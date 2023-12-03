Highlights The offside rule in soccer is constantly changing, making it difficult for fans to understand.

Since the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR), it has become more scrutinised and under pressure.

But in this article, we outline how offside calls are made, the use of VAR in offside decisions, judgements within the game and how it has changed over the years.

The offside rule in soccer can be one of the most complicated rules to learn, especially if you've only just started watching the sport. From tight angles, sudden changes of pace and subjective lines, it can be hard to work out what is offside and what isn't.

It's hard to watch a match without knowing what the offside rule is. Players are constantly trying to break behind the opposition defence - and that is only possible if they know how to stay onside. It's a similar story for defenders, who will often try to force attackers offside.

Simply, a player is offside if they are in the attacking half and closer to the opposing team's goal line than both the ball and the second-to-last opponent. The rule has changed consistently over the years, making it harder to keep track of what is the law and what isn't. Take the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, as an example. Enner Valencia thought he had given Ecuador the lead against hosts Qatar, but - after a second viewing - it was found that Michael Estrada was narrowly offside when latching onto a lofted pass from Felix Torres. To the naked eye, it seemed onside, but, under closer inspection, it was disallowed. In the end, Ecuador went on to comfortably win the game, but it showcased that the sport is still changing with offside.

In fact, the rule has become more complicated since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), but with this article, you'll be able to understand how the law works easily.

How offside calls are made

As previously mentioned, a player is offside if they are in the attacking half and closer to the opposing team's goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent. One of those two opponents is almost always the goalkeeper, so usually if either the ball or one outfield opponent is not between you and the goal line, you will be offside. You are not offside if you are level with the second-last opponent (or both opponents).

The opposing team will then receive an indirect free-kick should a player in an offside position come into contact with the ball or if they are deemed to become active in play while their team has the ball.

A player's head, body and feet can all be considered in an offside position, but the hands and arms of players aren't counted. The Football Association in England (FA) state the following:

For the purposes of determining offside, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit.

You are classed as offside for numerous reasons:

When a player receives and plays the ball having been in an offside position when it is played to them. This is called interfering with play and is the easiest one to spot. They are also offside if they have been standing in an offside position when a team-mate plays the ball, and it is saved or crashes off the woodwork, before rebounding to them. As it has not been played by an opposition player, they are still offside.

However, they can also interfere with an opponent, which can be done in four ways.

By preventing an opponent from playing the ball by obstructing their line of vision - in an offside position.

By challenging an opponent for the ball from an offside position.

By clearly attempting to play the ball in an offside position - impacting an opponent.

And, finally, by making an obvious action which impacts an opponent's ability to play the ball.

Offside calls are made when the linesman believes one of these situations has occurred. If they think they are offside, they will raise their flag, allowing play to be stopped and an indirect free-kick to be awarded to the opposition team.

Offside combined with VAR

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was introduced to the Premier League in the 2019/2020 season, whilst - in the MLS - it has been active since August 2017. It is an external hub - in the Premier League's case, at Stockley Park - where a team of three officials can watch replays to help the referee come to a decision.

It's been a controversial topic, supporting referees when making important calls. In terms of calling for offside, it has drastically changed the flow of matches. Since VAR's arrival, there has been a change to the decision-making of offside decisions. Meticulous lines are drawn on the players to try and work out if they are narrowly offside - a sight that has extended the length of Premier League matches.

Now linesmen must wait to raise their flag if the attacker has a clear sight of the goal. For example, if a player is running in behind the defence one-on-one, they will wait until the chance has ended. This allows for the full outcome to be processed without the risk of preventing a goal. Once the action is complete, they will either raise their flag or keep it down - if they think it is onside. This is then sent to VAR, where they begin processing the incident. Currently, VAR has two systems to work out if the player is offside or not.

Gridline

A two-dimensional line, which can be quickly positioned in line with the final defender for clear offside decisions, as the Premier League suggest. This is used in instances when it is clear to work out - and will be used in the background of all plays to make sure there are no notable offsides. This is incorporated with the crosshair process to assist in drawing the most accurate lines possible with the camera angles that the officials will have available to them. It is difficult to judge an offside call in the VAR room if the camera is not directly in line with play, which is where the gridlines come in to help, which is assisted by the vertical grass cuttings on the pitch.

