Key Takeaways The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual award available to a footballer.

England have several contenders for the 2024 Ballon d'Or after making it to the final of this summer's European Championship.

The Premier League is littered with young homegrown talent who can also dream of individual recognition in the coming years.

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious awards in football. Vinicius Junior is the favourite to win the 2024 award after scoring the decisive goal in the Champions League final, whilst Manchester City's Euro 2024 winner, Rodri, is in a close second place. The competition is now fiercely competitive, which makes for a change after the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over the years.

Due to this, several English footballers will be hoping to get their hands on the trophy. Only four players from these isles (Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Michael Owen) have ever won it, with Owen the most recent in 2001. The Liverpool star was in a league of his own that year, debunking the myth that English players could not perform at the very top.

With the future looking bright for the nation after reaching consecutive European Championship finals, here's a closer look at the most likely English players to win the trophy in the coming years. The likes of John Stones and Marc Guehi, despite all their talent, have not been ranked, because only three defenders have ever won the Ballon d'Or.

Ranking Factors

Talent - It sounds simple, but they have to be either already world-class or have the potential to be.

It sounds simple, but they have to be either already world-class or have the potential to be. Age - Younger players have more time to become the best in the world, but older stars could still shine.

Younger players have more time to become the best in the world, but older stars could still shine. Position - Typically, players in the final third are more likely to win the Ballon d'Or.

Typically, players in the final third are more likely to win the Ballon d'Or. Size of club - Despite being an individual award, the Ballon d'Or is often given to players who win the biggest team trophies — and the best clubs in the world usually win them.

English Players Most Likely to Win Ballon d'Or Rank Player Current Club 1. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2. Phil Foden Manchester City 3. Harry Kane Bayern Munich 4. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 5. Cole Palmer Chelsea 6. Declan Rice Arsenal 7. Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United 8. Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 9. Mikey Moore Tottenham

9 Mikey Moore

Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur's academy sensation Mikey Moore is only 17 and is yet to establish himself in the senior setup. Therefore, you might be wondering why he is featured on this list, but the youngster has been billed as one of the most promising stars to ever perform in Tottenham's academy.

The winger, who loves to take players on and drive into the final third, has just signed a new contract with Spurs — and is expected to feature heavily in the 2024/25 season. All the signs point towards him becoming one of the best players in the world, so although it may take time, Moore winning the Ballon d'Or in five, maybe even more, years cannot be completely disregarded.

8 Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace

Adam Wharton only joined Crystal Palace in January 2024, but he quickly made an impact in south London. The former Blackburn star started to dominate matches with ease, whilst comparisons to some of the greatest midfielders of all time, including Andres Iniesta and Xavi, quickly picked up.

Despite being English, he has the ability to play 'tiki-taka' football, letting the ball do the work as he effortlessly glides past the opposition. Naturally, if he truly wants to even think about winning the Ballon d'Or, he will likely have to leave the Eagles, but with Manchester City linked, that may soon happen. The Three Lions have a new midfield superstar on their hands.

7 Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United

Kobbie Mainoo broke onto the scene in the 2024/25 season, becoming Manchester United's latest academy star to win the affection of the Old Trafford faithful. Deployed in the middle of the park, Mainoo's tenacity, determination and non-stop work ethic mean that he is never far from the action, whilst he has also shown his ability to provide a threat in the final third.

His first-ever professional goal came in the form of a stunning strike from the edge of the box against Wolverhampton Wanderers; he also scored a delicate strike against bitter rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final to seal the trophy. With the Red Devils back on the path to greatness, Mainoo's star will have plenty of room to grow as the Ballon d'Or becomes a genuine prospect.

6 Declan Rice

Arsenal

Declan Rice may not be as young as the other stars on this list, but he is remarkably still only 25. As an aggressive and determined defensive midfielder, it feels like he has been around for far longer, but the former Republic of Ireland talent is now at the centre of Arsenal's thriving side.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on Premier League glory in 2024, but all the signs suggest Mikel Arteta, one of the greatest managers in the club's history, is building a side that will continually improve. It's typically rare for defensive-minded midfielders to take home the Ballon d'Or, but if Rice eventually tastes Premier League glory - coupled with winning a major trophy with his nation - then anything is possible.

5 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Cole Palmer made a bold decision to leave Manchester City and join Chelsea in the summer of 2023, but he has shone ever since. The winger-turned-playmaker has been the Blues' saviour. Without the one undisputed transfer success story, they would have been languishing in the lower half of the table.

Palmer is capable of taking players on, effortlessly gliding past them and then stroking his efforts into the back of the net. During Euro 2024, he scored one of the goals of the year against Spain in the final — and, even though it did not lead to victory, it speaks volumes about his talent. To think about winning the Ballon d'Or, Chelsea need to improve or Palmer must look elsewhere, but on a nine-year contract, that will be a challenge.

4 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is one of the best wingers in the world — and, truthfully, this has been the case for the past three years. The Gunners prodigy is the face of the club's revival under Mikel Arteta, always playing and always looking to take players on in the final third.

There are very few players as confident as Saka when he is at his very best, which has seen Arsenal get so close to Premier League glory twice. The 22-year-old has also impressed in English colours, particularly at Euro 2024, showcasing that he can shine in any setting. Due to this, the Ballon d'Or can not be ruled out if he finally secures victory in one of the hardest competitions in the world.

3 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane finally left Tottenham in the summer of 2023 in search of trophies. It was a bold decision, one full of sadness which stemmed from leaving his boyhood club, but it was one everyone understood. Remarkably, despite being one of the best strikers in the world, Kane failed to win a single piece of silverware in his debut campaign.

It's typically been a guarantee for Bayern Munich in recent years, but Bayer Leverkusen went on one of the best unbeaten runs ever to stop them. Despite this, Kane remained in electric form — and, if he can win the Champions League with the German giants, the Ballon d'Or may soon come calling.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kane scored 36 goals in his debut Bundesliga season, the most of any player in their first campaign in the competition's history.

2 Phil Foden

Manchester City

Phil Foden has won every single club trophy available in his career. From the Premier League to the Champions League, the City prodigy has all but completed football. During the 2023/24 season, Foden was even the saviour for the Citizens, becoming the face of their title push as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne struggled with injury.

The signs suggest the 24-year-old is only improving, which means the Ballon d'Or is a very real possibility in the future. He would need to replicate his 2023/24 campaign — and even go a step further — to have a chance, but the playmaker has shone consistently to show that he can continually improve.

1 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is the most likely English player to win the Ballon d'Or in the coming years. The Birmingham City prodigy has become the most talked-about name in football recently, with his arrogance and cockiness perfectly coupled with his natural talent.

He's arguably the best midfielder in the world — and, at 21, he will only improve. The midfielder is very much in the running for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, yet it is likely he will be pipped to the title by his teammate, Vinicius Junior. With Kylian Mbappe also at Real Madrid, Bellingham is now part of one of the greatest teams of all time, who are the out-and-out favourites to win the Champions League once again.