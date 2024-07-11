Summary Footballers often retire around age 35 after long careers due to high demands and tiring schedules.

The life of a football player is typically very short. At most, they usually have a career of no more than 20 years on the pitch, with 35 being the traditional retirement age. When the demands are so high and the fixture list continues to increase, it is hardly surprising that the door to retirement eventually props open.

Some look forward to the prospect of hanging up their boots, particularly after spending their whole life pushing themselves to the limit on the pitch. It's draining, tiring and they get very little break. However, for others, there is nothing worse than a change in routine. The cliche that athletes die twice exists for a reason.

In 2024, the concern surrounding fixture congestion and player welfare only increased. Whether it had a direct impact on players choosing to retire is unclear, but there is no doubt something needs to be done — or else footballers will be negatively impacted. We have outlined the biggest names to retire in 2024.

Biggest Names to Retire in 2024 Name Final Club Nationality Age Raphael Varane Como France 31 Wojciech Szczesny Juventus Poland 34 Pepe Porto Portugal 41 Toni Kroos Real Madrid Germany 34 Thiago Alcantara Liverpool Spain 33 Leonardo Bonucci Fenerbahce Italy 37 Ryan Bertrand Leicester England 34 Joe Hart Celtic England 37 Marouane Fellaini Shandong Taishan Belgium 36

1 Marouane Fellaini

In February 2024, Marouane Fellaini, one of the highest-paid players in China Super League history, decided to hang up his boots for the final time. After plying his trade in Asia for five years, he had unsurprisingly made an impressive financial living for himself — and it seemed to lead to his crucial decision. "What an incredible journey it's been," said Fellaini in a social media post.

"I am so grateful to have played the sport I love at the highest level."

When other players would try to go under the radar, Fellaini was the opposite. His iconic hairstyle, which bounced in the air, meant you truly could not miss him whilst he played for Everton — and his 'clutch' impact in the final third spoke for itself. During Manchester United's most barren years, Fellaini was one of the few players they could rely on. Powerful headers, a remarkable work ethic and a charisma which brought life to a depressing club made him well-loved by fans, even if he wasn't naturally one of the best players in the world.

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals Assists Everton 177 33 24 Manchester United 177 22 9 Shandong Taishan 141 50 14 Standard Liege 84 12 6

2 Joe Hart

When you think about the greatest Premier League goalkeepers, Joe Hart typically pops up on the list. He played a crucial role when Manchester City won the competition for the first time in 2012, with his charisma, personality and cockiness which was just about acceptable, standing out from the crowd.

His Man City spell, for all the good, ended in disappointment as Pep Guardiola opted for a goalkeeper capable of playing out from the back. Since then, the Englishman has travelled across Europe before becoming a cult hero at Celtic. Even during the 2023/24 season, he was shining for the legendary Scottish side, but he didn't want his 'body to be retiring' him.

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals conceded Clean Sheets Manchester City 348 347 137 Celtic 153 145 64 Shrewsbury 55 63 15 Birmingham 41 46 12 Torino 37 64 5 Burnley 24 48 6 West Ham 23 42 6 Tottenham 10 8 5 Tranmere 6 8 1 Blackpool 5 6 1

3 Ryan Bertrand

The hero in 2012. Ryan Bertrand will always hold a legendary status among the Chelsea fanbase for his role in the club's first Champions League triumph. Starting in the final against Bayern Munich as an unconventional left midfielder with very little experience, he excelled, helping the Blues complete the ultimate goal in the sport. He announced his retirement from football in June 2024, but he had been without a club for the final year after leaving Leicester City.

While some like to make it clear what they are doing after their career, the left-back kept his cards close to his chest when announcing the decision. "It’s been a little while, but I get asked a lot of questions – 'When are you coming back, what are you doing?' So, just to make that official I am retiring and very much looking forward to the next steps," he said via the BBC. Whatever he chooses to do, he had an impressive career on the pitch.

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals Assists Southampton 240 8 17 Norwich 60 0 2 Chelsea 57 2 2 Reading 51 1 3 Oldham 24 0 0 Nottingham Forest 19 0 1 Aston Villa 16 0 0 Leicester 12 1 2

4 Leonardo Bonucci

"It's coming Rome," Leonardo Bonucci famously screamed when Italy won Euro 2020 on penalties against England. Naturally, it angered the Three Lions, but for the Italians, it cemented his legendary status as one of the greatest centre-backs of all time. Italy’s captain won nine Serie A titles. To most, it's not even possible to imagine, yet the veteran centre-back was a consistent force in one of the most challenging leagues there is.