Crosshair

Premier League

These are two lines that are positioned for the defender and attacker. The offside lines are drawn against the parts of the body of attacking and defending players that can be used to score goals; they will be drawn from their chest and legs, but not their arms. The lines can also take into account parts of the body off the ground, which is shown as a 3D vertical line. The positioning of the crosshair is manual, with a line one-pixel wide, so that the exact position of the offside line and the relevant body part can be accurately identified by the VAR.

The two lines, attacking and defending, are coloured yellow and black. In this state, the VAR can change the position of each line. These are then lined up with one another, allowing the VAR team at Stockley Park to work out if the attacker is offside. This broadcast is sent to TV companies around the world and can be transmitted to fans in the stadium and at home.

Calibrated cameras

Premier League

To be able to use the systems of gridline and crosshair, VAR uses calibrated cameras to get the perfect image. Before each match, Hawk-Eye calibrates multiple cameras to give as many options as possible when showing an offside decision in the event that a body part is covered in one camera. In the Premier League, five cameras are calibrated: the main wide camera, both 18-yard box cameras and both goal line cameras. Hawk-Eye can also use any broadcast camera to identify the point of contact with the ball by the attacker, and they synchronise all cameras for this purpose. The broadcast cameras operate at 50 frames per second, so the point of contact with the ball is one of those frames inside 50 per second. This provides VAR with the best possible chance of finding the right outcome.

Semi-automated offside

Currently, the Premier League does not use semi-automated offside. Instead, they use the manual system above. However, in the FIFA-led tournament, semi-automated offside is used by VAR - allowing the hub to determine offside calls as quickly as possible.

At the 2022 Qatar World Cup, FIFA introduced the idea of semi-automated offside technology to the biggest tournament in the world. It allows VAR and the referees to be provided with assistance when looking at tight offside calls.

The technology provides an automated offside alert to video match officials at the VAR hub whenever the ball is received by an attacker who was in an offside position. Officials then validate the offside decision - making sure it is correct - before informing the on-field referee. The process is quicker than doing it manually, allowing matches to restart quickly. Finally, the system produces a 3D animation - showing the best possible perspective of the offside - which can be shown on screens in stadiums and around the world on TV. FIFA stated the following:

The new technology uses 12 dedicated tracking cameras mounted underneath the roof of the stadium to track the ball and up to 29 data points of each individual player, 50 times per second, calculating their exact position on the pitch. The 29 collected data points include all limbs and extremities that are relevant for making offside calls.

The system received praise in the World Cup and Champions League, but the Premier League rejected the idea of bringing it into the league. The recommendation did not make it onto the agenda for the Premier League's Annual General Meeting in June. Chief executives across the 20 clubs reportedly stated the technology may date too quickly for it to prove a difference-maker.

Offside judgements

As previously mentioned, offside is decided when you stand closer to the goal than the final opposition player - and if you touch the ball or interfere with play.

You are only classed as offside when:

Any part of the head, body or feet is in the opponent’s half (excluding the halfway line).

Any part of the head, body or feet is nearer to the opponent's goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent.

As Law 11 of the FA states:

The hands and arms of all players, including the goalkeepers, are not considered. For the purposes of determining offside, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit.

The law surrounding what part of the body is offside, with former Arsenal Manager Arsène Wenger only wanting a player to be deemed offside if their entire body overtakes the last defender. The Frenchman also wants clarification on that part of the law, so if a small part of the attacker's body is now judged offside, they wouldn't be under his new idea. FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) support Wenger's idea, which would provide a noticeable advantage to attackers, knowing it will be harder to be judged offside. The rule change will be first implemented in a trial period in the Netherlands, Sweden and Italy.

Furthermore, nothing is stopping you from standing in an offside position. You can stand in an offside position and not commit an offside offence if you are not interfering with play, or gaining an advantage on a rebound, save or deflection.

There is also no offence if you are standing in an offside position if an opponent has deliberately played it to you. For example, capitalising on a back pass to the goalkeeper. It's the same story from the opponent's goal kicks, corners and throw-ins.

Finally, you cannot be offside if you are in your own half when the ball is played - even if you have reached the opposition half by the time you receive it.

One of the most recent changes by the Premier League - during the 2023/2024 season - states:

A player who is clearly offside should not become onside on every occasion when an opponent moves and touches the ball.

