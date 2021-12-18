Highlights Sergio Ramos holds the record for the most red cards in football since the turn of the millennium, with a total of 29.

Felipe Melo, known as 'Pitbull', follows closely behind with 22 red cards, showcasing his aggressive defensive approach.

Rafael Marquez, considered Mexico's best defender, has received 21 red cards, despite his outstanding on-pitch skills.

Experienced or not, some footballers are not exactly known for their calmness on the pitch. Instead, there’s a plethora of players that are synonymous for hoarding red cards, which often come about as a result of a reckless challenge.

It’s a physical sport, of course, and there are some that effortlessly take this in their stride and become a master of the dark arts. Receiving a yellow card is a commonplace aspect of the sport – but a player receiving their marching orders happens much less often and is often linked to someone acting out of place.

Due to the nature of their respective roles, it is often defenders or those deployed in midfield with a more defensive outlook on the sport that are at risk of picking up a red card or two. And as you can imagine, this can cause quite a headache for the club and manager as they are usually made to miss impeding fixtures as punishment.

Take former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos as the prime example. A player talented enough to be a world-beater in his prime (which he was) but is often overlooked thanks to his poor disciplinary record - one that has been boosted by his latest red card against Real Sociedad.

Goals, assists and clean sheets are often celebrated, while those who do the dirty work – and potentially get sent off – are looked down upon and treated as villains. But which player has received the most red cards since the turn of the millennium? Goal answered that question in March 2023 and we have now updated their list.

Top 10 players with the most red cards in the 21st century Position Player Tally of red cards 1. Sergio Ramos 29 2. Felipe Melo 22 3. Rafael Marquez 21 4. Matteo Contini 20 5. Fernando Amorebieta 19 6. Gary Medel 19 7. Gerardo Torrado 18 8. Deividas Semberas 17 9. Gonzalo Rodriguez 17 10. Philippe Mexes 16

1 Sergio Ramos – 29

Well, who else would it be? Having forged a wonderful career glittered with silverware, Sergio Ramos has been often the more brash aspect of Real Madrid’s sides over the years. For those blessed to watch Ramos during his Madrid days will be more than aware of his tendency to perform unjust challenges was weirdly impressive, all while being an area of concern.

Known as one of the greatest footballers to never win the prestigious Ballon d’Or, Ramos also makes a case for being one of the most dangerous defenders, too, and his leading red card tally attests to that. The best bit about it? He still has years left in tank to extend his lead. Watch this space. View his latest red card - and his first for Sevilla - below...

2 Felipe Melo – 22

Monikered ‘Pitbull’ for his front-footed defensive approach, the nickname is also a fitting tribute to his physique, which resembles an MMA fighter. Still playing at the age of 40, he has managed to pick up 22 caps for Brazil during his playing career – a tally so low purely because of his nation’s long list of superb defenders.

He did win the Copa América and the Confederations Cup for his native country in 2007 and 2009, respectively, however. Known for his strong defensive acumen and leadership capabilities, Melo has picked up 22 red cards along the way and sits in third spot among the sport’s most card-hungry performers.

3 Rafael Marquez – 21

Another lover of an early bath/shower, Rafael Marquez – hailed as the best defender in Mexico’s history – won many titles at club level with Monaco and Barcelona, but is probably best remembered for his worryingly poor disciplinary record as he picked up 21 red cards post-2000.

It would be, of course, remiss of us to dismiss his on-pitch brilliance as he was listed in GIVEMESPORT’s greatest-ever centre backs, but it is his tendency to receive marching orders that clouds over. His most infamous moment of madness came against the United States as he deliberately headbutted his opponent Cobi Jones in the final embers of their 2-0 loss.

4 Matteo Contini – 20

Matteo Contini spent the majority of his time in Italy, while also enjoying a stint in Spain for Real Zaragoza. And while he was a highly rated prospect, he had his issues with avoiding punishment.

A hot-headed hardman in his time, Contini, uncapped by Italy, was a renowned player for Napoli and looked to follow in the footsteps of Paolo Maldini and Fabio Cannavaro but, ultimately, his ill-discipline let him down. The Italian journeyman, who hung up his boots in 2018 and will, therefore, not be able to add to his tally, saw red on 20 different occasions after 2000.

5 Fernando Amorebieta – 19

The South Americans are typically known for their no-nonsense approach to lunging into tackles and being an absolute nuisance – and in the case of Fernando Amorebieta, this is no different. With one of the worst disciplinary records in football, the centre-back spent the best part of his career at Athletic Bilbao and Everton.

Born in Venezuela, he played 15 times for his country, but had his playing career marred by his moments of insanity, which are best portrayed by his senseless bite on Nestor Camacho during a derby match in Paraguay. Picking up a total of 19 red cards in his career, it is fair to say that he was quite the character.

6 Gary Medel – 19

Known as one of the fiercest footballers to grace the turf, the defender certainly doesn’t shy away from making contentious challenges and getting into the odd scuffle. Of course, as expected, a lot of trouble often ensues when Gary Medel is strutting his stuff in the middle.

As a result, Medel has been subject to his fair share of cards of the red persuasion during his time as a footballer – 19 to be exact. The former Inter Milan midfielder, at 36 years old, is continuing his career at Vasco da Gama and has more time to inflict more damage to his red card tally.

7 Gerardo Torrado – 18

An aggressive midfielder, Gerardo Torrado, was no stranger to being cautioned, whether it was a yellow or red card. Between 2005 and 2016, the Mexico City-born defensive midfielder, now 44, played 325 times for Cruz Azul and was appointed their captain in 2006.

With the armband wrapped around his bicep, he was afforded the importance of leading by example – but that was where the issues arose. He was a tenacious engine room operator and found himself on the receiving end of 18 red cards since 2000. Torrado was also an important piece of Mexico’s international prestige, having totted up 144 appearances during his playing days.

8 Deividas Semberas – 17

With four more red cards than goals in his career, Deividas Semberas can certainly be noted down as one of the fiercest players. Versatile enough to play either at centre-back or in the defensive midfielder role, he spent the majority of his career at CSKA Moscow, where he went on to feature in 254 fixtures.

Having to carry out much defending in his respective roles, Semberas saw red on 17 occasions. Ruthless and more often than not reckless, he was a perennial winner in Russia, winning the league four times and the Russian Cup six times, but will be better remembered for his, perhaps, impressive knack of picking up a red card.

9 Gonzalo Rodriguez – 17

Gonzalo Rodriguez, an Argentine footballer who played the majority of his career at centre-back, was part of the Olympic team in 2008 and even went on to impress at senior level. Though, for all his impressive displays from a footballing standpoint, it is his subpar disciplinary record that stands out like a sore thumb.

Having played for the likes of Villarreal and Fiorentina, Rodriguez is no stranger to being put under the spotlight of elite football and, perhaps, the bright lights of the occasion got the better of him as he chalked up 17 red cards during his 17-year career.

10 Philippe Mexes – 16

Formerly of AC Milan and Roma, the 29-cap France international may have scored a fabulous goal for the former, but is best revered for picking up a myriad of red cards. 16 to be precise since 2000 as he just makes the top 10. Starting off at Auxerre, Mexes was a brilliant centre back at his peak and was part of their Ligue 1-winning side back in 2000/01.

However, very few centre-backs – who rack up over 300 appearances in Serie A – do not have a level of steel about them and so, seeing his name on this list doesn’t exactly come as much of a surprise.