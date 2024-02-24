Highlights Football stadiums play a huge part in the settings for matches around the world. Some are traditional, but the newer ones come with a hefty price.

Seven out of the 10 stadiums on this list are located in North America.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, built for £1.2 billion, is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world. It is primarily used for football and has a capacity of 62,850 as the eighth most expensive stadium.

Football is a sport of chaos, drama and intrigue. It's part of the beauty of the sport, which makes it a spectacle to watch and be involved in. A huge part of 'the spectacle' is the stadiums. Stadiums differ greatly across the world. If you go to England and the lower leagues, you will see rusty stadiums that desperately need a lick of paint. Some are traditional, and iconic and hold an immense amount of prestige, whilst others are shining in the sun due to their modern and sleek appearance.

However, as the modern world continues to evolve, so do stadiums. Teams are starting to upgrade their stadiums to increase capacity and make more profit, meaning stadiums have never been more expensive. Due to this, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to go through the ten most expensive stadiums in the world which have been used for football.

Some of these stadiums do not host football matches regularly. However, they have still held football matches in the past, and they will in the future. Most stadiums on this list in America will host matches during the 2026 World Cup.

The most expensive stadiums ever built Stadium Teams that play there Year Built Cost to Build (£) SoFi Stadium Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) 2020 4.3bn Yankee Stadium New York Yankees (MLB) 2009 1.8bn Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas Raiders (NFL) 2020 1.5bn MetLife Stadium New York Giants and New York Jets (NFL) 2010 1.35bn Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atalanta United (Football) 2017 1.2bn Wembley Stadium England (Football) 2007 1.2bn Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham Hotspur (Football) 2019 1.2bn Singapore National Stadium Singapore National Team (Multi) 2014 1.03bn Levi's Stadium San Francisco 49ers (NFL) 2014 1bn AT&T Stadium Dallas Cowboys (NFL) 2009 906m

10 AT&T Stadium - £906m

The AT&T Stadium might have been built between 2006 and 2009, the peak of the financial crash, yet it is still one of the most expensive stadiums in the world. Valued at $1.15bn (£906m) and situated in Arlington, Texas, it hosts NFL side Dallas Cowboys regularly. Its usual capacity is 80,000, but it can be expanded to 105,000, which is likely for the 2026 World Cup. It was considered for the 2026 World Cup final, but the MetLife Stadium was chosen instead. Nonetheless, it is still a spectacular stadium. Alongside the NFL, it often hosts pre-season matches in football, including the 'El Clasico' in the summer of 2023.

Key Information Capacity 80,000 (expandable to 105,000) Primarily used for football No Year construction started 2006

9 Levi's Stadium - £1bn

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Levi's Stadium, which is situated in San Jose, California, is largely used for the NFL and the San Francisco 49ers. However, it has been used for football, particularly during pre-season. Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool have all played there, alongside the rare San Jose Earthquakes match in the MLS. With a capacity of 68,500, it will be used at the 2026 World Cup for several matches - and, due to it costing $1.3bn to construct (£1bn), it is a sleek and modern stadium, even though it was opened in 2014. It's one of several stadiums on this list.

Key Information Capacity 68,500 Primarily used for football No Year construction started 2012

8 Singapore National Stadium - £1.03bn

Opened in 2014, The Singapore National Stadium isn't regularly known within the mainstream media but still cost an eye-watering £1.03bn to build. With a capacity of 55,000, it is regularly used for multiple sports. It is mainly used by the Singapore National Team during the international breaks. In the summer of 2023, it hosted a plethora of pre-season matches, including Tottenham Hotspur's match against local side Local City Sailors. It is a modern and impressive stadium in every sense. Its record attendance came when Inter Milan played Manchester United in 2019 with 52,897 people there, highlighting how it can be used to transform Singapore's footballing culture.

Key Information Capacity 55,00 Primarily used for football Yes Year construction started 2010

7 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - £1.2bn

The old White Hart Lane was an iconic stadium full of history. However, as Tottenham improved, they needed a bigger stadium that didn't rust away every day. In the same location as the old stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world. Used every two weeks for Premier League football, it has started to transform the area, whilst it can also be used for NFL, Rugby, Boxing and concerts. With a capacity of 62,850, it is the second-biggest stadium in the Premier League, as it integrates its history into a modern and spectacular area. Despite recording losses of £63.9m in 2020, Daniel Levy revealed that the new stadium cost a staggering £1.2bn to build which contributed to that.

