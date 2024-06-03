Highlights Modern football clubs risk financial ruin by breaking transfer records due to strict financial regulations.

The transfer window played a part in this issue, yet it only formally started in 2002.

It has received backlash from some ever since, including from legendary Premier League manager Arsene Wenger.

The state of modern football has never been more precarious. Clubs are consistently breaking their transfer records in the hope of finding the next Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, but - in doing so - they are risking everything. With stricter financial fair play rules, coupled with the Premier League's focus on profit and sustainability, this transfer-centric approach is leaving clubs in danger of points deductions or even bankruptcy.

This has only been worsening over the years; of course, clubs did go into liquidation over two decades ago, but it is more common now with recent economic collapses - which has naturally led to increased costs - and the biggest teams in the world making it harder for everyone else to succeed. Due to the football transfer window, fans are always dreaming of signing the best, even if that is rarely possible.

Remarkably, the football transfer window in its current form - with a clearly defined period for player movement in the summer and winter - has only officially been in operation for just over 20 years. Transfers took place beforehand and clubs were always looking to bolster their squads, but there was no set time across the continent underlined by UEFA. Here's how it all got started.

To get an understanding of when the transfer window started, it's important to understand what it is in the first place. A transfer window is a period during the year when a football club can add players to their squad who were, or still are, under contract with another club. A transfer is completed by registering the player into the new club through FIFA's system. Each national football association can decide the specific length of each window, but it must not exceed 12 weeks between a specific period during the Northern Hemisphere summer.

This is considered the main one, taking place between the end of most European seasons and the start of the next campaign. Typically, it opens in June and ends in August for a period of three months. Alongside this, there is also a winter transfer window midway through the campaign. This typically takes place from 1st January to 31st January, providing an opportunity for clubs to strengthen their teams as they look to either win the title or even stay in the division. It can prove pivotal, but fewer transfers always take place during the winter transfer window.

Transfers can be 'free', which sees a player join another club after their contract expires with any money changing hands between the football teams, or they can be brought from another club, typically for a record-breaking fee. Alongside this, loan signings also exist, allowing teams to sign players for just one season, whilst often paying their wages.

When the Transfer Window was Introduced

Transfers have taken place ever since football started in the 19th century, but there was no clear outline for when they should take place until 2002. The principle was formally adopted by European football, governed by UEFA, in 2002 when they recommended harmonised registration periods across the continent from the beginning of the 2002/03 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Before 2002, players could move throughout the season up until 31st March. After that, it was felt that allowing transfers could undermine the integrity of competitions.

Often, it is considered that football is in its own world, with the power to dictate what happens in day-to-day life. However, that wasn't the case back in 2002 - and the football transfer window was introduced in response to political pressure and a desire to meet international trading standards. It meant it became a more formal procedure; UEFA and FIFA could now eagerly watch over clubs during specific time spells to make sure they were not breaking the rules.

Why the Transfer Window was Introduced

A uniform transfer window was introduced to make the procedure more formal and official for FIFA and UEFA, the governing bodies of world and European football respectively. The continental transfer window allowed clubs to sign players from June to around the end of August, before another spell in January. Just before the time of the announcement, UEFA chief executive Gerhard Aigner said that the decision was made to bring stabilisation to clubs during the window, telling the BBC:

We are moving towards a licensing system where we can ensure clubs are financially solid enough to compete. Transfer windows are an invitation for clubs to operate their finances more prudently. The regulations must make sense in the end, and we hope all the leagues recognise that. If everybody adopts them, we will have more stability within the whole of the European football structure.

Coupled with this, UEFA introduced this as a way to stop the confusion with the Bosman ruling. This stated that, from 1995, EU players within national leagues could move to another club at the end of a contract without a transfer fee being paid. Previously, clubs were forced to pay a transfer fee even if they were out of contract. However, it was complicated to start with - and UEFA wanted to have a transfer window to help with the Bosman ruling as well.

The rules stated that clubs couldn't sign out-of-contract players outside the windows. However, this was eventually relaxed by UEFA and FIFA after complaints from clubs. Teams across Europe felt they were being forced to accept the proposal - and allowing them to sign out-of-contract players at any time helped please them slightly.

If a transfer window was not set up, the alternative was to bring football in line with most other industries where contracts were not enforceable or liable for appropriate compensation. Naturally, this wasn't seen as a serious option, as both UEFA and FIFA felt this would fatally undermine the economy and remove the incentive to develop their own youngsters through academies.

The football transfer window has made it easier for clubs and the governing bodies to operate, but it has increased the chaos between clubs during the registration periods. Teams are now desperate to sign players, particularly when it gets to deadline day, knowing it is their only opportunity to strengthen their squad. Due to this, transfer fees have risen exponentially, with Neymar currently holding the record as the most expensive player after he moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, even if Andriy Shevchenko's move in 2006 would be more expensive when adjusted for inflation.

Meanwhile, clubs were used to operating within them, considering transfers consistently happened before 2002. However, the main benefits allowed them to have a set period of time to prepare their squad before knowing who they would have for the duration of the campaign. It also gave the opportunity for younger players to play if senior options became injured; beforehand, several teams would just go out and buy a replacement. With added security, it helps managers, players and fans focus on the job they need to do during the campaign.

Most Expensive Football Transfers of All Time Rank Player Joined Season Fee 1. Neymar PSG 2017/18 £198m 2. Kylian Mbappe PSG 2018/19 £163m 3. Philippe Coutinho Barcelona 2017/18 £115m 4. Ousmane Dembele Barcelona 2017/18 £115m 5. Joao Felix Atletico Madrid 2019/20 £108m

Backlash Over the Years

Despite the noticeable success, which has seen clubs given more stability and control over their squads, it has not come without criticism over the years. Former Reading manager Steve Coppell wanted the new model to be scrapped in favour of the previous system, telling the Telegraph:

I cannot see the logic in a transfer window. It brings on a fire-sale mentality, causes unrest via the media and means clubs buy too many players. The old system, where if you had a problem you could look at loans or make a short-term purchase, was far better than this system we have at the moment.

He wasn't the only one to criticise the system, though. Arsene Wenger, one of the greatest managers in Premier League history, said in January 2013 that he thought the system was "unfair" after one of their rivals, Newcastle United, made several signings. "It is unfair some teams have played, for example, Newcastle already and then some still have to face a side with six or eight new players," said the Frenchman via the BBC. "I think it should be completely cut out or limited to two players."

Despite being rivals and competing for Premier League glory, Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini agreed with Wenger. "I don't agree that a player can go from one team to another team in the same league at this part of the year, but rules are rules, and [they] can change clubs," he stated via the Independent. "I think if a player plays for a club for more than half of the season, a club with money can take the best players from the other teams, but the rules allow it, so [there is] nothing to say."

Even in 2015, FIFPro, the union for the world's best players, said the current system was 'failing football and its players', but nothing has changed since. The transfer window remains in place with the same system as before.

Stats via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 3rd June 2024.