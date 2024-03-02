The best academy player at every Premier League club

Highlights Developing promising prospects through academies is essential for football teams' future success.

Every Premier League club boasts at least one standout youth player in their academy.

From accomplished strikers to skillful midfielders, GIVEMESPORT looks at all the English top-flight's best young talent.

While football teams always want to succeed in the here and the now, it's important to have an eye on the future and working on producing promising prospects through academies is the best way to do so. Every team in the Premier League have pretty impressive youth set-ups, working tirelessly to help develop the next generation of stars ready to grace the beautiful game.

Some sides are more blessed than others with a whole crop of exciting youngsters. But each team has at least one shining star that they're extremely invested in right now. We've already looked at the most important Premier League academy coaches, so it's time to assess all 20 Premier League clubs and identify the very best academy players for each of them.

Arsenal

Ethan Nwaneri

It's a testament to how highly-rated Ethan Nwaneri is at Arsenal that he's already played on multiple occasions for the Gunners' senior team, despite being just 16 years old. There's a reason for that too. In 10 appearances for the club's under-21 side, he's scored 11 goals and picked up three assists.

It's a remarkable return for the youngster, and Mikel Arteta expects big things from him going forward. He might not be a regular in the first team just yet, but the experience of playing with the squad even on the odd occasion like he has will be instrumental in his development.

Ethan Nwaneri 2023/24 statistics Appearances 11 Goals 11 Assists 3 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Aston Villa

Triston Rowe

Whether it's as a right-back or in the centre of defence, Triston Rowe has been a pivotal figure for the Aston Villa U21 side since making his debut last year at the age of 16. The defender is considered a bit of a throwback figure, known for his tough tackling and tenacity in one-on-one duels.

Not only is Rowe a very talented defender, but his ambition and determination to succeed also makes him a very important player to have within the squad. It's a mindset you can't teach and if he keeps it up, he'll break through into the first team in no time at all.

Triston Rowe 2023/24 statistics Appearances 14 Goals 1 Assists 1 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Bournemouth

Charlie Stevens

Having been at Bournemouth since the age of eight, Charlie Stevens has come through the entire youth ranks at the club, and whether it's deep in midfield, or a little further up the pitch, he's flourishing into a very, very talented player for the Cherries. His decision-making and vision are both second to none, and it's made him a huge favourite with the current Bournemouth under-18s coach, James Lowy.

"He recognises space and has a knack of being able to find a pass. He has that ability to be able to hold on to possession that fraction longer."

Bournemouth have a very exciting young prospect on their hands here who you can expect to see earn a shot in the first-team in the near future.

Charlie Stevens 2023/24 statistics Appearances 0 Goals 0 Assists 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Brentford

Emeka Peters

Following in the footsteps of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emile Smith-Rowe, Emeka Peters is the latest in a line of promising players to come through the Junior Elite grassroots club in Beckenham. Joining Brentford last summer, he's an exciting young forward with plenty of pace and fierce power within his shots.

Peters can play either in a more central role or out on the wing, adding a level of versatility that's made him a very useful figure to have around. His work rate is also very impressive, and it's hard to imagine he doesn't adapt well to the physicality of senior football with the Bees.

Emeka Peters 2023/24 statistics Appearances 0 Goals 0 Assists 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Brighton

Layth Gulzar

Coming across disciplined, composed holding midfielders can be rare, especially in a talent as young as Brighton & Hove Albion academy star Layth Gulzar. The 17-year-old is as tactically disciplined as you could hope to find in such a young talent. His ability to play with both feet and his incredible passing range means he's regularly dictating play for Brighton's under-18s from the middle of the park.

With a role model like Andrea Pirlo, it's clear to see that Gulzar has modelled his game somewhat after the Juventus legend, but if he can become even half as good as the legendary Italian, then he'll be a firm fixture in midfield for Brighton for the foreseeable future.

Layth Gulzar 2023/24 statistics Appearances 10 Goals 1 Assists 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Burnley

Marley Leuluai

In a family of successful rugby players, Marley Leuluai decided to go against the grain and turn his attention to football. It seems to have been the right decision as well, as he's emerged as the top prospect within Burnley's academy over the last few months. Having spent time with Manchester City, Leulai joined the Clarets in July 2023 and has immediately made an impression.

Capable of playing either in defence or midfield, he's gotten his start within the club's youth ranks as a defensive midfielder and has flourished in the role so far. The 17-year-old is seen as a natural leader on the pitch and could be destined for great things going forward.