Key Information Capacity 62,850 Primarily used for football Yes Year construction started 2016

6 Wembley Stadium - £1.2bn

Wembley is the 'home of football'. The original stadium, which opened in 1923, was demolished between 2002 and 2003, as it was replaced by the iconic arch you see today. It regularly hosts England matches (male and female), whilst also being the venue for the Carabao Cup final and FA Cup final every year. It is also set to host the 2024 Champions League final. With a capacity of 90,000, it is the biggest stadium in England, which - unsurprisingly - came at a cost. It cost £1.2bn to build, making it the most expensive stadium ever outside of Europe.

Key Information Capacity 90,000 Primarily used for football Yes Year construction started 2002

5 Mercedes-Benz Stadium - £1.2bn

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the most iconic stadiums in America. They hosted the NFL Super Bowl in 2019, yet it is regularly used for MLS side Atalanta United. The capacity of the stadium varies for football matches, starting at 42,500, but it is expandable to 71,000 or 73,019. With its modern appearance and the use of a closed roof, it is no surprise to see that the stadium in Atalanta is one of the most expensive in the world. The build cost eventually rose to $1.6bn (£1.2bn) but it has been worthwhile due to its regular use. It will be used during the 2026 World Cup.

Key Information Capacity 42,500 (expandable to 71,000, standing room to 73,019) Regularly used for football Yes Year construction started 2014

4 MetLife Stadium - £1.35bn

The MetLife Stadium is primarily used to host New York Giants and New York Jets matches in the NFL, however, it can also be used for football. To prepare for a match, the stadium uses retractable seating in the field-level corners to fit a FIFA-sanctioned field. Along with being noted for providing exceptional sightlines, this has allowed the stadium to host several major international matches - and it will host matches during the 2026 World Cup, including the final. With a capacity of 82,500, it is one of the biggest stadiums in the world, and also one of the most expensive, coming in at £1.35bn.

Key Information Capacity 82,500 Primarily used for football No Year construction started 2007

3 Allegiant Stadium - £1.5bn

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, is not regularly used for football matches. It has hosted just 10 matches, most notably the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. However, it will host matches during the 2024 Copa America. Built in 2020, it has a capacity of 61,000 for football matches, whilst its modern and impressive design makes it spectacular to look at. Unsurprisingly, it is one of the most expensive stadiums ever constructed and hosted the NFL SuperBowl 58, coming in at $1.9bn (£1.5bn). However, considering the Las Vegas Raiders regularly play there and it can be used for a plethora of other events, it has been worthwhile.

Key Information Capacity 61,000 Primarily used for football No Year construction started 2017

2 Yankee Stadium - £1.8bn

If you think of the New York Yankees, you often think of baseball. They ply their trade at the Yankee Stadium, but it is also used for the unconventional role of football matches, despite the stadium's layout. Since 2015, it has hosted New York City FC in the MLS, with a capacity of 28,743 - which can be expanded to over 45,000. The full private and public cost breakdown unveiled that the stadium cost $2.3bn (£1.8bn), making it one of the most expensive stadiums in the world. However, despite hosting New York City matches, it is unable to host international matches due to failing to meet regulations.

Key Information Capacity 28,743 (expandable to 47,309) Regularly used for football Yes Year construction started 2006

1 SoFi Stadium - £4.3bn

Just like other American stadiums, the SoFi stadium is mainly used for the NFL, in this case, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. It is co-owned by Kroenke Sports Entertainment, the owners of Arsenal, and is one of the more recent hosts of the NFL SuperBowl and WWE Wrestlemania 39. With a capacity of 70,240 (expandable to 100,240 for major events), it will host matches at the 2026 World Cup, continuing its minor legacy as a football stadium. As of the 23rd January 2024, it has hosted just four matches, including Arsenal vs Barcelona in a 2023 pre-season friendly, but that will change when they host matches during the 2024 Copa America. It is the most expensive stadium ever, by some margin, coming in at $5.5bn (£4bn).