to poor results, before being sacked by Derby twice in two years in 2015 and 2017. McClaren's spells at Derby were broken up by a short period at Newcastle, where he was also sacked in 2016, guiding them towards relegation. His most recent sacking came at QPR in 2019 after just one win in 15 games.

Teams sacked by Year Points Per Game England 2007 1.72 Wolfsburg 2011 1.21 Derby 2015 1.85 Newcastle 2016 0.87 Derby 2017 1.59 Queens Park Rangers 2019 1.24 Stats via Transfermarkt

2 Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager in history to win every major European league (the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue One). However, he has also been sacked six times in his career. His first sacking came when he was managing Juventus, where he was dismissed at half-time in the final league game of the season at home against Atalanta, on the 17th June 2001. He had success at AC Milan, before being sacked by Chelsea and Real Madrid despite winning major trophies at both, whilst Bayern Munich and Napoli sacked him in 2018 and 2019 respectively, after he failed to meet expectations. Despite this, he is still considered one of the greatest managers of all time.

Teams sacked by Year Points Per Game Parma 1998 1.76 Juventus 2001 1.95 Chelsea 2011 2.03 Real Madrid 2015 2.36 Bayern Munich 2018 2.28 Napoli 2019 1.82 Stats via Transfermarkt

Related Carlo Ancelotti’s Management Jobs Ranked From Worst to Best Following the announcement that Carlo Ancelotti will become Brazil boss in 2024, GIVEMESPORT ranks each of his management jobs from worst to best

1 Claudio Ranieri

Last, but not least, Claudio Ranieri has been sacked a remarkable ten times in his career. He is most well-known for winning the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016, where they completed the most dramatic story, overcoming 5000/1 odds to claim glory. However, he was sacked a year later after the club were just one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches remaining. Before then, Ranieri started his managerial career in 1987 at Campania Puteolana, but it wasn't until 1991 that he received his first dismissal at Napoli. Coupled with four trophyless years at Chelsea and underwhelming spells at Fulham and Inter Milan, Ranieri has had a rollercoaster of a career.