Marley Leuluai 2023/24 statistics Appearances 0 Goals 0 Assists 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Chelsea

Alex Matos

While he's now 19 years old, Alex Matos is still considered a very promising young player and is a standout among the Chelsea youth academy. Metos is spending the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Huddersfield, featuring seven times for the Terriers and scoring one goal at the time of writing. It's not been the overwhelming success that he'd have hoped for, but it's still vital experience in senior football that will give him the best chance at developing.

The Blues have a very talented academy, but Matos is the standout talent in the ranks and there's no reason to doubt he'll be in the Chelsea first team somewhere down the line.

Alex Matos 2023/24 statistics Appearances 20 Goals 1 Assists 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Crystal Palace

Mofe Jemide

Starting as a midfielder, the decision to transform into a ball-playing centre-back has seen Mofe Jemide develop into a very exciting young footballer. Whether it was with England at the Under-17 European Championship last summer, or among the Crystal Palace academy, the defender always manages to catch the eye.

Jemide has progressed through the ranks at Selhurst Park swiftly, playing for the under-18s last season, despite still being eligible for the under-16s and he continues to rise to the occasion. It seems inevitable that he'll eventually earn a chance in the senior team.

Mofe Jemide 2023/24 statistics Appearances 12 Goals 0 Assists 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Everton

George Morgan

Described as a pacy forward with a keen eye for goal, George Morgan has scored consistently for Everton throughout his time in the club's youth academy. While the last year of his progress has been hindered by injuries, there's no denying the insane promise that he possesses.

The striker has already played his way into the Wales under-17s team, following his father and former defender Craig Morgan in the process. With Toffees icon Leighton Baines overseeing his development in the youth team, there's no doubt that Morgan has the best possible mentors and should have no trouble reaching his potential soon.

George Morgan 2023/24 statistics Appearances 10 Goals 3 Assists 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Fulham

Josh King

Having captained England's under-16 side against Italy, Fulham aren't the only ones who think very highly of Josh King, and it's easy to see why. The midfielder's ability to always find space and work his way through defensive backlines is remarkable. He's recently broken into the Cottagers' under-21 side, but if he continues to develop at the rate he currently is, there's a strong chance he will continue to climb the ranks very soon.

His composure and comfort with the ball at his feet make him a very useful figure to have in the middle of the park. After scoring on his under-21s debut, there's not a level of football that he's played at yet where he hasn't flourished.

Josh King 2023/24 statistics Appearances 13 Goals 2 Assists 2 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Liverpool

Trey Nyoni

After Leicester City were relegated last season, Trey Nyoni jumped ship and was snapped up by Liverpool, moving to Anfield. It quickly became apparent why the Reds were so eager to sign him as well. Scoring on his debut for the under-18s against Blackburn Rovers, his second match for the side saw him score a last-minute winner against local rivals, Everton. What a way to win over your new club and its fans.

Good with both feet and with the ability to beat his opponent with relative ease, it's remarkable just how big an impact he's already had in the Liverpool academy and just how quickly he set himself apart from the rest of the young talent in the side.

Trey Nyoni 2023/24 statistics Appearances 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Luton Town

Dylan Stitt

Despite only joining Luton Town in September last year, Dylan Stitt has quickly become the standout prospect in the club's youth academy. He has already represented Northern Ireland in the under-17 team and spent time playing Gaelic sports before he committed himself to football as a teenager and that's paid off.

Former Manchester United man Keith Gillespie has been acting as a mentor figure to the youngster since he moved to the Hatters and there are few people he would benefit from working with more. Luton doesn't have a rich history of producing promising youngsters, but now in the top flight, they're off to a solid start with Stitt.

Dylan Stitt 2023/24 statistics Appearances 0 Goals 0 Assists 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Manchester City

Matty Warhurst

Described as a traditional number nine by Manchester City themselves, Matty Warhurst is the striker of the future at the Etihad. At the time of writing, he has scored in five of his first six appearances for the Cityzens' under-18s side. He's currently got 10 goals in 10 games for the club at that level and if he continues performing like he is, it's only a matter of time before he gets the chance to show what he can do at a senior level.

Both tall and pacy, he's got all the tools to provide a massive impact for the club when he finally gets to the first team. He's also a very skilled free-kick taker and has been lethal with the set piece.

