Highlights Footballers often retire around age 35 after long careers due to high demands and tiring schedules.

In 2024, several high-profile names have retired with more likely to follow.

Toni Kroos and Joe Hart opted to end their careers as domestic champions in Spain and Scotland respectively.

The life of a footballer is typically very short. At most, they usually have a career of no more than 20 years on the pitch, with 35 being the traditional age to retire at. When the demands are so high and they are continuing to play more fixtures every single campaign, it is hardly surprising when the door to retirement eventually props open.

Some look forward to the prospect of hanging up their boots, particularly after spending their whole life pushing themselves to the limit on the pitch. It's draining, tiring and they get very little break. However, for others, there is nothing worse than a change in routine; retirement is the biggest change and directly impacts the player and their family.

In 2024, the story surrounding fixture congestion and player welfare has only increased. Whether it has had a direct impact on players choosing to retire is unclear, but there is no doubt something needs to be done — or else footballers will be negatively impacted. We have outlined the biggest names to retire in 2024 so far — and we will update this list as soon as another major name makes the major announcement.

Biggest Names to Retire in 2024 Name Final Club Nationality Age Toni Kroos Real Madrid Germany 34 Thiago Alcantara Liverpool Spain 33 Leonardo Bonucci Fenerbahce Italy 37 Ryan Bertrand Leicester England 34 Joe Hart Celtic England 37 Marouane Fellaini Shandong Taishan Belgium 36

1 Marouane Fellaini

In February 2024, Marouane Fellaini, one of the highest-paid players in China Super League history, decided to hang up his boots for the final time. After plying his trade in Asia for five years, he had unsurprisingly made an impressive financial living for himself — and it seemed to lead to his crucial decision. "What an incredible journey it's been," said Fellaini in a social media post.

"I am so grateful to have played the sport I love at the highest level."

When other players would try to go under the radar, Fellaini was the opposite. His iconic hairstyle, which bounced in the air, meant you truly could not miss him whilst he played for Everton — and his 'clutch' impact in the final third spoke for itself. During Manchester United's most barren years, Fellaini was one of the few players they could rely on. Powerful headers, a remarkable work ethic and a charisma which brought life to a depressing club made him well-loved by fans, even if he wasn't naturally one of the best players in the world.

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals Assists Everton 177 33 24 Man United 177 22 9 Shandong Taishan 141 50 14 Standard Liege 84 12 6

2 Joe Hart

When you think about the greatest Premier League goalkeepers, Joe Hart typically pops up on the list. He played a crucial role when Manchester City won the competition for the first time in 2012, with his charisma, personality and cockiness which was just about acceptable, standing out from the crowd.

His Man City spell, for all the good, ended in disappointment as Pep Guardiola opted for a goalkeeper capable of playing out from the back. Since then, the Englishman has travelled across Europe, even becoming a cult hero at Celtic. Even during the 2023/24 season, he was shining for the legendary Scottish side, but he didn't want his 'body to be retiring' him.

"I have gone down every avenue to keep myself in the best possible shape to give my all on game day and I do really think I am at that peak, but I am aware time waits for no man and I don't want my body to be retiring me," he said when he made the decision.

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals conceded Clean Sheets Man City 348 347 137 Celtic 153 145 64 Shrewsbury 55 63 15 Birmingham 41 46 12 Torino 37 64 5 Burnley 24 48 6 West Ham 23 42 6 Tottenham 10 8 5 Tranmere 6 8 1 Blackpool 5 6 1

3 Ryan Bertrand

The hero in 2012. Ryan Bertrand will always hold a legendary status among the Chelsea fanbase for his role in the Champions League triumph. Starting as an unconventional left midfielder with very little experience that night, he excelled, helping the Blues complete the ultimate goal in the sport. He announced his retirement from football in June 2024, but he had been without a club for the final year after leaving Leicester in June 2023.

When some like to make it clear what they are doing after their career, the left-back kept his cards close to his chest when announcing the decision. “It’s been a little while but I get asked a lot of questions – ‘When are you coming back, what are you doing' So, just to make that official I am retiring and very much looking forward to the next steps," he said via the BBC. Whatever he chooses to do, he had an impressive career on the pitch.

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals Assists Southampton 240 8 17 Norwich 60 0 2 Chelsea 57 2 2 Reading 51 1 3 Oldham 24 0 0 Nottingham Forest 19 0 1 Aston Villa 16 0 0 Leicester 12 1 2

4 Leonardo Bonucci

"It's coming Rome," Leanardo Bonucci famously said when Italy won Euro 2020 on penalties against England. Naturally, it angered the Three Lions, but for the Italians, it cemented his status. He is one of the greatest centre-backs of all time — and it's all for very good reason. Italy’s captain won nine Serie A titles. To most, it's not even possible to imagine, yet the veteran centre-back was a consistent force in one of the most challenging leagues there is.

Juventus said goodbye to Bonucci in September 2023 before he made the trips to Berlin and Turkey, yet even they were emotional when he announced his decision. "A pillar and one of the 'B's' of the BBC, with Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini, a defensive trio that has written so many legendary pages," they said in a club statement via ESPN.

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals Assists Juventus 502 37 10 AC Milan 51 2 1 Treviso 42 4 0 Bari 39 1 1 Pisa 18 1 0 Fenerbahce 13 0 1 Union Berlin 10 1 0

5 Thiago Alcantara

Thiago announced his retirement in July 2024 after leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. He had a legendary career, winning the Champions League and countless league titles, but there will always be a case of 'what if'. The Spaniard had countless injury problems which prevented him from matching with the best midfielders on a regular basis.

At his very best, he was a spectacular passer of the ball, yet just as much time was spent in the medical room. By gliding around the middle of the park and dictating matches, opposition players despised playing against him when he was available. Yet, despite natural frustration, the former Barcelona midfielder was content with his decision. "I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time, I have enjoyed it," he posted on social media.

"Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way."

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals Assists Bayern Munich 235 31 37 Barcelona 100 11 20 Liverpool 98 3 6

6 Toni Kroos

Finally, Toni Kroos is not only one of the greatest midfielders of all time but arguably one of the best players ever. There was nothing more pleasing than watching the German ply his trade in the middle of the park, as he and Luka Modric dominated matches for Real Madrid. He announced retirement on the 21st May 2024, so the Champions League Final victory against Borussia Dortmund acted as the best send-off for Kroos.

However, his final match came at Euro 2024, as more international glory eluded him. He won the 2014 World Cup with his country, but success on home soil was not possible as they lost 2-1 to Spain in the quarter-finals. Despite that disappointment, he ended his career as a world-class player, which is exactly what he wanted. "My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level," Kroos said in a post on his Instagram account.

"I am happy and proud that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it on my own."

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals Assists Real Madrid 465 28 99 Bayern Munich 205 24 49 Bayer Leverkusen 48 10 13