Juventus said goodbye to Bonucci in September 2023, which marked his first step towards retirement before underwhelming spells with Union Berlin and Fenerbahce. The Italian giants released a tearful club statement which declared: "The thread that binds us cannot be broken."

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals Assists Juventus 502 37 10 AC Milan 51 2 1 Treviso 42 4 0 Bari 39 1 1 Pisa 18 1 0 Fenerbahce 13 0 1 Union Berlin 10 1 0

5 Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara announced his retirement in July 2024 after leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. He had a legendary career, winning two Champions League crowns and 11 league titles, but there will always be a case of 'what if'. The Spaniard was beset by injury problems which prevented him from matching with the best midfielders on a regular basis.

At his very best, he was a spectacular passer of the ball, yet just as much time was spent in the medical room. By gliding around the middle of the park and dictating matches, opposition players despised playing against him when he was available. Yet, despite natural frustration, the former Barcelona midfielder was content with his decision. "I will always be willing to give back what I have been given, and I am grateful for the time. I have enjoyed it," he posted on social media.

"Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way."

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals Assists Bayern Munich 235 31 37 Barcelona 100 11 20 Liverpool 98 3 6

6 Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is not only one of the greatest midfielders of all time but arguably one of the best players ever. There was nothing more pleasing than watching the German ply his trade in the middle of the park, as he and Luka Modric dominated matches for Real Madrid. He announced his retirement on 21st May 2024, so the Champions League final victory against Borussia Dortmund acted as the best send-off for Kroos.

However, his final match came at Euro 2024, as more international glory eluded him. He won the 2014 World Cup with his country, but success on home soil a decade later was not possible as Germany lost 2-1 to Spain in the quarter-finals. Despite that disappointment, he signed off at the top, which is exactly what he wanted. "My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level," Kroos said in a post on his Instagram account.

"I am happy and proud that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it on my own."

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals Assists Real Madrid 465 28 99 Bayern Munich 205 24 49 Bayer Leverkusen 48 10 13

7 Pepe

Pepe is not the sort of character to go gentle into that good night. After a wonderfully successful and combustible career at the top of the European game with Real Madrid, where he won 13 titles and missed 20 games through suspension, the bruising centre-back was a 35-year-old free agent during the winter of 2018.

Many lesser players would have hung up their sharpened studs then, content with a swollen trophy cabinet and bank account. Not Pepe. The naturalised Portugal international spent another five-and-a-half years back at Porto, leading his team to a pair of top-flight titles and four cup triumphs.

While Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion in Portugal's Euro 2024 squad was endlessly lamented, no one questioned the presence of Pepe, who is two years older than his good friend. At 41, the oldest player in European Championship history rolled back the years with a flurry of commanding displays, proving that he had, in the words of his manager Roberto Martinez, "genetics you can't buy". But even the ageless Pepe had to call time on his career a month after the competition.

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals Assists Real Madrid 334 15 20 FC Porto 288 17 11 CS Maritimo 63 3 2 Besiktas 52 7 3

8 Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny announced his surprising retirement in August 2024 at the age of just 34. Throughout a stellar career, the Polish goalkeeper was one of the most reliable options around. He won two FA Cups with Arsenal before moving to Juventus and dominating Italian football. This included three Serie A titles and three Coppa Italias.

As one of the best goalkeepers in the world at his peak, he was consistently winning matches for his side. "I didn’t just realise my dreams, I've arrived where my imagination wouldn’t even dare to take me," he wrote on social media. "I played the game at the highest level with the best players in history without ever feeling inferior."

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals conceded Clean sheets Arsenal 28 29 10 Brentford 181 194 72 Roma 81 95 23 Juventus 252 233 103

9 Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane has always managed his footballing career on his own terms. When Zinedine Zidane rang him up in a bid to lure the talented teenager away from Lens to Real Madrid, Varane politely cut the conversation short to focus on studying for his university entrance exams. To the surprise of many, the Frenchman called time on his playing days at the youthful age of 31. Seven members of the Como squad he only joined in July are older than Varane, but few in any team around the continent can boast the same trophy-laden legacy.

The final start of Varane's career was for Manchester United in this year's triumphant FA Cup final, which represented the 22nd piece of silverware for the 2018 World Cup winner. "I have won more than I could have even dreamed of," the centre-back said after a knee injury this summer cut his time in Como short, "but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it."

Career Club Stats Club Matches Goals Assists Lens 24 2 0 Real Madrid 360 17 7 Manchester United 95 2 1 Como 1 0 0