Matty Warhurst 2023/24 statistics Appearances 18 Goals 13 Assists 1 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Manchester United

Shea Lacey

Despite being from Liverpool, Shea Lacey decided to join Manchester United and has become the most promising young star at the Red Devils in the process. Blessed with blistering pace and an incredible left foot, he's dynamite down the flanks and can play on either side.

He's left-footed, but he's also very comfortable using his right, and the sky is truly the limit for Lacey. He's already played numerous times for England's under-17s side, and despite the fact he's still only 16 years old, there are some pretty lofty expectations for the prospect's future. It feels safe to assume that United will be offering him a professional deal when he turns 17.

Shea Lacey 2023/24 statistics Appearances 8 Goals 2 Assists 4 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Newcastle United

Aidan Harris

The first, and only, goalkeeper on this list, Aidan Harris has already had a taste of what it's like to be among the first team when he was named on the Newcastle United bench during their UEFA Champions League fixture against AC Milan at the San Siro during the 2023/24 campaign. It was quite the learning curve and showed the level of faith that Eddie Howe has in the youngster to perform if necessary. Having worked with the Magpies academy for several seasons now, Harris spent the majority of 2023/24 with the U18s but is expected to progress to the U21s squad in the future.

Aidan Harris 2023/24 statistics Appearances 11 Goals conceded 19 Assists 2 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Nottingham Forest

Kristian Clarke

When it's his physical attributes or his attitude towards football, Kristian Clarke has emerged as a firm favourite within the Nottingham Forest academy, and it feels almost certain that he's destined for a bright future at the midlands club. The midfielder loves a hard-hitting tackle, but also has plenty of pace in small distances, making him a very effective midfielder.

His personality and mentality towards the game and his own career hold him in good stead, and he's got a very good chance of succeeding in senior football whenever he is offered the chance to progress and play at that level.

Kristian Clarke 2023/24 statistics Appearances 5 Goals 0 Assists 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Sheffield United

Zach Giggs

The son of Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, Zach was released by the Red Devils last summer, but after a short trial, he was brought to Bramall Lane and signed a deal with Sheffield United not too long afterwards. With the ability to play across the entire back line, Giggs is a very useful player to have around and is capable of doing a job in a variety of positions.

The move to the Blades will likely benefit him even more than staying at Old Trafford as he's allowed to progress without the shadow of his father's legacy towering over him and there's certainly a more accessible route to the club's first team. He's got a solid future, and while it's hard to imagine he'll become quite the talent that his dad was, he's still got a chance of being very good.

Tottenham Hotspur

Jamie Donley

With four appearances in the Tottenham Hotspur first team so far during the 2023/24 campaign, no matter how limited they were, it's pretty clear that Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of Jamie Donley. The 19-year-old is a fantastic attacking midfielder, filled with talent and he's been tearing teams apart in the Premier League 2. With 18 goal involvements in 13 games for Spurs' U21s, it's clear that the Englishman is already primed to leave that level behind.

The attacking midfielder is destined for success in the senior game and Spurs have a very talented young prospect on their hands with him. It will be interesting to see just how well Postecoglou develops him going forward.

Jamie Donley 2023/24 statistics Appearances 17 Goals 6 Assists 12 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

West Ham United

Ezra Mayers

After signing a scholarship deal with West Ham United last summer, Ezra Mayers was quickly offered a professional deal with the club once he turned 17 years old in January, and if that isn't a testament to just how high the Hammers rate him, we're not sure what is. The defender has been very impressive for the under-18s side, and it's not gone unnoticed.

Mayers is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and excels when playing out from the back. Couple that with the fact that he's a naturally left-footed centre-back, and it makes him a very valuable young prospect going forward. West Ham have a history of developing exciting prospects through their academy and things are no different now, with Mayers set to be the next big deal.

Ezra Mayers 2023/24 statistics Appearances 14 Goals 0 Assists 1 Statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/2/24

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fraser Harper

Whether he's playing as an attacking midfielder or a little deeper on the pitch in a number eight role, Fraser Harper has earned a reputation for being a real difference-maker in the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy. The 17-year-old has already represented the under-21s side on numerous occasions, and his ability to carve open defences with his incredible passes makes him a real nuisance for opponents.

He's also been blessed with explosive pace, meaning he regularly has no trouble beating defenders and creating chances for his teammates. He's also a boyhood Wolves fan which makes him even more valuable to the club.