This is one of the most significant changes in recent years, suggesting a player is not onside just because the opponent has touched it - expanding the importance of 'interfering with play'.

Even if a player does commit an offside offence, there are very few punishments for offside. The main punishment for an offside is an indirect free-kick to the opposition team. However, a defending player who leaves the field of play without the referee’s permission will be considered to be on the goal line or touchline for the purposes of offside until the next stoppage in play or until the defending team has played the ball towards the halfway line, and it is outside the penalty area.

If the player leaves the field of play deliberately, the player must be cautioned when the ball is next out of play. Yet this only occurs if they have not been penalised for offside, with the IFAB stating in their rules:

An attacking player may step or stay off the field of play not to be involved in active play. If the player re-enters from the goal line and becomes involved in play before the next stoppage in play or the defending team has played the ball towards the halfway line, and it is outside its penalty area, the player will be considered to be positioned on the goal line for the purposes of offside. A player who deliberately leaves the field of play and re-enters without the referee’s permission and is not penalised for offside and gains an advantage must be cautioned.

Deliberate play

Attackers standing in an offside position can be ruled onside if a defender makes a deliberate action to play the ball — but until the start of the 2022/2023 season, there had been no clear definition. Yet now, 'deliberate play’ is when a player has control of the ball with the possibility of:

Passing the ball to a teammate.

Gaining possession of the ball.

Clearing the ball (e.g. by kicking or heading it).

However, if the pass, attempt to gain possession or clearance by the player is inaccurate or unsuccessful, this does not take away that they still 'deliberately played' the ball. When deciding if the player 'deliberately played' the ball, referees consider if:

The ball travelled from a distance and the player had a clear view of it.

The ball was not moving quickly.

The direction of the ball was not unexpected.

The player had time to coordinate their body movement.

A ball moving on the ground is easier to play than a ball in the air.

Under the clarification at the start of the 2022/2023 season, a player attempting to regain possession counts as a deliberate act, after Karim Benzema's goal in the 2022 Champions League final was ruled out as offside. Under the current rules, it would be given as a legal goal.

How offside has changed over the years

1863 Origins

Originating in 1863, the law stated: "When a player has kicked the ball, any one of the same team who is nearer to the opponent's goal line is out of play, and may not touch the ball himself, unless there are at least three opponents between him and their own goal; but no player is out of play when the ball is kicked from behind the goal line."

Essentially, unless you had three opposition players in front of you - including the goalkeeper - you were judged to be offside. The rule progressed, with a slight change in 1907 suggesting you could not be offside in your own half. Proposed by Clyde FC, it was eventually confirmed by the Scottish and English FA.

Major Change in 1925

In 1925, the FA switched to a 'two-player rule' system. Changing from a 'three-player rule' was in the works for decades, with the Scottish FA asking for it first in 1894. Usually stopped by the English FA - and World War I - it eventually changed after a trial match at Highbury, where they used the new system in the second half.

It is widely considered one of the most significant changes in the sport's history. Beforehand, it was harder to score goals. 4700 goals were scored in 1848 Football League games in 1924/25. This number rose to 6373 goals, from the same number of games, in 1925/26.

1990 Changes

There were not any changes until 1990 - 65 years after the major change in 1925. In 1990, the IFAB declared that an attacker level with the second-last defender is onside, whereas previously they would be offside. It was a minor change, simply stating you could be level; before, the defender had to be ahead. This change was proposed by the Scottish FA in an attempt to encourage the attacking team to be more aggressive.

Most recent changes

In 2005, the IFAB clarified the confusion over what part of the player is considered offside. They confirmed the player's head, body or feet closest to the defending team's goal line should be considered, whilst the hands and arms would not be. This is because they decided there 'is no advantage to be gained if only the arms are ahead of the opponent'. This has been in use ever since, with the armpit used as the cut-off point in modern-day football.

Meanwhile, in another minor change, the IFAB stated in 2009 that a defender who leaves the field of play without permission will be considered to be on the nearest boundary line, helping the linesman decide if attackers were still offside in the following minutes. Finally, in 2016, it was confirmed that a player on the halfway line can't be in an offside position. For them to be offside, a part of the player's head, body or feet must be within the opponent's half of the field.